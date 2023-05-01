113 suburban restaurants ready to celebrate mom for Mother's Day 2023

Moms can refresh with the Cucumber Dill Spritz at Timothy O'Toole's on Mother's Day. Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

Chef Bill Kim's Mother's Day specials include smoked salmon Benedict at The Table at Crate in Oak Brook. Courtesy of The Table At Crate

Che Figata's Frittata Trio is just one Mother's Day special available at the Naperville restaurant on Sunday, May 14. Courtesy of Che Figata

Mom's special day -- Sunday, May 14 -- will be here before you know it. Show her some love with a special brunch, lunch or dinner out on the town at a suburban restaurant. She'll love that she doesn't have to cook or clean up. Make reservations now so everyone can relax and enjoy the day. Happy Mother's Day!

The spring pea soup and English pea custard is on the dinner menu at Aboyer in Winnetka for Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/about-aboyer#aboyer-about. Chef Michael Lachowicz will be honoring moms with a special three-course brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 14. Options include the house-smoked salmon platter, spinach and Gruyere quiche with morel cream sauce, and a prime bistro steak and eggs with potato gâteau and Bearnaise sauce. It's $69 per person. Or consider dinner, available from 4-8 p.m. The $89 per person, three-course meal will include options such as country-style duck pate, spring pea soup and English pea custard and a duo of Australian Spring Lamb. Desserts include mango cheesecake with raspberry coulis and a chocolate mousse and berries tart with salted caramel crème anglaise. Reservations required.

Chef Michael Lachowicz will be honoring moms with a special three-course brunch at Aboyer that includes the house-smoked salmon platter. - Courtesy of Aboyer

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Celebrate Mom with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, featuring champagne and mimosas, made-to-order omelets, breakfast and lunch items, a carving station, pasta, seafood, kids' station, mini pastries, homemade desserts and more. It's $75 for adults and $38 for kids 4-10. Reservations required.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe celebrates Moms all weekend -- Friday through Sunday, May 12-14 -- with specials including bruschetta peperonata with whipped ricotta and arugula; scallop risotto with creamy Arborio rice, brown butter and asparagus; and the white chocolate cheesecake with raspberry coulis and a chocolate cookie crust. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Reservations required.

Arrowhead Golf Club

26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, (630) 653-5802, arrowheadgolfclub.org/events/5-14-mothers-day-brunch/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. so you can treat mom (and yourself) to buffet stations featuring breakfast offerings, seafood, salads, entrees (honey-glazed smoked ham, bourbon barbecue salmon, sliced sirloin beef, chicken with champagne), desserts (cakes, tortes, cinnamon sugar doughnut holes), pastries and more. It's $69 for adults (includes champagne for mom), $38 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Call for reservations.

A toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo

A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo: 120 Water St., Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. All moms will receive a free mimosa or sparkling glass of wine during brunch (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) or dinner (4-9 p.m.) May 14. Reservations required.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Treat mom to Mother's Day brunch at 10, 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Dine on made-to-order omelets, French toast, pancakes, sausage, chorizo hash browns, wings, Greek salad, mac and cheese, prime rib, sweets and more. It's $28 for adults, $12 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/happening/mothers-day-specials/. For those dining in on May 13-14, Beatrix will be serving the specialty lobster enchiladas and bananas Foster waffles until 3 p.m. Or, order Mother's Day brunch to-go that features melon and berries, brown sugar bacon, maple chicken sausage, lobster enchiladas, baked French toast, Valencia orange juice and lemon crisp cookies for $42.95 per person. Add on a Bloody Mary Kit ($55) or a Honey Butter Cinnamon Roll and Enlightened Medium Roast Kit ($32.95). Order by noon Friday, May 12, for pickup or delivery from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 14.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Blossom Cafe is showing Mom some love with its specials -- slow-roasted prime rib, baked bone-in ham, rotisserie roasted pork, lobster and shrimp Alfredo, and surf and turf -- from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 14. Reservations requested.

