Festivals June 10-16: Blues & Brews Fest, Libertyville Days, cruise nights & more

Toronzo Cannon headlines the Blues & Brews Fest at 9:15 p.m. Friday at The Venue in Aurora. Courtesy of Mike White

Friday

"Grads & Grease" Carnival: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, in the Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, 317 Green Bay Road, Highwood. "Grease" movie-themed carnival. Attendees dressed in "Grease"-themed attire and 2022 graduates will receive discounted unlimited rides. celebratehighwood.org.

Windy City Cluster Dog Show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday, June 10-13, and Wednesday through Sunday, June 15-19, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Presented by Little Fort Kennel Club. windycitycluster.com.

Winnetka Children's Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, at The Village Green, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. Kids' activities include games, hot dogs, treats, and pony, camel and carnival rides. Music from R&B City DJ from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $1 each and can be used for rides, inflatables, games and more. winnetkacommunitynurseryschool.org/about-the-fair.

Summer Events at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 10, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Lollipop T' Clown & Pals will perform. For weather cancellations, check rainoutline.com/ or call (630) 225-7876, ext. 11. we-goparks.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Chris Fascione will perform as part of the Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series at noon Friday, June 10, at the Homola picnic shelter in Bloomingdale.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: Noon Friday, June 10, at Homola picnic shelter, Bloomingdale. Chris Fascione will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Pixar Putt: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 21, (7-10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays is Pixar Putt After Dark for ages 18 and older) at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. $31-$33. pixarputt.com/chicago.

Andersonville Midsommarfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 10, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, on Clark from Foster to Catalpa, 5200 N. Clark St., Chicago. Celebrates Andersonville's Swedish culture and history with more than 50 music and entertainment acts on five stages. kids' activities, food, vendors and more. Headliners include Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at 8 p.m. Friday, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute at 8 p.m. Saturday, Too Much Molly Band at 8 p.m. Sunday and more. $10 suggested donation. andersonville.org/events/midsommarfest.

Duke's Blues N BBQ Fest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 10, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Duke's Blues N BBQ, 112 Railroad St., East Dundee. Features food vendors from Mississippi and Tennessee, beer tents and more. Blues bands include Mark Bettcher & Friends at 5:15 p.m. and Michael Charles at 8 p.m. Friday and Jimmy Nick at 3 p.m., Blues Heart Mama Bear and Madisen Ward, Mama Bear, Nu Blu at 5:30 p.m. and Chicago Blues -- Sharay Reed and Friends at 8 p.m. Saturday. Benefits the Taste of Love foundation. dukes-blues-n-bbq.com/dukes-fest-2022/ or facebook.com/events/1246570862754588.

Jamming Jean Live Outdoor Concert: 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave., Evanston. Suite Mollie will perform. levyseniorcenterfoundation.org.

Rolling Meadows Block Party: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, on Central Road, between Jay Lane and Barker Avenue, Rolling Meadows. Music from Feel Good Party Band at 5:30 p.m. and 16 Candles at 7:30 p.m. Plus, car show, food trucks, kids' activities, kiddie train rides, policepolice dog demo, vendors and more. Free. cityrm.org.

Relay For Life of Northwest DuPage and Northwest Cook County: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 10, at Lake Park High School East Campus, 600 S. Medinah Road, Roselle. Opening ceremony for the fundraiser for American Cancer Society begins at 6 p.m. Register at RelayForLife.org/NWdupageIL.

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 6:30-11 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Bands competing this week are: Linda Therese, NYX, Rae, Summer Drive, Summer League and Venganza. Featured showcase performers are This Violet Hour and Jabari Zakee, with Kate Larson as the guest artist. Food from Judy's Pizza and Sweet Home Gelato. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Big D & the Nomads will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Blues & Brews Fest: 7 p.m. Friday, June 10; 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11; and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. On Friday: Ivy Ford at 7 p.m., Bear Williams Band at 8 p.m., and Toronzo Cannon at 9:15 p.m. On Saturday: Joey J. Saye at 6 p.m., Dave Herrero and Anne Harris at 7 p.m., Mike Wheeler Band at 8 p.m., and The Kinsey Report at 9:15 p.m. On Sunday: Album Covers tribute to Robert Cray's "Strong Persuader" at 6 p.m. Food from Strawberries Food Truck. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for the outdoor concerts, which will happen rain or shine. Advance tickets: $25, $5 more at the door on Friday and Saturday; $15 on Sunday; $65 three-day pass. themusicvenue.org.

- Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer, 2019 Two Beer Tommy will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Grafelman Park in Dundee as part of the Dundee Township Concerts in the Park Series.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Grafelman Park, 112 N. 5th St., West Dundee. Two Beer Tommy will perform. Dundee Township Lions and Kona Ice will be selling food and drinks. Free. dtpd.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. See "Space Jam" (1996) and buy food from Aijo Food Truck and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream. shopgenevacommons.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. American English will perform. Part of the Palatine Park District's Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions and portable restrooms will be available. Free. palatineparks.org.

