Things to do April 14-20: Marlon Wayans, 'Book of Mormon,' AXPONA, Paul Reiser and more

Marlon Wayans brings the funny to the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg this weekend and next. Associated Press

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Before Friday

"The Book of Mormon": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, April 11-14; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. The nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical returns for a limited run. $40-$110. broadwayinchicago.com.

"School of Rock": 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 14 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Based on the hit movie. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

"The Future Ain't What It Used To Be": 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Zeigler Court, Elgin. Memoriam Development presents a new sketch comedy show featuring looks at future dystopias, time travel, societies, consumerism and more. $15. sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Marlon Wayans: 7 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 and April 20; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays, April 14 and April 21; and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. For ages 18 and older. $49-$60. improv.com/chicago.

"Disconnect": 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15; Wednesday through Friday, April 19-21; and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Jenks Hall, 433 N. Howard St., Wheaton. Wheaton College's Arena Theater presents a collection of plays in one act by various authors that range across several genres and styles. $11.50-$17.25. tickets.wheaton.edu.

"How Blood Go": 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 23 (no performance April 16) at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Lisa Langford's Afrofuturism-infused story of two family members who are subjected to medical experiments without their consent 50 years apart. $35, $20 for seniors and students. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org/howbloodgo.

"The Porch On Windy Hill": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from April 13 through May 14; plus 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A young violinist and her boyfriend visit her old family home and an estranged grandfather she's never mentioned. Featuring bluegrass favorites and American roots music. $35-$55. northshorecenter.org.

"The Revolutionists": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 30 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. This comedy by Lauren Gunderson imagines if former queen Marie Antoinette, playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle -- four real women who lived in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror -- had met and exchanged ideas before losing their heads. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

"The Last Queen of Camelot": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 23 at The Edge Theater, Black Box, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago. Guinevere and Morgan, the two most powerful women in Camelot, each seek to claim control of their destiny. $20, $15 for seniors and students. idlemuse.org.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

Friday, April 14

Senior Fair: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 14, at Medinah Banquets, 750 Shriners Road, Addison. Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce's community event designed specifically for seniors, their families and caregivers. Exhibitors and vendors showcase products and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including health care, financial planning, housing, government resources, vaccines and more. Hearing and vision screening by Bloomingdale Lions Club. Free. BloomingdaleChamber.com.

AXPONA: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. The three-day experience features multiple hotel floors packed with over 190 listening rooms. The Expo Hall features the Record Fair, the Ear Gear Experience and seminars. (203) 307-2691 or axpona.com.

Titanic exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. opening Friday, April 14, at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. See Titanic lore including genuine period attire, story boards, a re-creation of the ship's bridge, Titanic-era vehicles including a 1912 Renault, a 1912 Delaunay-Belleville once owned by Evalyn McLean and more. Tickets, which are date- and time-specific, are $14.95 for ages 5 and older. volocars.com/the-attraction/titanic.

Water Street Studios Second Friday: 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. Features Robert Kameczura's "Circle of Friends." Art from artist Gary Ricke is on display in the upstairs gallery. Exhibits continue through May 7. Free. waterstreetstudios.org.

The Best of Second City: 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Second City comedians perform parodies and improv. $25. geneseetheatre.com.

"Love, Loss and What I Ate": 7 p.m. Fridays, April 14 and 21; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 and 22; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Mudlark Theater, 1417 Hinman Ave., Evanston. In this new play written by the actors, they used their family's' recipes as inspiration. $20. mudlarktheater.org.

Spring Choral Finale! Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. The final concert of the school year features the North Central Chorale, Concert Choir and Chamber Singers and includes a recognition of graduating seniors. $3-$5. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 14-23, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Agatha Christie's classic tale is brought to life with a spark of humor by Ken Ludwig's script as presented by Theatre 121. $18-$26. theatre121.org.

"Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, or Off with their Heads and On Again": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 14 through May 6, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. A fairy tale for adults in which Alice has been summoned by the citizens of Wonderland to fulfill a prophecy. But it becomes clear that Wonderland is not what it seems. $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, students and military. threebrotherstheatre.com.

The Chicago Experience: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. "A Tribute to Rock with Horns." $35. metropolisarts.com.

Great Pretenders: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. This all-star tribute to The Pretenders features Suzanne Cross from the Chicago group Deacon Blues. $19. desplainestheatre.com.

Laugh Out Loud Classic: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through May 6 at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Every show features four comedians from Laugh Out Loud's ensemble who have the audience shout out suggestions to create scenes, songs and games. 7:30 p.m. shows are family-friendly; 9:30 p.m. shows are for adults. $25; $15 for seniors and kids. laughoutloudtheater.com/schaumburg.

