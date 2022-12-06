Things to do Dec. 9-15: All sorts of holiday events to add to your calendar

Experience the holiday season as it was in 1880s Schaumburg with the Schaumburg Park District's Christmas in the Valley Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Heritage Farm. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

"A Magical Cirque Christmas" presents cirque artists accompanied by live holiday music through Sunday, Dec. 11, at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. Courtesy of LouBaldanza

Starts before Friday

"A Magical Cirque Christmas": 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Hostess Lucy Darling takes the audience through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists accompanied by holiday music performed live in this family-friendly show. $16.50-$71.50. broadwayinchicago.com/show/a-magical-cirque-christmas.

Friday, Dec. 9

Holiday Party: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Sunset Ridge Country Club, 2100 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. Those 55 and older can celebrate the season with lunch while listening to live music by GBN Express. $45 for members, $59 for nonmembers. nbparks.org/events/holiday-party-at-sunset-ridge-country-club.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 16, at Millennium Park, Cloud Gate, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Anyone is invited to sing with community singers and choruses from around the city. chicago.gov.

Twisted Xmas with The 1975: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. 17 and older only; valid photo ID is required. $124. concerts.livenation.com.

College of DuPage Jazz/Pop Combo: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the College of DuPage MAC Room 140, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $7. atthemac.org.

"Everybody Rejoice! Songs for the Holidays and Other Good Times": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. The Palatine Park District's Allegro Community Choir will perform festive music. $11. cuttinghall.org.

Swingin' into Christmas with the Pete Ellman Big Band: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Wentz Hall at North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Join the Naperville Chorus and the Pete Ellman Big Band for jazz and traditional arrangements of Christmas favorites and an audience singalong. It will be the final performance by music director Pete Martinez. $25, $20 for students and seniors. northcentral.vbotickets.com/events.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Elgin Master Chorale and Integrity School of Dance will perform ESO's Holiday Spectacular Friday, Dec. 9, at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at the Hemmens in Elgin. - Courtesy of Elgin Symphony Orchestra

ESO's Holiday Spectacular: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Elgin Master Chorale and Integrity School of Dance for these holiday concerts. $10-$65. elginsymphony.org.

Marie Osmond, A Symphonic Christmas Tour: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Marie Osmond spreads Yuletide cheer with her holiday performance. $50-$99. geneseetheatre.com.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Antique Vintage Flea Market and Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Features antiques, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, midcentury modern, furniture, decorative arts, country furniture, shabby chic, coins and more. Admission is $7, good for both days. Free for kids 12 and younger with an adult. Free parking. zurkopromotions.com.

Art + Market Aurora: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Society 57, 100 S. River St., Aurora. Holiday-themed market with local vendors and makers at Aurora's indoor market. Free. auroradowntown.org/art-and-market.

Holiday Craft/Gift Shop Pop Up: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Arts in Bartlett Center for the Arts, 215 S. Main St., Bartlett. Shop for art and gifts while enjoying the Bartlett Cocoa Crawl. artsinbartlett.org.

Huntley Indoor Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Huntley American Legion Hall, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. huntley.il.us.

Viking Booster Club Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at William Fremd High School, 1000 S. Quentin Road, Palatine. Holiday gifts and accessories, food, art, crafts and more from a variety of vendors. Concessions and Viking Spirit Shop open. Free admission, parking and shuttle bus available. fremdboosterclub.org.

Zion Concord Lutheran Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 865 S. Church Road, Bensenville. Homemade crafts from a variety of vendors including ornaments, jewelry, ceramics and more. Free admission. (630) 766-1039 or zionconcord.org.

Chicago Toy & Gift Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Donald J. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Toy and game fair featuring immersive events, interactive exhibits and activities for all ages. $10 adults, $5 kids. chitag.com/2022-fair.

Holiday Beauty Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First United Methodist Church, 418 W. Touhy Ave., Park Ridge. Unique handmade goods, crafters, artisans, beauty and wellness services, samples from home-based caterers, raffles and giveaways. $20 admission. eventbrite.com/e/holiday-beauty-bazaar-tickets-427691987247.

