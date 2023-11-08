Veterans Day events around the suburbs

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11. The following events throughout the suburbs will pay tribute to those who have served our country.

Nov. 8-9

Veterans events at Waubonsee Community College: Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 8-9, in the Student Center cafeteria, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove. From 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 8, hear from Jeannette Bachi Herbord of Veterans Outreach of Illinois to learn more about the homeless veteran population and how you can help. There will be a tie-blanket activity, and all blankets will be donated back to Veterans' Outreach. Lunch will be provided. At 12:30 p.m. At 12:30 p.m. Nov. 9, see "To Be of Service," a documentary about veterans with PTSD who find that, after other treatments fall short, a service dog helps them return to an independent-feeling life. The showing will be in the Student Center cafeteria. Visit calendar.waubonsee.edu/veterans.

Nov. 9

Vietnam Wall of Remembrance 2023: Sunrise to 10 p.m. Thursday to Monday, Nov. 9-13, Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, just west of Centennial Beach, Naperville. Naperville Park District is partnering with Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, Naperville American Legion Post 43, and Naperville Responds for Veterans to display a replica and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from South Vietnam in 1973. Opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 9; Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11; and closing ceremony at 8 p.m. Nov. 13. During these ceremonies, and at 8 p.m. each night, an Honor Guard will play taps and conduct a three-volley rifle salute in memory of the fallen. The wall is approximately 233 feet in length and includes the names of more than 58,000 service members who gave their lives between 1957 and 1975. Those interested in finding the name of a family member or friend on the wall can search the virtual wall at vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/.

Veterans Memorial Unveiling: 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, northeast corner of East Aurora High School's Ellis Stadium, 500 Tomcat Lane, Aurora. Honor East Aurora veterans who gave their lives fighting for our freedom. The unveiling will be followed by a reception in the field house. Register: www.d131.org or email myelenosky@d131.org.

Lake in the Hills Hero Week: Through Nov. 10 in the village hall lobby, 600 Harvest Gate. Stop by to write a message of gratitude and view the Hero Wall honoring the community's veterans. Make a donation to the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Food Pantry. The village hall will be accepting donations all week. The food pantry's immediate needs list is located on their website, alithfoodpantry.org/immediate-needs/. On Friday, Nov. 10, join a Color Guard ceremony presented by American Legion Post 1231 at 9 a.m. around the village hall Veteran's Memorial. It will be followed by a Veterans Day pinning ceremony at 10 a.m. inside the village hall. Visit www.lith.org.

Nov. 10

Northbrook Veterans Day Ceremony: 8:45 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Northbrook Veterans Center 1354 Shermer Road, Northbrook. CMDCM Jon Crisafulli is the guest speaker for the remembrance. Command Master Chief Jon Crisafulli is currently serving as the Sr. NCO of Navel Station Great Lakes. www.americanlegion791.org/events.

Veteran's Breakfast: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 10, at the Eisenhower Public Library, 4613 N. Oketo Ave., Harwood Heights. Current servicemen, women and veterans can receive a free pastry and a hot beverage. Register by calling (708) 867-2299. eisenhowerlibrary.org.

Elgin Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Centre of Elgin Heritage Ballroom, 100 Symphony Way in Elgin. The city of Elgin, in partnership with American Legion Post 57, will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Seating will be provided. Parking is available in the Centre parking deck. www.cityofelgin.org.

Village of Barrington Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Cook and Main streets, Barrington. Join local veterans and dignitaries as they celebrate Veterans Day. www.barrington-il.gov.

Winnetka Veterans Day Observance: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. The community is invited to join the New Trier VFW Post #4831 to honor United States war veterans. Events of the evening include a presentation of the colors, an honorary guest speaker, and more. This is a free event for the community. www.winpark.org.

"The Things They Carried" exhibit and art talk: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson, Naperville. See the traveling exhibit from the National Veterans Art Museum on display for two days. Join author and retired Army Reserve Major Ned Ricks and Marine Corp veteran and the museum's executive director Giselle Futrell for a conversation about art and community. Coffee and tea will be served. Free. www.napervilleparks.org/VietnamWallofRemembrance.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day breakfast: 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Our Saviour's Lutheran campus, 815 S. Washington St. in Naperville. Retired Lt. Colonel Lynn Lowder, a Vietnam War veteran, will share reflections on lessons from his time serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and working as a veterans advocate. Lowder co-founded the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, which acts as a matchmaker to connect those seeking to acquire established businesses with business owners. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. A hot breakfast will follow Lt. Colonel Lowder's remarks. The Chorus of DuPage also will perform. oursaviours.com.