Chicago Blues Festival: Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Headliners include The Mike Wheeler Band and Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues on Friday; Rico McFarland and Ronnie Baker Brooks on Saturday; and Lurrie Bell, The Kinsey Report and Eric Gales on Sunday, among many other performers. Free. chicago.gov/ or facebook.com/ChicagoBluesFestival/.

Going Dutch Festival: Through Sunday, June 12, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. The 12th annual event celebrates the female voice in dance, music, theater and the visual arts featured virtually and live in-person in the Side Street gallery. sidestreetstudioarts.org/goingdutch.

Saturday

Gebhard Woods Dulcimer and Traditional Music Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., Morris. Two days of performances and workshops featuring contemporary acoustic and roots music. Suggested donation is $10. gebharddulcimer.org.

Bloomingdale Kite Fly & Touch-a-Truck: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, at Springfield Park, 269 Springfield Drive, Bloomingdale. See the Chicago Kite Flyers. Bring your own kite; kits available for free while supplies last. Touch-a-Truck display for kids. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Fox River Arts Ramble: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at venues around the Fox Valley. Features various artists and venues from Aurora to Elgin. foxriverarts.com.

Northern Illinois Pottery Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12. Self-guided tour includes stops at Cory McCrory's home studio in Sandwich, Artesan Lofts Gallery in downtown Aurora, where Jonathan Pacheco resides, Benjamin Buchenot's home and studio in Villa Park, and Susan Messer McBride's studio in the North Center neighborhood in Chicago. Free. northernilpotterytour.com.

VVAC Food Truck & Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 67th Court, Tinley Park. This celebration of art and food features original works of art by local artists and a variety of food trucks. Live entertainment from Griffin Crowder and The Walk-ins. View the open gallery "Sunrise/Sunset" exhibit and meet the artists from 1-3 p.m. tinleyparkdistrict.org/vvac.

Wells Street Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12, on Wells Street between North Avenue and Division, Chicago. Explore art from diverse mix of over 140 juried local and national artists in a variety of media. Music from Too Much Molly Band at 6 p.m. and 16 Candles at 8 p.m. Saturday and Hello Weekend at 4:30 p.m. and Rod Tuffcurls & the Benchpress at 7 p.m. Sunday. Plus, food from local vendors and kids can create a take-home craft. $10 suggested donation. wellsstreetartfest.us.

Community Party: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. Games, bouncy house, face painting, balloon animals and bingo. Kona Ice and food trucks will be on hand. Free. facebook.com/clcpalatine.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019 The Global Arts Festival returns from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, at the Jim Jensen Pavilion in Bartlett.

Global Arts Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, at Bartlett Park District's Jim Jensen Pavilion, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Multicultural music, art, crafts, dance, food, kids' activities, bags games and audience participation events. Free. artsinbartlett.org.

Hyde Park Summer Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, at 59th Street and Ellis Avenue, Chicago. Part beer fest, part street fest, part music fest and part food fest. Saturday's lineup: Busta Rhymes, Ashanti, Lupe Fiasco and more; Sunday's lineup: Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, BJ The Chicago Kid and more. $75-$250. hydeparksummerfest.com.

Ravenswood on Tap: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, on Ravenswood Avenue between Berteau and Belle Plaine, Chicago. Features beer and spirits from local breweries, food from Chicago restaurants and food trucks, live music and entertainment, and handmade goods from local retailers and artists. Performances include Elton Aura, CalicoLoco and The Tomblands on Saturday and Old Joy, Kill Scenes and Olive Avenue on Sunday. A $5-$10 donation is suggested at the door; drink tickets are $8 each. ravenswoodchicago.org/ontap.

Warrenville Park District's Multicultural Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Warrenville City Hall Complex, 28W701 Stafford Place, Warrenville. Celebrate a variety of cultures through performing arts, informational booths and more. Performers include Harling School of Irish Dance at 12:15 p.m., Salsa del Norte at 1 p.m., Ayodele African Drum & Dance at 2:15 p.m., and Funkadesi at 3:30 p.m. Food trucks include Serna's Grill, Go Doggy Run, Mamalicious, El Zorro Tacos, and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Naperville. warrenvilleparks.org.

Woodstock Pridefest Weekend and Parade: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, in the historic Woodstock Square. Family-friendly event with music, entertainment, vendors, food and more. Third annual parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday and proceeds around the Square. facebook.com/woodstockpride.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016 The Mundelein Craft Beer Festival takes place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Mundelein Village Hall.

Mundelein Craft Beer Festival: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Mundelein Village Hall, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. More than 40 craft beer vendors, food, music and more. Tickets cost $50 in advance, $55 at the door; $15 designated driver. 21 and older only. mundeleincommunityconnection.org/craftbeerfestival.html.

Schaumburg Environmental Fair: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Spring Valley Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Learn about the current status of recycling efforts in local communities, explore innovative ways to reduce household waste, and learn about the connections between waste reduction and climate change. Free. parkfun.com.