Jingle and Mingle Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Westin Chicago North Shore, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Over 40 vendors selling jewelry, accessories, home decor, clothing, toys and more, with raffle prizes and giveaways. Donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted for the WINGS program. Free admission. wheelingchamber.com.

Last Chance Craft & Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the College of DuPage Athletic Arena, northwest corner of College Road and Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn. More than 190 booths. Strollers welcome. Admission: $5; free for kids 15 and younger. Free parking. craftproductionsinc.com.

Santa and Mrs. Claus make their entrance at MainStreet Libertyville's Dickens of a Holiday in Cook Park. This year's event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. - Daily Herald File Photo

MainStreet Libertyville's Dickens of a Holiday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Libertyville. Includes photos with Santa in Cook Park from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., Children's Holiday Shoppe at Petranek's Pharmacy, and Victorian tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libertyville Civic Center. Free admission. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Santa at the Carousel: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Ride the museum's 100-year-old carousel with Santa and get pictures. Included with museum admission: $19.95 adults, $17.95 seniors, $16.95 military, $12.95 kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. volofun.com.

Santa's Craft Corner: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Make a craft or two in the Kiebler Room, then tour the zoo. $20 per household; cash or credit card at the door. cosleyzoo.org.

TBOX 2022 -- 26th annual Chicago 12 Bars of Christmas Pub Crawl: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Wrigleyville, 3400-3700 N. Clark St., Chicago. More than 30 Wrigleyville bars and restaurants will be offering drink specials, live music, free breakfast at select venues, Santa hats, stickers and more. Opening and closing ceremonies features live music at the Cubby Bear-Wrigleyville. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits through the Lakeview East Community Partnership. $11.99-$50. tbox.org.

The Chicago Art Girls Holiday Pop-Up Shop: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Bell Elementary School, 3730 N. Oakley, Chicago. Shop for handmade holiday gifts. The curated show features the work of more than 40 female artists. Free parking and admission. chicagoartgirls.com.

Christmas in the Valley: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Experience the holiday season as it was in 1880s Schaumburg. Features traditional holiday treats, crafts for kids, marshmallows and warm beverages around a bonfire, and a visit from Father Christmas. $3 or $12 per family; free for kids 2 and younger. Parking is available at St. Matthew's Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Road. parkfun.com.

Handmade Market: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. More than 30 artists/vendors will be selling funky jewelry, knitted items, clothing, baked goods, handbags, paper crafts, skin care and more. Free admission. (773) 276-3600 or handmadechicago.com.

Santa's Cottage: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Santa's Cottage is hosted by Mundelein Community Connection. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Holly Jolly Jamboree: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Westmont Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Make cookies with Mrs. Claus, take photos with Santa and more. Free. hollydaysfestival.com.

Hampshire Jingle Fest: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Hampshire. Second annual event includes visits with Santa at the Copper Barrel; crafts and visits with the Grinch at the Ella Johnson Memorial Library; s'mores with the Hampshire Fire Department; R&R BBQ and Sandie Dogs food trucks; vendors; games; and more. At 5 p.m., the Holiday Lights Parade will proceed down State Street where Santa will light the tree. Free. facebook.com/hampshirevillage/.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Skate: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Wear your ugliest holiday sweater and take a few laps skating to festive holiday music. The Holiday Skating Exhibition will follow. General admission is $7.50 for ages 18 and older, $6.50 for kids 6-17, and free for kids 5 and younger with a paid adult. winpark.org/event/ugly-sweater-holiday-skate.

The Christmas Star -- Planetarium Showcase: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. Potential natural explanations for the star of Bethlehem and common modern-day misconceptions will be discussed. $10. mchenry.edu.

Reindeer Regatta: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Prairie Lakes Aquatic Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Assemble a crew to create a seaworthy sleigh made out of cardboard and duct tape for two and race other teams across the pool in this family-friendly event. $15-$20. dpparks.org/event/reindeer-regatta-2.