Romeoville Veterans Day Service: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center, 55 Phelps Ave., Romeoville. romeoville.org.

Take a Hike to Honor Our Veterans: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Mellody Farm Nature Preserve, 350 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Take a hike in collaboration with Access Ability Wisconsin and Brushwood Center's At Ease Veteran Program. Free; registration is encouraged. lfola.org/HonorVeterans.

Veterans Day pancake breakfast: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 515 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Enjoy pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee. Half of the proceeds will go to The Road Home, a program sponsored by Rush Hospital that helps veterans with PTSD. $8; free for veterans. www.stpaulwheaton.org.

Evanston Veterans Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Fountain Square, Davis Street at Sherman and Orrington avenues, Evanston. Commemorative ceremony honors the service of U.S. military and veterans. Free. cityofevanston.org.

Honoring Our Veterans Collection Event & Veterans Day ceremony: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial in the Huntley Town Square. Ceremony is at 11 a.m. Bring donations to stock the shelves at New Horizons and Veteran's Path to Hope. Hosted by the village and Huntley American Legion 673 Women's Auxiliary. For a list of needed items, visit www.huntley.il.us.

Aurora Veterans Day Procession: 10:15-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, downtown Aurora. Steps off at the corner of Water Street and Downer Place, marching west on Downer Place to the G.A.R. Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Place, for a ceremony and military rifle salute by veteran organizations at 11 a.m. www.aurora-il.org.

Bloomingdale Veterans Day ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Bloomingdale Library gazebo, 101 Fairfield Way. Bloomingdale VFW Post 7539's ceremony at Veterans Memorial monument. www.facebook.com/VFW7539.

Elmhurst Veterans Day ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Memorial at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. elmhurst.org.

Glen Ellyn Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Glen Ellyn Civic Center, 535 Duane St. Hosted by Glen Ellyn American Legion Post 3. Parking available in the village garage next to the Civic Center. glenellyn.org.

Mount Prospect Veterans Day Observance: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Lions Veterans Memorial Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. There will be a ceremony in the park house featuring a guest speaker, who will talk about the day that honors all veterans, past and present. The ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun rifle salute by the VFW/American Legion Firing Detail. In addition, Korean War veteran Steve Chmela will play taps. www.mountprospect.org.

Schaumburg Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Gateway Park, at the intersection of Roselle and Schaumburg roads. The Schaumburg Veterans of Foreign War Post 2202 will host the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The Schaumburg Police Department and Fire Department will perform the honor guard while flanked by the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 Rifle Squad. Schaumburg Christian Academy will sing the national anthem, God Bless America, and all of the branches of service hymns. www.villageofschaumburg.com.

St. Charles Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in Fire Station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. Free. stcharlesil.gov.

Hoffman Estates Veterans Day ceremony: 10:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Join the Veterans Commission at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Site in honoring all who have served. Light refreshments will be served at the police department following the ceremony. www.hoffmanestates.org.

Waukegan Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 10:45 a.m. from the corner of Genesee and Washington streets and continues to Veterans Plaza at the corner of West and Washington, where a ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Join American Legion Homer Dahringer Post 281, the city of Waukegan and Waukegan High School JROTC in honoring and celebrating veterans. Free. waukeganil.gov.

Brookfield Zoo Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Brookfield Zoo Discovery Center, 8400 W. 31st St., Brookfield. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a display of military memorabilia and vehicles. Have an up-close experience with the zoo's animal ambassadors from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy music by the Legacy Girls from noon to 12:45 p.m. After the ceremony, the posting of colors and a performance of the national anthem will take place, followed by a routine by the Jesse White Tumblers. CZS.org/VeteransDay.

Des Plaines Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Prairie Lakes Park Community Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. American Legion Post 36 of Des Plaines and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 311 will co-host a ceremony honoring veterans. This year, the Sons of the American Legion will participate in the ceremony. Refreshments will be served immediately after the ceremony. Also, view a display of service uniforms from all branches of the service. www.desplaines.org.

Downers Grove Celebrating Veterans Day: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Learn about Downers Grove's response to calls to military service and spend time talking to veterans about their experiences. Registration required. Free for veterans, $15 for residents, $23 for nonresidents. dgparks.org.

Elburn Veterans Day observance: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at American Legion Post 630, 112 N. Main St. Hosted by Elburn American Legion. elburnpost630.org/events.

Geneva Veterans Day Salute: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Third and State street in downtown Geneva. A Salute presented by American Legion honor guard. American Legion Post 75, 22 S. Second St., hosts an open house from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 11, with raffle drawing and cash bar. On Sunday, Nov. 12, consider donating to Gifts For the Yanks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to support hospitalized veterans. www.facebook.com/AMLGENEVAILPOST75 or genevapost75.org.

