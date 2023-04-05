Easter 2023: No dining plans yet? Here are 107 suburban options

Chef Michael Lachowicz will be serving Alaskan halibut as part of the special three-course Easter brunch menu at Aboyer. Courtesy of Thomas Gavin

In only a few days, Easter will be here. If you haven't made reservations or catering plans yet, time is of the essence. Now that life seems mostly back to normal with people out and about, suburban restaurant reservations are filling up for brunch buffets, lunches and dinners on April 9. If you'd prefer to eat at home but don't want the work of cooking, carryout packages are still available at many eateries. But order soon, as deadlines are quickly approaching. However you decide to celebrate -- Happy Easter!

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/about-aboyer#aboyer-about. Chef Michael Lachowicz has devised a special three-course Easter brunch menu, available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 9, featuring a duo of spring peas, smoke salmon roulade, quiche Lorraine, Alaskan halibut, berry mascarpone tart and more. It's $69 for adults and $39 for kids 10 and younger. The three-course dinner, available from 4-7 p.m., includes options such as stuffed medallion of foie gras, roasted baby beet salad, roasted loin of Australian lamb, mushroom-stuffed breast of pheasant, double chocolate hazelnut cake and more. It's $89 per person. Reservations required.

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/easter. Easter Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, features all of the fixings: unlimited champagne and mimosas, omelets, a carving station, breakfast and lunch items, homemade desserts, pastries and more. It's $53 for adults and $28 for kids 4-10. Reservations required.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/events/. Easter dine-in specials include spinach and artichoke dip, lamb chop risotto and lemon cheesecake, available Friday through Sunday, April 6-9. Easter dinner to-go for four that includes salad, honey-glazed ham, pecorino-crusted beef medallions, mashed potatoes, herb roasted baby carrots and tiramisu is $200. Order by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Arrowhead Golf Club

26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, (630) 653-5802, arrowheadgolfclub.org/events/4-9-easter-brunch/. Arrowhead is hosting Easter brunch seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with stations offering breakfast dishes, salads, seafood, entrees, desserts, pastries, kids' fare and more. It's $68 for adults, $35 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Call for reservations.

A Toda Madre and Quiubo

499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; 120 Water St., Suite 122, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. On Easter, A Toda Madre and Quiubo are serving up an Easter brunch buffet featuring esquites, bacon, ceviche, a taco bar, chilaquiles, chips and salsa, pastries, fruit, flan and more. It's $45 for adults and $20 for kids 6-12. Reservations required.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Make reservations for breakfast with the Easter Bunny, with seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 9. The buffet, which is $27 for adults, $14 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger, includes an omelet station, French toast, pancakes, ham, prime rib, roasted chicken, a sweets table and more.

Dine on the specialty lobster enchiladas Easter weekend at Beatrix in Oak Brook. - Courtesy of Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. On Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, dine on brunch specials such as lobster enchiladas and bananas Foster waffles. For dinner, nosh on the grilled filet medallions and butter poached lobster. The specials are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Show your creativity with Beatrix's $23.95 Easter Cookie Decorating Kit, which includes six Easter-themed cookies, four icings and sprinkles. Order by noon one day prior to pickup; the kit is available Thursday through Sunday, April 6-9.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Dine-in Easter specials include roast leg of lamb, prime rib, baked ham, baked stuffed shrimp, roast pork and halibut. Reservations requested. Takeout specials that feed eight to 16 include ham ($260), leg of lamb ($290) and roast pork ($260). Dinners include mashed potatoes, salad, bread and sweets. Order by Thursday, April 6.

The Board Room

137 Lake St., Libertyville, (224) 433-6041, theboardroomlibertyville.com/. The new restaurant will be serving up Easter specials, including mimosas, bagel and lox ($16) and avocado crab eggs Benedict ($18) in addition to the regular brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. Reservations requested.

