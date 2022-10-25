Festivals Oct. 28-Nov. 3: Halloween, pumpkin and fall fests take over the suburbs

The Bridgeport Ramblers -- Michael Duffy, left, Patrick Burke, Kristen Rock, Deborah Hostetler and Mark Wilson -- will perform before the movies start on Friday, Oct. 28, at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. Courtesy of Paula Burke

Face painting will be available during Slightly Spooky Saturday at Navy Pier this weekend. Courtesy of Navy Pier

Kids can trick-or-treat in downtown Libertyville on Friday during the free Trick or Treat on MainStreet event. Courtesy of MainStreet Libertyville

Catch the last gasp of carnival season at the Schaumburg Halloween Carnival this weekend.

Ongoing

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 30, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, Pumpkin Playland and more. Prices vary by activity. didierfarms.com.

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Monday, Oct. 31, at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, goebbertspumpkinpatch.com, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, goebbertspumpkinfarm.com. Both locations offer animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. South Barrington offers a duck derby, giraffe barn, magic show, pony and camel rides, a pumpkin-eating dinosaur and a haunted house. Tickets are $18 on weekdays, $22 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger.

Kuipers Pumpkin FunFarm: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 29, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Family-friendly, interactive farm offers games, live animals, pig races, giant slide, corn maze and more. Free pumpkin with admission. $24.99 weekends, $21.99 weekdays, $2 less if bought online; $11.99 for military personnel with ID and ages 65 and older; free for ages 2 and younger. kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Monday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Children's rides, animals, straw pyramid and thousands of pumpkins scattered on the zoo's lawn. $9 nonresident adults 18-54, $8 nonresident adults 55 and older; free to members, Wheaton Park District residents and kids 17 and younger. Timed-entry reservations are required at cosleyzoo.org/pumpkin-fest.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 30, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins for sale and fall treats, and on weekends hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $4.25 for residents, $5 for nonresidents, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Sonny Acres Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 25-27; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Fall attractions, petting zoo and daytime hayrides until 6 p.m. Haunted barn and haunted hayrides starting at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets required, prices vary by activity. sonnyacres.com.

Sugar Skull City continues through Nov. 6 in downtown Aurora. - Courtesy of Aurora Downtown

Sugar Skull City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Nov. 6 in downtown Aurora. Take a self-guided walking tour to see Day of the Dead art displayed in storefronts and go on a scavenger hunt for Pan de Muerto. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 25-27; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Oct. 30-31, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free fall spectacle includes nearly 1,000 pumpkins stacked in elaborate and photo-worthy displays. navypier.org.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 25-27; 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 4-10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up, 1265 W. LeMoyne, Chicago. Corn maze, photo ops, pumpkin patch, carnival games, food and drinks and more. $22; family and group rates available. jackspumpkinpopup.com.

Santa's Village Spooktacular Drive Thru: 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday through Monday, Oct. 27-31, at Santa's Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. Drive-through Halloween scenes featuring The Witches Broom Lot, Mad Scientist, Alien Landing, Monster Mash Bash and more. $25 per vehicle in advance, $30 at the gate. SantasVillageDundee.com.

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 26-30, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, jumping pillow and megadrop slide. Petting zoo, live music and beer tent available on the weekends. Shop for doughnuts, apple cider, pumpkins, fall decor and more. $15-$22; free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.ticketspice.com/pumpkin-daze-2022.

Richardson Adventure Farm corn maze: 3-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The maze, which celebrates the history of James Bond, features 10.3 miles of trails across 28 acres. It includes a 10-minute option (left turns only) and a 1.5-hour option. Also features a 50-foot observation tower, train rides, carousel, wagon rides, zip line, 150- and 100-foot slides, Zorbing, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, pedal kart tracks, live music on weekends, kiddie play area, jumping pillows, pig races, air cannons, paintball shooting gallery, craft beer tent, food trucks and more. $18, $16 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. richardsonfarm.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 6-11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. Tickets start at $49.99 for a one-day ticket; Haunted Attractions pass starts at $24.99. Oktoberfest takes place on the Mooseburger Patio from 6-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Jack O'Lantern World: Various times Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 27-30. in Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A half-mile trail winds through thousands of intricately hand-carved pumpkins. Food trucks will be on-site. Helps raise money for Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. $20-$24 for ages 13 and older; $14-$16 for kids 3-12; online ticket purchase required. thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich.

Open House Chicago 2022: Through Oct. 31 at various locations in Chicago. A monthlong series of self-guided history and architecture tours throughout Chicago, accessible via an interactive mobile app. openhousechicago.org.

