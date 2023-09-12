Festivals Sept. 15-21: Ribfest, Oktoberfests, Fall Fests and more

Stephan Jenkins and Third Eye Blind headline Ribfest at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Associated Press

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 24, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. German food and beer; entertainment including Oompah music, Eddie Korosa, Jr. and The Boys from Illinois, United Moravian Societies Band, Alpine Thunder, Euro Express, Paloma, Illinois Brass Band and the Elmhurst University Jazz Band; and vendors selling German products. Free; $5 for ages 17 and older after 5 p.m. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

Friday, Sept. 15

Riot Fest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. Three days of punk, rock and alternative music featuring Teagan and Sara at 7 p.m. and Foo Fighters at 8 p.m. Friday; Death Cab for Cutie at 6:50 p.m., Queens of the Stone Age at 7:55 p.m., and The Postal Service at 9 p.m. Saturday; The Mars Volta at 6:35 p.m. and The Cure at 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Single-day passes start at $109.98. riotfest.org.

Phil Vassar headlines Ribfest in Wheaton at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. - Courtesy of CR Creative Group

Ribfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Ribs, food, drinks, expos, family fun area and more. Music from 7th heaven at 5:30 p.m. and Third Eye Blind at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 5:30 p.m., Alexandra Kay at 7 p.m. and Phil Vassar at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Danhattans at 1 p.m., OMT at 2:30 p.m. and Superchair Band at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $5, which does not include concerts; concert tickets are $40 Friday and $35 Saturday, which includes general admission. ribfest.net.

The Market by the River: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Wolf Point Plaza, 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago. Local farms and vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, bread, eggs, cheese, pasta and more. Also, handcrafted goods made by local artisans, local pop-up restaurants, plant and flower vendors, music and more. business.greaterrnba.com/events.

Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 15; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 16; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Slade and Smith streets, Palatine. Authentic German food and beer, live entertainment and bands and a traditional keg ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday. Family Day activities from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. palatinerotary.com/Oktoberfest.php.

Des Plaines Fall Fest 2022: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Family-friendly fest features food, music, carnival, games, activities, a Ferris wheel, a rock wall, petting zoo and more. Music from Modern Day Romeos at 9 p.m. Friday; Libido Funk Circus at 6:30 p.m. and Trippin Billies at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Hi Infidelity at 2:15 p.m. and Welshly Arms at 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission and parking. fallfestdesplaines.com.

Elk Grove Oktoberfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Familyfest from 2-5 p.m. Saturday following the Hometown Parade. Traditional German food, games, activities and more. Music from Jimmy's Bavarians at 6 p.m. Friday and Die Musikmeisters at 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. elkgrove.org/oktoberfest.

Heritage Fest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in downtown West Dundee. Annual festival with fireworks show at 8 p.m. Friday (rain date Saturday); Dundee Lions 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday; arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; car show from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; business expo; and community breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday. Music from Chris Moreno Band from 6-8 p.m. and 7th heaven from 9-11 p.m. Friday; Dundee Scottish Pipe Band from 10-11 a.m., String Lickers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bishop Super Band from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Controlled Burn from 3-4 p.m., Jonny Lyons & The Pride from 4:30-6 p.m., Sixes & Sevens from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Hi Infidelity from 9-11 p.m. Saturday; and Starlites from 8-10 a.m., Crossover from 10-11 a.m., Retro Unplugged from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thrill Pill from 1-2:30 p.m., and The Lennys! from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. wdundeeheritagefest.org or facebook.com/WDundeeHeritageFest.

13th Floor Haunted House: Friday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Nov. 11, at 5050 River Road, Schiller Park. One hour before opening, guests can walk through the haunted house without live actors. Tickets start at $19.99 on select nights. 13thfloorchicago.com.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Batavia Farmers Market, 29 N. River St., Batavia. A pop-up market featuring local artisans. Free. downtownbatavia.com/artisan-collective.