Grand Marnier French toast sticks and bacon and cheddar frittata are some of the Easter brunch options available April 9 at Bonefish Grill. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. On Easter, Bonefish is opening an hour early, serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from Grand Marnier French toast sticks, bacon and cheddar frittata, caprese frittata, and crab and Fontina cheese frittata, all of which come with bacon and seasoned breakfast potatoes. The new shareable pitchers include blackberry red sangria, sparkling mango white sangria or Parker's Margarita; individual cocktails include Bloody Marys, espresso martinis and mimosas.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/. Easter brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 featuring chicken and waffles and $2 mimosas. Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. Make plans for Easter Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9. Dine on honey-glazed ham, made-to-order omelets, French toast, breakfast items, fruit, pastries, sweets and more. It's $24.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations required.

Housemade biscuits, waffles and more are on Bub City's menu for Easter this year. - Courtesy of Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9, Bub City will be serving brisket eggs Benedict, housemade biscuits and more accompanied by a live acoustic set.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. For to-go, the Easter Package 1 for $12.99 per person includes salad and choice of pasta. The Easter Package 2 for $17.99 per person includes salad, pasta and dessert. The Easter Package 3 for $20.99 per person includes salad, pasta and an entree. And the Easter Package 4 for $28.99 per person includes salad, two pastas, an entree and dessert. Order soon for pickup or delivery Friday through Sunday, April 7-9.

Cantigny

Le Jardin and Red Oak Room at Cantigny, 27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, cantignygolf.com/events-calendar/culinary-events. Make Easter brunch reservations for either Le Jardin or the Red Oak Room, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 9. The buffet includes herb-roasted striploin, omelet station, apps, entrees, breakfast dishes, desserts and more for $49 for adults, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger.

On Easter Sunday, choose from brunch specials such as lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails at The Capital Grille. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, thecapitalgrille.com/events/easter-brunch. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter, choose from brunch specials such as lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails, New York strip and eggs, filet mignon, smoked salmon and caviar and mimosas. Reservations required.

Carlisle Banquets

435 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 960-0210, carlislebanquets.com/. The Easter Bunny will hop in for a visit during the Easter Champagne Brunch, with seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Dine on omelets, waffles and breakfast items, plus fare from the carving, seafood, pasta and kids' stations; a deluxe sweets table; and bottomless champagne, mimosas, bellinis and more. It's $52 for adults and $22 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Carmine's

9850 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 595-1111, rosebudrestaurants.com/locations/carmines-rosemont/. Easter specials include roasted lamb rack, lobster Frances and sliced rib-eye, plus Italian desserts such as tiramisu and cannoli. Reservations required. The carryout Easter Dinner Package for four for $250 includes sausage and peppers, meatballs and polenta, meat lasagna, ravioli marinara, chateaubriand, brick chicken and tiramisu. Order by April 6.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. For Easter, consider the new seasonal dishes, including linguine primavera, Tuscan-grilled lamb T-bones, tomato caprese with fresh burrata and olive oil cake. Add on the new Passion Pear Spritz (New Amsterdam Passionfruit vodka, dessert pair, fresh lemon and pineapple juice topped with Riondo prosecco).

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/easter-2023/. The seafood restaurant will be serving Easter specials from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 9. Reservations required.

Chandler's

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/easter.php. The special Easter menu features prime rib, carved leg of lamb, honey-baked ham, broasted fried chicken and more. Don't forget the mimosas ($6.50) or sparkling spring sangria ($7). Open from noon to 7 p.m. Easter Sunday. Reservations are highly recommended.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. The new brunch and cocktails menu will be available on Easter. Reservations required.

Chessie's Restaurant

200 Applebee St., Barrington, (847) 382-5020, chessies-restaurant.com/. Make reservations now for Easter, when Chessie's will be serving the traditional menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9.

Chez Hotel

519 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 437-5590, chezhotel.com/holiday-party. Face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and balloon animals are all included in Chez Hotel's Champagne Easter Brunch, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 9. Dine on breakfast dishes, salads, shrimp, oysters, leg of lamb, beef stroganoff, salmon, country-glazed ham, made-to-order omelets, pastas, sides, mini pastries, unlimited champagne and more. It's $48.99 for adults and $25 for kids 3-11. Reservations required.