Kids can trick-or-treat in downtown Libertyville on Friday during the free Trick or Treat on MainStreet event. - Courtesy of MainStreet Libertyville

Libertyville Trick or Treat on MainStreet: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in downtown Libertyville. Trick-or-treat at participating stores, which will display an orange pumpkin sign on their door or window. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Ravinia District of Highland Park Halloween Candy Stroll: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Businesses will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters. cityhpil.com.

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry Trunk-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Spartan Athletic Park on Jericho and Edgelawn, Aurora. Free trick-or-treating event. aurorafoodpantry.org.

Halloween Trail of Treats and Fest: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Shiloh Park, 25th and Emmaus, Zion. Participants will stay in their vehicle for a Halloween drive-through experience but are encouraged to dress up and decorate their cars. Each car will drive through multiple trick-or-treat stops hosted by the park district, local businesses and other organizations. Walk-up treat bags available at the Kiwanis Shelter on Bethel and 27th Street. zionparkdistrict.com.

Pumpkin Patch Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28-30, at 7325 W. 79th St., Bridgeview. Pumpkins, magic show, photo ops, food, a petting zoo and a carnival. $10, $50 for a family up to six, free for kids 3 and younger. ticketwiz.com.

Hanover Haunts: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Izaak Walton Youth Center & Reserve, 899 Jay St., Elgin. Costumes are encouraged for this event featuring games and crafts for kids. A haunted trail will be open for ages 13 and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (630) 483-5799 or yfs@hanover-township.org.

The Village of Lincolnshire will hold its annual Boo Bash Friday, Oct. 28, at North Park. - Courtesy of Brad Burke

Boo Bash: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire. Costumes are encouraged for this family-friendly Halloween event featuring trunk-or-treat, haunted trail, inflatables, magic shows at 6 and 7 p.m., performances, pumpkin decorating, food, drinks and more. Free goody bags to the first 300 kids. lincolnshireil.gov.

Lincoln Square Greektoberfest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona, Chicago. Authentic Greek food, marketplace vendors, live music and dancing, and children's carnival rides. Performances by American English at 9 p.m. Friday and the Panopoulos Orchestra at 6 p.m. Saturday. stdemetrioschicago.org.

Enjoy rides and Halloween fun this weekend at the Schaumburg Halloween Carnival at Wintrust Field. -

Schaumburg Halloween Carnival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Family fun featuring rides, food, trick-or-treating, seasonally themed arts and crafts, a beer garden and more. Free admission; carnival ride wristbands can be purchased each day. wintrustfield.com.

Trick or Treat Trail: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Walk through the trail where friendly characters will hand out candy to children. There will be games with prizes, entertainment and more. For kids 12 and younger. This event is a no-scare zone; parents must accompany children during the entire event. Registration is required. $5-$7. bgparks.org/trick-or-treat-trail.

McHenry Outdoor movies: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, McHenry. Bounce houses, children's games, prizes, giveaways, a pumpkin-decorating station and screenings of two films: "Casper" at 7:30 p.m., with "Halloween Ends" to follow. On Friday, The Bridgeport Ramblers will perform. There will be a $5 pumpkin-decorating area. Bounce house entry will cost $5 for two, 10-minute sessions. All kids dressed in Halloween costumes can get free popcorn. $12 per adult; $6 for military, seniors and kids 3-11; free for kids younger than 3. goldenagecinemas.com.

Vernon Hills Fall Fest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Sullivan Community Center, 635 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Family event features indoor trick-or-treating, a magic show, black-light dance party and a costume contest. $5; free for kids younger than 2. Space is limited; registration is required. vhparkdistrict.org.

Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 485 Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Bring the family dressed in their Halloween costumes for treats and a hot dog dinner. Free. stpaulsucc-cl.org/event/trunk-or-treat/.

Warrenville Park District Fall Fest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Warrenville Park District, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Costume contest, inflatables, meet-and-greet with characters from "Encanto," games, crafts, petting zoo, food, live music by Alpine Thunder and more. Wristbands for kids cost $5 and include all activities. warrenvilleparks.org.

Zombie Fun Run: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Volkening Lake, 900 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Run or walk almost a 3K while being chased by zombies. Costumes encouraged. Included in the registration is one hot dog or brat, chips and a drink. Concessions will be available for purchase. For ages 6 and older. Registration is required. $10-$15. parkfun.com.

Sea Dog Haunted Tours: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Costumes are welcome for this boat tour that explores Chicago's spooky past. Tickets start at $34. navypier.org.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bat Race 5K/10K: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at North River Street, Batavia. Ninth annual Halloween-themed, chip-timed 5K/10K race. The course runs along the Fox River Trail bike path in Batavia and raises funds for Batavia United Way to support local residents. Open to all ages and ability levels, including a Kids' Fun Run. $20-$40. bataviaunitedway.org/bat-race.

