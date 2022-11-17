Things to do Nov. 18-24: Tree lightings, light shows, craft fairs, holiday theater and more

All ages can enjoy the Sparkle Light Festival that opens Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Rosemont's Impact Field. Courtesy of Sparkle Light Festival

Ongoing

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 27 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. epd.org/news/fall-flower-show.

Yuletide Treasures: 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 23, at DuPage Art League, 218 W. Front St., Wheaton. Features one-of-a-kind gifts, all handmade by local artists. dupageartleague.org.

Festival of Trees at Hawthorn Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Stop by the lower level of Macy's Court and vote for your favorite holiday-themed tree for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree. shophawthornmall.com.

Verse Immersive, The Art of the Future: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, through Dec. 13, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A holographic, 30-minute theater experience with cutting-edge augmented reality technology used by NASA. See breathtaking landscapes, solve puzzles, interact with mythical creatures and more. Tickets start at $25. navypier.org.

"Season's Greetings": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 18, in the Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's production of Alan Ayckbourn's entertaining look at the anxiety and high jinks of an average family during the holidays. Contains mature themes and language. $40-$42. atthemac.org/events/seasons-greetings.

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Jan. 1, at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

"Elf the Musical": 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Jan. 8, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Musical stage adaptation of the holiday film. drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical/.

"The Sound of Music": 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 14 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical as directed by Amber Mak. The Grand Gallery will be decked out for the season with a giant, two-story, fully decorated Christmas tree. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Masks are encouraged, but optional. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

"Jeeves Intervenes": Various times and dates through Dec. 4 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. First Folio Theatre launches its final season with the very first adventure of Bertie and Jeeves. $44-$59; $20 for students. firstfolio.org.

Lightscape: Various times and dates through Jan. 8 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Explore a new path and new light-filled installations. $30 for members, $32 for nonmembers for adults; $14/$16 for children; free for ages 2 and younger; tickets purchased the day of the event are $2 more. www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

"Wicked": Various times and dates through Dec. 4 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $59-$106. (312) 977-1700, ext. 1259, or broadwayinchicago.com/theatre/chicagos-james-m-nederlander-theatre.

Starts before Friday

IllumiBrew: 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. For ages 21 or older. See the 10th annual Illumination: Tree Lights while sampling seasonal beers, ciders and meads from local breweries stationed along the Illumination trail. Thursday: $80 general admission; $40 designated driver; Friday is sold out. mortonarb.org.

"Beauty and the Beast Jr.": 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. The classic story follows Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. $9-$17. parkfun.com.

Friday, Nov. 18

Merry Makers Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 816 W. Highland Ave., Elgin. Items for sale include wreaths, holiday decorations, ornaments, crocheted baby items, afghans, hats and scarves. Shop for homemade holiday cookies, breads, fudge and more. (847) 888-2230.

Christkindlmarket Chicago: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 18 through Dec. 24, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket/.

State Street Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Nov. 18 through Dec. 18, at 35 S. State St., Chicago. More than 70 vendors, holiday-focused programming, and educational forums for small business owners. LoopChicago.com/Market.

Winterland: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, and 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Santa's Workshop, a carousel, market vendors, food and beverage offerings, a 12,000-square-foot ice rink, carnival rides and games, ice bumper cars, music and more. The expanded event extends inside Wrigley Field this year. General admission is free; admission to Wrigley Field is $5. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. gallagherway.com.

Amaze Light Festival: 4-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and Wednesdays, Nov. 18-30, and through Jan. 8, at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. An all-immersive storybook experience with five themed worlds of light displays, activities, holiday music and dynamic live performances. Adult: $36, kids: $30; VIP adult: $86; VIP child: $80. amazelightfestival.com.

Holiday Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at ClaySpace Ceramic Arts Studio, 740 Front St., Lisle. One-of-a-kind items by artists, including ceramics, glass, art, ornaments and gifts. clayspace.net/events.

Providence Christmas Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Northwest Bible Baptist Church, 9N889 Nesler Road, Elgin. Features quilts, jewelry, ornaments, wreaths, lawn games, cookies, pies and homemade concessions. Free admission. facebook.com/providencechristmasmarket.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake Nov. 18. - Daily Herald File Photo

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99. santasrocknlights.com.

It's Thanksgiving Downers Grove: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Lincoln Center, 917 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Kids 3-9 can watch a Thanksgiving special, visit with a special character, enjoy snacks and create festive crafts. An adult must stay to supervise. $20-$30. dgparks.org/calendar/events/its-thanksgiving-dg.

City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue and Washington Street, Chicago. Chicago's official tree lighting. chicago.gov.

Gilberts tree lighting ceremony: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. villageofgilberts.com.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays begin with a shopping open house Nov. 18 and include carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides weekends Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, Santa visits Nov. 25 to Dec. 18, and more. - Courtesy of Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: Shopping Open House 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; carriage rides by reservation weekends, Nov. 19 through Dec. 18, in Historic Downtown Long Grove. On Friday, preview the holiday festivities while stores are open late. Holiday carolers will be on hand, and Santa will visit select weekends Nov. 25 through Dec. 18. Santa and his elves will also be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Horse-drawn carriage rides are $15 per person and require reservations. longgrove.org.

