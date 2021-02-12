Valentine's Day 2021: Suburban restaurants offer special dinners, virtual cooking classes

Valentine's Day -- Sunday, Feb. 14 -- is right around the corner, so it's time to make plans. As indoor dining restrictions have been eased across the region, now you have a choice: make reservations to dine indoors or order carryout or delivery so you can enjoy a romantic night at home. Either way, suburban restaurants are pulling out all the stops with special dinners, virtual cooking classes, meal kits and more to make this a memorable time for you and that special someone.

A Toda Madre

499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. The $89 Valentine's Day package for two features six rib-eye lobster tacos, guacamole del dia, ceviche, flan and two bottles of La Bonita. Pickup is Feb. 13-14.

Aboyer and George Trois

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/. On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14, Aboyer will offer a three-course menu for dine-in or carryout for $89 per person. Start with a choice of gem lettuce over warm mushroom and pear ragout or potato and perigord truffle soup before dining on the main course of chateaubriand of beef tenderloin or filet of wild Scottish salmon and lobster mousse "en croute." Finish with milk chocolate pot de crème, bourbon vanilla-chai truffles, a chocolate-dipped strawberry and espresso crème anglaise. The special George Trois Valentine's Day menu, available for dine-in only on Sunday, Feb. 14, features a seven-course menu and a complimentary glass of vintage Dom Pérignon for $280 per person. Reservations required.

Abt Electronics and RPM Seafood have teamed up to offer a lavish virtual cooking class dinner package for Valentine's Day. - Courtesy of RPM Seafood

Abt is at 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, abt.com/ and RPM Seafood is at 317 N. Clark St., Chicago, rpmrestaurants.com/rpm-seafood-chicago/. Abt Electronics has teamed up with RPM Seafood to offer the "RPM Seafood x Abt" date night at-home experience Feb. 12-14 featuring a meal package to be cooked at home with help from a chef-led tutorial from RPM Seafood chefs. The $185 dinner, which comes packed cold, features tuna Provençal, house-baked focaccia bread, roasted Maine lobster, molten chocolate cake and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Tock (exploretock.com/rpmseafood/) for pickup at either location from 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

Hilton Chicago Northbrook, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Allgauer's honors Valentine's Day Feb. 12-14 with dine-in or to-go specials such as seared duck breast and confit leg ($39), grilled filet mignon and baked shrimp de Jonghe ($48), crab-stuffed salmon ($42) and grilled pork T-bone ($40). Meals include a salad, a chocolate and raspberry mousse and a complimentary bottle of champagne. For to-go, order ahead for pickup between 4 and 8 p.m. Feb. 12-14.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Valentine's Day meal to-go for two for $99.95 features shrimp scampi, gnocchi burrata, slow-braised short ribs and white chocolate cheesecake. Order 48 hours ahead of pickup, which is available from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14.

Baskin-Robbins recently debuted the Box of Chocolates Cake for Valentine's Day. - Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Locations across the suburbs; baskinrobbins.com/en. Treat your love to Baskin-Robbins' new flavor of the month: Love Potion #31. It's a combo of white chocolate and raspberry ice creams, a raspberry swirl, and raspberry-filled chocolate-flavored hearts and chocolate-flavored chips. Or order the new Box of Chocolates Cake, which looks like a classic heart-shaped candy box made with ice cream, topped with fudge and decorated with milk chocolate candies. Order now for pickup on or before Feb. 14.

Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month for February is Love Potion #31. - Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. What's better than a romantic dinner? Roses! Beatrix's dinner for two and rose bouquet, which runs $132.95, features burrata, Maine lobster risotto, slow-braised short rib, roasted winter vegetables, and Tall, Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake. Dinner by itself is $110.95. The meal is served warm. Order by 3 p.m. the day before pickup, which is available from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 12-14. Get creative with Beatrix's Valentine's Day Cookie Decorating Kit featuring six holiday-themed cookies, four icings and sprinkles for $16.95. Order two days ahead of pickup or delivery. Available Feb. 8-14.