The Board Room

137 Lake St., Libertyville, (224) 433-6041, theboardroomlibertyville.com/events/mothers-day-brunch. Take mom to The Board Room early on Mother's Day to make sure she receives a complimentary tussy mussy bouquet. As for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, expect deluxe veggie frittata ($18), chilled shrimp cocktail ($20), chicken flautas ($18), watermelon feta frisse salad ($16) and shrimp ceviche ($18) in addition to the regular menu. Reservations requested.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. The seafood restaurant will be serving up Mother's Day specials such as the scallop and shrimp scampi filet, Old Fashioned cedar plank salmon, Rockefeller butterfish, carrot lava cake, Wild Flower Martini (Ketel One vodka, passion fruit, vanilla and citrus juices topped with wildflowers and sparkling wine) and the Crushed Pineapple Martini. Reservations requested.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/mothers-day-2023/. Treat Mom to $3 mimosas while dining on brunch Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Reservations requested.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. The Southern Mother's Day brunch set to live acoustic music features dishes such as cinnamon sticky buns, buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, buttermilk waffles, brisket eggs Benedict, mimosas, Bloody Marys and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Available for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. Buca is opening at 11 a.m. on Mother's Day, serving the dinner menu all day. Or celebrate mom at home with to-go options such as Package 1 (salad; lasagna, baked rigatoni, shrimp scampi or spicy chicken rigatoni; and chocolate chip cannoli) or Package 2 (the same as 1 but with the added option of chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana). Package 1 is $45 for three, $65 for five and $120 for 10; Package 2 is $55 for three, $75 for five and $140 for 10. Pre-order for pickup on Mother's Day.

Buck Russell's Bakery & Sandwich Shop

1137 Greenleaf, Wilmette, (847) 920-4222, buckrussells.com/. Honor mom with spring flower bouquet cupcakes, Mother's Day decorated cookies, quiche and more. Order by May 11 for pickup on Mother's Day.

Cantigny Golf

27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, (630) 668-8463, cantignygolf.com/. Take Mom out to Mother's Day Brunch, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in Le Jardin at Cantigny Park and the Red Oak Room at Cantigny Golf. Dine on brunch fare (waffles, quiche, breakfast meats, potatoes), made-to-order omelets, herb-roasted striploin, shrimp cocktail, chicken Marsala, shrimp scampi ravioli, Cajun mahi mahi and more. It's $49 for adults, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required. For details, email Patrick Duquette at pduquette@cantigny.org.

Treat mom to The Capital Grille's lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails on May 14. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 423-1488; thecapitalgrille.com/. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day, nosh on the $45 specials such as lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails, 14-ounce bone-in, dry-aged New York strip and eggs, the 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon, or the new smoked salmon and caviar. Don't forget the special mimosas, too. Reservations required.

Carlisle Banquets

435 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 960-0210, carlislebanquets.com/. Treat Mom to Mother's Day Brunch, with seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Dine on omelets, waffles and breakfast items, plus fare from the carving, seafood, pasta, salad and kids' stations, a deluxe sweets table, and unlimited champagne, mimosas, bellinis and more. Plus, there will be live piano music and a rose for every mom. It's $52 for adults and $22 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Carmine's

9850 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 595-1111, rosebudrestaurants.com/locations/carmines-rosemont/. Make reservations now to dine on the Mother's Day specials May 14.

Carrabba's

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. For Mother's Day, Carrabba's will be offering specials such as the Johnny Trio (Tuscan-grilled sirloin Marsala, chicken Bryan and mezzaluna), the Chicken Trio (chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria and chicken Marsala), and Italian Classics Trio (chicken Parmesan, lasagna and fettuccine Alfredo) Tuesday through Sunday, May 9-14. Other specials include the Blackberry Sangria, Pomegranate Martini, Italian Old Fashioned, Passion Pear Spritz and the tiramisu. Reservations requested.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/. Make reservations now to celebrate Mom from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Specials and the regular menu will be available.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/mothersday.php#about. Chandler's fetes Mom from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, with specials including prime rib, twin queen filets, Florida grouper, chicken Romano, rib-eye steak, chicken and strawberry salad, mimosas, sparkling spring sangria and more. Reservations recommended.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. Make reservations now to treat Mom to brunch featuring the special Frittata Trio (spinach and ricotta, carbonara, tomato and basil) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14. Reservations recommended.

Chicago Prime Italian

700 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/mothers-day-brunch-event/. Go big with Chicago Prime's Mother's Day Brunch, with seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. May 14. Nosh on breakfast fare, omelets, raw bar, carving station, pasta, salads, starters, sides, pastries, fruit and desserts. It's $75 for adults (includes bottomless champagne), $25 for kids 7-14, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations required.