Chicago Prime Italian

700 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/easter-champagne-buffet/. Enjoy bottomless champagne during Chicago Prime's Easter Champagne Brunch with seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. April 9. Nosh on made-to-order omelets, salads, apps, pasta, prime rib, roasted lamb, seafood, sides, dessert and fruit. It's $75 for adults, $25 for kids 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations required.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/easter-brunch. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9, dine from the Easter buffet menu featuring breakfast items, herb-roasted prime rib, smoked ham, French toast, made-to-order omelets, pasta, sides, oysters and shrimp, fruit, pastries, desserts and more. It's $65 for adults, $25.95 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; cityworksrestaurant.com/. City Works rocks Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, with its Rock 'N' Roll brunch featuring the Jon Bun Jovi (warm jumbo cinnamon roll with orange cream cheese frosting, $10), The Clash Smash (smashed avocado on toasted challah with sunny-side-up eggs, roasted corn, pickled red onion, shaved radish, citrus vinaigrette and microgreens, $14), the Chimi Hendrix (a breakfast chimichanga with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pico de gallo, smoked cheddar, chipotle salsa roja, fried flour tortilla and cheesy potato casserole, $16), The Boss (8-ounce top sirloin steak, eggs and cheesy potato casserole, $20) and more. Reservations required.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Make reservations now for Concorde's Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9. Expect omelet, seafood and carving (maple-glazed ham, rosemary leg of lamb, prime rib-eye of beef) stations, a salad bar, fruit, pastries, a glass of champagne and more. It's $52 for adults, $26 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger.

The Continental

788 S. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, (847) 459-4095, continental-restaurant.net/special-events-menu.php. For Easter, the $35 per person brunch menu available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 includes roast prime rib, leg of lamb or Greek chicken and other breakfast options.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Dine on Easter specials such as the crispy phyllo shrimp with piri piri aioli, burrata ravioli with braised short rib ragu and, for a treat, the ginger spiced carrot cake. Reservations required.

Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace. Make reservations for Devon's three-course Easter prix fixe menu that includes jumbo lump crabcakes with Creole rémoulade, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes and grilled asparagus for $59.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/easter-brunch/. The dine-in Easter Brunch menu, available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 9, includes Maryland crabcake benedict, poached egg shakshouka, braised brisket hash and eggs, California omelet with crab and avocado, and bananas Foster French toast. Add on unlimited mimosas or Bloody Marys for $15.

The Drake Hotel Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/easter.htm. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9, indulge in Easter brunch, which includes carving, waffle and omelet stations, breakfast options, entrees, a seafood bar, desserts and more. It's $89 for adults, $35 for kids 6-12, and $20 for kids 3-5. Reservations recommended.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire. Nosh on a three-course meal on April 9 that includes a choice of salad, petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90) or petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100), and a dessert (chocolate gooey butter cake or New York cheesecake). The Blueberry Lemon Drop ($16) is the specialty cocktail. Reservations required.

Fogo De Chao

1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022, and 1204 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 716-2929, fogodechao.com/. On Easter, brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dinner pricing will be in effect all day. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Easter specials starting at 11 a.m. April 9 include lobster bisque ($10/$14), crabcakes ($24), ham platter ($29) and sea bass pomodoro ($43). Reservations required.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. The Easter family-style brunch April 9 includes beignets with espresso anglaise, blueberry brioche tarts, canapés, deviled eggs, smoked salmon macaroons, French toast with bananas Foster and whipped bourbon crème fraîche, ricotta gnocchi, and steak and eggs. It's $65 for adults. The $25 kids' menu features chocolate chip pancakes, French toast, or eggs with bacon or sausage. Seatings are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations required.

Granite City

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700, and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 includes brunch favorites for $29.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Reservations required.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/gibsons-oak-brook/. Dine at Gibsons from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Or order Easter carryout by April 7 for a scheduled pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9.

Half Day Brewing

200 Village Green, Lincolnshire, (847) 821-6933, halfdaybrewing.com/promotions/. Take the family to the Easter Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9. Dine on ham, prime rib, breakfast items, sides, chocolates, desserts and more. It's $39.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids. Mimosas are $5 all day. Reservations requested.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/. Celebrate Easter with brunch featuring bananas Foster French toast, crabcake benedict or the sunrise beach bowl. For dinner, consider the balsamic-glazed skirt steak, baja fish tacos, scallop risotto or Sparkling Seafood Tower. Reservations requested.