Beatrix is offering a Valentine's Day Cookie Decorating Kit Feb. 8-14. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, bigbowl.com/. Valentine's specials available for carryout, limited dine-in and delivery Feb. 11-14 include moo shu pork, Long Life Noodles with Shanghai beef, black peppered sea scallops and banana cheesecake.

Bien Trucha

410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. The $89 Valentine's Day package for two features six rib-eye lobster tacos, guacamole del dia, ceviche, flan and two bottles of La Bonita. Pickup is Feb. 13-14.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence, Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. From 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14, dine on a five-course dinner for two available for dine in or carryout. Sup on shrimp de Jonghe or fried calamari, soup and salad, and a choice of filet and lobster tail, baked jumbo stuffed shrimp, filet mignon and baked jumbo stuffed shrimp or Parmesan-crusted twin filet mignon. Dessert is warm bread pudding with cinnamon ice cream. It's $99.99. Reservations suggested.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. The seafood restaurant is hosting "Be My Lobster This Valentine's Day" featuring a lobster and 7-ounce filet special available now through Feb. 15 for dine in or carryout.

Cafe Lucci

609 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 729-2268, cafelucci.com/. The $60 per person Valentine's Day menu offers lobster bisque soup, arugula salad, 6-ounce filet mignon, two jumbo shrimp, creamy herbed Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes and a chocolate tulip cup. Available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14.

California Pizza Kitchen

1202 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 845-1731; 551 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-7800; and 1550 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-9200, cpk.com/. If you plan to dine in, CPK is offering the Sweet Deal for Two for $35. It includes one app (spinach artichoke dip, Mexican street corn, white corn guacamole and chips), two entrees (full-size salads, heart-shaped pizzas, pastas) and one dessert (red velvet cake, Key lime pie, butter cake). For online and takeout orders, there are Sweet Deal Packages for $35 that include one app, one entree, one heart-shaped pizza and one dessert. The deals are available now through Sunday, Feb. 14.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/home. The Valentine's Day At Home dinner for two includes field green salad, French rolls, filet mignon and lobster tails, grilled asparagus, Sam's mashed potatoes, cheesecake, flourless chocolate espresso cake and chocolate-covered strawberries. Order the $175 meal ahead for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 or 14.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/valentines-week-specials/. Now through Feb. 15, order Valentine's specials for dine-in or to-go. On the menu are baked oysters ($19), seared scallops and crab risotto ($27), grilled skirt steak and barbecue shrimp ($28), and crab-stuffed Maine Lobster Tail ($49).

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/vd2021. Order dine-in or carryout from the Si Che Amore! menu after 5 p.m. Feb. 12-18. Specials include burrata tortellini ($16), grilled oysters ($19.50), prosciutto and fig ($16), salmon abudante ($36), fillet tournedos Rossini ($42), Valentine margarita ($12), chocolate martini ($16), wine flights, specialty desserts and more.

The Chocolate Sanctuary

5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/. Dine on Valentine's Day specials Feb. 12-14 such as calamari ($12), heartthrob salad, Porterhouse for two ($60), pan-seared scallops ($28), gnocchi and more. Treat your sweet to the SMASH heart ($45) featuring four chocolate-dipped strawberries, a Rosa Regale sparkling red wine, and a 7-ounce chocolate heart filled with Valrhona Framboise and Ivorie Coins, housemade Disaronno-infused marshmallows, dark chocolate sea salt caramel brownies and chocolate drizzled Rice Krispies Treats. Order now for pickup on Feb. 13-14.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/vd2021. The Valentine's menu, featuring seafood fondue ($15), heart of rib-eye ($55), halibut ($37) and red velvet cake ($10), is available Feb. 12-18.

Cooper's Hawk

798 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 981-0900, chwinery.com/. The heat-and-serve Valentine's Day At Home dinner for two for $109.99 features pretzel bread, charcuterie board for two, filet medallions and Parmesan-crusted lobster tail and a box of truffles. Order by Monday, Feb. 8, for pickup Feb. 12-14.

