Festivals Aug. 12-18: Bartlett Summer Fest, Minefest, French Connection Day and more

Bartlett Summer Fest will offer food trucks and more on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, in Bartlett. Courtesy of Ignite the Courage

Fireworks over Lily Lake are one of the highlights of Lakemoor Fest this weekend. Courtesy of the village of Lakemoor

Starts before Friday

Taylor Street Little Italy Festa: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, on Taylor Street in Little Italy, Chicago. Music across five stages and Italian fare from local restaurants. oshows.com/entertainment-restaurants/

Tennile Tarrant and Will Brown sampled beers during the Bartlett Summer Festival in 2019. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Bartlett Summer Fest: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Features live music, seven local food trucks and three pop-up food vendors, beer, kids' activities and a craft show. Touch-a-Truck at 9 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds go to Ignite the Courage, to help residents suffering from any type of disease, ailment or significant tragedy. ignitethecourage.org/festival/.

Fox Lake Fish Fest, Mayor's Fish Fry: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. (224) 225-1404. foxlake.org.

Fest for Beatles Fans: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 12; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 13; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. Special guests include Peter Asher, Billy J. Kramer, Laurence Juber, Gregg Bissonette, Chris O'Dell, Mark Lewisohn and Terri Hemmert. Beatles tribute band Liverpool will perform. $64 Friday; $92 daily Saturday and Sunday; $230 three-day pass. thefest.com/.

Lakemoor Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 13, at Morrison Park, 231-233 Route 120, Lakemoor. Live entertainment, food vendors, Business Expo from 5-9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and fireworks over Lily Lake on Saturday. Music from Indigo Canyon from 6-11 p.m. Friday and Exit 147 from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. lakemoor.net.

Americana Music Fest 2022: Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. An outdoor music fest featuring Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes on Friday, May Erlewine on Saturday and a special album cover tribute to Tom Waits' "Mule Variations" on Sunday. $25 in advance Friday and Saturday, $10 in advance Sunday, $5 more at the door. themusicvenue.org.

ARRA will perform Friday, Aug. 12, in Wheaton's Memorial Park. - Courtesy of ARRA

Wheaton Entertainment Series: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from ARRA at 6 p.m. and One of These Nights at 8 p.m. Friday and The Chicago Experience at 6 p.m. and The PettyBreakers at 8 p.m. Saturday. $10. memorialparkwheaton.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Bossydog will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Watch "Aladdin" (2019) and buy food from food trucks. shopgenevacommons.com.

Movies Under the Stars: 8:30-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mertz Memorial Park, 1016 Wexford Drive, Westmont. Food trucks and screening of "The Boss Baby: Family Business." Free. westmontparks.org.

Naperville Night at the Movies: 8:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Watch "Field of Dreams." Free. napervilleparks.org/outdoormovies.

Bloomingdale Movies in the Park: Approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. See a screening of "Sing 2." Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Fox Lake Fish Fest Youth Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Minefest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Experience new Minecraft-inspired attractions, including Battle Stage, Escape Rooms and more. Meet YouTubers and participate in costume contests. $50 daily; $90 for a two-day pass. minefest.us.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. Theme is Steampunk Weekend. $30 for adults; $15 for kids; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Draw Des Plaines Chalk Fest: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Des Plaines Public Library Plaza, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Chalk artist Erik Greenwalt will create a 3D work in chalk and tempera paint on the sidewalk in front of the library. Families are invited to make their own chalk art in designated areas. Entertainment by Butterbean, a folk/country/indie duo featuring Julie Jurgens and Charlie Crane. Performances are at 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Plus, pies on the porch at the Des Plaines History Center. (847) 827-5551 or dppl.org.

Lambs Farm Summertime Craft Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, at Camp Big Timber, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Features 150 booths of handmade crafts, food trucks, DJ, and a beer and wine garden. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lambs Farm and Three Fires Council BSA. $5 in advance, $6 the day of; free for kids 16 and younger with a paid adult. lambsfarm.org.

Printer's Row Art Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, at 701 S Dearborn St., Chicago. Features all mediums of art. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Donut Fest at the Ballpark: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Tickets include admission, doughnut tastings, live entertainment, photo ops, access to the inflatable Kids Zone and more. A portion of the proceeds benefit Salute Inc. donutfestattheballpark.weebly.com.

The Naperville Food Truck Festival features a variety of food trucks at Naper Settlement this weekend. - Courtesy of Brew Avenue Events

Naperville Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Features more than 25 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, vendor village, and more. Early Eater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15. General admission is $5 from 1-7 p.m. Free for kids 10 and younger with a paying adult. facebook.com/NapervilleFTF.

The Schaumburg Summer Show of Spirits, Wine & Gourmet Delicacies: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Drive N., Schaumburg. Various distilleries and wineries will be offering tastings, bottles available for purchase and one-on-one conversations with brand representatives. $55-$85. gourmetexpos.com.

Town Square Summer Music Series: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the 302 South Patio, 271 Town Square, Wheaton. Mike Hayes will perform. townsquarewheaton.com/events/.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Party on the Green: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Live music from Wedding Banned at 5 p.m., showing of the movie "Encanto" at dusk (approximately 8 p.m.), plus a vendor fair, games, giveaways, beer, wine, hard seltzers, and food from Soul & Smoke food truck available for purchase. Free admission. (847) 291-2993 or nbparks.org/events/partyonthegreen/.

