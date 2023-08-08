Festivals Aug. 11-17: Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days, Gurnee Days, Northwest Celtic Fest and more

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Fan Expo Chicago: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Comic and pop culture convention featuring a "Back to the Future" cast reunion; celebrity guests including Sam Raimi, Giancarlo Esposito, Christina Ricci and many more; cosplay competitions and red carpet; comics, anime, sci-fi, horror, gaming, panels, demos, workshops, artist alley, fan meetups and more. Single-day passes: $27 Thursday, $47 Friday, $62 Saturday, $52 Sunday for adults; $20-$42 for ages 13-17; $12 for kids 6-12; $59-$109 family. Four-day passes start at $99. fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago.

Darien Fest: 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10-11; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at QBAR Lot, 8109 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Family-friendly event with music, food, a beer garden, bingo, a business expo and a carnival. Free. darienchamber.com.

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on State Street in downtown Hampshire. Carnival, crafters, beer garden, food, Touch-A-Truck, petting zoo, corn roast, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and parade at noon Sunday. Music from Smokin Gunz at 7 p.m. Thursday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 6:30 p.m. and Semple at 9 p.m. Friday; The Couch Coins at 6:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and The Mackenzie O'Brien Band at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. hcccd.com.

Friday, Aug. 11

Fun Fridays at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 11, at The Shell at Reed-Keppler Park, off National Street, West Chicago. See the Traveling World of Reptiles. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Fox Lake Fish Fest, Mayor's Fish Fry: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Includes all-you-can-eat fish fry. $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for kids 8 and younger. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Moose Lodge Cruise Nights and Friday Night Live: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in downtown Downers Grove. Classic cars and live music from Zazz. $10 per car requested donation. downtowndg.org.

Smoke & Irons Music Fest: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Apple Orchard Park, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Two days of live music, food trucks, beer and a bags tournament. Music from The Steepwater Band at 8 p.m. Friday and the Joe Stamm Band at 8 p.m. Saturday. Craft show from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. ignitethecourage.org/musicfest.

Fest for Beatles Fans: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 11; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 12; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. Special guests, vendors and performances for Beatles fans. Scheduled guests include Pattie Boyd, Billy J. Kramer, Joey Molland, Gregg Bissonette, Terry Sylvester and more. Beatles tribute band Liverpool will perform each night with special guests. $75 for adults; $37.50 for kids 8-18 Friday and $52.50 Saturday or Sunday; free for kids 7 and younger. thefest.com.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 17, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform include Fantasma Negra at 5 p.m. and Chillona, Amira Jazeera & Mila La Morena at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Pachango DJ's at 5 p.m. and Oddcouple at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

Movie in the Park: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. See "Caddyshack" on the big screen at the Main Beach band shell. DJ and games from 5:30-8:30 p.m., costume contest at 7 p.m., movie starts at 8:30 p.m. For ages 21 and older only. $15 in advance at Eventbrite, $20 at the door. crystallakeparks.org.

Fridays Rock! and Roll in the Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Performances by One Foot in the Groove and Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press. Free. cityrm.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Eden Restaurant & Events, 1 Illinois St., St. Charles, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Evergreen Pub & Grill, 1400 W. Main St., St. Charles. Live music from Nicole Devine on Friday and Drew Clausen on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Face N Time. Free. vhw.org.

Schaumburg Boomers Post-Game Fireworks & Marshmallow Fight Night: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Come onto the field after the game for the World's Biggest Marshmallow Fight and watch postgame fireworks. $16-$55. boomersbaseball.com.

Back to School Movie Night: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. "Monsters U" starts at dusk. Hosted by NISRA, Lake in the Hills parks and recreation and the library district. Free. recreation.lith.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and watch "Toy Story 2" at 8 p.m. shopgenevacommons.com/.

Elgin Movies in the Park: About 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. See "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Free. cityofelgin.org.

