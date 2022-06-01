Festivals June 3-9: Cream of Wheaton, Roselle Rose Festival, Gilberts Community Days & more

The Lincolnshire Art Festival will host more than 80 artists and offer live music, food and children's activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, at Village Green North in Lincolnshire. Courtesy of Winger Marketing

Hello Weekend will perform on the first day of Gilberts Community Days, which runs Friday through Sunday, June 3-5, at Town Square Park in Gilberts. Courtesy of JPM Photography

Friday

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Pixar Putt: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 21 (7-10 p.m. is Pixar Putt After Dark for ages 18 and older Thursdays through Saturdays) at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. $31-$33. pixarputt.com/chicago.

Cream of Wheaton: 4-11 p.m. Friday, June 3; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Memorial Park and other locations in Wheaton. Music, business expo, arts and crafts, food vendors, beer garden and carnival on Liberty Street. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Music includes Chemically Imbalanced at 4 p.m., Libido Funk Circus at 6 p.m. and Nerdvana at 8 p.m. Friday; Common Maintenance at 10:45 a.m., Cody Joe Hodges at 12:30 p.m., BannedJoe at 3 p.m., Planet Groove at 5:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Karla & the Phat Cats at 1 p.m., The Mixtape Collection at 3 p.m. and the Neverly Brothers at 5 p.m. Sunday. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 3, in downtown Aurora. Food trucks, art shows, live music, a celebration of Pride, and more than two dozen participating venues. auroradowntown.org.

Do Division Street Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 3, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, on Division Street. between Damen and Leavitt, 2000-2200 W. Division St., Chicago. Live music on two stages, vendors and Family Fun Fest from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Headliners include Nnamdi and Oso Oso on Friday; Tune-Yards and Ric Wilson on Saturday; and Torres and Smoking Popes on Sunday. Free; $10 optional donation. westtownchamber.org/do-division.

Gilberts Community Days 2022: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 3; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 4; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. Live music, free children's activities, a carnival, a fireworks display and more. Music from Gasoline Alley at 5 p.m., Hello Weekend at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Friday; How Rude at 1:30 p.m., Smokin' Gunz at 4 p.m., ARRA at 6 p.m. and Austin Burke at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Good Clean Fun at 1:30 p.m., Who's Who at 4 p.m. and American English at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. gilbertscommunitydays.com.

Naperville Soulfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 3, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Naper Settlement, 523 Webster St., Naperville. A celebration of African American and Caribbean culture, with food and music from Carl Thomas and Avery Sunshine on Friday and Syleena Johnson and Kindred the Family Soul on Saturday. Tickets at napervillesoulfest.com/.

Roselle Lions Rose Festival: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 3; noon to midnight Saturday, June 4; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Roselle Train Station parking lot, off Irving Park Road, Roselle. Car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wickstrom Chevrolet. "Lights, Camera, Dance" dance group at 1 p.m. Saturday. Music in the Miller Festival Beer Garden features ALT 101 ('90s alternative rock) at 8 p.m. Friday; Schaumburg School of Rock at 4 p.m., The Lost Generation at 6:30 p.m. and My Metal Heart at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Voodoo Dolls at 5 p.m. Sunday. Festival food court. Carnival with all-you-can-ride wristbands from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Rain or shine. Free. rosellelions.com/festival.

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 6:30-11 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. The weekly music competition series features Divisor, Fightin' Bob, Fluctuation, Ian Jake Robleza, Jagger and Opening Day. Featured showcase performers include The Dennies and Sara Pilkati, with guest artist Madeline O'Dell. Judy's Pizza and Sweet Home Gelato will be selling food and beverages. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

First Fridays Summer Dance Concert: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Town Square, corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free one-hour dance lessons by Arthur Murray instructors, followed by two hours of music and dancing. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Face N Time will perform. Free. vhw.org.