Dundee Lions Heritage Fest 5K: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at South End Park, West Dundee. Chip-timed 5K run and 1.75-mile walk from West Dundee south along the Fox River and returning to East Dundee. Proceeds support local charities and businesses, as well as fulfilling eyeglass needs for kids in Community Unit District 300. $20-$40. Sign up at raceroster.com.

Celebración de los Árboles: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Sample food, dance to new music, and watch traditional dances that pay homage to the culture and traditions of Latin America. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Art on the Prairie: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Warrenville Park District Recreation Center parking lot, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Art and music festival featuring artist displays for purchase, artist demos, music, dance, kids' art station and food. Performances from Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band from 12:30-2 p.m., District 33 Ballet Folklorico from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and Tin Fiddle Band from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Peter Oprisko & Pop/Jazz Quintet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Warrenville Park District Dance from 12:45-2 p.m., and Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Brazilian Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Community Christian Church's Yellow Box, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. Brazilian food, music, shopping featuring more than 50 businesses. facebook.com/brazilianfestivalUS.

Fall on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Family-friendly event with fall-themed crafts, vendors, music, food and more. Adults $8; kids $15. lambsfarm.org.

Lombard Touch-a-Truck: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at Lombard Common, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. Featuring police cars, fire trucks, dump trucks and more. Kids' Corner with games and activities. Free. lombardparks.com.

Naperville Riverwalk Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, on Jackson and Main streets, Naperville. More than 100 national and international artists sell paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, fiber and wood art at Naperville Art League's 38th annual fair. Free. napervilleartleague.com.

"The Race for the Rest of Us" 0.5K Beer & Donut Run: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ray Franzen Bird Sanctuary, 650 N. Rohlwing Road, Itasca. Run a loop around the bird sanctuary while trying to eat a doughnut and drink a beer. Must be 21 or older; fee includes T-shirt and race cup, a pint of beer or seltzer, and a doughnut. $35. Register at itascaparkdistrict.com/240/Autumn-Events.

Harvest Hustle 5K & Kids Mile: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with kids' mile for ages 3-12 at 10 a.m. Free food and refreshments after the race. Proceeds benefit the park district's scholarship fund. $20-$45. Register at genevaparks.org.

Autumn Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Annual family event with pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, kids' games and more. Free. genevaparks.org.

Ravenswood Artwalk: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, in the Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, from Lawrence to Irving Park, Chicago; enter at Ravenswood and Berteau. Art, music, food trucks, open studios and galleries, pop-up performances and activations, an Outdoor Artist Market with over 55 makers and artisans, Children's Corner, and a beer garden. Highlights include Big Teeth Productions' 60-Second Film Festival, Bitspace Exquisite Art Fort collaborative hands-on building project and a New Sculpture Reveal. Music from Of Wondrous Legends at 5 p.m. Saturday and Olive Avenue at 5 p.m. Sunday. $5-10 suggested donation. ravenswoodchicago.org/signature-events/ravenswood-artwalk/,

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest and Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, and select days through Sunday, Oct. 29, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. Oktoberfest: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays featuring German food and beer. Tickets start at $45. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Spring Road Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Wild Meadows Trace Park, 483 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Carnival games, pony rides and petting zoo. Concessions and animal feed for purchase. springroad.com/our-events/.

Worldwide Day of Play: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Play games, including sack races, an egg toss and more. Free. vhparkdistrict.org.

Englewood Music Fest 2023: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at West 63rd Street and South Halsted Street, Chicago. Music, food, vendors, an esports and gaming pavilion, health screenings, youth activities and a senior pavilion. Free. englewoodmusicfest.com.

Mexican Independence Day Parade: Noon Saturday, Sept. 16, in Little Village, 26th Street, Chicago. littlevillagechamber.org.

Trails & Ales: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at K-9 Dog Park, 120 Remmington Road, Schaumburg. Bring your dog for a dog agility course and bobbing for hot dogs. A copy of your dog's vaccination records must be brought the day of the event. Current dog park members must pay to participate. Fee includes wine, beer and soda. $10-$15. parkfun.com.

