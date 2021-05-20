In season: Where -- and when -- to find local farmers markets

If you wanted to, you could visit a farmers market every day of the week.

That's what we learned when we decided to sort our list of suburban farmers markets by day, not just by town.

Saturday is the most popular day for markets, with Sunday a clear second.

Some have already started, while others won't get going until June or even July.

Most markets take place once a week. A few are monthly. Some communities, such as Naperville, offer two separate markets, while Woodstock offers one on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Before visiting a market, check its website for the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines and restrictions.

Regardless of where or when you choose to go, you can feel good about shopping locally and supporting small businesses and farmers.

Monday

Hinsdale: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, May 31 through Oct. 25, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave. 45th annual farmers market features in-season fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, ciders, cheeses, meats and poultry, jams, preserves, cut flowers, and nursery stock. Local food artisans bring coffee, prepared foods and other goodies. www.hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market or www.facebook.com/Hinsdalemarket.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A successful shopping trip to the Libertyville Farmers Market in Cook Park.

Fox Lake: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1 through September 28, Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. www.foxlakefarmersmarket.com.

Woodstock: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October, and Tuesdays, from June through September, around the historic town square, 101 N. Johnson St. Woodstock Summer Market is a producers-only market. Several public parking lots located just one block from the Square on three sides. www.woodstockfarmersmarket.org.

Wednesday

Campton Hills: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2 to Sept. 29, in Campton Square, off Route 64 and Burlington Road, Campton Hills. Featuring fresh produce, eggs, honey and more from local farmers; baked goods; and artisan crafts. C&W Market & Provisions will offer artisan cheeses, seafood, fresh baked bread, eggs and other products.

Elmhurst: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2 through October, on northwest corner of Vallette and Division streets. www.facebook.com/elmhurstfarmersmarket.

Grayslake: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2 through Sept. 22, 100 Center St., downtown Grayslake. Summer Market is an outdoor shopping experience for fruit, vegetables, meats, seafood, wine, and more. (Spring Market continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through May 29.) Email marketmanager@grayslakefarmersmarket.com or visit www.grayslakefarmersmarket.com.

Highland Park: Priority shopping hours 7-8 a.m., general public hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2 through Oct. 27, Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams Avenue and St. John's Avenue, Highland Park. Focusing on locally grown and sourced, quality, organic, sustainable and earth friendly products. Priority hours are for the immunocompromised, pregnant parents and those at elevated risk for COVID-19. Learn about vendors, including off-site vendors, and how to order and pay in advance at www.raviniafarmersmarket.com.

Northbrook: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 16 through Oct. 13, at Meadow Plaza, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and artisan foods. www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Thursday

Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17 through Oct. 21, at Village Center, Park Avenue and Cook Street, Barrington. The market features fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, flowers, bread, cheese, and more. www.barringtonfarmersmarket.org.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, June 3 to Aug. 26, at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road. Over 60 vendors are set up on Row and Sandburg for Street Markets at the Promenade. There will be live music, and free giveaways drawing at 8 p.m. Hand sanitizer available and vendors are spaced apart. www.facebook.com/ThePromenade/

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The Mundelein Farmers Market begins Friday, June 18.

Libertyville: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, June 3 through Oct. 21, in Cook Park and on West Church Street, downtown Libertyville. Special rules of operation will be followed in June -- including dogs not being allowed at the June markets -- after which it will be evaluated whether the rules should extend beyond June. For details and a list of vendors, visit www.libertyvillefarmersmarket.org

Naperville: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 3 through Sept. 30, at Naperville's 95th Street Library parking lot, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive. Naperville 95th Street Farmers Market is sponsored by Naperville Park District and Naperville Public Library. Additional parking is available at the Neuqua Valley High School Freshman Center located just southeast on Cedar Glade Drive. www.napervilleparks.org/farmersmarket.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Shoppers were required to wear masks last year at the Elgin Farmers Market.

Vernon Hills: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17 to Oct. 14, Century Park, corner of Lakeview and Hawthorn parkways. The Farmers Market at Vernon Hills Park District offers a variety of vendors selling fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, rain or shine. www.vhpdfarmersmarket.org.

Wauconda: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, July 1 to Sept. 30, on Main Street, from Mill Street to the village hall, Wauconda. Fresh produce, flowers, meats, cheeses, breads, monthly special events, food vendors and other products are offered. Personal shopping will be available online. Call (847) 526-5580 or visit waucondachamber.org/community-events.

Friday

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Many farmers markets feature fresh flowers for sale.