A Night at the Movies: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the 95th Street Community Park, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Watch "School of Rock." Bring snacks and chairs. Free. napervilleparks.org/anightatthemovies.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See "Big Hero Six" on the 40-foot, inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Bloomingdale Movies in the Park: About 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Old Town Park, 111 3rd St., Bloomingdale. Watch "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank." Free. For parking info, visit bloomingdaleparks.org.

Shop for one-of-a-kind products at the Naperville Artisan Market this weekend in front of Hotel Arista in Naperville. - Courtesy of Naperville Artisan Market

Chicagoland Tour de Cure: 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. American Diabetes Association benefit for people of all cycling abilities, featuring routes with bike mechanics, volunteer route marshals, and rest stops with food and water. Register at diabetes.org.

Fox Lake Youth Fishing Derby: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Junior Tour de Naperville 2023: 9-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Wolf's Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf's Crossing, Naperville. Celebrate the Tour de France at the seventh annual family-friendly Junior Tour de Naperville for kids 3-12. $18-$25. Details and registration at napervilleparks.org/juniortourdenaperville.

All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Scott Smith's All Animal Expo is a bimonthly show that hosts vendors from all over the Midwest. Admission is $8 for ages 11 and older and $3 for kids 6-10 accompanied by a paid adult. allanimalexpo.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $40 for adults; $15 for kids; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Lincolnshire Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at Village Green North, 100 Village Green, Lincolnshire. Browse and buy works from 80 juried artists from around the country in a variety of mediums, along with live music, kids' activities, food and beer from Half Day Brewery. Free. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com.

Naperville Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, in front of Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane, Naperville. Curated outdoor market featuring independently owned small businesses creating one-of-a-kind products. Free. napervilleartisanmarket.com.

Printer's Row Art Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at 701 S. Dearborn St., Chicago. Shop from 90 juried artists and artisans including painters, street artists, jewelers, upcycling artists, photographers, mixed media artists and more. Live music, kids' zone, face painting, food, drinks and more. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/2023-printers-row-art-fest.

Lambs Farm Summertime Craft Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at Camp Big Timber, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Craft show with over 140 booths, food trucks, family-friendly DJ, and a beer and wine garden. Benefits Lambs Farm and Three Fires Council, BSA. Rain or shine. $5 until Aug. 11; $7 the day of; free for kids 16 and younger with a paying adult. craftproductionsinc.com/2023-shows.html.

Tea With the Lincolns: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Old-fashioned games in the schoolhouse yard, a spelling bee, weaving demonstrations, cornhusk dolls and crafts. At 1:30 p.m. at the Performance Pavilion, join President and Mrs. Lincoln for a performance about their life. Activities are included with purchase of museum admission. blackberryfarm.info.

Draw Des Plaines Chalk Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Chalk artist Erik Greenawalt will create a 3-dimensional work in chalk and tempera paint on the sidewalk in front of the library. Make your own chalk art in designated locations, take part in a craft and be entertained by Butter Bean. Free. dppl.org.

PAWfest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Animal House Shelter's annual event with adoptable dogs, low-cost vaccines/microchips, vendors, live music, food, raffles, games and more. Free. facebook.com/AnimalHouseShelter.

Firefest: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago, 2111 S. Hamlin Ave., Chicago. Hip-hop block party featuring LaRussell. There will be live graffiti artwork, MC battles, dance battles, food, tournaments, game trucks, bouncy houses and more. Free. thefcac.org.

Fox Lake Cardboard Cup Regatta: Noon Saturday, Aug. 12, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Boats must be built with materials in supplied kits, which can be purchased on-site or in advance at Lakefront Park. foxlake.org.

Enjoy the carnival at Gurnee Days in Viking Park this weekend. - Daily Herald File Photo

Gurnee Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Food, vendors, Gurnee Days 5K/10K race, rib-eating contest at 2 p.m. Saturday, dodgeball, kids' activities from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday, car show at 9 a.m. Sunday, parade at noon Sunday and more. Music from GooRoos at 8 p.m. Saturday and School of Rock Libertyville at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. gurneedays.com.