Corner Bakery

Locations in Arlington Heights, Chicago, Geneva, Glenview, Hinsdale, Northbrook, Oak Brook, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, Warrenville; cornerbakery.com/. All eClub and Loyalty members can take advantage of buy one entree, get one free Feb. 11-14.

Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace. Dine on a special Valentine's weekend dinner for two for $125 Feb. 12-14. Choose two soups or salads (house, Caesar, lobster bisque, spicy Creole gumbo), two entrees (6-ounce filet Thermidor, 6-ounce filet and half-pound Canadian cold-water lobster tail), and a dessert (vanilla bean creme brulee, chocolate velvet cake) to share. Available for dine in or carryout only; reservations are recommended.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Wine and dine your date with the special $75 per person four-course Valentine's Day dinner featuring a choice of one small plate, a soup or salad, one entree (surf and turf, seafood duet, Berkshire pork shank) and one dessert (Death By Chocolate, trio mousse, heart chocolate raspberry truffle). It's available from 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, in the outdoor igloos, the Colonial Room or for takeout. Reservations required.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Locations in Barrington, Glen Ellyn, Glenview, Hinsdale, Lake in the Hills, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Palatine, Park Ridge, Schaumburg, Wheaton and more; einsteinbros.com/. Feed your sweet or the fam with Einstein's $5 Family Pizza Bagel Box, which includes four cheese and four pepperoni pizza bagels. Order the half-price special on Einstein's mobile app now through Sunday, Feb. 14.

Eli's Cheesecake

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, (773) 205-3800, elicheesecake.com/, order.ehungry.com/Elis-Cheesecake. Help Eli's Cheesecake thank health care workers for Valentine's Day. For each I Heart Cheesecake ordered, Eli's will give a heart-shaped cheesecake to front-line workers at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in Chicago. The cheesecake is $51.95 plus shipping. Order by 8 a.m. Feb. 11 for delivery by 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Another fun option is the $45.95 DIY Dipper Decorating Kit, which includes six frozen cheesecake slices on sticks, Belgian chocolate for dipping, white chocolate for drizzling, sprinkles, a pastry bag for decorating, parchment paper and an instruction sheet.

Fat Rosie's

940 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (224) 377-2395; 47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0060; 870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, (847) 807-2850; 28 Kansas St., Frankfort, (815) 534-1640, fatrosies.com/. Dig in to the specialty gansito dessert (vanilla cake, homemade strawberry marmalade, almond meringue, vanilla cream, red ruby chocolate and strawberry sauce) just for Valentine's Day.

Fleming's

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/valentines-day/. How does a three-course Valentine's Day dinner sound? Available Feb. 12-14 for dinner and for lunch Feb. 13-14, the meal includes the pear and cranberry salad; a choice of petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($85), petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($95) or prime surf and turf for two ($240); plus New York cheesecake. Available for dine in, curbside pickup or delivery; reservations requested.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Valentine's weekend specials available for dine-in or carryout include sausage and peppers ($15), caprese salad ($14), veal parmigiana ($29), whitefish Milanese ($28), filet medallions velasco ($44), rigatoni San Marino ($28) and peanut butter explosion cake ($10). Reservations requested.

Francesca's Restaurants

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, St. Charles and more. miafrancesca.com/holiday-pre-orders/. Indulge in the That's Amore dinner for two for $119.95. It includes a salad, a pair of 8-ounce filet mignons over lobster risotto, and a dark chocolate tart with chocolate cream and strawberries. Order by noon Thursday, Feb. 11, for pickup from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14.

The Glen Club

2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, (847) 724-7272, theglenclub.com/. Make reservations now for Valentine's weekend celebrating in an outdoor igloo or dining inside Feb. 12-14. The $55 per person three-course prix fixe menu includes a choice of tomato bruschetta, caramelized onion flatbread or poached shrimp shooters; a choice of lobster bisque, Caesar salad or Glen salad; and a choice of pan-seared mahi mahi, tenderloin of beef, roasted cauliflower steak or French-cut chicken Madeira. Each two-hour igloo rental includes chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/hssbi. Celebrate your love with half off rose bottles from 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Reservations requested.

