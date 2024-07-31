Des Plaines pizzeria has served its last pie

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Gigio's Pizzeria, at 1603 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines, has closed for good.

A family-run pizzeria that’s been a staple of the suburban restaurant community for decades has shut down.

Gigio's Pizzeria, at 1603 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines, served its last pie last week. The owners have retired, according to a note on the restaurant’s website.

“Sending lots of love to all,” the note reads. “Moving on to retirement and a new phase of life!” It goes on to thank the restaurant’s loyal customers and drivers “who became family.”

The owners couldn’t be reached for additional comment.

As of Wednesday, the name of the former restaurant has been removed from the brick facade of the building, which is at the southeast corner of Oakton and White Street. The interior appears unchanged.

Not affiliated with other similarly named restaurants in the Chicago area, this Gigio’s operated in Niles before moving to Des Plaines’ 2nd Ward more than a decade ago.

The menu included pizza by the pie and by the slice, lasagna, ravioli, chicken parmigiana and — because what Italian joint in the Chicago area would be complete without them — Italian beef sandwiches.

Regular customers are mourning Gigio’s demise online.

“Been coming here since I was a kid. Very saddened about their abrupt retirement,” one person wrote on yelp.com. “Thank you for the amazing food all these years.”

While noting the closing of a beloved restaurant can be sad, Mayor Andrew Goczkowski was optimistic about the commercial future of the Gigio’s building.

“I’m sure we’re going to find another vibrant business to fill that space as soon as we can,” he said.

· Daily Herald Staff Writer Brian Hill contributed to this report.