Do-It-Yourself Messiah and Carol Sing-Along: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Waukegan. Join the Waukegan Symphony Orchestra and Concert Chorus for a night of music featuring the Christmas portion of Handel's Messiah with the Hallelujah Chorus. waukeganparks.org/wsocc.

The Chicago Master Singers will present their Christmas Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Glenview Community Church. - Courtesy of Chicago Master Singers

Chicago Master Singers Christmas Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. The Chicago Master Singers will perform familiar carols and seasonal favorites. $15-$45. chicagomastersingers.org/concerts.

"A Swingin' Little Christmas": 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet perform classic holiday tunes, nostalgia-steeped originals and comedy. $35-$70. events.rauecenter.org.

Chicago Wine Fest: Various times beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago. An elevated wine-tasting experience featuring food and live music. A portion of the proceeds go to support local nonprofits. General admission is $39; early admission is $60. chicagowinefest.com.

Photos with Santa: Saturday, Dec. 10, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Timed registration required. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Bulgarica Christmas Bazaar -- European Arts and Crafts: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Bulgarian Center Bulgarica, 1120 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. Vendors will be selling artisan collections and handmade gifts. bulgarica.org/events/christmas-bazaar.

Logan Square Makers Market & Bar Hop: 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Revolution Brewing, 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Shop from 45 makers at these locations: Revolution Brewing, 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.; Navigator Taproom, 2211 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100; Pilot Project Brewing, 2140 N. Milwaukee Ave.; and Chicago Distilling Company, 2359 N. Milwaukee Ave. Free admission. (773) 227-2739.

Holiday Concert, VR and Concert Orchestra: 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Bennett Gordon Hall at Ravinia, 201 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. Midwest Young Artists Conservatory's holiday concerts. mya.org/events/seasoncalendar.

"Here We Come A-wassailing" with Bella Voce Camerata: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Bella Voce Camerata presents a concert of Renaissance carols featuring familiar tunes and rarely heard gems. $30; free for ages 18 and younger with a paid adult admission. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

"Joy to the World -- A Christmas Musical Journey": 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Lund Auditorium, 7900 W. Division St., River Forest. Composer, conductor, musician and vocalist Damien Sneed will perform on keyboards and vocals with a group of singers and musicians as they present Christmas carols, original holiday tunes, classical favorites, folk songs, spirituals and more. Tickets start at $28. dom.edu/arts-minds.

"Together Again at Christmas": 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Yellow Box Church, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. West Towns Chorus together with Affinity Strings, Village Vocal Chords and Chicago Bronze Handbells will perform holiday classics in barbershop and choral styles. $25-$30. (630) 201-5544 or tinyurl.com/WestTowns.

Elmhurst Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band Winter concert: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Elmhurst University's Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. elmhurst.edu/event/.

Voctave: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. An 11-member a cappella group performs holiday favorites such as "O Holy Night," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Carol of the Bells of Notre Dame" and more. $65-$75. atthemac.org/events/voctave/.

Monday, Dec. 12

Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 12-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Listen to Christmas stories, make holiday crafts, create a wish list for Santa, view the museum's holiday exhibit, and take a selfie at the Victorian Christmas photo stop. $5. NaperSettlement.org/HollyJollyDays.

Movie Mondays: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See 1992's "The Muppet Christmas Carol." Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $1, cash only ($20 bills or less). Credit/debit cards accepted at concessions. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays/.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

The 12 Dames of Christmas with Angela Ingersoll: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Emmy nominee Angela Ingersoll captures the voices of a dozen divas in a hilarious and heartwarming holiday romp. Tickets cost $45; stage tables $50. metropolisarts.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Holiday Cookie Exchange and Ugly Sweater Contest: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Join in the ugliest sweater contest and holiday cookie exchange. For those 55 and older. nbparks.org/events/holiday-cookie-exchange-ugly-sweater-contest.

Oswego Holiday CAREavan: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. A holiday caravan of police, fire and public works vehicles, decked out in holiday lights, will travel through Oswego. oswegochristmaswalk.com.