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N. Happ Road, Northfield, (847) 784-9200, thehappinn.com/. Hope in for Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. On the menu are eggs Benedict ($13.95), skirt steak and eggs ($18.95), French toast ($13.95), teriyaki-glazed salmon ($25.95), prime beef burger ($15.95), Willow Road salad ($15.95) and more. Reservations required.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Harbor Kitchen is hosting a Bunny & Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1. The $17.99 price includes an Easter basket with candy and eggs, photos with the Easter Bunny, a kids' meal and drink and an egg hunt.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Lombard

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, harrycarays.com/. The special Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, includes build-your-own omelet ($14.95), steak and eggs ($29.95), salmon ($34.95), mango-glazed chicken ($28.95), pineapple tart ($8.95) and children's breakfast ($15.95). Reservations required.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Rosemont

10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/. The special Easter breakfast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. features Belgian waffle, smoked salmon platter, steak and eggs, fruit, Denver omelet, Eli's cheesecake, Nutella mousse cups, lemon sorbet, bottomless mimosas and more. It's $39.95. Reservations required.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. The $45 prix fixe, three-course brunch menu on Easter includes lemon asparagus soup or belini salad; choice of crabcake Benedict, spiraled ham, rack of lamb or frittata primavera; and lemon tart or apple cobbler. Enjoy live jazz during the seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It's $45 for adults and $18 for kids. Reservations required.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/easter-sunday-brunch-2023/. Consider the lavish Easter Sunday Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 9. Dine from the omelet and waffle stations, carving (roast leg of lamb, cherry pineapple smoked honey-glazed ham) and seafood stations, breakfast dishes, salads, lunch items and desserts (Easter egg cakes, lamb cakes, pastries). It's $78 for adults, $38 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. Hop in for the Easter specials of fancy fried cheese ($11.99); the 12-ounce KC strip with a blue cheese truffle crust, asparagus and salsa cruda and mashed potatoes ($32); and grilled maple bourbon salmon with two sides ($19), which are available April 6-9 for dine-in only. Add on the Buzzed Bunny Espresso Martini for $9.75. Reservations requested.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/holidays. On Easter, Jameson's is serving a special menu from noon to 10 p.m. including baked ham ($29.95) and roast leg of lamb ($29.95). Easter catering specials for six to 10 diners include the leg of lamb package ($300) and bone-in ham package ($200) that come with sides, salad and rolls. Order by Friday, April 7.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd, Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. For Easter Sunday, dine on chef's specials and the regular menu. Reservations are highly suggested.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Easter specials, which consist of baked ham, cedar-planked salmon, jumbo scallops, rotisserie roasted pork and prime rib, are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 9. The special carryout dinner that serves eight to 12 includes baked ham or rotisserie roasted pork, salad, sides and cheesecake for $169.95. Pre-order for pickup on Easter.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie's Kitchen has Easter covered with its champagne brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring an egg and omelet station, prime rib, ham, breakfast fare, sides, pastries, fruit, desserts and more for $45 for adults and $16 for kids 4-12. Reservations required. Or cater in with the eggs Benedict kit ($60), biscuits and gravy ($32), crepe kit ($25), French toast casserole bake ($30), lox package ($100), prime rib dinner ($260 for four, $395 for six), maple-glazed pork tenderloin ($185 for four, $275 for six), and brunch package for four ($60). Order ahead for pickup before 9 a.m. or after 1 p.m. on Easter.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/easter. For Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9, indulge in macadamia nut French toast ($19), steak and eggs ($39), crab eggs Benedict ($22), KonaMosa and Bloody Mary specials and more. For dinner, order up the prime rib surf and turf ($46) and finish with the Lemon Slice dessert ($14). Reservations required.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-5050, lambsfarm.org/. Take the kids to meet the Easter Bunny and take photos during the Bunny Brunch Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, when seatings are available at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon. The menu includes breakfast and lunch items and desserts. It's $17.95 per person. Reservations required. On Easter Sunday, the brunch buffet seatings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It's $29.99 for adults and $11.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel

5300 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 447-4275, loewshotels.com/chicago-ohare/dining/restaurant, resy.com/. The Ashburn's Executive Chef Chuck Gillis has planned an Easter Brunch with the Bunny starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9, in the Montrose Room at the hotel. Dine from a full buffet that includes breakfast items, pastries, carving stations, a seafood station, a children's buffet, a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar and more. Plus, meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. It's $79 for adults, $29 for kids 3-14, and free for kids younger than 3. When making reservations, a prepayment of $25 per person is required that will be removed from the final bill.