The classic rock and soul band Class of '68 will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Carpenter Park in Carpentersville as part of the Dundee Township Concerts in the Park series. - Courtesy of Class of '68

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Class of '68 will perform. Dundee Township Lions and Kona Ice will be selling food and drinks. Free. dtpd.org.

Friday Night Headliner Concert: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. The Pino Farina Band will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Food trucks and beverages for purchase. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. See a free screening of "Encanto." Food for purchase from Fiesta Tacos and La Michoacana Mobil food trucks. shopgenevacommons.com.

Outdoor Movie Night: 8:30-11 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Jackman Park, 1930 Prairie St., Glenview. Watch the free screening of the Disney movie "Encanto" on the library's blowup screen. Bring blankets or chairs. In case of rain, the event will be moved into the Glenview Library's Community Room. Sponsored by the Glenview Public Library and the Glenview Park District. glenviewpl.org/ or glenviewparks.org/.

Going Dutch Festival: June 3-12 at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. The 12th annual event celebrates the female voice in dance, music, theater and the visual arts, featured virtually and live in-person in the Side Street gallery. sidestreetstudioarts.org/goingdutch.

Saturday

Waukegan Fishing Derby: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Bevier Park, 2255 Yorkhouse Road, Waukegan. Participants can win prizes in a friendly competition for the smallest and largest fish caught overall and in one of five age groups, including 4 and younger and 17 and older. Registration required. $3 per resident child, $5 per resident adult; $5/$7 for nonresidents. waukeganparks.org/fishingderby.

Bridge Walk 5K: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Chip-timed 5K run. Fundraiser for LivingWell Cancer Resource Center. $15-$60. livingwellcrc.org/bridgewalk/.

- Barbara Vitello | Staff Photographer, 2019 The village of Arlington Heights' Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission will host the 2022 Community Bike Ride at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, starting at North School Park in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights Community Bike Ride: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. The village of Arlington Heights' Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission hosts the 2022 Community Bike Ride, offering a 14.7-mile route as well as a shorter 4-mile route. Both routes begin and end at North School Park. Contact Charlotteod85@gmail.com or bschwab@vah.com.

Ike's Fish for Fun: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Rolling Knolls Forest Preserve, 11N260 Rohrssen Road, Elgin. Hosted by Izaak Walton League, City of Elgin, Cook County Forest Preserve and Illinois DNR, kids 15 and younger can participate in this free fishing event. Free hot dogs, chips and water from Golden Eagle Hot Dogs. Fishing poles and quick fishing lessons available. Register at eventbrite.com.

Touch-A-Truck 2022: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Reed-Keppler Park, 250 W. National St., West Chicago. West Chicago Park District and West Chicago Police Department invite families to explore and climb on a variety of public works trucks while learning about vehicle safety. Free. we-goparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Vintage Auto Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. See vintage and antique vehicles on display outdoors between Stacy's Tavern Museum and the Glen Ellyn History Center. There will be talks on automotive history, tours of Stacy's Tavern Museum, sidewalk sale, lunch by Heavenly Hot Dogs, book signing by P.J. HarteNaus and more. Free. gehs.org/autofest.html.

The Lincolnshire Art Festival will host more than 80 artists this weekend at Village Green North in Lincolnshire. -

Lincolnshire Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, at Village Green North, 100 Village Green, Lincolnshire. More than 80 artists will show and sell art in all media. Live music, kids' art activities and beer from Half Day Brewing. Free admission. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com.

57th Street Art Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, on 57th Street, between Kenwood and Woodlawn avenues, Chicago. The art fair will mark its 75th anniversary with an in-person celebration featuring nearly 200 artists, live music, a food court, shopping and more. Free. 57thstreetartfair.org.

Fairytale Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Meet princesses live for an interactive show of singing and games, with food, crafts, face painting, royal wagon rides, costume contests and more. $20-$50. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Montgomery Street Eats Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., Montgomery. Features 10 food trucks, a DJ and a beer garden. montgomeryil.org.

