Festivals Sept. 16-22: Oktoberfests, Dundee Heritage Fest, Riverwalk Fine Art Fair and more

Starts before Friday

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Monday, Oct. 31, at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. Tickets are $18 on weekdays, $22 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

Sunflower Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with the end date to be determined, at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Stroll through over seven acres of more than 20 different sunflower varieties and take photos. Weekends include live music and food trucks. Last admission: 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5:30 p.m. weekends. $10.99 online, $12.99 at the gate (includes one bloom), free for kids 2 and younger. kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Richardson Adventure Farm corn maze: 3-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 30, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The maze features 10.3 miles of trails across 28 acres. This year's maze celebrates the history of James Bond and includes a 10-minute option (left turns only) and a 1.5-hour option. Also features a 50-foot observation tower, train rides, a carousel, wagon rides, a zip line, 150- and 100-foot slides, Zorbing, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, pedal kart tracks, live music on weekends, a kiddie play area, jumping pillows, pig races, air cannons, a paintball shooting gallery, a craft beer tent, food trucks and 13 acres of sunflowers. $18, $16 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. richardsonfarm.com.

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 25, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. The 10th annual fest features German food and beer, entertainment including Oompah music and vendors with German products. Music from Euro Express, Alpine Thunder, Paloma, Illinois Brass Band and the Elmhurst University Jazz Band on different days of the fest. Check the website for the schedule. Free; $5 for adults after 5 p.m. and free for kids 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15; 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 3 p.m. to dusk Saturday, Sept. 17; and 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in Chicago, including Millennium Park. Includes a House Music Symposium at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at The University of Chicago on Thursday; a Millennium Park performance headlined by Ten City along with Josh Milan and his band with additional performers Friday; a daytime celebration of Frankie Knuckles by Rebuild Foundation and an evening bus tour by House Club Tour Chicago Saturday; and a daytime all-ages Footwork Dance Down by Open The Circle Sunday. Free. chicago.gov/.

Friday, Sept. 16

Riot Fest: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. Three days of punk, rock and alternative music featuring headliners My Chemical Romance at 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Original Misfits at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Nine Inch Nails at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Single-day passes start at $99.98; three-day passes start at $299.98. riotfest.org.

Tinley Park Oktoberfest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the 80th Avenue Metra Train Station, 18001 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park. Authentic German food, carnival, vendor fair, traditional and modern music, ceremonial keg tapping, and food and beer from local vendors. tinleychamber.org/oktoberfest-2.

Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 16; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 17; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Slade and Smith streets, Palatine. Authentic German food, beer and live entertainment. Highlights include a traditional keg-rolling ceremony to kick off Oktoberfest at 5 p.m. Friday. Family Day activities on Saturday afternoon. Music from The Polkaholics at 9 p.m. Friday, Phenix at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:15 p.m. Sunday. palatinerotary.com/Oktoberfest.php.

Dundee Heritage Fest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown East and West Dundee. Annual festival with food and drinks, 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday; arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along the riverwalk; Cool Car Show from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along South 2nd Street; baggo tournament at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Grafelman Park; kids' activities; and Dundee Lions pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday. Music stage downtown: The Student Body from 6-8 p.m. and Madison County from 9-11 p.m. Friday; Bishop Super Band from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Brandon Reisdorf Quartet from 3-4 p.m., The Sofa Kings from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Hi Infidelity from 9-11 p.m. Saturday; and Starlites jazz combo from 8-9 a.m., Guy Meets Girl from 10-11 a.m., Doc Diamond from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Controlled Burn from 1-2:30 p.m. and The Lennys from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. wdundeeheritagefest.org.

Elk Grove Oktoberfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. German food, live music, beer, activities and more. Music from Paloma from 6-10:30 p.m. Friday and Die Musikmeisters from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Kids' games and activities (inflatables, balloon artists, glitter-tattoo artist, face painting and the Glowby's Bubbler) from 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Rain or shine. Book of 10 food/drink tickets is $8 in advance, $10 at the door. elkgrove.org/community/special-events/oktoberfest.