A Country Christmas Arts & Craft Show: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Crystal Lake South High School, 1200 S. McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. The Booster Club's 47th annual show features a variety of juried arts and crafts. clsboosters.org.

Autumn Craft & Treasure Market: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore. Merchants will be selling textiles, jewelry, art, home decorations, foods and spices, pet supplies and more. Proceeds benefit Sycamore music programs. $2 for adults, $1 for students and seniors, and free for kids younger than 5. sycamoremusicboosters.com.

Boo at the Zoo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Trick-or-treating all weekend and costume parades at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Centerville School. $4.25 for residents, $5 for others, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Fall Festivities at Keller's Farmstand: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, at Keller's Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Dozens of varieties of apples, a huge corn maze with a vampire theme, photo ops and vampire checkpoints, a three-acre farmland play area, animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, farmstand and more. $14. KellersFarmstand.com.

Monster Mash Dance Party: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Fishel Park in downtown Downers Grove. $10-$15. Kids can learn dance moves to Halloween songs and go on a candy hunt. dgparks.org.

BatFest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Batavia. Annual Halloween-themed family event includes downtown trick-or-treating, Batavia Mothers' Club Parade, pumpkin bowl, contests, BatArt, stories and games. Free. downtownbatavia.com/event/batfest.

Halloween Fun Fest & Parade: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Village of Bartlett, 228 Main St., Bartlett. Parade steps off from the village hall at 10 a.m. Then, trick-or-treat at area businesses until 1 p.m. New this year, Haunted Hallway and pumpkin painting at Town Center. bartlettil.gov.

Linden Square Pumpkin Walk: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Linden Square, 4th and Linden, Wilmette. Trick-or-treat at the neighborhood businesses. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Free. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Cary Halloween Walk: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating parade, led by 2022 Miss Cary-Grove, will start at Tasty Sushi and end at Athletico in the Jewel lot, 630 Northwest Hwy., Cary. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a canned food item for the Thanksgiving food drive. carygrovechamber.com.

Grayslake Chamber Business Trick-or-Treat: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on Center Street from Seymour to Slusser Street, Grayslake. Center Street will be closed to traffic for kids to trick-or-treat at local businesses in downtown Grayslake. grayslakechamber.com.

Naperville Pumpkin Race: Noon Saturday, Oct. 29, near the Millennium Carillon at Rotary Hill Park, Naperville. Turning Pointe Autism Foundation event with costume contest, food trucks, pumpkin-decorating contest, games and activities. Free to attend. $25 race kits available at turningpointeautismfoundation.org.

Slightly Spooky Saturday at Navy Pier features interactive science experiments and other Halloween fun. - Courtesy of Navy Pier

Slightly Spooky Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Family-friendly activities include trick-or-treating at more than 30 indoor candy stops, costume contests, aerial performances by The Actors Gymnasium, interactive art spaces, toy making, spider balloon and sugar skull painting workshop hosted by Somos Arte Chicago, a dog costume contest at Harry Caray's and more. Free. navypier.org/.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Red Hawk Park, 651 W. St. Charles Road, Carol Stream. Trick-or-treat around the park, plus games, candy and activities. $10-$15. Sign up for a time slot by Friday, Oct. 28, at csparks.org/event/trick-or-treat-trail-2.

Trunk or Treat: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Prairie Lakes Community Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Costumes welcome for this trick-or-treat. $2 per child 17 and younger; free for adults. dpparks.org/event/trunk-or-treat.

Art Harvest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at DuPage Court and nearby locations in downtown Elgin. Annual family-friendly event with a hay maze, decorate-your-own pumpkin, face painting, magician, arts and crafts stations and more. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Fox River Grove Halloween Walk: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating parade, led by 2022 Miss Cary-Grove, starts at Leader Ace Hardware, 980 Route 22, and ends at Wonderland Kids Academy, 750 Northwest Hwy., Fox River Grove. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a canned food item for the Thanksgiving food drive. carygrovechamber.com.

Waukegan Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Walk the Halloween trail and interact with costumed characters. Kids will receive a treat bag, while supplies last. Free. waukeganparks.org.

Trick & Treats in the Valley: 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. This new twist on Spring Valley's Halloween celebrations combines the theatrics of the former Haunting in the Valley with an all-ages, friendly trick-or-treat experience. The trail begins at Heritage Farm and will take registrants past many of the farm's historic buildings and then venture out into the woods. Come in costume; plan to walk a half-mile. Parking is available at St. Matthew's Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Road. Registration is required. $4-$6. parkfun.com.