West Loop Bavarian Block Party: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Haymarket Center, Washington Boulevard at Sangamon Street, Chicago. Sober-friendly Oktoberfest features oompah music, kids' activities, brats, pretzels and beverages everyone can enjoy. Music from 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Saturday and Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at 6 p.m. Sunday. $10 suggested donation. hcenter.org/west-loop-fest.

Cary-Grove Craft Brew Festival: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Rotary Park, 1300 Klasen Road, Cary. More than 20 craft beers, hard ciders and seltzers, music, beer games and food trucks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club of Cary-Grove. $45; $15 for designated driver at runsignup.com/RBF.

Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Elmhurst History Museum grounds, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Local craft beers, ciders and seltzers; music by Petty Cash and Lake Effect on the lawn; and food from Rigo's Tacos. Ages 21 and older. General admission $45; early entry from noon to 1 p.m. is $55; $20 designated driver. elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com.

Sample a variety of beers from more than 50 breweries Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Grayslake Craft Beer Festival. - Courtesy of Grayslake Craft Beer Festival

Grayslake Craft Beer Festival: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at 33 S. Whitney St., Grayslake. Sample over 150 brews from more than 50 breweries. Music from Real Time Noise and Temporary Binge. 21 and older. $45 in advance, $60 on-site; VIP (entry at noon): $80 in advance, $100 on-site. grayslakebeerfest.com.

Viva Mexico Independence Day: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, on Main Street in downtown West Chicago. A celebration of Mexican culture featuring music, performances by Ballet Folklorico, kids' activities, a 13-foot piñata, food vendors and more. Booths will be on Galena and Main Street. Free. facebook.com/MexicanCulturalCenterDuPage.

Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Starts at Elk Grove Boulevard at Tonne and heads west to Lions Drive, ending at Lions Park. The theme is "Celebrating First Responders." elkgrove.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

The 10th annual United Fall Fest includes a car show, kids' zone, music, fireworks and more Saturday, Sept. 16, in Campton Hills. - Courtesy of Charles Peterson Photography

United Fall Fest: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the corner of Fox Mill Boulevard and LaFox Road in Campton Hills. Family-friendly event features a barbecue, beer tent, car show, kids' zone and fireworks. Music from Vintage Swing Band from 3-7 p.m. and Run Forrest Run from 7-10 p.m. Free. unitedfallfest.com.

Apple-Bee: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Durant House, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Food, drinks, live folk music, traditional apple harvest activities and more. $3; $1 for ages 18 and younger. ppfv.org.

Party in the Park: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free community event. vhw.org.

Water Lantern Festival: 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. A floating lantern event that includes food, games, activities, vendors, music and thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water. $26.98-$55.99; free for kids younger than 7. waterlanternfestival.com/aurora.php.

Barn Dance: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Music, swing dancing, a bonfire and more. Tickets include admission and a 30-minute beginner swing dance lesson. Kids 15 and younger must be accompanied by a paid adult. $13 by Sept. 15 or $15 at the door. stcparks.org/events.

Food Truck Fest: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Food trucks and music from 7th heaven. Free; registration required. gortoncenter.org.

Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. A celebration of the cultural heritage and contributions of the Hispanic community, with traditional dances, music, authentic cuisine and activities. Marketplace opens at 5 p.m. Free. naperville.il.us

St. Alphonsus Liguori Oktoberfest: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights. German or Polish dinner, beer tent, drinks, dancing and Gemütlichkeit. 21 or older. $30 includes dinner. saintalphonsusph.org/oktoberfest.

Happy Times Pumpkinfest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 29, (closed Tuesdays) at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Food, activities, pig races and more. Free; fee for activities. happytimespumpkinfest.com.

It's Our Fox River Day: Saturday, Sept. 16, at participating locations along the Fox River watershed. Annual event features cleanups in Aurora, Batavia, East Dundee, Elgin, Fox River Grove, Geneva, Hampshire, Montgomery and more. Also, shoreline and woodland plantings in Deer Park; Port Barrington RiverFest; Dutch Creek Explorations, Glacial Lake Pingree Circle Tour in Elgin, Tai Chi at Fox River Shores Preserve and more. Sign up at friendsofthefoxriver.org/its-our-fox-river-day-2/.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2022 Ribfest returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17.