Chi-Soul Fest 2022: 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Celebrates Chicago's soul music legends in the Beer Garden and at Polk Bros. Park Performance Lawns. Music from Madison McFerrin, Isaiah Sharkey, Danielle Juhre, Quenton Lee, Leon Rogers, Maurice Joshua, Bumpus, Nathan Graham and Barry & The Fountains on Saturday. Comedian Damon Williams delivers laughs between the sets as Master of Ceremonies. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

‍North­west Pride­fest 2022: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Trick­ster Cul­tur­al Center, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Fam­i­ly-friendly, LGBTQ+ pride event for all ages. Activities include a drag show, DJ, games, community art project and community resources. Free. kennethyoung.org.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday

Randall Oaks 5K & Kids Fun Runs: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Randall Oaks Recreation Center, West Dundee. Dundee Township Park District's annual 5K run goes through Randall Oaks campus on paved, limestone and grassy paths, which accommodate running and walking strollers. Race-day registration is from 7-7:45 a.m. $20-$50. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-5k.

"Creatures" Grand Opening: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Explore the traditions of Mexican folk art at this grand opening of "Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World," Cantigny's summerlong outdoor art exhibit. Meet the alebrijes artists, plus music and food. Free; parking $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Lisle Garden Gait: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at various locations in Lisle. 20th annual garden walk and garden-themed craft fair by the Lisle Woman's Club and Lisle Park District. $15 in advance, $20 the day of. lislewomansclub.org.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019 Sandra Law of Clarendon Hills marches in the 2019 Aurora Pride Parade. This year's parade is Sunday, June 12.

Aurora Pride Parade: Noon Sunday, June 12. Aurora's third annual parade steps off from East Benton Street and South Broadway, travels northeast on Broadway to Downer Place, turns left and travels northwest on Downer Place and ends at West Downer Place and North Middle Avenue. aurorapride.org/ or facebook.com/AuroraILPrideFestival.

WOOFstock: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at The Chubby Bullfrog, 1494 Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee. Free games, photo booth, vendor booths, music and more. hoofwoofmeow.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Mr. Myers will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Wheeling Summer Events: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Motown Nation will perform dance hits from Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, the Temptations, the Blues Brothers and more. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Monday

Chamber Music on the Fox: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Tefft Farm, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Enjoy a diverse range of music. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 13, and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library at 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. SEMPLE will perform on Monday and Knuckleball Comedy on Thursday. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Tuesday

Family Fun Night: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Lions Park, 570 Penny Road, East Dundee. Free pop-up family night at the park. Food and beverages available for purchase. dtpd.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. The Wayouts will perform 1960s garage rock. Free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Soul Sacrifice will perform. Check the website for weekly food truck schedule. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features the ECC Concert Band on Tuesday and The PriSSillas on Wednesday. Food trucks. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wednesday

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, on Main Street across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Summer Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Retro cars, food, treats, music and more. Free. cvlutheran.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Anchors Away will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Good Clean Fun will perform. Free. vernonhills.org/98/Arbortheater-Concerts.

ECC Concert Band: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Grafelman Park, off Main Street, West Dundee. The Elgin Community College Concert Band performs a variety of music. Bring a chair or blanket. If inclement weather, the concerts will be at the Adult Activities Center. Free. dtpd.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Hi Infidelity will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at The Peg Bond Center (Batavia Riverwalk), 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Final Say performs music from the beginning of rock 'n' roll through today's hits. Wine and food will be available. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Veterans Memorial Park, 55 E. Richmond St., Westmont. The Sting Rays will perform. Bring picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets. westmontparks.org.

Wednesday Night Live! Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Hanover Park Sports Complex, 1200 Sycamore, Hanover Park. R-Gang will perform. Free. hpil.org.

Thursday

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 16, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. James Conway and Radio Free Honduras will perform. Also features a variety of food trucks. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars of all types. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Kids ride the Tilt-a-Whirl during the 2019 Libertyville Days. This year's fest starts Thursday, June 16. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Libertyville Days Festival: Carnival hours: 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16; 1-11 p.m. Friday, June 17; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18; and 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. Summer festival with arts and crafts, beverage tent, carnival, food, live entertainment, parade and more. Libertyville Pageant at 6:30 p.m. June 16; children's party from 10 a.m. to noon June 17; parade at 10 a.m. and rib cook off from 1-3 p.m. June 18; and baggo tournament from 1-6 p.m. June 19. libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Performances by Joe Kalish at 6:30 p.m. and The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik and the Eye of the Tiger Pops Orchestra, conducted by Ed Vodicka, at 8 p.m. Plus, children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. The Addison Historical Museum Open House, which runs from 6-8 p.m., features a craft and vintage fair. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. The Student Body will perform '80s and '90s music on the Grand Lawn. Food will be available for purchase from several food trucks. Free. sgpl.org.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. For ages 21 and older. Libido Funk Circus will perform. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $8 online or $10 at the door. Season pass is $42. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Departure will perform. Fireworks follow the show. Free. rosemont.com.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. R Gang will perform. Bring chairs, blankets, food and drinks. Concessions available for purchase. hoffmanestatesarts.com/page-2.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 16-17, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Village of Arlington Heights Sounds of Summer concert series features Hi-Fi Superstar on Thursday and Rocks Off (a Rolling Stone tribute) on Friday. Free. vah.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street, St. Charles. Kari Lynch Band will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.