Lucille at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events-spring/. Kids can take photos with the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs during Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. Expect a variety of stations, including starter, omelet, breakfast, crepes, carving, seafood, doughnuts and waffles, entree, children's and Bloody Mary. Unlimited champagne, bellinis, mimosas and more are included in the $95 price for adults. It's $40 for kids 5-12 and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. On Easter, L. Woods is serving the BLT deviled eggs, queen and king cuts of prime rib and lemon cheesecake for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Reservations required. Easter catering orders for eight to 10 diners are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6, for pickup Sunday, April 9.

Maggiano's Little Italy

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/. Maggiano's is taking reservations now for the dine-in family-style Easter that includes pesto and roasted tomato deviled eggs, Caesar or Maggiano's salad, two entrees (garlic herb-roasted chicken, chicken Parmesan, salmon, baked ham), two pastas, two sides and two desserts (carrot cake, warm apple crostada, tiramisu or chocolate layered cake). Add on a mimosa or Maggiano's Italian sangria. Or order carryout in advance.

Main Street Social

608 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3490, mainstreetsoc.com/. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Sunday, the Italian- and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant will be serving lobster Benedict, lemon ricotta pancakes, avocado toast, steak and eggs, breakfast pizza, chicken and waffles, Bloody Marys, mimosas, frosés and more. Reservations required.

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort

In the Grand Marquee Pavilion at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/ep-easter-brunch.php. Meet the Easter Bunny while enjoying Easter brunch, which includes omelet and carving stations, chilled seafood, breakfast and lunch items, a children's station and more. Seatings are at 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 1, 1:30 and 2 p.m. April 9. It's $49 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/. The Easter Sunday three-course menu includes a soup or salad, an entree (crab and shrimp stuffed salmon ($50), Chilean sea bass ($65), filet mignon ($60), twin North Atlantic lobster tails ($60)), and a dessert (cheesecake, upside down candied walnut apple pie, chocolate silk pie). Reservations required.

Meridian Banquet

1701 Algonquin Road, Rolling Meadows, (847) 952-8181, meridianbanquets.com/. Indulge in the Easter Champagne Brunch, which includes carving, omelet, waffle and yogurt stations, seafood, breakfast items, roasted leg of lamb, pineapple-glazed ham, deviled eggs, salads, fruit, pastries, desserts, champagne, mimosas and more. Don't miss the chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Make reservations for seatings at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2 p.m. It's $49.99 for adults and $22.99 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/. On Easter Sunday, the four-course, prix fixe menu includes a choice of cold tapas, hot tapas, entree and dessert. It's $89.95 per person. The vegetarian option is $39. The kids' menu includes grilled chicken ($20), grilled beef tenderloin ($23), pasta with butter or tomato ($12), chicken tenders ($11) and an ice cream sundae ($6). Reservations required.

Michael Jordan's Steak House

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/. This Easter, dine on filet mignon Benedict ($41), MJSH fried chicken and waffles ($29), Belgian waffle ($21), steak and eggs skillet ($37) and lamb chops ($55) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9. Reservations required.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Elgin, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make Easter easy with an individual meal or family-style four pack for dine-in, pickup or delivery. The $21.95 per person options include a honey-baked ham dinner, osso bucco pork shank, or the Italian Combo Dinner with lasagna and chicken Parmesan. Order before Friday, April 7, for pickup on Easter.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/easter/. Morton's celebrates Easter with a three-course dinner Friday through Sunday, April 7-9, that includes a choice of starter (Caesar salad, artisan goat cheese salad or lobster bisque (extra $3)), center-cut filet and cold-water lobster tail (8-ounce filet is $79, 12-ounce filet is $99, 7-ounce wagyu filet is $119), and dessert (Key lime pie, crème brûlée, Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake (extra $6)). Reservations required.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday, the three-course brunch features a starter (overnight oats, Gulf shrimp ceviche, baby kale salad); an entree (steak and eggs, wild mushroom omelet, porcelet porchetta hash, Niche burger, pan-roasted Fjord trout Benedict), and a sweet (carrot cake, fruit tart, dark chocolate torte). It's $55 for adults and $25 for kids 8 and younger. Reservations required.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Share Easter brunch with your family and the Easter Bunny (one photo is included) at the 10 a.m. and noon seatings April 9. The menu includes salads, brunch dishes, pastries, create-your-own omelet station, carving station, fruits, mimosas, Bloody Marys and more. Reservations required.