Cantigny Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Cantigny Park south parking lot, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Vintage cars, entertainment and food trucks. DJ music by Carousel Sound and live music by The Beaux Band. $15 for 16-64; $12 for 65 and older. cantigny.org.

Jewelry & Accessories Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Cantigny Park's Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. A multivendor jewelry and accessory show featuring handcrafted items. $15 for 16-64; $12 for 65 and older. cantigny.org.

Roselle Public Safety Open House: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, on the municipal campus on Prospect Street, Roselle. Touch-a-Truck, kids combat challenge, lockup facility tour, and demonstrations of drones, live burn, vehicle extrication and more. Free popcorn and lemonade. roselle.il.us.

Judd-A-Thon: 10:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873's 10th annual 0.1K fundraising "race" to benefit VFW National Home for Children. $20 or $25 on race day. Register at napervfw3873.org.

Fall Caboose Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride with the conductor in the Big Red Caboose or with the engineer in the locomotive. $5-$8. foxtrolley.org/special-events.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 127 E. Calhoun St., Woodstock. Hispanic Connections' seventh annual family-friendly event featuring games, bouncy houses, toro mecánico, music and food. Free. woodstockilchamber.com.

Fallapalooza: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Live music by Jennifer Fletcher & The Reckoning, plus a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, airbrush tattoos, food trucks and more. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Festival of Cultures: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Family-friendly event with live performances, culture and arts. Free. wheaton.il.us/1106/Festival-of-Cultures.

Heirloom Apple Fest: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Durant House, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Learn about apples popular during the 19th century. $3; $1 for ages 18 and younger. ppfv.org.

Palatine Historical Society 30th Cemetery Walk: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Hillside Cemetery, 375 N. Smith St., Palatine. Guided tours of the cemetery as actors play the roles of Palatine residents from the village's past. Tours start every 10 minutes, with the last tour beginning at 3:30 p.m. Purchase tickets the day-of. $10 adults; $8 Historical Society members; $5 school-aged kids; free for preschoolers. palatineparks.org.

Family Fall Fest offers free fun for all ages Sunday, Sept. 17, at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont. - Courtesy of the village of Rosemont

Parkway Bank Park's Family Fall Fest: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Family-friendly event featuring bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, balloon sculptors, food and more. Jeanie B! and The Jelly Beans will perform. Free. parkwaybankpark.com.

Vintage Baseball Demonstration: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Vintage baseball game demonstration by the Rockford Peaches. $12 for 13-61, $10 for 62 and older, $8 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org/.

Monday, Sept. 18

Wonderful World of Wheels: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville. Preschoolers can see a variety of community vehicles, including a police car, tractor and more. Free. napervilleparks.org.

Motor Monday Cruise Night: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, Sept. 18, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Family-friendly cruise night with music, food and drinks. Open to cars and trucks, all makes and models. Free. eastdundee.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Elmhurst Concert in the Park: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Berens Park, south of The Hub, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Food trucks and yard games start at 5 p.m. Industrial Drive performs at 5:30 p.m. Free. epd.org/news/concert-park.

Wauconda Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Route 176 and West Mill Street, Wauconda. Cars and family-friendly activities. Free. waucondacruisenight.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati's Pizza. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 21, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Free. cityhpil.com.

Cosley Zoo Uncorked: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Sample a selection of more than 50 wines, plus live entertainment, appetizers and raffle prizes. The first 450 guests receive a commemorative wineglass. Tickets cost $50 at Eventbrite.com.

International Day of Peace: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock hosts a day of unity, collaboration and celebration. Free. facebook.com/UnitySpiritualCenterWoodstock.

Music Under the Trees at The Dole: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. The Galway Gals perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. $20. thedole.org/music-under-the-trees.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Totem Frog will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. The Flat Cats will perform. Food and drinks, a balloon artist, face painting and a kids' craft. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.