Glendale Heights Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1611 Bloomingdale Road. Ceremony marked by a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute, and a tribute to the "Fallen Warriors." glendaleheights.org.

Gurnee Veterans Day: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, Gurnee American Legion Post 771, 749 Milwaukee Ave., Gurnee. Join the Gurnee American Legion to pay tribute to America's living veterans. Free. gurneeamericanlegion.org.

Lindenhurst Veterans Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lindenhurst Veterans Memorial, at the entrance to the Lindenhurst Village Hall, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road. Free. lindenhurstil.org.

Lombard Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Sunken Garden in Lombard Common Park, Grace and Maple streets. After the mayor's welcome, there will be an invocation from the Rev. Michael Parenti of Lombard Church of the Nazarene and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Robert Corbino of American Legion Post 391. Keynote speaker will be Dennis Jensen, a Lombard resident and Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-73. He is also an active member of VFW Lilac Post 5815. Glenbard East High School student Avery Corral will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America." Glenbard East buglers Santi Gomez and Gabrielle Walton will play the call to assembly and retreat. Lombard Junior Women's Club members will hand out American flags. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved indoors to the village hall, 255 E Wilson Ave. www.villageoflombard.org.

North Aurora Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Memorial at Willow Way and Farview Drive. northaurora.org.

Oswego Veterans Day ceremony: 11-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Oswego Veterans Memorial, 1 Main St., Oswego. Join the Oswego American Legion, Oswego Fire Protection District and Oswego Police Department for a ceremony to honor veterans with the posting of colors, bagpipes and a firing party. oswegoil.org.

Palatine Veterans Day program: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. American Legion Post 690 will be hosting a program to honor all veterans. Speakers will include Erica Bartnicki, president, American Legion Auxiliary; Mike Rocha, Commander, Sons of the American Legion Squadron; and Mark Cramer, Commander, American Legion Palatine Post 690. The Legion color guard will also participate. A free luncheon will follow the Cutting Hall event. The luncheon is open to all and will be held at the American Legion Post 690, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. For information, (847) 359-1606 or www.alpost690.us.

Streamwood Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Streamwood Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Join village President Billie D. Roth, the board of trustees and the Veterans Memorial Commission as they honor the men and women who have served in times of peace and war. www.streamwood.org.

Veterans Day family activities: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, First Division Museum, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly drop-in activities honoring the bravery and sacrifice of veterans. Create a letter or card for veterans participating in Honor Flight Chicago. Free. www.fdmuseum.org/event/veterans-day-family-activities/.

Villa Park and Oakbrook Terrace Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, VFW Post 2801, 39 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park. The city hosts the ceremony in conjunction with the Villa Park VFW. Featuring the presentation of colors, patriotic songs, taps, and speakers Jimmy Urso, Ron Rakosnik and Amy Raffel. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. A free catered lunch will be provided after the ceremony. www.oakbrookterrace.net or www.invillapark.com.

Wood Dale Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Memorial Park, 269 W. Irving Park Road. Hosted by VFW Tioga Post 2149. In the event of inclement weather, it will be at Salt Creek Golf Club. www.wooddale.com.

Woodridge Veterans Day service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, on the main floor of the Woodridge Public Library, 3 Plaza Drive. Hosted by Woodridge VFW Post 1578. www.woodridgelibrary.org.

Buffalo Grove Veterans Day Celebration: 12:15-1:15 p.m. reception; 1:30 p.m. program, Saturday, Nov. 11, at Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Join and honor all veterans, their families and friends. VFW Post 981 Color Guard will present and remove the colors, as well as present a very special Armed Services flag presentation. Speeches and military music will also be included. Lunch will be served before the program. For information, contact Megan Baird at (847) 850- 2119 or megan@bgparks.org.

Brew it Forward: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Tank Park outside the First Division Museum at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Taste beers from local breweries as well as veteran-owned Kountry Vodka. Proceeds benefit the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton. Veterans who attend may draw from a basket of beer tokens paid for and donated by visitors wishing to say "thank you" on Veterans Day. Guests may also donate directly to the shelter. Tasting packages include five, 3-ounce pours for $10 or 12 pours for $20. Admission is free. fdmuseum.org.