Hope Outside the Walls: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Love Revival Church event with back-to-school supplies, face painting, balloon animals, boxed food, live dramas, music and more. loverevivalchurch.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights/Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show, and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. Centerfold will perform. villageoflombard.org.

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Hector Anchondo will perform. $20-$30 adults, $8 kids. rauecenter.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, lakeside on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free concert series. The Flat Cats will perform. parkfun.com.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday, Aug. 14

French Connection Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Enjoy a day of French culture, food and music as Cantigny celebrates its ties to Cantigny, France. Includes a street fair with vendors and performers. Free, parking is $10 per car. cantigny.org/event/french-connection-day.

Fox Lake Cardboard Cup Regatta: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Boats must be built with materials in supplied kits, which can be purchased on-site or in advance at Lakefront Park. foxlake.org.

India Day Parade and Celebration: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Rotary Hill Park, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Eighth annual event with live music, parade, fashion show, talent show, health fair, car show, kids' games, food and more. Bollywood star Guru Randhawa will perform. Parade starts at 4 p.m. at Naperville North, 899 N. Mill St. Free. indiancommunityoutreach.org/india-day/.

Taste of the Towns: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Features a variety of local food and beverage vendors, burrito-eating competition, entertainment and kids' activities. Lanyards, which include samples from each vendor, cost $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Rain or shine. (847) 438-5572, option 2, or lzacc.com.

International Festival: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Performance Pavilion at Heritage Park, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Celebrate the diversity of the community with ethnic performances, food, kids' activities and more. wheelinginternationalfest.com.

BLT Fest and Family Picnic: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the East Side Neighborhood Garden, Elgin. Classic picnic games and BLT dinner at 5 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. exploreelginarea.com.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. RealTime Noise will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Sundays on the Square: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on Woodstock Square, Cass and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Ashley & Simpson and John Derado & Anne McIntyre will perform. offsquaremusic.org.

Monday, Aug. 15

Golf & Games Fore Youth Classic Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. registration Monday, Aug. 15, at Inverness Golf Club, 102 Roselle Road, Inverness. Benefits The Bridge Youth and Family Services. Includes golf, Bunco, dinner and more. $150-$1,400. (847) 359-7490 or one.bidpal.net/bridgegolf/welcome.

Motor Monday: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, Aug. 15, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Family-friendly cruise night with music, food and drinks. Open to all makes and models of cars and trucks. Free. eastdundee.net.

Tuesday, Aug 16

2022 Chicago World's Fair of Money: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Hall F, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. View millions of dollars in rare coins and numismatic treasures. Buy, sell and trade with hundreds of coin dealers, explore the auction lots showcasing rarities, and attend lectures and presentations from noted numismatists. Admission is $10 for the public; free for ANA members and kids younger than 12. money.org/worldsfairofmoney.

Takeout Tuesdays: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Live music, bocce, bags, giant size checkers and chess and other games, on-site fitness and wellness vendors, and food and beverage vendors. Attendees are encouraged to support local Highland Park restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy alfresco at The Lot's dining tables. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

Wauconda Cruise Night: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Family-friendly cruise night. Free to cruisers and spectators. waucondacruisenight.com.

Music at Messenger: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Messenger Public Library's back lawn, 113 Oak St., North Aurora. Featuring music by The League of Erics. Bring a lawn chair. Free. messengerpl.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. The Student Body will perform music from the 1980s to today. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on Main Street across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Garlic Fest: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Sample various garlic creations, including garlic-infused chocolate, cookies, ice cream, funnel cakes and cocktails and savory options like pastas, sandwiches, sauces and spreads. celebratehighwood.org/garlic-fest.

Farm to Fork Festival: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. This adults-only event will feature some of the area's top chefs preparing and serving up dishes from locally sourced fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses. Locally made beers and wines will be offered. $35. parkfun.com.

Summer Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Retro cars, food, treats, music, and more. Weather permitting. (847) 437-2666 or cvlutheran.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music from local bands and food from Rosati's Pizza. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Usher Park, 201 S. Walnut, Itasca. Howard & the White Boys will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Westmont Summer Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Veterans Memorial Park, 55 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Peach's Beach Party performs. Free. westmontparks.org.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 18, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Features live music from Verzatile for Disco Night and a variety of food trucks. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, cars, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks of streets closed off for classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

See vintage cars and vote for your favorite while listening to '50s music during the Geneva Classic Car Show Thursday, Aug. 18. - Daily Herald File Photo

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, outside the Kane County Courthouse, off Third Street, Geneva. Car collectors will showcase their vintage rides. Enjoy 1950s music and vote on your favorite make and model. Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. genevachamber.com.

Grand Opening Lake Park Playground: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Giveaways, refreshments, games and more. All children must be accompanied by an adult. dpparks.org.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concerts from Nate Venturelli at 6:30 p.m. and Joe Nichols at 8 p.m., plus children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The Industrial Drive will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Live at the Lake: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. The Wayouts will perform. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and picnic dinner. Free. dpparks.org.

Gurnee Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. American English will perform. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Mötley Inc. will perform. Fireworks will follow the show. Free. rosemont.com.

Summer in the Shire: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Village Green, Lincolnshire. Class of '68 will perform. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The Breakfast Club will perform. hoffmanestatesarts.com/page-2.