Sam Fazio Sings the Christmas Crooners: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Chicago-based vocalist Sam Fazio will be joined by Chris White as musical director and Chicago-area musicians to perform holiday songs. $35. metropolisarts.com.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Jingle Bells Bingo: 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Play Bingo for prizes. Those wearing jingle bells and festive attire will get to spin the wheel of luck for a special holiday treat. Light refreshments provided. For ages 55 and older. nbparks.org/events/jingle-bells-bingo.

Adults Night Out -- Holidaze: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon, Chicago. Features unique animal chats, a live DJ, multiple bars throughout the zoo, ice carving and more at this after-hours event for adults. Proceeds benefit Lincoln Park Zoo. lincolnparkchamber.com/event/adults-night-out-holidaze-at-lincoln-park-zoo.

Music of the Baroque -- Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 W. Division St., River Forest. Music of the Baroque performs joyful carols, solemn chants and jubilant works for brass. $35-$85; discounts for seniors available. baroque.org/Seasons/2022-2023/holiday.

Ted Vigil, a John Denver Tribute: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Singer/songwriter Ted Vigil performs a tribute to John Denver. $30-$40. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Light shows

Festival of Lights and Tree Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Thousands of twinkling lights, plus Christmas trees, wreaths, greenery, hot chocolate and holiday gifts for sale. Lights turn on at 3 p.m. Free admission, donations are appreciated. cosleyzoo.org.

Light Up the Lake: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The interactive holiday experience incorporates light sculptures, a lighted birch tree maze, stomp light activity, ice skating, a holiday train, visits with Santa and a free ride on the Centennial Wheel. Adults: $27, kids 3-12: $17. navypier.org/light-up-the-lake.

Brookfield Zoo Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 18 and Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Now in its 41st year, the lights festival features more than two million twinkling LED lights, illuminated animal sculptures, a tunnel of lights, a skating rink ($7 per person), a drop-off for letters to Santa and more. Reservations are required for South Gate entry; reservations are not required for North Gate entry. Adults: $24.95; kids 3-11: $17.95; seniors: $19.95; parking: $13.40. czs.org/HolidayMagic-2.

Amaze Light Festival: 4-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 8 (except Dec. 12, 13 and 25), at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. An all-immersive storybook experience with five themed worlds of light displays, activities, holiday music and dynamic live performances. Adult: $36, kids: $30; VIP adult: $86; VIP child: $80. amazelightfestival.com.

Illumination, Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 7 (except Dec. 12, 24 and 25) at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore six new displays of light, sound and color along the 1-mile walking path, including a special Human+Nature display and an experience featuring 150 colorful lanterns. Stop by the firepits to roast marshmallows or purchase snacks and beverages at the concession tents. Members: $11-$22; nonmembers: $16-$27. mortonarb.org.

Explore new light installations through Jan. 8 at Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. - Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape: 4:30-11 p.m. various dates through Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Experience nature in winter along a new walking path featuring light, fire, color and music in such displays as the re-imagined fire garden and the Winter Cathedral. Timed tickets cost $30 for members, $32 for nonmembers for adults; $14/$16 for kids; free for kids 2 and younger; tickets purchased the day of the event cost $2 more. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Sparkle Light Festival: 4:30-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6-9 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and other times/dates through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities, including train rides, winter tubing, themed mazes, letters to Santa and more. The two-story Alpine Slide is an extra $22 for unlimited rides. A special menu of festive food and beverages will be available. Adults: $25; kids 2-12: $20. (847) 636-5450 or sparklerosemont.com.

Winter Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Central Park, Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. A free half-mile illuminated walk along paved pathways. Purchase cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa in the Cocoa Cabin in the Central Park West building from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 and 29. The path will be closed during inclement weather. obparks.org/winterlights.

Aurora Festival of Lights: 5-9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 25, at Philips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. The outdoor one-mile drive-through holiday light display features jumping reindeer, ice skating bears, Old Man Winter, howling wolves, Santa's toy factory, fields of gigantic snowflakes and more. Free; donations will be taken at the end. Register for an entry ticket at aurora-il.org/FestivalofLights.