Hope Outside the Walls: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove St., Elgin. Live music, dramas, free back-to-school supplies, face painting, animal balloons, kids' games and more. Free. loverevivalchurch.org/events-1/hope-outside-the-walls-esperanza-fuera-de-la-paredes.

Northwest Celtic Fest: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Celtic Marketplace, Birds of Prey demonstrations, mini horses from Soul Harbor, clan meet and greets, dancing and entertainment, and free kids' activities. Authentic Celtic fare and beer and beverages for purchase. Live entertainment includes They Might Be Irish, Whiskey Mick, Baal Tinne, Academy of Irish Music, Ar Aris Aris, Thistle and Heather Highland Dancers, Rebecca McCarthy School of Irish Dance, and the Dundee Pipe Band. Free admission and parking. hoffmanestates.org/celtic.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from Meg and The Wheelers at 2 p.m., Jon Stickley Trio at 5:30 p.m. and Mr. Blotto at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Son Monarcas at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and TBA at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Thirsty Ears Festival: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilson Avenue, between Hermitage and Ravenswood, Chicago. Ensembles and soloists perform music from Beethoven to Shostakovich to Reich and more on the main stage. Beer and wine, vendors, kid-friendly activities and food trucks both days. lincolnsquare.org/events/details/thirsty-ears-festival-08-12-2023-41403.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show. Rocks Off will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

"A Rock n' Roll Fairytale" Walking Play: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A full-length mockumentary play following the life and times of the most famous rock band in Fableland music history, The Mama and the Papa Goose. Their biggest fan, the Pied Piper podcaster, will narrate and lead the way through a singalong escapade. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene along a one- to two-mile hiking route. $25, $15 for kids. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Schaumburg Boomers Post-Game Fireworks & Back to School Night: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Postgame fireworks. $12-$55. boomersbaseball.com.

Tempel Lipizzans Summer Evening Performance: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Tempel Farms, 17000 Wadsworth Road, Old Mill Creek. Performance celebrates 65 years of horsemanship. $38 general admission for adults with advance online purchase; $25 for kids. tempelfarms.com.

Vet Fest Foundation Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Venue 1012, 1010 Station Drive, Oswego. Vet Fest 141 Foundation presents a summer concert series benefiting veterans. Bruce in the USA performs. $35. vetfest141.org.

Glow in the Park: 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 12, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Nostalgic adult fun with live music, fluorescent cocktails, games and more. $30. cantigny.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Dynamix-Ultimate Classics Cover Band will perform. Free. prairiecenter.org/.

Star Party: 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Nature Center at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Star-related activities, including using telescopes to view the summer constellations and planets. Roast marshmallows around a campfire. $3 per person or $12 for a family; free for kids 2 and younger. parkfun.com.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2022 Chalk artist Erik Greenwalt will create a 3-dimensional work in chalk and tempera paint at the Draw Des Plaines Chalk Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Des Plaines Public Library.

Bloody Mary Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. The traditional Bloody Mary will be paired with a variety of spirits, including tequila, rum, gin and beer. Mixologists from competing bars and restaurants will have the opportunity to share their one-of-a-kind recipes while attempting to create the ultimate tomato-based cocktail. Plus, food, vendors, and music from McStira Duo from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Black Diamond Sessions from 2-5 p.m. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Holy Apostles Summer Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry. Authentic cuisine from Mexico, Venezuela and more, kids' games, dancing and live music. Free. thechurchofholyapostles.org.

All Saints Cathedral Summerfest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at All Saints Cathedral, 9201 W. Higgins Road, Chicago. Food, beverages, bingo, raffle, live music from Keith Strass & Polka Confetti, plus Entertainment Media DJ. Free. ascpncc.org.

India Day Parade and Celebration: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Rotary Hill, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville. The ninth annual India Day Parade and Celebration will feature a free concert by Bollywood Rockstar, large decorated floats, classical and modern dances, food and drink, a kids' area, fashion show, and shopping for Indian dresses and jewelry. Free. indiancommunityoutreach.org.