Highwood Pride Fest: Noon to midnight Saturday, June 4, in downtown Highwood. Starts with a "Pride Rocks" family picnic from noon to 3 p.m. at Everts Park. Events for ages 21 and older only include a drag show from 6-7:30 p.m., the "Taste the Rainbow" pub crawl from 7:30-10:30 p.m. and the End of the Rainbow DJ Dance Party from 10:30 to midnight. celebratehighwood.org.

Lake County Pride Fest: Noon to midnight Saturday, June 4, along 575 S. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Includes drag shows, music, beer tent, food trucks, special activities, a Kiddie Korner from noon to 4 p.m., and an after party starting at 7:30 p.m. at Nightshade and Dark's. Some events are for adults only. lgbtqcenterlakecounty.com.

Rosemont Uncorked: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Wineries from all over the state gather for music, food and wine. Includes music by the Real Pretenders, Michael Charles, Radium City Rebels, The PriSSillas, and Rosie and the Rivets. $5-$70. rosemontuncorked.com.

Tefft Farm Dedication and Zoo Opening: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Lords Park Zoo Commons, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Join Mayor Dave Kaptain at 12:15 p.m. to recognize Dr. Joseph Tefft, Elgin's first mayor, a local physician and dairy farm owner. Five years after his death, 50 acres of his dairy farm turned into what we know now as Lords Park. Following the dedication, activities will include "How to Milk a Cow" and the JG Reptile show at 1 p.m., both sponsored by the Elgin Public Museum. facebook.com/LordsParkZoo.

Unity Day -- Festival of Cultures: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the village hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. The village of Hoffman Estates Cultural Awareness Commission hosts this multicultural event celebrating the sights, sounds and tastes of the customs and traditions representing the Hoffman Estates community. Free; RSVP required at (847) 781-2606. hoffmanestates.org.

50th anniversary Festival of Dance: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Judith Svalander School of Ballet celebrates its 50th anniversary. Evening shows for $20 feature an eclectic program of past works with present dancers. Children's presentation at the Saturday matinee for $10. woodstockoperahouse.com.

See a variety of classic cars during the Bluesmobile Cruise Nights in Mount Prospect on Saturday nights during the summer. - Courtesy of Mike Zarnek

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Food Truck Festival on the Square: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the historic Woodstock Square, Woodstock. Second annual fest featuring food, music and more. Free. woodstockilchamber.com.

Clearbrook Friends Wine and Beer Tasting: 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Half Day Brewing Company, 200 Village Green S, Lincolnshire. Features wine and beer tastings, appetizers, a raffle, and an open bar. $75-$145. Proceeds support Clearbrook's programs and services. clearbrook.org/event/friendswinetasting/.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday

Elgin Valley Fox Trot: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5, along city streets and the Fox River Trail, Elgin. The 45th annual 10-mile and 5K race benefits nine nonprofits, including the Elgin Lions Club and the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin. Advance fees: $20-$55; day-of: $20-$60. Register at elginfoxtrot.org/home.

Run for the Roses 5K and Youth 0.6K: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Clauss Recreation Center, 555 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. $35, $10 for youth run. Register at run4roses5k.com/.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Hundreds of tables of trains for sale from exhibitors across the U.S., model train displays, free workshops and demonstrations. $7, cash only. GreatMidwestTrainShow.com.

Kite Fly Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. See gigantic kites flown by kite enthusiasts from Chicago Kite. Practice flying your own kite. Kits are $15. Free admission. napervilleparks.org/kitefly.

Lambs Farm Car Show Benefit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. All kinds of makes and models of cars, bikes and trucks will fill Lambs Farm's main parking lot. Live music, raffles, a beer and food tent, judging, awards and more. Free admission for spectators; register a vehicle on the day of the event for $20. lambsfarm.org.

Buffalo Grove Pride Parade 2022: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5, on Checker Drive, Buffalo Grove. The parade will be followed by the Buffalo Grove Park District's Pride Picnic at the Mike Rylko Community Park. Free. buffalogrovepride.com.