Old Town Pour House will be serving the Sweet Child O' Mine stuffed brioche French toast for Easter brunch. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Dine on brunch April 9 when OTPH will be serving specialties such as Sweet Child O' Mine (stuffed brioche French toast), Easy Like Sunday Morning (breakfast flatbread), Chimi Hendrix (breakfast chimichanga), brunch cocktails, mimosa flights and more. Reservations required.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Make reservations now for Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Palm Court is celebrating Easter with baked ham, leg of lamb, shrimp rigatoni in vodka sauce, seared scallops and shrimp risotto, king crab legs, roasted prime rib, surf and turf, Tomahawk steak, four-layer carrot cake and more. Reservations required.

Nutella French toast is on Pennyville Station's Easter brunch menu April 9. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. The family-style Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 includes Nutella French toast, fruit, pot stickers, ham, lamb chops, rigatoni with vodka sauce, chopped salad, brownies, lemon squares and more. It's $39.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids 6-12, and $9.95 for kids 2-5. Reservations required.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 9, Perry's is offering the full menu and Easter specials featuring Perry's Pear Salad or carrot ginger soup, double-smoked triple-glazed ham ($49) or caramelized prime rib ($69) with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine, and white chocolate cheesecake for an extra $9. The kids' ham meal is $19. The family-style Easter meal for four to-go features ham ($139) or prime rib ($199). Order in advance for pickup from 11 a.m. to close Saturday or Sunday, April 8-9, (heat and eat) or Sunday, April 9 (ready to eat).

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Reservations are open for the Easter Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 featuring a waffle station, carving station, sweets table, bottomless mimosas and aperol spritzes and more. The Easter Bunny will be stopping by to take pictures with the kids and give out treats. It's $35 for adults, $15 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger.

Pomeroy

844 Spruce, Winnetka, (847) 999-3090, pomeroywinnetka.com/. Reservations are recommended for Pomeroy's Easter dining options, which include brunch from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., lunch from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. During the Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, April 1, kids can hunt for eggs, visit with the Easter Bunny and dine on a kid-friendly buffet. It's $22/$27 for kids 11 and older, $17/$20 for kids 6-10, $12/$15 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. On April 9, the restaurant will be hosting an Easter Champagne Brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's $65 for adults, $20 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Deviled farm eggs are on Prairie Grass Cafe's Easter buffet brunch offerings April 9. - Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. The Easter buffet brunch is back this year from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 9. Dine on deviled farm eggs, salads, moussaka, salmon cakes, glazed ham, made-to-order omelets and crepes, breakfast items, sweets and more. Reservations required. Or order an Easter Dinner Package for two to-go that includes sliced ham, crispy sweet potatoes, salad, sides, soup and carrot cake squares for $118. Order by Thursday, April 6, for pick up from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Easter.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/event/youre-invited-to-easter-brunch/. Make reservations before April 3 for Easter brunch seatings at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Fill up on made-to-order omelets, carving items, breakfast and lunch items, fresh seafood, kids' buffet and more. It's $46 for adults, $26 for kids 4-13, and free for kids 3 and younger. Meet the Easter Bunny, too.

Qulinarnia

1730 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 981-0480, qulinarnia.com/. The a la carte Easter options include pork tenderloin roulade ($18), beef roast ($25), beef goulash ($22), stuffed chicken breast ($18), sides, soups, salads and more. Order ahead for pickup or delivery.

