Bidding adieu to suburban businesses that closed in 2024

Patrons bid farewell to neighborhood haunts, chain eateries, mom-and-pop operations, longtime community staples and shuttered shopping malls that were among a slew of business closures in the suburbs this year.

Here, we mark the demise of a sampling of those ventures, some of which left lingering memories in the hearts of their loyal customers.

Rogue’s Corner in Elgin closes

The owners of Rogue’s Corner in downtown Elgin closed the steampunk-themed pizza and sandwich restaurant on Jan. 28. Husband-and-wife team Matt Habib and Jen Polit opened the restaurant last year at 109 E. Highland Ave., a space that was home to their previous restaurant, Red Poppy Bistro. Habib said in a Facebook post that injuries he suffered when his family was in a car crash in November 2023 had been slow to heal and he wasn’t able to run the business.

Closing time: Spring Hill Mall rings up last sales

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, October 2023 West Dundee trustees approved an agreement to purchase the core of Spring Hill Mall, the theater and the former Carson Pirie Scott building for $7 million.

The largely vacant Spring Hill Mall closed permanently on March 22. Kohan Retail Investment Group acquired Spring Hill Mall on July 16, 2021. West Dundee, which already owns the former Sears and Macy’s buildings, later purchased the mall, which straddles West Dundee and Carpentersville. The village bought the 500,000-square-foot building for $7 million. Previously, West Dundee acquired the former Macy's and Sears anchors at the mall for $1.1 million and $2 million, respectively.

Outback Steakhouse closes Mount Prospect location

Outback Steakhouse has served its last meal after an eight-year run at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect. Outback opened the location at 909 N. Elmhurst Road in October 2015, filling the former Borders bookstore space. It closed in February.

End of a retail era: Stratford Square Mall closes

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, September 2024 Former Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale shut its doors in April.

Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, a suburban shopping hub in its prime and later a shell of its former self, shut its doors in April. The zombie mall has been declining for years. Fed up with the status quo, the village of Bloomingdale began independently buying vacant anchor stores around Stratford Square. Earlier this year, the village purchased the last piece — the core of the mall — in an $8.75 million deal.

International Plaza in Arlington Heights razed

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Demolition began in April at International Plaza, a blighted, shuttered shopping center on the south side of Arlington Heights.

Demolition began in April at International Plaza, the blighted, shuttered shopping center on the south side of Arlington Heights, where redevelopment has stalled through more than two decades of litigation, recession and failed development prospects. Village officials have cited and fined AGOLF LLC, the longtime owner of the plaza on Golf Road just east of Arlington Heights Road, for multiple property code violations.

Graham’s 318 coffeehouse in downtown Geneva closes

The Graham’s 318 coffeehouse in downtown Geneva closed in April after 19 years in business. The shop had been closed in 2019 for a major renovation but did some business out of a pop-up space nearby. It reopened in February 2020 but was closed or had limited indoor seating due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions starting in March 2020. The death of the business’ founder, Bob Untiedt, due to cancer in March 2021 was another factor for the business’ demise.

Citing ‘unfortunate reality,’ park district closes Palatine Stables

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The publicly owned Palatine Stables closed in the fall after some seven decades of equestrian operations under the Palatine Park District.

The publicly owned Palatine Stables closed in the fall after some seven decades of equestrian operations. “While the memories of pony rides and show ribbons are recounted by many, the unfortunate reality is that expense of operations and fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers have resulted in a decision to end programming at the end of the summer season,” a lengthy statement on the Palatine Park District’s website read. The last pony rides were offered July 31.

Jelly Belly closes North Chicago plant, laying off 66 workers

Jelly Belly Candy Co. closed its plant in North Chicago in October and laid off 66 employees, according to its Chicago-based parent company Ferrara Candy. The plant closure came after Ferrara, which says it’s the largest sugar candy company in the U.S., bought the family-owned Jelly Belly for an undisclosed sum in November 2023.

Signature Fitness Club closes locations in Schaumburg, Naperville, Yorkville

All three locations of Signature Fitness Club across the region permanently closed in July. Municipal officials in Schaumburg, Naperville and Yorkville said they had no knowledge of the reasons for the closings.

Riccardo’s Ristorante in Schaumburg closes, new concept being prepared for site

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The owners of Riccardo’s Ristorante in Schaumburg announced the closing of their Roselle Road restaurant in July.

