Summer tunes: Where to catch a free concert in the park

Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and some snacks and drinks and head to a free outdoor concert in the suburbs this week.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Mr. Myers will perform. Concessions for purchase. Free. eastdundee.net.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Associates will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. 7th heaven will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Howard & The White Boys will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Valius will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst. GooRoos will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. The Blooze Brothers will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Thursday, Aug. 10

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Wayouts will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County will sell handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. The McHenry City Band will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, family activities and more. Jonny Lyons & The Pride will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Love Drive and Judas Rising will perform. See the car show along Lake Street. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Modern Day Romeos will headline Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. - Courtesy of Modern Day Romeos

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on State Street in downtown Hampshire. Music from Smokin Gunz at 7 p.m. Thursday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 6:30 p.m. and Semple at 9 p.m. Friday; The Couch Coins at 6:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and The Mackenzie O'Brien Band at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. hcccd.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Kind Saturday will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. LP Vinyl will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. The Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks. Free. facebook.com/groovin60554.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Mike & Joe will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music from Ticket to the Moon, food and beverage tents and a fireworks display after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Classical Blast will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Oh Yes! will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, chairs, blankets and small tables. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The concert theme is "Prelude to Fall." Free. napervilleband.org.

Friday, Aug. 11

Moose Lodge Cruise Nights and Friday Night Live: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in downtown Downers Grove. Classic cars and live music from Zazz. $10 per car requested donation. downtowndg.org.

Smoke & Irons Music Fest: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Apple Orchard Park, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Music from The Steepwater Band at 8 p.m. Friday and the Joe Stamm Band at 8 p.m. Saturday. ignitethecourage.org/musicfest.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 17, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform include Fantasma Negra at 5 p.m. and Chillona, Amira Jazeera & Mila La Morena at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Pachango DJ's at 5 p.m. and Oddcouple at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

Fridays Rock! and Roll in the Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Performances by One Foot in the Groove and Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press. Free. cityrm.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Eden Restaurant & Events, 1 Illinois St., St. Charles, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Evergreen Pub & Grill, 1400 W. Main St., St. Charles. Live music from Nicole Devine on Friday and Drew Clausen on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Face N Time. Free. vhw.org.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Gurnee Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Music from GooRoos at 8 p.m. Saturday and School of Rock Libertyville at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. gurneedays.com.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from Meg and The Wheelers at 2 p.m., Jon Stickley Trio at 5:30 p.m. and Mr. Blotto at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Son Monarcas at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and TBA at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Thirsty Ears Festival: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilson Avenue, between Hermitage and Ravenswood, Chicago. Ensembles and soloists perform music from Beethoven to Shostakovich to Reich and more on the main stage. lincolnsquare.org/events/details/thirsty-ears-festival-08-12-2023-41403.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show. Rocks Off will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Dynamix-Ultimate Classics Cover Band will perform. Free. prairiecenter.org/.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. South of Disorder will perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. How Rude! and Credence Revived will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. hillside-il.org.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Rick Weals will perform. Free. stcparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Anchors Away will perform. Food trucks and kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Valius will perform. Food and beverage sales at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Generation performs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Rico! will perform. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Starlight City performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Fool House -- The Ultimate 90s Dance Party will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble will perform. Free. gepark.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Whiskey Kitten Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Generation will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 17, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Ben Tatar & The Tatar Tots and Railheart will perform. Free. cityhpil.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors will sell handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. and Chicago Latin Groove Band will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Taste of Glen Ellyn: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 17-18; and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the College of DuPage, corner of Lambert and College roads, Glen Ellyn. Music from Hairbanger's Ball at 8 p.m. Thursday, Vinyl Goldmine at 8 p.m. Friday and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. glenellynchamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, family activities and more. The Other Guys will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. BBI and Fuze will perform. Car show along Lake Street. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Live at the Lake: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Kaleidoscope Eyes performs. Food truck The Curious Crow will be on-site. Free. dpparks.org.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Saturday June will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Hanover Township's Free Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Izaak Walton Reserve Amphitheater, 899 Jay St., Elgin. Ginger Road will perform. Bring chairs and blankets; drinks and snacks for purchase, with proceeds benefiting youth programming. The Ice Cream Overload truck will be on-site. (630) 837-0301 or hanover-township.org.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Live The Who will perform. Plus, food and beverage tents and fireworks after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Class of '68 will perform. Plus, food and drinks, a balloon artist, face painting and a kids' craft. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. John "Elvis" Lyons performs. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.