Autumn Blast -- Wine, Spirits, Cigar Festival: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Libertyville Civic Center, 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. A curated selection of approximately 100 wines will be available for tasting as well as a select number of spirits and an outdoor area for purchasing and enjoying cigars. Proceeds go to supporting the charitable work of the Libertyville Sunrise Rotary Club's foundation. $150 for one ticket or $200 for two. one.bidpal.net/autumnblast/welcome.

Haunted Halloween Flea Market: 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Live music, artists, celebrities, food and more. Vendors will be selling antiques, folk art and crafts, shabby-chic, housewares, country farm, industrial, advertising, coins, collectibles and more. Costume contests for kids and adults. Admission: $10. zurkopromotions.com.

Halloween Dog Costume Contest: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Prizes will be awarded for Most Creative, Funniest and Best Superfan (any Chicago sports team). Tickets are $10 for a single entry and all proceeds go to PAWS Chicago. navypier.org.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Day of the Dead Family 5K Run/Walk: 7-10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Heritage Park, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Run/walk the race and then join in the post-run Day of the Dead celebration featuring Mexican food and live performances. 7-7:45 a.m.: Day-of packet pickup and participant face painting; 8 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk start; 9 a.m.: awards; 9-10 a.m.: post-event celebration. dayofthedead5k.run.

Elgin Coin Club Fall Coin Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Holiday Inn, 495 Airport Road, Elgin. Buy, sell and trade coins, currency and assorted numismatic items and collectibles. Plus, a kids' auction, raffle prizes and hourly door prizes. Early bird admission from 8-9 a.m. for $20. $2. elgincoinclub.com.

Historically Haunted Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Dundee Township Historical Society Museum, 426 Highland Ave., West Dundee. Dash plaques for the first 50 cars and trophies for cars 25 years or older in the following categories: best car by the decade, best of show, spookiest car and best Halloween costume. Cost is $20 per car; free for spectators. Concessions available, cash only. dundeetownshiphistorical.org.

Wauconda Trick-or-Treat on Main Street: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, on Main Street in downtown Wauconda. Trick-or-treat at local businesses. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Trunk or Treat: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Church of the Incarnation, 330 W. Golf Road, Arlington Heights. Fall festival with a bouncy house, candy, games and more. tot.coium.org.

Halloween Happening: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 320 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. Halloween games, inflatables and prizes. Costumes are encouraged for kids 10 and younger and their parents. Free. napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening.

Monday, Oct. 31

For a list of trick-or-treat hours in the suburbs, see dailyherald.com/entlife/.

Halloween Spooktacular: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Geneva Public Library, 127 James St., Geneva. Halloween crafts, games and a parade through the library. Costumes encouraged. gpld.org.

Halloween Costume Parade: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Come to the Kids Room in your costume and parade through the department for indoor trick-or-treating. All participants must follow the library's pandemic safety guidance. skokielibrary.info.

Wicked West trick-or-treat: 2-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Commercial Park, 1845 W. Rice St., Chicago. Halloween parade and after party at Commercial Park from 2-3:15 p.m. and trick-or-treating in various West Town retail and restaurant locations from 3-6 p.m. Free. choosechicago.com.

Blodgett House Boo fest: 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Trick-or-treat at the Downers Grove Museum, take part in a holiday-themed scavenger hunt and play Halloween games. Free. dgparks.org.

Spooktacular Fun Night: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Westmont Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Trick-or-treat through the Community Center, create a spooky craft and play games. For kids 2-10 and their families. westmontparks.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

The Great Pumpkin Roll: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Central Park, 1510 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Bring your pumpkin(s) to roll down the Sled Hill at Central Park. There will be judges to see whose pumpkin had the longest roll, shortest roll and messiest roll in each heat. There will be bowling, football obstacles and crafting bird seed feeders at Central Park West. $4-$16. Register at obparks.org/special-events/great-pumpkin-roll.

Thursday, Nov. 3

McHenry Fall Film Festival: 7-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at the McHenry Downtown Indoor Theater, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. Youth and adult directors can have their short films screened with the possibility of winning prizes. Thursday will feature films from students in eighth grade and younger. Friday will feature high school filmmakers and a Q&A from experts in the industry. Saturday night will feature films from the amateur/professional adult category. mchenrychamber.com/mchenry-fall-film-festival.

Lake County Film Festival: Nov. 3-6 and 11-14 at The College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake, and various locations in Lake County. A selection of shorts, feature films and documentaries will be screened. Tickets for short film programs: $5; feature films: $10; day passes for Saturdays and Sundays: $20; weekend passes: $35; full festival passes: $50. 2022.lakecountyfilmfestival.org.