The Chocolate Sanctuary

5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/. Since holiday brunches fill up fast, now is the time to make your reservations for Mother's Day, with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14. It's $35 for adults, $15 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger.

City Gate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/mothers-day. Reserve a table now for Mother's Day brunch, available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, featuring breakfast items (French toast, omelet station, pastries, fruit), lunch items (smoked ham, herb-roasted prime rib), seafood, salads, desserts and a children's menu. It's $65 for adults, $25.95 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations recommended.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; cityworksrestaurant.com/. For Mother's Day, pair Rock N Roll Brunch favorites with the Mom'osa Flight (options include the classic, Bellini, tropical, sangria, rosé and paloma). Plus, all moms will receive a complimentary rose. Reservations required.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Indulge in the Mother's Day Champagne Brunch Sunday, May 14. Dine from the salad bar, stations (omelet, seafood, carving), sides, pastries, fruit, desserts and more. A complimentary glass of champagne is included in the $62 price for adults. It's $26 for kids 4-12 and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

The Continental

788 S. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, (847) 459-4095, continental-restaurant.net/special-events-menu.php. The $35 per person brunch menu available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 includes roast prime rib, leg of lamb or Greek chicken and other breakfast options.

Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace. Treat mom to a three-course menu with dishes such as Georges Bank sea scallops and jumbo lump crabcakes. Available Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Reservations required.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day, when the seafood restaurant will be serving specials and the regular menu. All moms will receive a $25 gift certificate.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/mothers-day.htm. Celebrate Mom with brunch, with seatings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Enjoy champagne and mimosas, plus a carving station (herb-rubbed prime rib, crab-crusted salmon, brown sugar and bourbon-glazed steamship ham), made-to-order omelets and waffles, breakfast items, salads, pastries, seafood and raw bar, entrees (roasted New York strip loin, chicken coq au vin blanc, grilled swordfish), a bananas Foster and ice cream bar and more. It's $95 for adults, $35 for kids 6-12, and $20 for kids 3-5. Reservations required.

El Gran Agave

1650 Maple Ave., Lisle, (630) 541-8959, elgranagave.com/. Come hungry to the all-you-can-eat buffet featuring seafood, steak, enchiladas, churro French toast, desserts and more from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother's Day. Reservations requested.

Eli's Cheesecake

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, (773) 205-3800, elicheesecake.com/. Indulge Mom with Eli's heart-shaped Mother's Day cheesecake for $55. Order ahead for delivery by Mother's Day.

Emmett's Brewing Company

5200 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 434-8500; 110 N. Brockway St., Palatine, (847) 359-1533; 128 W. Main St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4500; emmettsbrewingco.com/. Make reservations for Mother's Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. It's $40 for adults, $22 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Add on champagne for an extra $10. Reservations encouraged.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/menus/dinner. Nosh on a three-course meal that includes salad, filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90) or filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100), and a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake or New York cheesecake. Available Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Mother's Day specials include crabcake salad ($28), honey garlic pork chops ($28), Chilean bass ($43) and towering chocolate cake ($15). Reservations requested.

The Glen Club

2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, (847) 724-7272, theglenclub.com/mothers-day/. Take Mom to Mother's Day brunch at The Glen Club, which will be serving small bites, fruit, salad, breakfast fare, carved roast beef, eggs Benedict and avocado toast stations, Parmesan-crusted chicken, sides, desserts and more. Two-hour seatings are available at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 2 p.m. It's $58 for adults, $25 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. Chef Chris and team will be serving up a prix fixe Mother's Day menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, highlights of which are crispy latkes with creme fraiche and prosciutto, smoked salmon macaroons, beignets with espresso anglaise, and entrees of French toast with bananas Foster or steak and eggs with breakfast potatoes and chili crunch. It's $65 for adults and $25 for kids. Reservations required.

Granite City

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700, and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. Fete Mom with brunch on Sunday, May 14, featuring carved ham, seafood ravioli, salsa verde skillet and more. It's $34.99 for adults and $10.99 for kids. Reservations required.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, and 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, gibsonssteakhouse.com/. All Gibson's locations will open at 11 a.m. on Mother's Day. Reservations required.