Kohlights: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 16-23 and 26-29 at Kohl Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. An interactive holiday light display designed for children featuring a series of exhibits like the Twinkle Train, Prism Promenade and the Shadow Play Snowbank. $20-$25, members receive $5 off. kohlchildrensmuseum.org.

Magical Christmas Drive-Thru Experience: 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24-25) at Santa's Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. See more than 3 million lights synchronized to holiday music during this drive-through light show. New this year at the end of the show is the 300-foot tube slide, entertainment, hot chocolate, concessions and photo ops. Tickets must be reserved online as they will not be available at the gate. $35; $25 for existing season pass holders. (847) 426-6751 or santasvillagedundee.com/.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Be wowed by a mile of lights dancing to music during this drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99; online ticket purchase is required. santasrocknlights.com.

Willow Hill Lights Show: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook, This drive-through holiday lights show features a 1.6-mile route with more than one million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. See the abominable snowman, Rudolph and his reindeer pals, the Twelve Days of Christmas, Frosty and his friends and more. $40 per car. willowhillswintermagic.com.

Winterlights: 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Friday, Dec. 16, in the Fabyan Japanese Garden in Fabyan West Forest Preserve, 1925 S. Batavia Ave., Route 31, Geneva, Experience the garden lit up at night. Entry timed at 15-minute intervals. $8; free for kids 5 and younger. Purchase tickets online. ppfv.org/winterlights.

Nights of Lights: Dusk to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Adams Park, Main and Wesley streets, Wheaton. See more than 55,000 lights and a new animated light display at the fountain. Free. downtownwheaton.com/nightsoflights.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 18 at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Lombard Park District's annual holiday lights display with animated light shows, decorated trees, a giant gingerbread house and more. Meet Santa and favorite holiday characters. lombardparks.com/holiday.

Shine Light Show: 6-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook, and Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, Drive-through light shows feature a wonderland of more than one million lights synchronized to holiday music. $32.99-$42.99; fast pass add-on is an extra $20. One ticket per vehicle; online purchase is required. shinelightshow.com.

On stage

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 1 at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive. Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. Directed by Jeff Award-winner Scott Weinstein with musical direction by Jeff Award-winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Tiffany Krause. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

"Elf the Musical": 1:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 8 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Musical stage adaptation of the holiday film. drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical/.

Second City's "Jingle Bell Ruckus": 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Second City performs a fast-paced, interactive comedy holiday revue that skewers holiday film classics, family gatherings, Christmas carols and more. May contain adult language and themes. $30-$48. atthemac.org.

"A Christmas Carol" Revisited -- Scrooge's Reclamation: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the McHenry County College Luecht Auditorium, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. MCC's Expert & Insight Series with MCC's faculty Ted Hazelgrove and Jim Gould offers a new take on the holiday classic. Free. Sign up at mchenry.edu.

"A Christmas Carol": 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23 at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic is filled with warmth, humor, music and holiday cheer. Adults $35; students $20. metropolisarts.com/event/a-christmas-carol-2022.

"Doubt: A Parable": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Neuqua Valley High School Auditorium, 2360 95th St., Naperville. Neuqua Theatre's winter production features John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Limited tickets at the door. $7-$11. nvhstheatre.com.

The Elise Flagg Academy of Dance's production of "The Naperville Nutcracker" will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville. - Courtesy of Elsie Flagg Academy of Dance

"The Naperville Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton, Naperville. Elise Flagg Academy of Dance's holiday production. $27-$37. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

"Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Steppin' Out Dance Studio production. $10 in advance, $14 at the door. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

"The Nutcracker Ballet": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Judith Svalander School of Ballet's production. $20-$25. woodstockoperahouse.com.

"The Sound of Music": 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 14 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical as directed by Amber Mak. The Grand Gallery is decorated for the season with a giant two-story Christmas tree. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

"A Christmas Carol": 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 11 at Albright Community Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Holiday production of Charles Dickens' classic. $17-$22. albrighttheatre.com.