Real Urban Barbecue

2119 Clearwater Drive, Oak Brook, (630) 601-6588, and 1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474, realurbanbbq.com/. If you're hosting Easter, consider RUB's catering deals: smoked boneless ham or sliced smoked turkey breast ($15 a pound), sliced smoked brisket or slab of baby back ribs ($25), sides (golden corn bake, homestyle mac and cheese, creamed spinach), and desserts (apple pie, lemon supreme pie, French silk pie, coconut macaroons). Order ahead for pickup or delivery on Easter.

Rosebud

711 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900; 12350 Derby Road, Lemont, (630) 599-6000; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800; rosebudrestaurants.com/easter-rosebud-restaurants/. Easter specials include roasted lamb rack, lobster Frances and sliced rib-eye, plus Italian desserts such as tiramisu and cannoli. Reservations required. Or the carryout Easter Dinner Package for four for $250 includes sausage and peppers, meatballs and polenta, meat lasagna, ravioli marinara, chateaubriand, brick chicken and tiramisu. Order by April 6.

Ruth's Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/promotions/easter-at-ruths/. For Easter, consider Ruth's Classics Menu, which includes salad or lobster bisque, filet and shrimp or surf and turf, one side and a dessert. Reservations required.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Unit 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Make reservations for the Easter Brunch buffet from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9. Offerings include breakfast items, salad, avocado toast, oysters, marinated skirt steak, ceviche, poached shrimp, frittata, cheesecake and more for $65 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Saranello's is hosting an Easter buffet brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 featuring shrimp cocktail, pasta and more. It's $44.95 for adults and $22.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

The special carrot cake scone will be available for Easter and throughout April at Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights. - Courtesy of Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. For dining at home, the a la carte Easter brunch options include lox and lemon chive cream cheese ($35), half dozen biscuits with jam ($45), sausage gravy ($40), strawberry rhubarb poptarts ($6 each), carrot cake scone, ($5 each), blueberry chai jam ($14) and Bloody Mary Mix ($18). For Easter dinner, consider the Berkshire spiral bone-in 8-pound ham ($150, serves 16-18), Anson Mills grits ($14), Regiis Ova caviar board ($80), smoked trout roe caviar board ($35) or raspberry chocolate pistachio tart ($8 each). Order ahead for pickup from 1-2:30 p.m. April 8. The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter. Reservations required.

Dine on a la carte Easter brunch specials such as the crab and cheddar quiche at Seasons 52. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/brunch. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9, dine in on a la carte Easter brunch featuring crab and cheddar quiche, upright French toast, apricot-glazed spiral ham, and wood-grilled shrimp and grits, plus mimosas, sangrias, Bloody Marys, rosé lemonade and strawberry hibiscus margaritas. For dinner, consider the special apricot-glazed spiral ham with sweet potato mash and maple-pecan streusel that's available for dine-in or to-go. Reservations required. Or order an Easter Green Box To Go for four or six that includes apricot-glazed spiral ham ($145), cedar plank-roasted salmon ($165) or wood-grilled beef tenderloin ($195), plus salad, two sides and Mini Indulgence desserts. Order by Wednesday, April 5, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Shaw's Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/events/easter-sunday/. Shaw's is offering Easter dinners of baked ham, au gratin potatoes and sautéed green beans for $27 and herb roasted leg of lamb with roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus and au jus for $39 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Also on the menu are the homemade triple layer carrot cake for $10 and Shaw's Oyster Mary for $15. Reservations are highly recommended.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. Dine from the special Easter menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 featuring Belgian waffle, ham steak, steak frites, biscuits and chorizo gravy, monkey bread, carrot cake and more. Reservations required.

Sophia Steak

181 E. Laurel Ave., Lake Forest, (847) 920-7002, and 1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/. Easter brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with the dinner menu available from 2:30-9:30 p.m. April 9. Reservations required.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. Make reservations now for the Easter brunch buffet, available from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 9. Highlights include prime rib, spiral ham, chicken Marsala, mini crabcakes, shrimp cocktail, made-to-order omelets and more.

Stan's Donuts is offering the Coconut Easter Basket doughnut April 4-9. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092, stansdonuts.com/. April 4-9, Stan's is offering the Coconut Easter Basket, which is a coconut cake doughnut soaked in coconut milk and then topped with yellow coconut flakes and three chocolate eggs.