Half Day Brewing

200 Village Green, Lincolnshire, (847) 821-6933, halfdaybrewing.com/. Show Mom some love with Mother's Day Brunch at Half Day. Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, dine on shrimp cocktail, smoked ham, prime rib, mini quiches, candied bacon, breakfast items, cinnamon rolls, chocolate and tres leches parfaits and more. Plus, mimosas are $5. There will be flowers for all moms. Reservations required.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; thehamptonsocial.com/events/mothers-day. All moms can enjoy a complimentary sparkling glass of rosé on Mother's Day. Reservations required.

The Happ Inn

305 Happ Road, Northfield, (847) 784-9200, thehappinn.com/. Mother's Day Brunch, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, features avocado toast ($15.95), French toast ($13.95), skirt steak and eggs ($18.95), Willow Road Salad ($15.95), flatbreads ($14.95), grilled teriyaki salmon ($24.95) and more. Reservations requested.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Harbor hosts a Mother's Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 featuring all-you-can-eat prime rib, ham, French toast, pancakes, breakfast items, desserts and more, plus a gift and carnation for all moms. It's $34.99 for adults, $11.99 for kids 3-10, and free for kids 2 and younger. For an extra $14.99, add on bottomless mimosas. Reservations required.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Rosemont

10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/. Make reservations for the bottomless mimosa Mother's Day Brunch, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. Dine on fruit or avocado crostini, an entree (steak and eggs, Denver omelet, eggs Benedict, smoked salmon, Belgian waffle) and dessert (Nutella mousse chocolate cups, lemon sorbet or Eli's Chicago Style Cheesecake) for $35.95 for adults. The kids' menu for ages 10 and younger is $15.95. Reservations required.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Rosemont

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, harrycarays.com/mothers-day.html. The extensive Mother's Day Brunch Buffet, available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14, includes starters; breakfast favorites; omelet, pasta and carving stations; entrees; sides; children's fare; and desserts. Make reservations now; it's $49.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 10 and younger.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. Enjoy live jazz music by Juli Wood at the Mother's Day Brunch, which offers threes seatings -- 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. May 14. It's $49 for adults and $18 for kids. Reservations required.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/mothers-day-brunch-2023/. Take Mom out to Hotel Baker's lavish Mother's Day brunch, available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Sup on custom-made omelets, prime rib, honey-glazed ham, seafood, breakfast and lunch items, salads, soups, sides, desserts and more. It's $78 for adults, $38 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/Naperville. For Mother's Day, Houlihan's is offering goat cheese and artichoke poppers ($11.99), salmon scampi pasta ($19.99), mixed grille ($31), brownie batter cake ($6.99), pineapple martini ($10) and mimosas (orange, pineapple or grapefruit for $6). Reservations required.

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 568-1234, hyatt.com/. Fete Mom with a lavish Mother's Day Champagne Brunch that features made-to-order omelets, seafood, a carving station, pastas and more, plus bottomless mimosas and champagne. Seatings are at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. May 14. It's $110 per person and $45 for kids 7-10. Reservations required.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd., Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Jimmy's will be celebrating Mom with surf and turf and prime rib specials. Reservations requested. Call ahead for carryout.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, katieskitchenonline.com/. Take Mom out to breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. Or celebrate her at home by ordering the eggs Benedict kit ($60), biscuits and gravy ($32), take and bake frittas ($25), French toast casserole bake ($30), lox package ($100), prime rib dinner package for four ($260) or six ($395), maple glaze pork tenderloin for four ($185) or six ($275), or the brunch package for four ($60). Order by May 10 for pickup before 9 a.m. or after 1 p.m. May 14.

Koi

624 Davis St., Evanston, (847) 866-6969, koievanston.com/. Treat Mom to a dim sum Mother's Day brunch offering more than 30 shareable a la carte selections and bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys for $12 per person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14. Reservations requested.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/mothers-day. Enjoy Mother's Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14, when Kona Grill will be offering crab eggs Benedict ($22), steak and eggs ($39), macadamia nut French toast ($19) and bananas Foster pancake ($16). Sup on prime rib surf and turf with grilled prawns ($46) and the yuzu lime bar ($15) for dinner. Reservations required.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-5050, lambsfarm.org/event/mothers-day-brunch-3/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It's $29.95 for adults and $11.95 for kids. Moms will receive free farmyard admission.