Seared Georges Bank scallops is on Houlihan's special four-course Valentine's Day menu. - Courtesy of Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/Naperville. Indulge in a special four-course Valentine's weekend dinner for two available for dine in or carryout Feb. 11-14. Start off with one app (ahi tuna, spinach artichoke dip) before moving on to soup or salad. Then choose two entrees (stuffed chicken, Meatloaf No. 9, seared Georges Bank scallops, Sedona Shrimp Pasta) and one dessert (brownie batter cake or salted caramel gooey butter cake). It's $50 for two or $25 for one. Reservations are recommended.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. The $90 Valentine's Weekend Special dinner for two includes shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, a choice of two entrees (roasted prime rib, filet mignon Oscar, honey ginger scallops, broiled salmon), raspberry limoncello cake and white and dark chocolate mousse cake. It's available Feb. 12-14 for dine in or carryout. Reservations requested.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Let Katie's do the work with its dinner-for-two options. The surf and turf sweetheart option 1 includes beef tenderloin and two 4-ounce lobster tails for $125 while option 2 features beef tenderloin and jumbo shrimp for $95. Or order the airline chicken breast for $75 or veggie stack for $60. All meals include Caesar salad, twice baked potato, asparagus or Brussels sprouts, bread, heart-shaped chocolate cake and two mini bottles of prosecco. Order by Feb. 7 for pickup between 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.

Lucille

Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/winter-2021/. Enjoy afternoon tea from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, featuring a variety of sandwiches, scones, desserts, teas and more for $45. Take in the Sunday Jazz Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's $55 for adults, $30 for kids 3-12 and free for kids 2 and younger. Or make a reservation for the "From Broadway With Love" performance in the Cabaret Room from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. It's $85 per person, which includes dinner before the performance. Reservations are required.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/valentinesday. Savor Valentine's Day specials such as Surf, Turf & Vine for two Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14. Available for takeout; preorder required.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Share L. Woods' Valentine's Day meal for two with your sweet. Included in the $99.95 meal are shrimp cocktail, Northwoods Chopped Salad, short rib Wellington and Gooey Chocolate Cake. Order by 8 p.m. the day before for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, Feb. 13-14.

Maggiano's

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; maggianos.com/. The $55 carryout Valentine's meal for two includes six mini meatballs, a salad (Caesar or Maggiano's), one pasta, one entree (beef medallions, salmon or chicken) for two and two mini desserts (tiramisu or cheesecake). The meal for four for $85 includes 12 mini meatballs, two salads, two pastas, one entree for four and four mini desserts. If you'd prefer to dine in, the package includes one starter or two side salads, choice of two entrees, one dessert, plus beverages and chocolate truffles for $80. The carryout and dine-in specials are available Feb. 5-15.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/. Order up the Love Potion Martini Flight to-go for Valentine's Day that includes the French Kiss (Razzmatazz Liqueur, dark crème de cacao, Skyy Vanilla Vodka, half and half, chocolate syrup drizzle and a raspberry), Cupid's Error (apple liqueur, watermelon schnapps, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, orange juice and a lime and cherry), Chocolate Truffle (Skyy Vanilla Vodka, pomegranate liqueur, peach puree, pineapple juice, champagne float and a fresh strawberry) and Kiss Me (dark crème de cacao, Kraken Rum, Bailey's Irish Cream, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, half and half, a dash of Bittermen's Burlesque Bitters, chocolate syrup and chocolate shavings) for $38 (includes $6 jar deposit).