Stolp Island Social

5 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 340-4980, stolpislandsocial.com/. Indulge in Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9. Reservations required.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/easter/. Make reservations now for Easter lunch or dinner.

Tamarack Golf Club

24032 W. Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, (630) 904-4000, tamarackgc.com/. For Easter, Tamarack will be serving up brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with seatings every 30 minutes. Dine on seasonal brunch favorites and from a carving and dessert station. It's $59.99 for adults, $29.99 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Bring the family to the Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 that includes a chocolate bunny for all kids and one Easter basket per table. On the menu are French toast, pancakes, prime rib, roasted ham, salmon, desserts and more. It's $34.99 for adults, $10.99 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Tapville Social

216 S. Washington, Naperville, (630) 536-8739, tapvillesocial.com/naperville. During Easter brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Tapville Social will be offering a special Peep mimosa flight. Reservations required.

Tavern On The Point

6724 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, (773) 867-6300, tavernonthepoint.com/. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9, enjoy the $25 Easter Bunny Brunch. The prix fixe menu includes a choice of Greek lamb meatballs or deviled eggs; a date or passion salad or bowl of fruit; a brunch entree (spring omelet, pancakes, eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles); and a dessert (vanilla panna cotta or tiramisu). For an extra $10, upgrade your entree to lamb chops, chicken matone, salmon or ham from the bone. Reservations required.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/. On Easter, the Brazilian steakhouse will be opening early at 11 a.m. Reservations required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/. Visit and take complimentary photos with the Easter Bunny while dining on brunch that includes waffle, omelet, ham, seafood, breakfast, coffee and dessert stations and a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. Seatings are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 9. It's $60 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Timothy O'Tooles Pub

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; timothyotooles.com/. Easter specials available April 8-9 include smoked salmon flatbread ($14), lamb French dip ($21), lemon rock shrimp pasta ($20), Monte Cristo ($16), orange French toast ($14), strawberry pistachio arugula salad ($16) and kids waffle bento box ($8). Pair the specials with the Buzzed Bunny Mimosa and Strawberry Basil Gin Smash. Reservations requested.

End your Easter meal at Truluck's with carrot cake topped with cream cheese icing, spicy pecans and a warm butterscotch sauce. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. Besides specialties such as miso-glazed sea bass, sesame seared tuna, prime king crab, South African lobster tails and carrot cake ($10.50 petite, $15 full-size), on Easter Sunday, Truluck's will be serving the special Spring Fling cocktail (vodka, Ramazotti Rosato, cava, raspberries, fresh lime, almond syrup and mint) for $15. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.

Villa Olivia

1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, (630) 540-4170, bartlettparks.org/. Seatings are every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 for Easter Brunch. Dine on breakfast items, honey maple glazed ham, roasted strip loin of beef, baked salmon, chicken, sesame cilantro shrimp, sides, salads, soup, desserts, pastries, pies and more. It's $38.95 for adults, $18.95 for kids 6-10 and $7.95 for kids 3-5. Reservations required.

Violi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 592-2104, tavernavioli.com/. The Greek restaurant will be hosting Easter Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9. If you'll be celebrating Greek Easter at home, Violi is offering catering packages for two to-go for $120 that include breads and spreads (beetroot tzatziki, spicy feta, charred eggplant, tarama and black caviar), horiatiki salad, spinach frittata, slow-roasted lamb gyros, bouzoukia potatoes, braised horta and breakfast bougatsa. Order by 6 p.m. April 12 for pickup on April 15.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Starting at 11 a.m. April 9, the Easter brunch menu includes steak and eggs, white chocolate strawberry French toast, spring vegetable frittata and blueberry skillet cornbread, while dinner features barbecue lamb shoulder, prime London broil, halibut with spring puttanesca and strawberry shortcake sundae. Reservations required.

Whistle Stop Cafe

15 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, (847) 587-5654, whistlestopfoxlake.com/. Whistle Stop will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Easter Sunday.

Wildfire will be plating the braised Colorado lamb shank for Easter this year. - Courtesy of Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire fetes Easter with a $44.95 special featuring braised Colorado lamb shank served with fresh spinach and cauliflower mashed potatoes. It's available for dine-in and carryout. Reservations required.