Lazy Dog

436 S. Route 59, Naperville, (630) 481-7301; 1775 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 526-4308; and 1115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 780-7977, lazydogrestaurants.com/. For every Butter Cake purchased during Mother's Day weekend -- May 12-14 -- Lazy Dog will donate $1 to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides basic essentials to families in need. Plus, treat mom to brunch for her special day. Reservations requested.

On Mother's Day, Lou Malnati's will be offering heart-shaped pizzas. - Courtesy of Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Locations across the suburbs; loumalnatis.com/. Show mom some love with Lou Malnati's special 9-inch heart-shaped pizza available on Mother's Day for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Lucille at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events-spring/. The Mother's Day Brunch features unlimited mimosas and bellinis, plus 10 gourmet food stations including starters, omelets, breakfast, crepes, carving, doughnuts and waffles, seafood, entrees and a Bloody Mary bar. It's $95 for adults, $40 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations are required to dine between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Or treat mom to the Mother & Daughter Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The $55 price includes tea, scones, tea sandwiches, unlimited champagne and live harp music. Reservations required.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/mothers-day-specials-2/. L. Woods' Mother's Day dine-in specials include strawberry and kale salad, wild Alaskan halibut, queen or king cut of prime rib of beef au jus and the strawberry rhubarb cobbler with vanilla ice cream. For celebrating at home, which includes catering dishes such as shaved Brussels sprouts salad, pounded chicken, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and more that serve eight to 10, order by 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, for pickup or delivery on May 14.

Maggiano's Little Italy

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/. Maggiano's is taking reservations now for Mother's Day family-style dine-in that includes a salad, two entrees, two pastas, two sides and two desserts. Add on mimosas or Maggiano's Italian sangria. For dining at home, treat Mom to the Mother's Day Carryout Bundle that serves four to six and includes Caesar salad, spaghetti and meatballs, four-cheese ravioli, beef tenderloin medallions, chicken piccata, mashed potatoes, garlic broccoli, berry tiramisu and chocolate layered cake. It's $160. Order ahead for pickup on May 14.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/. On May 13-14, treat Mom to the filet and crabcake ($55). Or indulge in the Mother's Day three-course menu, which includes a soup or salad, an entree (crab and shrimp-stuffed salmon ($50), Open Blue Cobia ($55), filet mignon ($60), twin North Atlantic lobster tails ($60)), and a dessert (cheesecake, upside down candied walnut apple pie, chocolate silk pie). Plus, sip on the Hazelnut Cupcake cocktail (Ketel One Vodka, Monin roasted hazelnut, fresh lemon juice, Monin cupcake cream topping) May 8-14. Reservations required.

Meridian Banquet

1701 Algonquin Road, Rolling Meadows, (847) 952-8181, meridianbanquets.com/. Indulge in the Champagne Mother's Day Brunch, which includes carving, omelet, waffle and yogurt stations, seafood, breakfast items, lunch entrees, desserts (chocolate fondue, ice cream bar, cakes), champagne and mimosas. Make reservations for seatings at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2 p.m. It's $50.99 for adults and $23.99 for kids 4-12.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/specials/. Celebrate mom with lunch (10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or dinner (5-8 p.m.) for $79 per person that includes cold and hot tapas, an entree and dessert. Reservations required.

Meze Mediterraneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewines.com/. Meze is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/. Treat mom to the special Mother's Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 featuring filet mignon Benedict ($41), MJ's fried chicken and waffles ($29), Belgian waffle ($21), steak and eggs skillet ($37), and lamb chops ($55). Reservations required.