Elgin: 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, June 4 through mid-October, on Spring Street, between Chicago and Fulton streets, downtown Elgin. Free parking available in the outside lot at the corner of Grove Avenue and Fulton Street (near Festival Park) or in the parking garage on Fulton Street. Be mindful of signage on time limits for parking (such as 30-minute spots, etc.). Do not park in the spaces marked for local restaurants' curbside pickup. www.downtownelgin.com/farmersmarket/.

Lake Bluff: Lake Bluff's Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 4 through Oct. 8 at the Village Green, near the intersection of Scranton Avenue and Sheridan Road, downtown Lake Bluff. lakeblufffarmersmarket.com.

Lake Zurich: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, June 4 through Sept. 10 at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Vendors are expected to sell produce, bakery items, sauces, honey, pesto, spices, cheese, eggs, fresh meat, seafood and more. lakezurich.org/366/Farmers-Market. Pay online at LakeZurich.org/epay.

Find fresh, locally grown produce at area farmers markets. - Courtesy of Village of East Dundee

Mundelein: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, June 18 through Oct. 15 (October dates are weather dependent with shorter hours), on Park Street between Lake and Seymour streets, Mundelein. Hosted by the Mundelein Community Connection. Call (847) 970-9235 or visit www.mundeleincommunityconnection.org/farmers-market-general-information.html.

St. Charles: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 4 through October, alongside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. www.facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Schaumburg: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 4 through Oct. 29, in the parking lot of Trickster Art Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road, in Town Square. Olde Schaumburg Centre Farmers Market features locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, flowers, plants and gourmet cheeses. The market will also feature baked goods, olives, preserves, hot sauces, coffee, tea and knife sharpening services. www.villageofschaumburg.com/visitors/market.htm.

Saturday

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer The Arlington Heights Farmers Market opened for the season May 16 in the commuter parking lot across from the Arlington Heights Historical Museum on Vail Avenue and Fremont Street. It will be open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 16.

Arlington Heights: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 16, at the corner of Vail Avenue and Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. Presented and managed by the Arlington Heights Historical Society, the market offers fresh, local foods and produce in an open air and fun environment. Proceeds benefit the Arlington Heights Historical Society. For information, (847) 255-1225 or www.ahfarmersmarket.org.

Aurora: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 12-Oct. 16, weather permitting, at Water Street Square, 65 Water St., across from city hall. Aurora Farmers Market-Downtown's 109th season features fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods and pastry items, a selection of local food trucks and vendors (including Aurora's famous Dick's Mini Donuts), coffee, artisan items and more. With the new "in and out"-style market, they will be limiting the number of patrons in the market at one time. There also will be sanitizing stations placed throughout the market for patrons and vendors. Face masks are required. For details, call (630) 256-3370, email FarmersMarket@aurora-il.org or visit www.aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market.

Batavia: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through May 29, at 160 First St., Batavia. Batavia MainStreet's indoor farmers market in collaboration with Water Street Studios. 30 different vendors each week, including Water Street resident artists. Enjoy an assortment of fresh greens, meats, eggs, soaps, baked goods, coffee and tea, and more. There are vendors and artists located at both 160 First St. and the Water Street Gallery. Adult beverages and entertainment offered in the alley at Water Street Studios. Starting June 5, the market is held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 30, at North River Street, between Wilson and State streets. The third Saturdays will feature the Artisan Collective; shop for handmade items from your favorite artists and designers. After stocking up on fresh produce, stop by the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, open May 29 to Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Crystal Lake: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 through Sept. 25, at Depot Park, 70 E. Woodstock St. Shop in a parklike setting for fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, meat, eggs, honey, jams, olive oils, and more every Saturday from June through September. Ample, free parking available nearby. This year features some new vendors (with new product offerings) as well as many longtime vendors. (815) 479-0835; downtowncl.org.

Deerfield: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 12 to Oct. 9, on Park Avenue between Jewett Park Drive and Hazel Avenue. Including seasonal vegetables and fruit; organic and naturally grown vegetables and flowers; fresh meats, eggs and fish; handcrafted Wisconsin cheese; a variety of syrups, honeys, salsas, jellies, dressing, soups, sauces and spreads; fresh-baked breads, muffins, pies and cookies; sweet and savory crepes, coffee and other breakfast treats; natural bath and body products; homemade pet treats and products; and the introduction of "grab and go" kids' activities on select market dates. Call (847) 945-5000 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Downers Grove: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 16, in the south parking lot of the Downers Grove train station, off Burlington Avenue. In response to COVID-19, the market will again be an "in-and-out" market. Sponsored by Indian Boundary YMCA and the Village of Downers Grove. www.ymcachicago.org/indianboundary/.