Fall Fest 2022: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Family-friendly fest features food, music, games, activities, a Ferris wheel, rock wall, Freak Out carnival ride, petting zoo, and 10 local and national touring bands. Free admission; free parking. fallfestdesplaines.com.

Movie in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Watch "Hocus Pocus." Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available. Free. parkfun.com.

Naperville Night at the Movies: 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Screening of "Black Widow." Free. napervilleparks.org/outdoormovies.

Aladerri International Film Festival: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. Aladerri International Film Festival is an IMDB Award Listing Qualifier dedicated to the celebration of short films. $10-$100. aladerrifilmfestival.com.

Richmond 150, Sesquicentennial Weekend: Various hours Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, at 10314 N. Main St., Richmond. The village of Richmond is celebrating turning 150 with a wine walk, car show, Touch-A-Truck, celebration in the park, downtown business sales, ice cream social, fundraising gala, historic home tours and more. Some events require separate tickets. richmond-il.com/event/richmonds-sesquicentennial-celebration.

Widows Harvest Music Festival 2022: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, at PNA Youth Camp, 10701 River Road, Plano. Camping and music event. Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday, and campers are asked to be off the grounds by noon Sunday. Performers include Wonky Tonk and Honey Cellar. Weekend passes are $80 online, $90 at the gate; $15 per day for accompanied teens 14-18; free for kids 13 and younger. hkpp.ticketspice.com/wh.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Deerfield's Harvest Fest: 8 a.m. to noon and 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Shepard Park, 440 Grove Place, Deerfield. Touch-A-Truck and balloon artists at the Deerfield Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon. Harvest fest gates open at 4 p.m. with food, bags tournament, fireworks and more. Music from Rosie and the Rivets at 4 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 6:30 p.m. deerfield.il.us.

Dundee Lions Heritage Fest 5K: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Chip-timed 5K run and 1.6-mile walk from West Dundee south along the Fox River and returning to East Dundee. Proceeds support local charities and businesses, as well as fulfilling eyeglass needs for children in Community Unit District 300. $45 the day of. facebook.com/lionsheritagefest5k.

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, on River Street, Batavia. Pop-up market featuring local artisans offering a variety of handmade goods and vintage items. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Art on the Prairie: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Warrenville Park District Recreation Center parking lot, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Art and music festival featuring artist displays for purchase, artist demos, music, dance, children's art station and food. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Bayshore Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, Wisconsin. Live music, food trucks, entertainment and more than 70 artists, artisans and makers offering art, food, clothing, lotions, stationary, furniture, candles and home decor. Free admission and parking. amdurproductions.com

Butterfield Park District Fall Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at The Glen, Butterfield Road and Route 53, Lombard. Features more than 30 local crafters and vendors and food trucks. Free. butterfieldpd.com.

Edgewater Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at 1100 W. Granville Ave., from Sheridan Road to Broadway, Chicago. The show features original art in all categories, including home decor, wearables, functional art, wall art and more. amdurproductions.com.

Evanston Community Literacy Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Evanston Township High School, 1600 Dodge Ave., Evanston. Food, raffles, activities, DJ, and free YA and kids' books. eths.k12.il.us.

Heritage Fest Art & Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue, West Dundee. The show features approximately 90 artisans offering art in a variety of media, including jewelry, floral, apparel, stained glass, fabric sculpture, paper crafts, metal art, primitive wood, soup and dip mixes, honey products, soap, tie-dye and baby items. artoftheheartland.com/heritagefest.html.

Hooved Animal Humane Society Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Hooved Animal Humane Society, 10804 McConnell Road, Woodstock. Features Dave Dalton and friends of the Woodstock School of Music, as well as Equestrian Drill Teams Stateline Spitfires and Stateline Hotshots Rodeo Team, plus the Millers Petting Zoo and other family activities. Suggested donation: $10. hahs.org.

Madison Row Community Fest: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on Madison Street, from Morgan to Racine, Chicago. Wellness and recovery workouts, Lion Dances, bagpipes, Porsches, live art, music, dance lessons and more. wcachicago.org.