Masters of Sketch "The Arnold Palmer Show": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 22 at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The Masters of Sketch perform a show that's half sketch comedy, half improv. Rated R. $20. threebrotherstheatre.com.

Neil Simon's "Rumors": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 23, plus 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. A dinner party goes hilariously wrong when the host and hostess disappear after one seems to have shot the other. $38, $34 for seniors and students. skokietheatre.org/rumors.html.

"On Golden Pond": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 14-23, at Stageworks, 204 Dearborn Court, Unit 104, Geneva. Classic American comedic drama. $20. stageworks.yapsody.com.

Play On Performances 2023: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. CLC students showcase their talents as actors, directors, stage managers, designers and technicians. $10 general public, $8 CLC students and staff, teens and seniors 65 and older. clcillinois.edu/events/the-arts-events.

Shawn Maxwell CD release party: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Release party for the saxophonist's 11th album, "Story At 11." The Plainfield North High School Jazz Band is the special guest opener. Doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $15-$20; $5 more at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Symphonic Band Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Armerding Center for Music Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton. A Wheaton College Conservatory of Music concert. $5.90-$11.80. tickets.wheaton.edu.

Friday Night Concert Series: 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Features country-pop singer Grace Morrison and pianist Radoslav Lorkovic. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $10 donation welcome. twowaystreet.org.

Sonya White: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, at CG's Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Stand-up comic Sonya White performs. 21 and older. $20. cgscomedyclub.com.

Lucy's Comedy: 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Stand-up comedy with headliner John Knight, featuring Dame Grant and hosted by Tim Piotrkowski. $25, $17.50 for members. rauecenter.org.

Saturday, April 15

McHenry County Gardenfest: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. Explore the latest gardening trends, techniques and tools at a daylong series of seminars and workshops for gardeners of every skill level. Landscape designer Kim Hartmann will present the keynote address, "Adding Color With Annuals." $50 at the door, first-come, first-served; for details or to check availability, visit mchenry.edu/gardenfest, email conferencecenter@mchenry.edu, or call (815) 479-7570.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2018 The Grayslake Antiques & Flea Marke returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16.

Grayslake Antiques & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Shop for antiques, vintage clothing, collectibles, comics, TV/movie memorabilia, old toys, advertising memorabilia, coins and more. $8. zurkopromotions.com.

U.S. Finals, Cheer and Dance: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. A full day of cheer and dance competition. Doors open at 8 a.m. $30 general admission; $25 for military, kids 6-16, and seniors 65 and older. nowarena.com.

2023 Junior Golfapalooza: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Springbrook Golf Course, 2220 W. 83rd St., Naperville. For golfers age 5-17 and their parents. PGA Professionals offer a golf clinic for junior golfers. Play games, win prizes, and enjoy complimentary hot dogs and beverages. Try out the latest golf equipment and learn about Brooks Golf Academy camps, clinics, lessons and leagues. A parent or guardian must be present. Bring your own clubs as only a limited number will be available at the event. Register at golfnaperville.org.

The Junior Golfapalooza tees off at Springbrook Golf Course in Naperville from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15. - Courtesy of the Naperville Park District

Bump to Baby Expo: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Giveaways, raffles and information for new and expecting parents. Connect with local wellness providers, day care, babywearing and breastfeeding experts, pediatricians and more. (224) 543-1486 or VAPLD.info.

Lake County Green Living Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Exhibitors will offer information and resources about conservation, renewable energy, gardening, composting, local food and the environment. There will be opportunities to recycle bicycles, eye glasses and shoes. Learn more about renewable energy and energy efficiency. clcillinois.edu.

Northbrook School of Dance Spring Recital: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. The 2023 Northbrook School of Dance Spring Recital. $8. nbparks.org.

America's Beauty Show: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Professional cosmetologists, nail technicians, stylists and colorists meet for education, innovation and inspiration. $29.99 for student tickets, professional tickets start at $79.99 per day. americasbeautyshow.com.

Schaumburg Library Comic Con: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Artist Alley with local comic book artists, photo ops with characters, a Jedi Academy, Mario Kart racing, a costume show, a drawing class, escape rooms, crafts and more. Costumes encouraged. Free. (847) 985-4000 or schaumburglibrary.org.

Sing Around: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Plank Road Folk Music Society and Two Way Street Coffee House host a sing-around. Sing, play an instrument or just listen. twowaystreet.org.

AIM Spring Showcase: 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Three different shows, showcasing the dancer's competition dances. $10 in advance, $12 at the door for general admission; $8/$10 for dancers, students and seniors; free for kids younger than 2. dpparks.org.

