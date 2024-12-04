‘We’ve struggled for a couple years’: Rolling Meadows Hallmark store to close up shop after three decades

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Greeting cards have long been a staple at Joelle’s Hallmark shop in Rolling Meadows. But the average price of a card — from about $1 decades ago to nearly $8 today — is one example of the rising costs that led to the decision to close shop, its owners say.

Joelle’s Hallmark — a staple in Rolling Meadows for nearly three decades — is closing at the end of the year, its owner announced.

Tony Brescia says higher costs since the pandemic, coupled with the challenges of operating a brick-and-mortar store in a world increasingly reliant on e-commerce, led to the decision to close shop.

“It’s getting too expensive to keep the store going. Between rent and taxes and payrolls and all the other expenses that are out there, and with inflation, things are going sky high through the roof,” Brescia said. “Less and less customers are choosing to spend here versus the grocery store. So we’ve just decided — and we’ve struggled for a couple years — that this is better (to close).”

Brescia, with his parents, aunt and wife, Joelle, opened the store nearly 30 years ago at 3118 Kirchoff Road, within the Rolling Meadows Shopping Center.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Tony and Joelle Brescia opened Joelle’s Hallmark on Kirchoff Road in Rolling Meadows nearly three decades ago. Their son Alex holds a picture of Tony’s parents, Dora and Art, who also helped open the store.

Brescia, who was in the direct mail business with his father, had been buying Christmas ornaments from a business associate who introduced him to people at Hallmark. They signed a contract with the greeting card manufacturer-turned-national retailer-turned-movie maker, stocking the storefront with Hallmark-branded cards, stationery, ornaments and gift wrap.

But as owners of an independent shop — branded with Joelle’s name, to resonate with the predominantly female customer base — the Brescias could also offer new and different things consumers might not find at another Hallmark shop.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Sheila Luciani, an employee of Joelle’s Hallmark for the past 17 years, arranges Christmas decor on shelves Wednesday evening.

“I lived through the Beanie Babies craze. I lived through the Squishmallows craze. For years I resisted the fashion phase. But, you know, people came in for purses and scarves and jewelry. That’s been something that’s been going on for the last few years,” Brescia said. “We’ve always been the neighborhood gift store. I’ve changed our focus as my customers have wanted me or needed me to bring in what they want for gifts and things.”

And though December is one of the more popular times for people to come into the store for Christmas ornaments, box cards and other gifts, business has been difficult in general since the pandemic, Brescia said.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Joelle’s Hallmark, at 3118 Kirchoff Road in the Rolling Meadows Shopping Center, will close at the end of the month.

“Our average card was $1.35 probably about 20 years ago,” he said. “Now our average card is probably closer to $7 or $8.

“The younger kids do everything online,” he added. “Since we’re a local store, and Rolling Meadows is a great place and people stay here, some of my customer base has died off.”

The Brescias say they plan to devote more time to the nonprofit they started and named after their son, Project ALEX Communities, which has the goal of developing a semi-independent living community for disabled adults and their families in the Northwest suburbs.