Modern Muscle, Exotic and Luxury Car Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Grand opening of the museum's Modern Muscle Showroom featuring rare, collectible, low-mile muscle, luxury and exotic cars from 1985 and newer. Bring your muscle, exotic or luxury car (newer than 1985). Free to enter. There will be awards, raffles, prizes and more. volocars.com.

Monarch Festival: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Ty Warner Park, 801 Burr Oak Drive, Westmont. Celebrate the monarch butterfly migration by visiting with naturalists from local environmental organizations while participating in activities and crafts. westmontlibrary.org.

Naperville Riverwalk Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, along Jackson Avenue, between Main and Eagle streets, Naperville. More than 100 national and international artists will be selling paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, fiber and wood art at Naperville Art League's 37th annual fair. Free. (630) 355-2530 or napervilleartleague.com.

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Bring your own yoga mat for Pilates in the Park. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

DuPage PADS' Walk4Home to End Homelessness: 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Chaparrals Football Stadium at College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn. Two-mile walk around campus to support DuPage PADS, plus, after the walk, enjoy family activities, food vendors and the football game. facebook.com/DuPagePADS.

Rally for Rescues: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Paws and Claws, 1114 Judson Ave., Evanston. An outdoor family fair with games, food, ice cream, adoptable animals and a raffle/auction. All attendees receive a free T-shirt. $25-$30. pawsandclawschicagorescue.org.

Autumn Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Family event with a Birds of Prey presentation, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, basket raffle, pumpkin painting, kids' games and more. Pumpkins will be available for $5 each, while supplies last. Basket raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Free; fees for some activities and food. genevaparks.org.

Chaparral Family Day: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Inflatables, food, a bags competition, music, face painting and more. Followed by the Chaparral football game vs. Detroit at 2 p.m. alumni.cod.edu/chaparral-weekend.

Corks & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Ontarioville Park, 1900 Devon Ave., Hanover Park. Wine, craft beer, arts and crafts, music, food and more. Many varieties of arts and crafts will be on display. Free admission. Parking is available at the Hanover Park Metra Station. hpil.org.

Lakeview Taco Fest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, on Southport, between Addison and Roscoe, 3500 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Features special beer and taco pairings, two music stages, Mexican wrestlers and kids' activities. Visitors can text vote for Chicago's Best Taco. Music from Too Much Molly Band at 8 p.m. and Afternoon Delight at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Rod Tuffcurls at 7 p.m. and Supernatural Soul at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Suggested donation: $10. lakeviewroscoevillage.org/roscoe-village-burger-fest-copy.

DuPage Care Center Virtual Fall Festival: Order online for pickup between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kenneth Moy DuPage Care Center, 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton. 55th annual sale features a craft vendor fair and raffle. Proceeds benefit the DuPage Care Center Foundation and the DuPage Care Center Recreation Fund. dupageco.org/Care_Center/FallFestival.

Grayslake Craft Beer Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Grayslake Festival Grounds, 33 S. Whitney St., Grayslake. More than 150 brews from more than 50 breweries. Special VIP session from noon to 1 p.m. Music from Total Recall and RealTime Noise. $45 general admission, $15 designated driver, $80 VIP; $5 more the day of. grayslakebeerfest.com.

Lisle Depot Days: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at the Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., Lisle. Interactive, educational activities and demonstrations around the restored historic structures. Attractions include wet-plate photography, hand-led pony rides, blacksmithing and more. Free admission. museumsatlislestation.org/lisledepotdays.html.

Oakwood Cemetery Walk: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waukegan. "Living history" event showcasing the history of Waukegan using costumed actors to portray local historic figures with connections to the cemetery and city. Attendees will meet at Lilac Cottage in Bowen Park, 1911 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan, and take buses to the cemetery. $10 in advance, $20 the day of. waukeganparks.org/oakwood.

SummerDance Celebration: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free performances and activities, workshops, introductory dance lessons by professional instructors and more. All ages. Free. ChicagoSummerDance.org.

Wildwood Park District Harvest Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Rule Park, 33325 N. Sears Blvd., Gages Lake. Food, vendor area, pony rides, petting zoo, Touch-A-Truck, car show, talent show at noon and more. Performances include the magic of Gary Kantor, Megan Lick Music and Big D and the Nomads Band. Free. wildwoodparkdistrict.com/harvestfest.