For Mother's Day, Miller's Ale House will be serving a prime rib special for $15.99. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, millersalehouse.com/. For Mother's Day, Miller's will be offering a 12-ounce slow-roasted, hand-cut prime rib special for $15.99.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Elgin, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Morton Grove, Mount Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make Mother's Day easy with an individual meal or family-style four pack for dine-in, pickup or delivery. The options include a honey-baked ham dinner ($19.99), osso bucco pork shank ($22.99), or the Italian Combo Dinner with lasagna and chicken Parmesan ($21.95). Order before Friday, May 12, for pickup on May 14. There will be a special menu available for dine-in on Mother's Day.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/event/mothers-day/. Mother's Day specials include the filet imperial (filet mignon, jumbo lump crab and bearnaise sauce) available May 12-14 and the Radiant Charm cocktail (Ketel One Vodka, aperol, Monin strawberry rose syrup and fresh lime juice, topped with Villa Marcello Prosecco and fresh mint) available May 4-14. Reservations required.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Join Niche for its three-course meal on Mother's Day. For $55 for adults and $25 for kids 8 and younger, dine on a starter (overnight oats, Gulf shrimp ceviche or baby kale salad), entree (steak and eggs, wild mushroom omelet, porchetta hash, Niche burger, Belgian yeast waffle or Fjord trout Benedict) and dessert (carrot cake, fruit tart or dark chocolate torte). Reservations required.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Take Mom to brunch at Oaken Bistro in The Forester Hotel, which offers seatings at 9 a.m. and noon May 14. Dine from salad, carving, omelet, breakfast, fruit, pastry and dessert stations. It's $75 for adults and $40 for kids. Reservations required at eventbrite.com/. Or consider Oaken's special prix fixe Mother's Day dinner that includes warm cauliflower salad, steamed mussels, wild mushroom ravioli or roasted chicken, and pots de crème or raspberry creme brulee. It's $65 per person; reservations required.

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Mom is a rock star. For Mother's Day, OTPH is hosting a special brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when diners can pair brunch favorites with the Mom'osa Flight featuring the classic, Bellini, tropical, sangria, rosé and paloma. Plus, all moms will receive a complimentary rose. Reservations required.

151 Kitchen + Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch, available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Celebrate Mom with specials from the Mother's Day menu (chicken Sardinia, basted swordfish, lamb shank, filet mignon and shrimp limon, roasted prime rib, and surf and turf) May 13-14. Reservations required.

Paris Bistro

2656 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 357-1005, parisbistronaperville.com/. During the Mother's Day brunch, dine on salads, pastas, entrees, made-to-order omelets, pastries, sides and more. It's $45.90 for adults, $19.90 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations requested.

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/. On Mother's Day, Passero will be open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations required.

Peggy Kinnane's

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/-events. The Irish pub opens at 11 a.m. May 14 for Mother's Day dining.

Nutella French toast is on the Mother's Day brunch menu at Pennyville Station in Park Ridge. - Courtesy of Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Pennyville Station fetes Mom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 with brunch, including Nutella French toast, breakfast potatoes, fruit, pot stickers, lemon chicken, short ribs, rigatoni with vodka sauce, brownies, lemon squares and more. It's $39.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids 6-12, and $9.95 for kids 2-5. Reservations required.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's will be opening early at 11 a.m. on May 14, serving a special 10-ounce filet stuffed roast for $49 per person. Or the three-course pork chop Sunday Supper, available from 4 p.m. to close, is $49 per person. And don't miss the $12 off-the-menu cocktails -- mimosa, rose sangria and Bloody Mary -- available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Specials are available for dine-in or pickup. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Make Mom's day with the Mother's Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 that includes bottomless mimosas and aperol spritzes, a waffle station and more. Each mom will be treated to a fresh flower. It's $35 for adults, $15 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations required.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Fete Mom with Port Edward's Champagne Brunch Buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. Nosh on seafood, paella, made-to-order omelets, prime rib and turkey from the carving station, breakfast items, sides, salads, fruit, cheeses, desserts and sip on unlimited champagne. It's $55 for adults, $19.95 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrass.cafe/. Prairie Grass is happy to once again host Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. May 14. The brunch buffet features salads, baked feta, roasted chicken breast, Parmesan-crusted whitefish, New York strip steak, made-to-order omelets, crepe station, fruit, pastries, assorted desserts and more. It's $85 for adults and $54 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations required. Or entertain at home with the Mother's Day takeout package for two for $144 that includes soup, salad, balsamic glazed Ora King salmon, sides and strawberry cream pie. The vegan dinner for two is $96. Order by Thursday, May 11, for pickup from 4-5:30 p.m. May 14.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/. Dine on seafood, made-to-order omelets, breakfast and lunch items, children's entrees, desserts and more during Mother's Day brunch. Seatings are at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Make reservations by Friday, May 5. It's $46 for adults, $26 for kids 4-13, and free for kids younger than 4.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652, rokaakor.com/oak-brook/happenings/. The Mother's Day tasting menu, which is $105 per person, includes mebachi tuna and avocado tartare, grilled scallops, crispy prawn and seared salmon maki, crabcake, robata grilled Chilean sea bass, prime New York strip, and matcha and strawberry tart with yuzu strawberry sorbet. Pair the meal with specialty mimosas for $29.95. Available from noon to 9 p.m.; reservations required.

