advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Business

Jelly Belly closing North Chicago plant, laying off 66 workers

Posted July 04, 2024 2:32 pm
Amy Yee

Jelly Belly Candy Co. will close its plant in North Chicago about Oct. 11 and lay off 66 employees, according to its Chicago-based parent company Ferrara Candy.

“After careful review of the current volumes produced here, we are moving our manufacturing into another facility,” the candymaker said in an emailed statement.

Jelly Belly’s other plant is in Fairfield, California.

The plant closure comes after Ferrara, which says it’s the largest sugar candy company in the U.S., bought the family-owned Jelly Belly for an undisclosed sum in November.

“For our 66 impacted employees, we are hopeful they will stay with Ferrara in different positions and are offering the opportunity to move to open roles in our five other Chicagoland manufacturing facilities,” Ferrara said.

“We anticipate no impact to the Jelly Belly brand, our products or service to our customers. Jelly Belly remains a critical component of our growth trajectory,” the company said.

To read the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Counties Food Lake County Lifestyle News North Chicago
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company