Mezé Mediterráneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. Make reservations now for Valentine's Day dinner. Dine on the Sunday special: roasted lamb with roasted potatoes and a soup or salad for $22.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. Michael Jordan's Valentine package for two features two apps (Caesar salad, crab bisque, caramelized onion and goat cheese tart), two entrees (8-ounce filet, grilled shrimp and scallops), two sides (roasted garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, mac and cheese) and two desserts (peanut butter pie, Key lime pie) for $99. The elevated package for $150 adds on butter poached lobster, molten chocolate cake and a bottle of Balan Prosecco.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/. This year, the French bistro is offering a six-course Je T'Aime! Parisian Valentine's Dinner for Two for carryout or delivery for $150. Dine on Maine lobster bisque, Little Gem Salad, filet of beef tenderloin or skate wing, and chocolate caramel tart and citron bars. Order two days ahead of pickup, which is available from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14.

Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Moretti's celebrates Valentine's Day from Monday through Sunday, Feb. 8-14. The special dinner for two for $59 includes spinach and artichoke dip, a garden or Caesar salad, a choice of two entrees (rib-eye, pan-seared salmon, brick chicken), heart-shaped chocolate cherry cake, and a bottle of red or white wine. Order 24 hours in advance of pickup or delivery. Dine in is also an option.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. From Feb. 11-14, dine your heart out on the $169 Valentine's dinner for two. The three-course steak and lobster menu includes a starter (Caesar salad, baked five onion soup, wedge salad, Maine lobster bisque), dessert (Key lime pie, cheesecake, creme brulee, double chocolate mousse) and a bottle of wine. Dine in is available or order by 5 p.m. Feb. 13 for pickup on Feb. 14.

Niche Restaurant

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Splurge on Niche's Valentine's Day dinner for two for $150. Dine on baby spinach and duck pastrami, 25-ounce Ream's dry-aged rib-eye and "Cake Batter" Tres Leches. Order now for pickup on Feb. 14.

Olive Garden

Locations across the suburbs, olivegarden.com/home. Show your love with the Valentine's Dinner for 2 To Go, which includes soup or salad, dipping sauce, breadsticks, chicken Alfredo or five-cheese ziti al forno for two and dessert to share. Dinners start at $35.99. Or consider the ready-to-bake classic lasagna for four that includes a jumbo house salad, a bottle of Italian dressing and a dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks for $39.99. Add on wine for $15 a bottle. Order now for pickup Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Make it a date with 151's pre-fixe Valentine's Day dinner available Feb. 10-14. The four-course $85 per couple meal includes a Sweetheart Salad, Cupid's Risotto, hanger steak or salmon, salted caramel trifle and a bottle of chardonnay or cabernet. Available for dine in or carryout.

End your Valentine's Day meal with Red Velvet Cake from Pennyville Station. - Courtesy of Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Expect Valentine's Day specials on Feb. 14 including lobster bisque ($8.95), mixed greens salad ($12.95), pan-seared scallops ($17.95), 7-ounce filet mignon with feta cheese mashed potatoes ($34.95), branzino "Greek Style" ($34.95) and housemade red velvet cake ($8.95). Make reservations now for the 3, 5 and 7 p.m. seatings in the open-air garage or order for carryout or delivery.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's offers a $99 Candlelight Dinner for Two to-go from Feb. 11-14 that features two salads, an entree for two (12-ounce filet roast and two steamed lobster tails), two sides, a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses, rose petals and a votive candle and holder. It's available from 11 a.m. to close; order the package at least six hours in advance. If you'd like to dine in, the limited Valentine's Day menu includes a choice of soup or salad, one entree (8-ounce filet Perry, Perry's Famous Pork Chop, twin lobster tail, chicken Oscar, 14-ounce prime rib-eye and more) and one dessert (white chocolate cheesecake, bananas Foster, flourless fudgy chocolate cake) for $60 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $75 per person at 5:45 p.m. and later; to-go orders are $60 from 11 a.m. to close. Reservations, which are required, are only available for a two-hour time period.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Now through Sunday, Feb. 14, all pizzas and flatbreads are 50% off when ordered for curbside pickup.