Aurora Fiestas Patrias: 1-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Family-friendly event with food vendors, cultural activities, a free carnival and a diverse lineup of music. Headliners include Gente De Zona Saturday and Banda Machos Sunday. $10 daily, free for kids 11 and younger. enjoyaurora.com/aurora-fiestas-patrias-2022.

Brewgrass Festival: 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Black Lung Brewing Company, 2217 N. Illinois Route 83, Round Lake Beach. Features the release of the Amber Lager Oktoberfest Bier, eight bands, two food trucks, games and more. $15. blacklungbrewing.com.

Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Elmhurst History Museum grounds, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Features dozens of local craft beers, ciders and seltzers and music by Petty Cash and Lake Effect on the lawn. Presented by the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation to benefit the Museum and the Churchville Schoolhouse. Barbeque Jim's Catering will offer pit-roasted barbecue. Ages 21 and older only. General admission is $50; early entry from noon to 1 p.m. is $65; designated driver is $20. elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com.

Potato Fest: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Colonel Palmer House, 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Free family-friendly event where participants can help harvest and learn about potato varieties and uses and how potatoes influenced history. crystallakeparks.org.

Smithsonian Museum Day: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Stacy's Tavern Museum, 557 Geneva Road, Glen Ellyn. Annual event in partnership with Smithsonian Magazine. Free admission; download tickets from the website. gehs.org.

Milton Fest: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Milton Township's first festival featuring music from Chasing Alice, Semple, School of Rock and Suburban Music. Food and beer for purchase. Free; donations accepted for Milton Township Food Pantry. facebook.com/MiltonTownshipIL.

Oak Brook Park District Autumn Fest: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Central Park, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Kids entertainment from 2-3:30 p.m. with a DJ, juggler, face painter, carnival games, arts and crafts, hayrides and more. At 1:30 p.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the north area of Central Park to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 construction. Feel Good Party Band performs from 3:30-5 p.m. Food, beer and wine available for purchase. Free. obparks.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Latino Music & Food Festival: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Van Buren St. Plaza in downtown Joliet. A family-friendly community event with live music, food, drinks, local vendors and more. $20 general admission, $15 in advance, free for kids 11 and younger. jolietleda.org/latinofest.

United Fall Fest: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., St. Charles. Festivities include a barbecue, bags tournament, kids' activities, car show, outdoor movie, and live music by Serendipity and Vintage Swing. Fireworks at 8:15 p.m. All proceeds go to local charities. Free. unitedfallfest.com.

Chicago Martini Fest: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St., Chicago. Ticket includes three hours of martini tastings. $60. hubbardinn.com.

Party in the Park: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free community event with family attractions, including a petting zoo and train rides. The Noize will perform at 5 p.m. followed by Oh Yes! at 7:30 p.m. A beer tent and food vendors will be available. vhw.org/PartyInThePark.

Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Features a Taste of Latin America, a South of the Border marketplace and several bands. Free. napervillehispanicfest.com.

Lake Villa Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, at the American Aid Society, 259 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Live music, German beer and food. $9. americanaidsocietyofgd.org/events.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 30, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, Pumpkin Playland and more. Prices vary by activity. didierfarms.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: Select times and days from Saturday, Sept. 17, through Monday, Oct. 31, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. Tickets start at $54.99 for a one-day ticket; Haunted Attractions pass starts at $29.99. For hours, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Fox Valley Marathon: 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The Fox Valley Marathon, Half Marathon and Fall Final 20, and Fox Valley 5K begins and ends in St. Charles while running along the Fox River. Or participate in a virtual run through Sept. 30. See website for details. fv26.com.

Joliet Airport Festival: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Joliet Regional Airport, 4000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. ($7 for adults and $4 for kids 10 and younger); Classic Car Show; airplane rides and helicopter rides for $40 per person. jolietpark.org.