Grammy winner Jim Peterik headlines a Norris Cultural Arts Center 45th Anniversary celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Jim Peterik

Norris Cultural Arts Center's 45th anniversary: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Grammy Award-winner Jim Peterik will headline at 7:30 p.m. Features gourmet charcuterie, craft beer, wine and other treats, raffle baskets and more. Buy the $45 ticket at NorrisCulturalArts.com.

Trivia Night: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Trivia and dinner hosted by the Buffalo Grove Friends of the Parks Foundation. The evening includes prizes for the winning team, a 50/50 raffle, a beer and wine cash bar, and dinner catered by Bonta Pizzeria and Restaurant. Proceeds benefit the foundation's fee assistance program for active military families and families in need. $40-$300. (847) 850-2146 or bgparks.org.

ECPA Spotlight Giving Gala: 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at River Forest Country Club, 105 S. York, Suite 231, Elmhurst. A cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, full bar, a live auction, raffles, and silent auction. Music from the Elmhurst University Jazz Band, the Men of SPIRITO!, and Janelle Lake of Where the Harp Is. $200. ecpa-elmhurst.org

Asleep at the Wheel: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Asleep at the Wheel with special guests Brennan Leigh and Joshua Hedley will perform country and western music. $49. desplainestheatre.com.

"Electric Avenue," 80s MTV Experience: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tribute show with music by Thomas Dolby, Soft Cell, Naked Eyes, Eddy Grant, Tears for Fears, Devo, Level 42 and more. $25. geneseetheatre.com.

Samuel Mösching Quartet: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Waubonsee Community College auditorium, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove. The head of Waubonsee's Jazz Department, Samuel Mösching, presents music from his new album, "Ethereal Kinks." waubonsee.edu.

Elgin Master Chorale's "The Ordering of Moses": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Joined by Elgin Symphony and Elgin Youth Choir in the oratorio by R. Nathaniel Dett. A retelling of Moses leading his people to the Promised Land. $24-$29. elginmasterchorale.org.

Jumpin' Jack Flash: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Rolling Stones tribute band. Part of the Gorton Center Live Series. $39-$49. gortoncenter.org.

Men's Glee Club Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Armerding Center for Music Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton. Spring concert presented by the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. $5.90-$11.80. tickets.wheaton.edu.

The Arcadian Wild: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. The four-piece indie folk/pop group from Nashville will perform. Doors open at 7 p.m. $20-$25, $25-$30 at the door. themusicvenue.org.

GreenRoom Improv: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. GreenRoom specializes in a blend of clean, high-energy, multifaceted improv comedy for all ages. $13 for kids, $20 for adults. rauecenter.org

Ha*Ash -- Mi Salida Contigo Tour USA: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Latin pop duo Ha*Ash performs. Tickets start at $37. rosemont.com/theatre.

Comedian, actor, writer and musician Paul Reiser will perform at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. - Associated Press

Paul Reiser: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser will perform. $38-$56. northshorecenter.org

Sunday, April 16

Kane County Doll & Dollhouse Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Events Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Featuring dolls and dollhouse miniatures. Special exhibit: Kestner King of Dolls, 1880 to 1915. Fritzi's "Decorating Your Antique Dollhouse" at 1 p.m., plus on-site doll restringing, doll appraisals and door prizes. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. Early bird admission at 8 a.m. for $5. kanecountydollshow.com.

Kane County Sportsman's Show: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Buy, sell and trade fishing tackle, Indian artifacts and jewelry and more. Country breakfast and lunch served. $5. kanecountysportsmanshow.com.

GiGi's Playhouse "Be-You-Tiful Spring Fashion Show": Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Boulder Ridge Country Club, 350 Boulder Drive, Lake in the Hills. Fundraising event featuring lunch, raffle prizes and a fashion show where children and adults that are a part of GiGi's Playhouse McHenry County will strut their stuff on the runway, followed by a dance party with a DJ and the models. $65 for adults; $50 for kids 10 and younger. gigisplayhouse.org.

"Cinderella": 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Engage Dance Theatre production set to Sergei Prokofiev's score. $16-$22. events.rauecenter.org.

Mixed Media Art with Javi Azuna: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 11 S. Spring St., Elgin. The Elgin artist demonstrates a few of his techniques that he uses when creating mixed media art. For ages 12 and older. $10 suggested donation. Register at sidestreetstudioarts.org/workshop-series.

DuPage Symphony's Woodwind Quintet: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Poplar Creek Library, 1405 S. Park Ave., Streamwood. Free. dupagesymphony.org.

