Spring Hill Mall to close at the end of March

Spring Hill Mall will close by the end of March, a mall official said Thursday.

Tenants have been notified about the pending closure of the largely vacant mall, which straddles Carpentersville and West Dundee.

In a letter sent Wednesday, mall officials were notified of owner Kohan Retail Investment Group's plans to shutter the shopping center at the end of March. Tenants have been told they must close their stores by March 22, mall manager Denise Richardson said.

West Dundee is in talks with Kohan to purchase the mall. One of the village's conditions for the deal is that tenants, except for a movie theater and a Kohl's store, vacate the mall.