Rosebud Restaurants

560 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900, and 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800, rosebudrestaurants.com/. Make reservations now to dine on the Mother's Day specials May 14.

Ruth's Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/. Ruth's Chris is opening early on May 13-14 for Mother's Day. Brunch features the 6-ounce filet and spicy crab, blackened chicken Caesar salad, brunch burger, crab stack and garlic-crusted sea bass. The three-course, prix fixe menu includes a salad or lobster bisque, entree (steak and shrimp, steak and lobster, fish and shrimp), sides and dessert. Reservations required.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Unit 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Share Mother's Day Brunch with Mom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14. Served buffet-style, dine on breakfast items, biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, oysters, ceviche, chilaquiles, pork belly hash, pastries and more. It's $65 for adults and $20 for kids 6-12. Reservations required.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. The Mother's Day Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, features a carving station, omelet station, waffles, French toast, salads, antipasto, pasta, shrimp cocktail, desserts and more for $44.95. Champagne and mimosas are included for those 21 and older. Reservations required.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Surprise Mom with breakfast in bed, courtesy of Scratchboard Kitchen. Order up cinnamon roll poptarts, blueberry and lemon scones, flower cupcakes, caviar boards, banoffee tarts, blueberry chai jam, Bloody Mary mix, Spring & Stormy cocktail kit and more. Pickup is from 3-3:30 p.m. May 13.

The crab and cheddar quiche is just one Mother's Day special on the menu at Seasons 52. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home/. Mother's Day brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, featuring specials such as crab and cheddar quiche, upright French toast with apple wood smoked bacon and wood-grilled shrimp and grits and cocktails including mimosas, sangrias, Bloody Marys and rosé lemonade. The dine-in and to-go dinner special is apricot-glazed spiral ham with sweet potato mash and maple-pecan streusel. Reservations required. Or order a Mother's Day Green Box To Go, which serves four to six. The apricot-glazed spiral ham is $145, the cedar plank-roasted salmon is $165 and the wood-grilled beef tenderloin is $195. Order ahead for pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Mimosas, sangrias, Bloody Marys and rosé lemonade are on Seasons 52's Mother's Day menu. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw's is taking reservations for Mother's Day dining, which is available from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 14. Specials include oysters on the half shell, surf and turf combos and more.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. On Sunday, May 14, Moms can enjoy a complimentary mimosa when dining on Mother's Day Brunch -- featuring a la carte cheese and charcuterie, starters, salads, entrees, desserts and more -- from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations requested.

Sophia Steak

181 Laurel Ave., Lake Forest, (847) 920-7002, and 1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/. Sophia Steak opens at 9 a.m. May 14 for Mother's Day brunch, lunch and dinner. Reservations required.

Spartan Ale House Naperville

3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. Take Mom out to brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 14. It's $30 for adults and $14 for kids. The full menu will be offered starting at 3 p.m. Reservations required.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 9433 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (312) 820-9286; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; stansdonuts.com/. For Mother's Day, Stan's is offering the two limited-time specialty bombolini flavors -- one filled with chocolate pastry cream and the other with strawberry. Sold in multiples of three, they're available through May 14.

Stolp Island Social

5 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 340-4980, stolpislandsocial.com/. Indulge in Mother's Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. Reservations required.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/mothers-day/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day lunch or dinner.

The Table At Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/. Chef Bill Kim's Mother's Day specials include smoked salmon Benedict ($22), French toast ($17) and Crate & Barrel quiche ($18), plus specialty $13 libations such as hibiscus spritz (Lillet rosé, prosecco, hibiscus and lavender), rose sangria and Royal Treatment (Empress 1908 gin, white peach tea, rosemary syrup and lemon). Reservations required.