Portillo's

Locations across the suburbs. See portillos.com/. This year, Portillo's will donate $5 for each heart-shaped cake purchased to No Kid Hungry, which is a nonprofit working to end childhood hunger. The single-layer cakes are $15.99-$16.99. Or order a shop-n-ship cake for $43.99 to be sent anywhere in the U.S. with free two-day shipping.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Available for to-go only this year, the Valentine's Day menu includes an appetizer package for two for $70, a chicken dinner package for two for $85, a barbecue brisket dinner package for two for $114, a salmon and filet package for two for $142, a vegan package for two for $76 and a Valentine's Day cookie medley for $20 (available Feb. 12-14). Order by Thursday, Feb. 11, for pickup from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Prairie Grass will not be open for indoor dining on Feb. 14.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/. Dinner to-go is on tap for Valentine's Day this year. The Sweetheart Package includes a heart-shaped 14-inch thin-crust pizza, Caesar salad and New York style cheesecake with chocolate-covered strawberries for $40. Add-ons include wine ($30), flowers ($35-$85) or heart-shaped cookies for kids to decorate ($10). Order by Feb. 10 for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

Quiubo

120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. The $89 Valentine's Day package for two features six rib-eye lobster tacos, guacamole del dia, ceviche, flan and two bottles of La Bonita. Pickup is Feb. 13-14.

Real Urban Barbecue

1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474, realurbanbbq.com/. Real Urban is offering a free whole chicken when you order a full slab of ribs, available for dine-in or to go on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14. It's $24.99.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652 or rokaakor.com/event/oakbrook-valentines-day/. Order up the Romantic Dinner To Go Kit for two that consists of Kumamoto oysters, toro tartar, yuzu miso black cod, king crab, wagyu filet and chocolate layer cake. Order the $107 per person kit by Feb. 11 for pickup Feb. 13-14. Or enjoy the same special in the restaurant from 4-10 p.m. Feb. 13-14.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700 or stcielo.com/. Treat your love to a three-course $55 dinner on Valentine's Day. The first course features lobster dumplings, then choose a petit filet mignon or U-10 seared scallops and finish with lavender panna cotta. An optional wine pairing is available. Reservations required.

Parmesan-crusted filet medallions are a part of Saranello's Valentine's Day carryout dinner. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Chef/partner Mychael Bonner has crafted a Valentine's Day carryout dinner featuring shredded Brussels salad, Parmesan-crusted filet medallions, lobster-stuffed ravioli, white truffle potato gratin, chocolate-dipped strawberries and chocolate bread pudding with burnt marshmallow gelato. The dinner, which runs $54.95 per person, is prepared and packed cold, with heating instructions included. Minimum order is two. Order 24 hours in advance for pickup from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14.

The Beeting Heart Martini and Old Fashioned kits will be available to order from Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights on Saturday, Feb. 13. - Courtesy of Jocelyn Vollmet

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. This year, treat your significant other to a virtual couples cooking class led by Executive Chef Grace Goudie starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The $110 five-course kit includes New York striploin, scallops, broccolini, black truffle risotto and Black Forest Pavlova. Order the kit online for pickup between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Add-on cocktails such as the "Beeting Heart" Old Fashioned and the "Beeting Heart" Martini for $25 (makes two drinks).

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252 or seasons52.com/home. Seasons 52 is cooking up a $99 Valentine's Day Dinner for two for takeout only. It includes two Kona crusted filet mignons entrees, two field green salads, two mini indulgence desserts (raspberry chocolate chip cannoli or Belgian chocolate s'mores) and one bottle of wine. Order online for pickup on Feb. 14.

Indulge in surf and turf dinner options at Shaw's Crab House over Valentine's Day weekend. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Treat your love to Shaw's Valentine's Day meals for two, which can be enjoyed in the restaurant, on the heated patio and to go Feb. 12-14. The $155 Surf & Turf Dinner includes an iceberg wedge salad, shrimp cocktail, two 4-ounce petite filets, two 4-ounce Maine lobster tails, 10-ounce King crab, au gratin potatoes and triple layer chocolate cake. The $160 Alaskan King Crab Dinner features 2 pounds of Alaskan red king crab legs, sides and dessert, while the $165 Surf & Surf Dinner for Two includes two 4-ounce Maine lobster tails, 1.25 pounds of Alaskan red king crab legs, sides and dessert. Reservations required for dine in. To-go orders must be placed on Tock one hour prior to pickup.

