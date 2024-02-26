advertisement
Outback Steakhouse closes Mount Prospect location

Posted February 26, 2024 3:19 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Outback Steakhouse has served its last meal after an eight-year run at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

  A sign posted on the door to the Outback Steakhouse in Mount Prospect announces the restaurant's closure. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com

But despite the restaurant’s closing, the shopping center is doing well, with a new retailer set to fill out the former Carson’s department store space, a Mount Prospect official said.

Outback opened the location at 909 N. Elmhurst Road in October 2015, filling the former Borders bookstore space. It closed Saturday, store management said. On Monday, workers were emptying out the restaurant.

The closure is among more than 40 Outbacks being closed nationwide. The restaurant’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has not released a full list of closures.

“Closing a restaurant is never easy,” the company said in a statement. “This was a business decision that is not a reflection of the management or staff. Some employees will have the opportunity to transfer. Those who do not will receive a severance package. We appreciate the community’s support over the past eight years and hope to see you at our Schaumburg restaurant.”

The company operates about 1,450 restaurants in the U.S., including Outback, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Fleming’s Prime and Aussie Grill.

Jason Shallcross, Mount Prospect’s deputy director of community development, said the closing comes ahead of several positive announcements expected from Randhurst in the next quarter.

One of those announcements will be about a new tenant for the former Carson’s space, some of which has been filled by HomeGoods. Shallcross did not disclose the name of the new business, but described it as a traditional retail tenant.

“It is going to be a great reuse of that space,” he said.

In addition, the shopping center has announced that Altea Vietnamese Coffee & Boba will be opening this summer near the AMC Theatres and next to Surf's Up restaurant.