Cantigny Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Features a variety of vintage cars, entertainment and food trucks, plus DJ music by Carousel Sound and live music by Vital Signs. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Kane County Doll & Dollhouse Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Prairie Events Center West Wing at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Dolls and dollhouse miniatures, antique, vintage and collectible items, Barbie, modern, reborn and more. A special exhibit will feature dollhouses from circa 1880 to 2000. Two special programs are "Dollhouse Through the Ages" with Alicia Carver at noon and "Daydreams to Dollhouses" with Christopher Aleman at 1:30 p.m. Early bird admission starting at 8 a.m. is $15. Regular admission is $7; free for kids 12 and younger. Call Kara Moreland at (815) 356-6125 or visit kanecountydollshow.com.

Highwood Bloody Mary Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Vendors shake up their unique concoctions in competition for the title of "Best Bloody Mary in the Midwest." celebratehighwood.org.

Jewelry & Accessories Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. A multivendor jewelry and accessory show featuring handcrafted items. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Show & Shine Car Show & Swap Meet: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. 39th annual event features 18 vehicle classes, food, music, games and crafts. Free admission for spectators. Rain date is Sept. 25. glendaleheights.org.

Vintage Garage Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Maple Avenue Garage, Evanston. Vintage fashion, clothing, jewelry, accessories, vintage furniture, home decor, midcentury, oddities, vinyl and more. vintagegaragechicago.com.

Fall Caboose Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride with the conductor in the Big Red Caboose or with the engineer in the locomotive. $5-$8. foxtrolley.org/special-events.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Historic Woodstock Square, 127 E. Calhoun St., Woodstock. Hispanic Connections' sixth annual family-friendly event. woodstockilchamber.com.

Pet Promenade and Party in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Pet-friendly event features a pet parade with awards and vendors. Free. westmont.illinois.gov/calendar.

Touch-a-Truck: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Explore trucks, tractors, heavy equipment, emergency vehicles and more. westmontparks.org.

Fallapalooza: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, Wheeling. Live music by The Mackenzie O'Brien Band, plus activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, airbrush tattoos and more. Food and refreshments available for purchase from Brothers BBQ and Mario's Cart Food Trucks. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Family Fall Fest: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The family-friendly event features bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, balloon sculptors and more. Live music from ScribbleMonster. Free. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Founder's Day Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, steps off from the Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville. This year's parade theme is "Out of This World." romeoville.org.

CLINK Wine and Spirits Festival: 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. CLINK is a Chicago-based wine and spirits festival dedicated to highlighting women, Black, Indigenous and people of color in the industry. $65. clinkfestival.com.

Monday, Sept. 19

Wonderful World of Wheels: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Fort Hill Activity Center parking lot, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville. Kids 1-5 can check out a police car, fire truck, tractor and more. Free. napervilleparks.org/wonderfulworldofwheels.

Motor Monday: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, Sept. 19, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Family-friendly cruise night with music, food and drinks. Open to cars and trucks, all makes and models. Free. eastdundee.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Wauconda Cruise Night: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Family-friendly cruise night. Free to cruisers and spectators. waucondacruisenight.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on Main Street across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. Two food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Summer Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Retro cars, food, music and more. Freewill offering for food and drinks. cvlutheran.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music from local bands and food from Rosati's Pizza. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Music Under the Trees at The Dole: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Enjoy Oktoberfest with Die Musikmeisters Band performing German polkas, waltzes, marches, folk music, audience participation songs, American swing and rock. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. $20 or $50-$100 for chairs and a table. thedole.org/music-under-the-trees.

Chicago Gourmet: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 23; 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the Rooftop of the Harris Theater at Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Features Tacos and Tequila, a showcase of gourmet tacos and agave spirits, on Thursday; Hamburger Hop, with burgers from top chefs, beer, wine and spirits from 6-9 p.m., followed by the Late Night Gourmet after party from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at TAO Chicago, 632 N. Dearborn St.; the Grand Cru, featuring wines and spirits from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and cuisine from award-winning chefs on Saturday (two sessions available); and Prost! In the Park, an Oktoberfest-style event featuring chefs' takes on classic German food, oompah bands, cocktails and beer on Sunday. Also includes Somm Sessions, where two of Chicago's top Sommeliers go head-to-head with wine and song pairings from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at LÝRA, 905 W. Fulton Market, Chicago. $60-$1,985. chicagogourmet.org.