Mimosa Fest: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Drink specials, photo booth, live DJ, brunch food and more. $15-$45. joesliverosemont.com/.

Fahrrad Tour Von Schaumburg Bike Ride 2022: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. For ages 4 and older. Celebrate Schaumburg's German heritage with a police-guided, one-hour, 5-mile tour of its bikeways. Beginners and riders with training wheels are not advised to participate. Free hot dog or brat, chips and water will be provided. Registration required. parkfun.com.

Rose Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in Roselle. The 61st annual parade celebrates Roselle's centennial. Parade steps off at Roselle Road and Devon Avenue, proceeds south on Roselle, east on Thorndale, south on Prospect, east on Irving Park and ends on Lawrence. New this year is a Best in Class Contest. rosellechamber.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Fortunate Sons (Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute) will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Generation will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Mariachi Monumental De Mexico will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food trucks, plus soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer available for purchase. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Monday

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 6:45-8:15 p.m. Monday, June 6, and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library at 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Features Chicago Soul Revue on June 6 and Sunset Yoga on June 9. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Tuesday

Sounds of Summer for the Kids: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Jeanie B. will perform. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Performers include Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones (rock-a-billy). bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Community Band will perform. Check the website for the weekly food truck schedule. Free. crystallakeparks.org

Wednesday

"Grads & Grease" Carnival: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, June 8-12, in the Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, 317 Green Bay Road, Highwood. "Grease" movie-themed carnival. Attendees dressed in "Grease"-themed attire will receive discounted unlimited rides. celebratehighwood.org.

South Elgin Senior Friendly Concerts: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Featuring Flat Cats. Food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, on Main Street across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Park On Park Classic Car Show: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Seymour and Park, 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Car show specializing in pre-1977 vehicles only. Includes food, music and more. Free admission. parkonpark.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. The Beaux will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features Bluewater Kings. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. The musicians choose the music from the indoor concert season. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks. arlingtonheightsband.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Usher Park, 201 S. Walnut, Itasca. Throwback Juke Box will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. Cadillac Groove will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Palatine Concert Band will perform. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions and portable restrooms will be available. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday

Windy City Cluster Dog Show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, June 9-13, and Wednesday through Sunday, June 15-19, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Presented by Little Fort Kennel Club. windycitycluster.com.

Winnetka Children's Fair: 12:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, at The Village Green, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. Kids' activities include games, hot dogs and treats, and pony, camel and carnival rides. Music from Mr. Dave from 12:30-1 p.m. Thursday and R&B City DJ from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. winnetkacommunitynurseryschool.org/about-the-fair.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 9, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Ian Leith and Wild Earp will perform. Plus, there will be a variety of food trucks. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars of all types. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Performances by The Neverly Brothers at 6:30 p.m. and Fortunate Sons at 8 p.m. Children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. The Addison Historical Museum Open House, which runs from 6-8 p.m., features a craft and vintage fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Old Town Park, and noon Friday, June 10, at Homola picnic shelter, Bloomingdale. Acts include Istvan and His Imaginary Band on Thursday and Chris Fascione on Friday. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Wild Meadows Trace Park, 483 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Petty Cash will perform. Hosted by the Spring Road Business Association. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. springroad.com.

Sounds of Summer at Towne Square: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Messengers will perform. Free. palatineparks.org.

Aurora Movies at a Museum: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora. Watch "The Goonies" at dusk. Concessions available. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Led Zeppelin 2 will perform. Fireworks follow the show. rosemont.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street, St. Charles. Classical Blast will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Chicago Blues Festival: Thursday through Sunday, June 9-12, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Headliners include Toronzo Cannon and Shemekia Copeland on Thursday; The Mike Wheeler Band and Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues on Friday; Rico McFarland and Ronnie Baker Brooks on Saturday; and Lurrie Bell, The Kinsey Report and Eric Gales Sunday, among many other performers. Free. chicago.gov/ or facebook.com/ChicagoBluesFestival/.