Sophia Steak

1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/. The prix fixe dinner features chilled Alaskan King Crab, a bouquet salad, surf and turf (an 8-ounce lobster tail and 5-ounce flat iron with maitre d' butter) and Millionaire Shortbread for dessert. It's $96 per person. Don't miss the two specialty cocktails: the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini and Cupids Arrow.

Go pink for Valentine's Day with Stan's Pink Hot Chocolate. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092, stansdonuts.com/. Available through Feb. 14, Stan's is serving specialty doughnuts such as the red velvet enrobed, chocolate turtle cake and the pink birthday cake, plus pink hot chocolate.

Stoney River

20504 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 719-1596, stoneyriver.com/. The $100 Valentine's Dinner for Two includes a wedge salad, your choice of entree and sides and a dessert to share. It's available for carryout only Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230 or sullivanssteakhouse.com/. Order up the three-course $79 Love at First Bite prix fixe menu Feb. 5-14. Start with a Caesar salad, iceberg lettuce wedge or shrimp and lobster bisque, then choose from a 16-ounce rib-eye, filet mignon, prime New York strip, herb brick chicken or simply prepared fresh fish, then end with New York-style cheesecake or Key lime pie. Reservations required for dine in; order now for takeout or delivery.

Table at Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/. Order up the Valentine's Day chef's special, which is sauteed shrimp and zucchini noodles for $25 (add skirt steak for $14). Call for reservations.

Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy will be plating a special hanger steak dinner for Valentine's Day at Thorn Restaurant & Lounge in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

Inside The Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4770, the-rose-hotel.com/eat. Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy has crafted a hanger steak special for Valentine's Day. The steak comes with a butternut squash and smoked shallot hash, roasted Brussels sprouts and parsnip purée topped with a demi glacé. It's $24 and is available from Feb. 8-14. Available for dine in, takeout or delivery.

Tokio Pub

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/. Staying at home for Valentine's Day? Consider the Surf & Turf Ramen Kit, which includes edamame, sliced beef tenderloin, grilled shrimp and toppings for the ramen and triple layer chocolate cake for $60. Order one hour prior to pickup, which is available from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 11-15.

Victory Meat and Seafood

116 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5599, victorymeatandseafood.com/. Victory, which is now open on Sundays, is offering a special surf and turf dinner all weekend for Valentine's Day. Reservations required.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. The $135 Valentine's Day Dinner features shrimp cocktail, citrus strawberry salad, filet mignon, lobster mac and cheese, grilled broccolini and molten chocolate Bundt cake. Available for dine in Feb. 12-14. For carryout, order by Tuesday, Feb. 9, for pickup by 6 p.m. Feb. 12-14.

White Castle

Locations throughout the suburbs; whitecastle.com/. Drive on in to White Castle's Slider Lover's Point, which is a socially distanced carhop-style event happening in the parking lots of select locations on Sunday, Feb. 14. Once parked, a staff member will take your order and deliver it right to your car. Check whitecastle.com/#vday to see if your preferred location is offering the Valentine's Day option. Reservations required through Open Table.

Wildfire is offering a Beef Wellington Dinner Kit to make at home for Valentine's Day this year. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100. wildfirerestaurant.com/. Nosh on Wildfire's special $115 Valentine's Menu for Two Feb. 12-14. Available for dine in or carryout, the special includes shrimp cocktail, Wildfire chopped salad, a choice of entree (cedar-planked salmon, beer-braised short ribs, roasted prime rib, petite filet mignon, lemon pepper chicken), and Door County cherry pie and triple layer chocolate cake. Order in advance. Another option is the Beef Wellington Dinner Kit for $125. It features shrimp cocktail, two Beef Wellingtons to cook at home, shallot balsamic sauce, white cheddar au gratin potatoes, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts and chocolate mousse cake. Order by Tuesday, Feb. 9, for pickup Feb. 12-14.