The mid-July closing of Riccardo’s Ristorante in Schaumburg ended a 35-year story as much about the people behind it as the beloved business itself, but plans are already afoot to bring a new dining concept to the space. Co-owner Katy Garcia said the recent sale of the restaurant’s assets, long planned because of challenges that arose during the pandemic, turned out to be fortuitous due to health issues faced by her husband and business partner, Waldo.

Des Plaines pizzeria has served its last pie

A family-run pizzeria that’s been a staple of the suburban restaurant community for decades shut down. Gigio's Pizzeria, at 1603 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines, served its last pie in July. The owners retired, according to a note on the restaurant’s website.

Apple Villa Famous Pancake House in Hoffman Estates closes

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, August 2024 Apple Villa restaurant, left, in the Fountain Crossings strip mall on Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates closed.

Apple Villa Famous Pancake House & Restaurant, which has been part of Hoffman Estates for nearly all of the 21st century and counted U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth among its local fans, closed in August. The popular eatery was named Business of the Year by the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry in January 2015. A note on the door at 3101 Barrington Road, photographed and posted on social media, thanked customers for 19 years of memories and encouraged visiting the remaining location at 1961 W. Wilson St. in Batavia.

Geneva’s Red Lobster among 100+ chain eatery closures

Geneva’s Red Lobster was among a list of closures by the financially troubled restaurant chain as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, records show. The Geneva Red Lobster at 902 Commons Drive is one of three the restaurant chain closed in Illinois, the other two are in Bourbonnais and Peoria. More than 100 locations were closing across 28 states.

Michael Jordan’s Steak House in Oak Brook to close this month

After seven years in Oak Brook, Michael Jordan’s Steak House will close its doors for good in December. The announcement came in a mailing list email and on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Shuttered Heavenly Bodies strip club in Elk Grove Village meets wrecking ball

Now that it’s held its last dance, the shuttered Heavenly Bodies strip club met the wrecking ball as its new owner — Elk Grove Village — primes the area for redevelopment. Village trustees awarded a $299,300 contract to McDonagh Demolition to tear down the long-standing gentlemen’s club, along with a former Burger King restaurant and Marathon gas station the municipality also purchased on the southwest corner of Higgins and Elmhurst roads.

MT Barrels in Schaumburg closes

After bouncing back from a total shutdown in September 2018, MT Barrels Sports Bar & Entertainment in Schaumburg ended its extended life as a weekends-only venue in late October. Owners posted the announcement on Facebook. “It’s been a great 11-year run, and we thank you all,” the post read. Shop regulars were invited to a final, quieter night to say goodbye on Oct. 30.

Susie Sushi in Fox River Grove is closing, but owner hopes to relocate

Restaurant Susie Sushi in Fox River Grove closed earlier this month because of ongoing landlord disputes. However, the owner promises to reopen at another location in the future. Susie Sushi, located at 700 Northwest Highway, closed Dec. 1 after operating for two years.

Rolling Meadows Hallmark store to close up shop

Joelle’s Hallmark — a staple in Rolling Meadows for nearly three decades — is closing at the end of the year, its owner announced. Tony Brescia says higher costs since the pandemic, coupled with the challenges of operating a brick-and-mortar store in a world increasingly reliant on e-commerce, led to the decision to close shop. Brescia, with his parents, aunt and wife, Joelle, opened the store nearly 30 years ago at 3118 Kirchoff Road, within the Rolling Meadows Shopping Center.

Party City closing all its stores

After more than 40 years in business, Party City is closing its stores, including more than a dozen in the suburbs, CNN reported. Party City has stores in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Downers Grove, Elgin, Geneva, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Lake Zurich, Oakbrook Terrace, Naperville, Niles, Northbrook and Vernon Hills. Illinois Department of Labor spokesman Paul Cicchini said that under state law a company with more than 75 employees must give them at least the equivalent of 60 days of pay and benefits if the business doesn’t continue to operate for 60 days after giving notice.

Palatine auto and tire repair shop closing

The vintage brick building conjures memories of classic roadside auto repair shops. Busch Auto Service Center, at 137 S. Northwest Highway in Palatine, has been in business since 1946. It will conclude its final chapter at the end of the year. “We are the oldest business in Palatine,” said John Busch III, whose grandfather, John Busch Sr., started the firm. The business subsequently was owned by John Busch Jr. and his wife, Nancy. John Busch III now owns the shop with his wife, Cynthia, who met John when she came to the store to get an oil change in 1999.