Tamarack Golf Club

24032 W. Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, (630) 904-4000, tamarackgc.com/. Enjoy live music during Mother's Day Brunch, which includes breakfast items, a carving station, entrees, sweets and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14. Seatings are every 30 minutes. It's $59.99 for adults, $29.99 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; thetaphousegrill.com/. It's all about Mom during Tap House Grill's Mother's Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. Highlights include prime rib, ham, breakfast potatoes, French toast, desserts and more. All moms will receive a special gift and carnation. It's $34.99 for adults, $11.99 for kids 3-10, and free for kids 2 and younger. Bottomless mimosas are $14.99. Reservations required.

Tapville Social

216 S. Washington, Naperville, (630) 536-8739, tapvillesocial.com/naperville. Treat Mom to Mother's Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, when she (and you!) can enjoy boozy iced coffee flights and mimosa flights, plus breakfast classics. Reservations required.

Thomas & Dutch

703 Church St., Evanston, (847) 492-9700, thomasanddutch.com/. The new Evanston restaurant will be serving Mother's Day Brunch on May 13-14 featuring griddled peanut butter and honey on brioche French toast, the Dutch's Melt (a Mangalitsa pork patty, griddled onions and gruyere on rye) and the steak and eggs with fried russet potatoes and bearnaise. Make reservations on Resy.

Nosh on tea sandwiches, macaroons, desserts and more during Thorn's special Mother's Day tea May 13-14. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

In The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/mothers-day-tea. Thorn is hosting a par-tea for moms, or rather an afternoon tea at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. May 13-14. Sip Teavana Teas and Blooming Flower Green Tea while dining on tea sandwiches such as English Tea cucumber sandwich, roasted turkey on brioche and smoked salmon on a mini bagel, plus quiche Florentine, scones, macaroons, lemon tarts, Black Forest chocolate cups, fruit tarts and madeleine cookies. It's $65 for adults and $35 for kids. Cocktails are $10 and bottomless mimosas are $18. Reservations required.

Cookies, tarts, macaroons, desserts and more are on the menu May 13-14 for Thorn's Mother's Day Tea. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/. The extensive Mother's Day Brunch at Three Embers not only includes breakfast items, made-to-order omelets, seafood, a carving station, salads, entrees and desserts, but also all moms will receive a flower. Seatings are between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 14. The cost is $55 for adults and $22 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800: 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; and 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; timothyotooles.com/. Mother's Day specials on tap May 13-14 include strawberry pistachio arugula salad ($16), farmers market flatbread ($13), summer salmon ($23), roasted mushroom bowl ($15), and Cucumber Dill Spritz ($12), Lavender Lemon Drop ($13) and Lychee Berry Mule ($11). Reservations requested.

Just for Mother's Day, Timothy O'Toole's will be serving the Lavender Lemon Drop for $13. - Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/. Make reservations for the all-season patio or dining room, open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 14 when you can treat Mom to hand-rolled sushi, pub nachos, the ramen burger and more.

Treat mom to miso glazed sea bass at Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. Treat Mom to Truluck's Mother's Day's specials, which include the Summer Romance (vodka, Ramazotti Rosato, Cava, raspberries, fresh lime, almond syrup and mint for $15). Reservations are highly recommended; business casual attire is requested.

Villa Olivia

1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, (630) 540-4170, bartlettparks.org/. Take Mom out to the Mother's Day Brunch, which offers seatings every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. The buffet features breakfast selections, salad and soup bar, carved-to-order prime rib or turkey, entrees, sides, pasta and desserts. It's $38.95 for adults, $18.95 for kids 6-10, and $7.95 for kids 3-5. Reservations required.

Violi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 592-2104, tavernavioli.com/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch starting at 10 a.m. May 14.

Violi's Mother's Day brunch will be available starting at 10 a.m. May 14. - Courtesy of Violi

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. On Mother's Day, Weber Grill will be hosting brunch starting at 11 a.m., which includes prime steak and eggs, grilled French toast "Elvis style," cast-iron crab frittata and blueberry skillet cornbread, while dinner features filet lobster Oscar, grill roasted Chilean sea bass, lobster mac and cheese, and white chocolate cheesecake. Reservations required.

White Deer Run

250 W. Gregg's Parkway, Vernon Hills, (847) 680-6100, whitedeergolf.com/lake-charles-grill/. Highlights of Mother's Day Brunch, with seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14, include breakfast fare, salads, carving station (prime rib and roasted turkey), entrees, sides, desserts and more. It's $43.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids. Reservations required.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.