Veterans Day program -- "Smoky the War Dog": 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in the second-floor east atrium of Glen Ellyn Public Library, 400 Duane St. Adrian Brigham will tell the story of one of the most decorated dogs in history for her service during World War II. Smoky was found trapped in an abandoned foxhole in Papua New Guinea and went on to become the best mascot of the South Pacific, the world's first official therapy dog of record, and a Medal of Honor recipient for her bravery in the Philippines. Also, attendees can meet Hairy, a therapy dog. Register: gepl.org.

Hanover Park Veterans Day Observance: 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2121 W. Lake St., Room 214, Hanover Park. Join the village of Hanover Park to salute and honor its veterans. www.hpil.org.

Hampshire Vet Appreciation Dinner: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Hampshire Township Building, 170 Mill Ave., Hampshire. Third annual event for veterans only. Dinner provided by Hampshire Lions Club. Seats are limited; RSVP to Ane at (262) 725-1060.

Veterans Salute Concert: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, St. Charles North High School auditorium, 255 Red Gate Road. 17th annual concert features the St. Charles North Wind Symphony and Wind Ensemble delivering an evening of patriotic music. Emcee will be retired Army Lt. Colonel Mark Powell. A reception will be held for veterans in the auditorium lobby before the concert. To reserve free tickets, visit scnmusic.com or call (331) 228-6417.

Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band presents 'Freedom': 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Vernon Hills High School, 145 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band presents its 22nd annual fall concert, "Freedom," featuring music honoring our military veterans and trailblazers of Black music history. Tickets are $10 in advance; $12 at the door; $8 for seniors and students with ID; free for veterans and current military service members with ID at the door. For tickets, visit tickets.bgsb.org.

Gurnee Legion Veterans Day Dance Sock Hop: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Gurnee American Legion Post 771, 749 Milwaukee Ave., Gurnee. Inaugural event with 1950s and '60s music featuring DJ Rich Mosher; photographer and props; dessert and nonalcoholic drinks provided; alcoholic drinks available for purchase at the bar. Sponsored by the Gurnee American Legion Post 771, the Gurnee American Legion Auxiliary Unit 771, and the Friends of Gurnee American Legion. Free; suggested donation of $10. RSVP: www.facebook.com/americanlegionpost771

Nov. 12

Lisle Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Lisle Veterans Memorial, 921 School St., Lisle. Hosted by the Lisle Park District, VFW Post 5696 and Lisle Woodridge Fire Protection District. Ceremony featuring patriotic music from the Lisle Community Band, invocation from DuPage AME Church, dignitary remarks and more. lisleparkdistrict.org/specialevents.html.

Veterans Day Concert: Noon Sunday, Nov. 12, Elmhurst University Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect. Elmhurst University Wind Ensemble will play music dedicated to the American armed forces. www.elmhurst.edu/event/veterans-day-concert/.

Free Dinner for Veterans: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran, 310 E. Main St. in East Dundee. Local veterans are invited to the sixth annual event, with dinner catered by Aliano's in East Dundee. To RSVP, call Alison Lyon at (630) 709-6546 or visit ImmanuelVeteransDinner2023.eventbrite.com.

Jazz Consortium Big Band Salutes Veterans: 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Durty Nellie's Gastropub and Entertainment Hub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. A musical salute for Veterans Day, plus a guest performance by the Schaumburg High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Vinnie Inendino. Patrons are asked to bring canned or nonperishable food items, which will be delivered to the Palatine Township Food Pantry. Cover: $10 cash; $5 for ages 17 and younger. Seating is limited, and reservations are encouraged at (847) 358-9150. Visit durtynellies.com.

Lutheran Home Arts Series: 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in St. John's Chapel at The Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights. Featuring Mark Olen and the eight-piece Brassworks performing Broadway tunes and American favorites in honor of Veterans Day. Come early and enjoy a specially priced, limited fall menu at the new Jenny's Bistro in Lutheran Home. Free. Register: lutheranlifecommunities.org/lutheranhome/events/.

Nov. 14

Honoring Veterans Blood Drive: Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the mobile coach parked on the lower level of Yorktown Center outside of Von Maur, and 1:30-7 p.m. at First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St. Residents are encouraged to donate blood in honor of veterans. villageoflombard.org/402/Blood-Drives.

Nov. 15

Stuff the Squad: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Wheaton Police Department, 900 W. Liberty Drive. This Wheaton Police Department event benefits Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans. Help stuff a squad car full of household, cleaning and personal care items. For a list, go to www.wheaton.il.us.

Through Nov. 30

"Honor Our Veterans" art exhibit: Through Nov. 30 at Elk Grove Village Library, 1001 Wellington Ave. Artwork by Artists' Association of Elk Grove Village members commemorating Veterans Day. aaegv.org.