Fox River Trippin': 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, online and at Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. Join Jenni Kempf Schiavone of the Friends of the Fox River for a presentation on her full-length paddling trip along the Fox River. Free. Register at elginhistory.org.

Hollis Prize Winner's Recital: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Gail Borden Public Library Meadows Community Rooms ABC, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Millikin University's School of Music presents the 2023 Hollis Prize Winner's Recital. Register at gailborden.info.

Senior Follies: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Talent show featuring area senior citizens. $5. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org.

"The Sister House," A Play Reading by Stephanie Walker: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Inspired by her childhood home in one of the three Queen Anne "Sister Houses" on Lake Street in Barrington, playwright Stephanie Walker shares a reading of this vampire comedy about grief. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Ronnie B. Elvis: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Ronnie B. Elvis, with Jeff Rutter of The Cryan' Shames and his Scramble Band, sing Elvis songs. $15. desplainestheatre.com.

Holocaust Service of Remembrance and Lecture: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Elmhurst University Founders Lounge, Frick Center, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Newberry Library president and Northwestern University history professor Daniel Greene talks about curating the exhibit "Americans and the Holocaust" that opened in 2018 at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. It inspired the PBS documentary "The U.S. and the Holocaust. A Service of Remembrance," which will be shown at 7 p.m. preceding the 7:30 p.m. lecture. Free. elmhurst.edu.

Monday, April 17

How to Astronaut, An Evening with NASA's Terry Virts: 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Astronaut Colonel Terry Virts will discuss his new book, "How to Astronaut: An Insider's Guide to Leaving Planet Earth." Free with registration. thebookstall.com.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Screening of the 1987 fantasy/adventure "The Princess Bride." Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $1, cash only. paramountaurora.com.

Tuesday, April 18

Senior Expo: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. A one-stop shop for seniors to interact with vendors and service providers. (847) 850-2119 or bgparks.org.

Pete Ellman Big Band: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 18 and 25, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. The Big Band Residency Series features students from Jefferson High School April 18 and Sycamore High School April 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. $5. themusicvenue.org.

Wednesday, April 19

Celebrate India: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Waubonsee Community College auditorium, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove. Features music, dance and fashion. waubonsee.edu.

"Damn Yankees": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, with select 1 p.m. Thursday shows, April 19 through June 4, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. A musical comedy about America's favorite pastime. Based on the novel "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant," baseball fanatic Joe Boyd trades his soul to the devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

Souper Bowl of Soups Cook-Off: 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Wintrust Field, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. A soup tasting fundraising event. Attendees will sample soups prepared and served by local restaurants and vote for their favorite. Free parking and cash bar on-site. Proceeds benefit the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry and School District 54 Food 4 Thought Program, in addition to other areas of need as determined by Schaumburg A.M. Rotary. $10-$20. (847) 809-9700 or schaumburgamrotary.org.

Chef Showdown: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Loaves & Fishes food distribution hub, 580 Exchange Court, Aurora. This year's competition showcases executive chefs from local restaurants Allegory and Bev's with celebrity sous chefs and supporters. Cocktails and food provided by My Chef Catering. Enjoy a signature cocktail in the Ice Bar in the Loaves & Fishes walk-in cooler. $125. loaves-fishes.org/chef-showdown-2023/.

Robbie Couch Author Event: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Robbie Couch, author of "If I See You Again Tomorrow," in conversation with Adam Silvera. Includes author conversation, Q&A and signing line. AndersonsBookshop.com.

"Airness": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 19 and May 10; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 20 through May 21, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. A woman enters her first air guitar competition and befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion. $20-$40. citadeltheatre.org.

Thursday, April 20

Gail Collier, Contemporary Still Life: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Barrington artist Gail Collier celebrates the still life form with her colored pencil drawings that evoke the feelings and emotions of daily life. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Thursday Night Laughs: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Stand-up comedy series featuring top local comics. Bar and doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 6:30 p.m. $15. (847) 923-3604 or prairiecenter.org.

Aurora Film Society: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora. See the 2021 American-Mexican drama "Son of Monarchs," directed and written by Alexis Gambis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close by 7:05 p.m. Park in the east lot. facebook.com/aurorafilmsociety/.

"Moana Jr.": 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22, at Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The 20th anniversary of Dundee Middle School productions. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org/tickets/.

Shen Yun: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 20-21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Experience 5,000 years of Chinese music and dance. $80-$180. rosemont.com.

Still Not Friday Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m. Thursdays at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 Broadway, Aurora. A 21-and-older stand-up comedy showcase featuring three comedians every Thursday night. Free. twobrothersbrewing.com.