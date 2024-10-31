Michael Jordan’s Steak House in Oak Brook to close in December

After seven years in Oak Brook, Michael Jordan’s Steak House will close in December. Courtesy of Michael Jordan’s Steak House

After seven years in Oak Brook, Michael Jordan’s Steak House will close its doors for good in December.

The announcement came in a mailing list email and on the restaurant’s Facebook page Thursday morning.

“This was not an easy decision, as we’ve loved every moment serving you and being part of this community,” the note reads. “A heartfelt thank you to our amazing team for your dedication and to our loyal guests and partners—your support has meant everything!”

Located at 1225 W. 22nd St., the restaurant’s final day will be Saturday, Dec. 21. Members of its “Steak Hall of Fame” can take home their monogrammed steak knife as “a token of our gratitude,” the Facebook post states.

The Cornerstone Restaurant Group concept still has locations in the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago as well as in Connecticut, Washington and South Korea.