MT Barrels in Schaumburg closes again after 2018 reprieve

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2018 MT Barrels Sports Bar & Entertainment at 1712 W. Wise Road in Schaumburg closed in late October. After previously closing in September 2018, the live music venue soon returned as a weekends-only operation.

After bouncing back from a total shutdown in September 2018, MT Barrels Sports Bar & Entertainment in Schaumburg recently ended its extended life as a weekends-only venue.

Owners posted the announcement on Facebook late last month.

“It is with a heavy heart that I want to let you all know that MT Barrels is closing this weekend,” the post reads. “It's been a great 11-year run, and we thank you all.”

A further post after that weekend invited regulars to a final, quieter night to say goodbye on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

In the autumn of 2013, MT Barrels took over the building that had been previously occupied by another live music venue, Chicago City Limits. But just shy of its own fifth anniversary, the business invited people to a heartfelt “last hurrah” in early September 2018.

It’s unclear how long that total closure lasted, but certainly by midwinter 2019 MT Barrels was back if operating only on the weekends. Despite having to overcome the hurdle of the pandemic along the way, that business model appeared to stay in effect until last month.

Schaumburg village officials Tuesday were unaware of any potential new tenant.