"Family Holiday": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17 at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Returning home for the holidays, RJ is anticipating a relaxing time spent with his loved ones. Everything is turned upside down when everyone in his family seems to be experiencing something major or seems to be hiding something from him. $20; $15 students/seniors. threebrotherstheatre.com.

"It Runs in the Family": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Citadel Theatre in the West Lake Forest High School campus, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. A comedic farce set in a hospital as a doctor tries to fend off a paternity suit, an ex wife, a punkish son and more to deliver a lecture at an international conference. citadeltheatre.org.

"It's a Wonderful Life": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 9-18, at Improv Playhouse Theater, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Improv Playhouse will present the classic Christmas story in the form of a staged radio play, complete with sound effects and reenacted 1940s commercials. $15 for adults, $7.50 for students in advance, $20/$10 at the door. improvplayhouse.com.

Manual Cinema's "Christmas Carol Live": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with some additional showtimes, through Dec. 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Features the combined talents of actors, puppeteers and musicians. writerstheatre.org/manual-cinema-christmas-carol.

"Masters of Sketch, I Want a Sketchopotamus for Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17 at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The Masters of Sketch return for a special holiday/winter/snow-themed smorgasbord of comedy. $20. threebrotherstheatre.com.

"Million Dollar Quartet Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The story of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins' famous impromptu session at Sun Records with a holiday twist. $35-$75. geneseetheatre.com.

"Miracle on 34th Street": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17 at 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions presents this holiday classic. $16-$22. overshadowed.org.

"Miracle on 34th Street" radio play: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

"The Nutcracker": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, Schaumburg Dance Ensemble presents its 27th annual production of Tchaikovsky's holiday ballet featuring live narration and a large cast of professional and student dancers. $19-$32. prairiecenter.org.

The Second City's Holiday Revue "I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23 at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Chicago's famed improv and sketch comedy theater performs a holiday review. $38. paramountaurora.com.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's "Season's Greetings": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 in the Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Alan Ayckbourn's entertaining look at the anxiety and high jinks of an average family during the holidays. Contains mature themes and language. $40-$42. atthemac.org/events/seasons-greetings.

"Christmas Bingo -- It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night!": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. In this interactive comedy featuring the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions. $40. greenhousetheater.org.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. Masks are encouraged but optional. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates through Dec. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. See the 30th anniversary of Drury Lane Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' holiday tale, designed for a younger audience. Tickets start at $52. drurylanetheatre.com/Theatre-for-Young-Audiences/.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates through Dec. 31 at the Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. High-end production of Charles Dickens' classic. $63-$109. goodmantheatre.org.

Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker": Various times and dates through Dec. 27 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Set in Chicago's World's Fair in 1893, Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's version of "The Nutcracker" highlights the rich cultural heritage of Chicago and the wonder of the season. Tickets start at $36. (312) 386-8905 or Joffrey.org/Nutcracker.

"Little Women": Various times and days from Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Jan. 15 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. World premiere of an adaptation written by First Folio Artistic Associate Heather Chrisler. $29-$59. firstfolio.org.

"Irving Berlin's White Christmas": Various times and days from Thursday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Center Theatre, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Presented by Music Theater Works and based on the classic film "Irving Berlin's White Christmas." $39-$106. northshorecenter.org.

Dining with Santa

Batavia Breakfast with Santa: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren St., Batavia. Have breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register in advance. $13 per person or $45 for a family of four. bataviaparks.org.

Breakfast with Santa at Allgauer's: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17 at Allgauer's on the Riverfront, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. Kids and their families can dine from a breakfast buffet, decorate holiday cookies, take photos with Santa and more. $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids. Reservations are required. (847) 664-7999 or allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/.

Algonquin Breakfast with Santa: 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Golf Club of Illinois, 1575 Edgewood Drive, Algonquin. $22 for residents, $25 for nonresidents 13 and older; $18/$22 for kids 4-12; free for kids 3 and younger. rec.algonquin.org.

Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Baker: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 at Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main St., St. Charles. Meet with Santa and dine from an extensive brunch buffet. $42 for adults, $32 for kids 3-13, and free for kids younger than 3. Reservations are required. (630) 584-2100 or hotelbaker.com/breakfast-with-santa-2022.