East Dundee: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, May 8-Oct. 30, The Depot, 319 N. River St. Depot Market features 40-plus vendors selling antiques and collectibles, food and produce, plants and flowers, jewelry, soaps, yard art and more. On second Sunday of the month through October, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dundee Farmers and Artisan Market is also held, featuring an array of goods from local food artisans, artists, crafters and more. www.dundeedepot.com.

Elk Grove Village: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June through mid October, at the Clock Tower on the Municipal Grounds, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Includes a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, breads, meats, more. Weekly special activities and awareness days. www.facebook.com/elkgrovefarmersmarket.

Glenview: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 20 through Oct. 24, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Hampshire: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Saturday, June-October, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive. Stop in Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market for farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts, and fun themes every month. Hosted by Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce. www.facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket/.

Huntley: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 29 through Oct. 9, on the square at Coral and Church streets in downtown Huntley. www.huntley.il.us.

Lisle: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 1 to Oct. 16, Route 53 and Garfield Avenue, adjacent Prairie Walk Pond. The Lisle French Market features fresh produce, plants, flowers, bakery items and more. www.bensidounusa.com/lisle/.

Palatine: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, May 1 through October in the Palatine commuter station parking lot, Smith and Wood streets. Market offers produce direct from farmers, cheese, organic vendors and more. www.palatinesistercities.org/farmers-market or www.facebook.com/palatinefarmersmarket.

Park Ridge: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, Saturdays, May 29 through Oct. 30 at 15 Prairie Ave., between Main and Garden streets. Offering a variety of fresh herbs, flowers, specialty foods, baked goods, seasonal fruits and vegetables and more. Free live music and kids activities every week. Vendors hail from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana. www.parkridgefarmersmarket.com.

Rolling Meadows: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 29, June 26, July 17, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25, Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Rolling Meadows City Markets are a combination of fresh produce, favorite food tastes, market vendors, live music, children's activities, and more, with safety precautions in place. Market is pet-friendly. www.cityrm.org.

Sugar Grove: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June through September, at Sugar Grove Municipal Center parking, Route 30 and Municipal Drive. www.facebook.com/sgfarmersmarket/.

Naperville: 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 5 to Oct. 30, at Fifth Avenue Metra station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave. napervillefarmersmarket.com or Facebook.

Wheaton: Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 27. The market has moved a block east to Liberty Drive and Reber Street. Fresh flowers, artisan foods, dozens of vendors, music and more. www.facebook.com/WheatonFrenchMarket.

Woodstock: See Tuesday listing for details.

Sunday

Algonquin: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, May 2 through Oct. 31, in front of Riverbottom Ice Cream Co. at the intersection of Main and Washington streets. www.algonquin.org.

Buffalo Grove: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, June 13 through Oct. 10, Mike Rylko Community Park, in front of Spray 'n Play, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. An outdoor, traditional style farmers market featuring locally grown fruits, veggies, meats, poultry, artisan cheeses, dairy, flowers, coffee and tea, honey, salsas, dips, pastries, doughnuts, gourmet fresh mushrooms and more. www.facebook.com/BuffaloGroveFarmersMarket.

Cary: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 6 through Sept. 26, in the north commuter parking lot near the train station, off West Main Street at High Road. A wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, locally produced meat and cheese, jams, bakery, popcorn, herbs, honey, flowers, plants, knife and blade sharpening, and other locally produced goods. In late July through September, the Rotary Club sells the famous Mirai sweet corn. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Cary-Grove. www.facebook.com/CaryFarmersMarket/.

East Dundee: Every third Sunday; see Saturday listing for details.

Geneva: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 14, at Geneva Metra Station, South and Fourth streets. Geneva French Market, a European-style market offers eats, treats, and treasures. www.bensidounusa.com/geneva/.

Glen Ellyn: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 2 to Oct. 17, at Metra parking lot north of 449 Main St. Glen Ellyn French Market features a select group of vendors and live shows. No dogs allowed. www.bensidounusa.com/glen-ellyn/.

Mount Prospect: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 6 through Oct. 31, at Mount Prospect Train Depot, East Commuter Parking Lot, near the corner of Northwest Highway and Emerson Street. Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market features vendors from Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan; fresh produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, breads, other baked goods, specialty crafters, unique food items and other one-of-a-kind vendors. www.mplions.org.

Oswego: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 6-Oct. 26, at 19 Main St. Owego Country Market offers fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like baked goods & honey, and handmade items. It will be an "In & Out" market again this year. www.facebook.com/OswegoCountryMarket.