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days Parade: Noon Sunday, Aug. 13, in Hampshire. Starts at Warner Street and Washington Avenue, proceeds west on Washington Avenue to State Street, heads south to Edgewood Avenue then right into Hampshire Middle School. hcccd.com.

Vintage Baseball: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See how the game was played over 100 years ago with "ballers" following 1850s rules and regulations. See the DuPage Plowboys vs. the Creston Regulators. $12-$15. cantigny.org.

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. One of These Nights will perform. $30 per car per show. cantigny.org.

Shakespeare in the Park: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Lords Park, Grand Boulevard, Elgin. Goodly Creatures Theatre performs Shakespeare's comedy "Love's Labours Lost." Free. goodlycreatures.com.

Batavia Community Dinner Table: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. Dine and mingle at one very long table to raise money for the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry. $65. downtownbatavia.com.

The Forge's 2023 Summer Concert Series: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon will perform. $40-$80. forgeparks.com.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. South of Disorder will perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Back to School Bash: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Back-to-school event featuring kids' activities, face painting, bubble stations, a petting zoo, an obstacle course and live music from the Starlight City Band. Food for purchase. Free. mortongroveparks.com.

Wauconda Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Route 176 and West Mill Street, Wauconda. Cars on display and family-friendly activities. Free to cruisers and spectators. waucondacruisenight.com.

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. How Rude! and Credence Revived will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. hillside-il.org.

South Elgin Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Rick Weals will perform. Free. stcparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Anchors Away will perform. Food trucks and kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Valius will perform. Food and beverage sales at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Generation performs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Rico! will perform. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks each week. Free. lakezurich.org.

Garlic Fest: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. The 11th annual Garlic Fest offers dishes made with garlic, a garlic trivia contest, garlic tattoos and hennas, live music and family-friendly activities. Free. celebratehighwood.org/garlic-fest.

Taste of Glen Ellyn: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 (carnival only); 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 17-18; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, (carnival only), at the College of DuPage, corner of Lambert and College roads, Glen Ellyn. Food, beverages, business expo and carnival rides. Music from Hairbanger's Ball at 8 p.m. Thursday, Vinyl Goldmine at 8 p.m. Friday and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. glenellynchamber.com.

Sip, Shop & Stroll: 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Wheeling Town Center, 375. W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. An evening of sipping, shopping, snacking and strolling featuring 30 pop-up shops throughout the plaza. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. wheelingareachamber.com.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. The PriSSillas will perform. Food truck options for purchase. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati's Pizza. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Starlight City performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Fool House -- The Ultimate 90s Dance Party will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble performs. Free. gepark.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Whiskey Kitten Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Generation will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 17, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Ben Tatar & The Tatar Tots and Railheart will perform. Free. cityhpil.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food, and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle, come after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors will sell handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. and Chicago Latin Groove Band will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, family activities and more. The Other Guys will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. BBI and Fuze will perform, kids' activities, food and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum open house from 6-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Adult-oriented fun night "Music Through the Gardens" features drinks, food trucks and entertainment. Each garden will feature a different genre of music ranging from classical to modern pop. $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; free for kids 15 and younger. Cantigny.org.

Live at the Lake: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Kaleidoscope Eyes performs. Food truck The Curious Crow will be on-site. Free. dpparks.org.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Saturday June will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Hanover Township's Free Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Izaak Walton Reserve Amphitheater, 899 Jay St., Elgin. Ginger Road will perform. Bring chairs and blankets; drinks and snacks for purchase, with proceeds benefiting youth programming. The Ice Cream Overload truck will be on-site. (630) 837-0301 or hanover-township.org.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora. Screening of the 2010 drama "Even the Rain (También la lluvia)." Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close by 7:05 p.m. aurorafilmsociety.org.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Live The Who will perform. Plus, food and beverage tents and fireworks after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Class of '68 will perform. Plus, food and drinks, a balloon artist, face painting and a kids' craft. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. John "Elvis" Lyons performs. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.