Breakfast With Santa at Swissotel: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Swissotel Chicago, 323 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago. A special holiday breakfast with Santa held in the penthouse ballroom, featuring a holiday breakfast display and multiple food stations. $60-$80. exploretock.com/swissotel-chicago-chicago.

Brunch with Santa at Pinstripes: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18 at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010. Santa is joining brunch for photos and to hear Christmas wishes. Saturday brunch is a la carte. Sunday features a brunch buffet that's $35 for adults, $12 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are required. pinstripes.com.

Lunch with Santa: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ, 2300 Cardinal Drive, Rolling Meadows. Enjoy lunch with Santa Claus. cdfamily.org.

Breakfast with Santa at Drury Lane: 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17 at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Meet Santa and make doughnuts, sip on hot chocolate from the build-your-own hot cocoa bar and enjoy a production of "A Christmas Carol" (tickets not included). Adults: $35; kids 3-12: $25; free for kids 2 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-and-special-events/santa-brunch.

Brunch with Santa at Drury Lane: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. From eggnog and bottomless mimosas to homemade doughnuts and hand-carved prime rib, enjoy brunch with Santa and a production of "Elf the Musical" (tickets not included). Adults: $75; kids 3-12: $40; and free for kids 2 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events.

Santa Brunch Buffet: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Johnny's Supper Club, 1250 Bowes Creek Road, Elgin. Bring a camera for photos with Santa. $12-$35. For reservations, call (847) 214-5877.

Breakfast with Santa: 8:45 and 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Alexander's Cafe, 1650 W. Main St., St. Charles. Enjoy a pancake breakfast, play reindeer games and create a special craft. Santa will stop by each table to visit and take photos. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. $15 for residents; $23 for nonresidents. Registration is required. stcparks.org.

Dinner with Santa at Drury Lane: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Enjoy honey-glazed ham and roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, an ice cream station and more before taking a family photo with Santa. Concludes with a performance of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" (tickets not included). Adults: $45; kids 3-12: $30; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required. lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events.

Ongoing

Yuletide Treasures: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Dec. 23 at the DuPage Art League, 218 W. Front St., Wheaton. Features one-of-a-kind gifts, all handmade by local artists. Free parking on Front Street and in the parking garage. dupageartleague.org.

Christkindlmarket Chicago: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24 at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket/.

Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Dec. 18 at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa's station at Geneva Commons for a visit, a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com.

State Street Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 18 at 35 S. State St., Chicago. More than 70 vendors and holiday-focused programming. LoopChicago.com/Market.

Verse Immersive, The Art of the Future: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 13 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A holographic, 30-minute theater experience with cutting-edge augmented reality technology used by NASA. See breathtaking landscapes, solve puzzles, interact with mythical creatures and more. Tickets start at $25. navypier.org.

Winterland: 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 8 at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Santa's Workshop, a carousel, market vendors, food and beverage offerings, a 12,000-square-foot ice rink, carnival rides and games, ice bumper cars, music and more. The expanded event extends inside Wrigley Field. General admission is free; admission to Wrigley Field is $5. gallagherway.com.

Christmas Tree Lane: Daily through Dec. 31 at Depot Park, 90 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. The fourth annual event features 40 decorated trees. Hosted by Downtown Crystal Lake and the City of Crystal Lake. downtowncl.org.

"The Immersive Nutcracker": Various dates and times through Jan. 2 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Experience "The Nutcracker" brought to life on a majestic scale featuring Tchaikovsky's "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and more. Tickets start at $30. lighthouseartspace.com/artspace/chicago.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: Through Dec. 18 in Historic Downtown Long Grove. Holiday carolers will be on hand, and Santa will visit select weekends. Horse-drawn carriage rides are available on weekends for $15 per person and require reservations. longgrove.org.

Santa's Naperville Workshop: Daily through Dec. 22 at the Riverwalk Cafe, 441 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Visits with Santa from 5-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. weekends. $10-$15. Register at napervilleparks.org.