Santa's Arrival, A Christmas Story PJ Party: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Santa will enter through the southwest entrance near Maggiano's and make his way to the Santa set located on the lower level near Macy's. Each registered child will receive "A Christmas Story" swag bag. See Santa's live reindeer outside and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. Visits with Santa are free; photos with Santa will be available to purchase from Cherry Hill Programs. Tickets are $5 per child; free for adults and kids 2 and younger. shophawthornmall.com.

Shine Light Show: 6-10 p.m. nightly from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook, and Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Drive-through light shows feature a wonderland of more than one million synchronized lights. Only one ticket per vehicle is required. $32.99-$42.99. shinelightshow.com.

Tree Lighting on Spring Road: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Wild Meadows Trace Park, 483 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Holiday Tree lighting ceremony in Elmhurst with festive Christmas carols, Santa Claus arriving aboard a fire engine at 6:30 p.m., hot chocolate and cookies. exploreelmhurst.com.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and the newly crowned Little Mr. and Miss Aurora, will light the city's holiday tree during the annual Winter Lights celebration, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in downtown Aurora. - Courtesy of the City of Aurora

Winter Lights: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in downtown Aurora. Illuminated parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus steps off at 6:30 p.m. at Downer Place and proceeds from Water Street to River Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Mayor Richard Irvin and the newly crowned Little Mr. and Miss Aurora, will light the city's holiday tree. The tree lighting and fireworks display are best viewed from the east end of the Downer Place bridge. After the fireworks, Stolp Avenue, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, will be filled with music, food, hot cocoa and artisan vendors and roaming costumed characters at Millennium Plaza. aurora-il.org.

Woman's Club of Evanston Holiday Bazaar: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Woman's Club of Evanston, 1702 Chicago Ave., Evanston. One-of-a-kind gifts including jewelry, photography, glass art, specialty foods, home entertaining, pet items, clothing and more. Proceeds support local charities via the WCE Community Grants Fund. Friday Preview Party admission is $25; free admission Saturday and Sunday. wcofe.org.

Art of the Land: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at Starline Factory, 306 W. Front St., Harvard. The Land Conservancy's annual art show and juried event features works of regional artists and artisans who draw inspiration from the local landscape. Artwork, artisan items, nature photography contest, live music, appetizers and raffle prizes. Thirty percent of art sold supports The Land Conservancy. conservemc.org.

Explore the Sound Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Features the Concert Choir, Women's Chorale, Chamber Singers and guest instrumentalists performing selections from various locations throughout the hall. $3-$10. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Bravo Amici: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Combines pop, Broadway, West End and opera. $24-$34. bataviafineartscentre.org.

"A Christmas Carol": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 26 and Dec. 2-3; 2 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and 26 and Dec. 3-4; 8 p.m. Nov. 25; and 4 p.m. Nov. 27, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren, Woodstock. Meet Elizabeth Scrooge and journey to 1840s London in this new adaptation by Jeff Cook of Charles Dickens' holiday classic. $18-$26. theatre121.org.

"Silent Sky": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Elgin Community College's SecondSpace, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. ECC Theatre production about 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and her place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. $12-$14. eccartscenter.org.

"A Christmas Chaos": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., 8th floor, Elgin. Elgin Theatre Co.'s production of Michael Wehrli's holiday comedy. $18-$20. elgin-theatre.org/next-production.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Christmas in the Country Craft Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. The 42nd annual show features 70 juried crafters selling unique handmade goods, plus homemade treats and parishioner-made craft items. Admission $2; free for kids with paid guardian. (847) 641-1330.

Christmas Crossroads Craft Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, at Lockport East High School Field House, 1333 E. 7th St., Lockport. The 51st annual show, hosted by the Lockport Woman's Club, features more than 170 artists, crafters and makers. Free parking and shuttle, food vendors and more. Admission $5; free for kids 12 and younger. cityoflockport.net/calendar.aspx?EID=1279.

Art + Market Aurora: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Society 57, 100 S. River St., Aurora. Fall-themed market with local vendors and makers. Free. auroradowntown.org/art-and-market.

Breakfast and Lunch with Santa: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at The Village Squire, 480 S. Randall Road, South Elgin. Have breakfast or lunch with Santa. Includes crafts, coloring and reindeer food. Breakfast is $13 for residents and $18 for nonresidents; lunch is $13 for kids and $18 for adults for residents and $18/$25 for nonresidents. Register at southelgin.com/registration.

Cookie Walk: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, 431 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Features cookies sold by the pound and assorted baked goods. Sponsored by the Women of Faith, proceeds will benefit the missions and ministries of the church. faithlutheran-ah.org.

Farm-to-Table Pie-A-Palooza: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Learn to create one sweet pie and a savory pie in this farm-to-table class. Each participant will go home with their creations and a pie plate. For ages 18 and older. $20-$25. parkfun.com.

Holiday Craft Show Fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Alive Center, 500 W. 5th Ave., Naperville. The Alive Center and Fruits of the Spirit host a holiday craft show. All proceeds benefit the Alive Center free after-school teen programs. alivecenter.org.

Holy Apostles Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry. Crafts, gifts, refurbished jewelry, baked treats, coffee, and a Cookie Walk of specialty cookies on Saturday. (815) 385-5673.

Tom-A-Hawk Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in parking lot X, 309 River St., Aurora. Run on a flat and fast course along the Fox River, finishing with the final straightaway across the pedestrian bridge. Two Brothers Roundhouse opens at 10 a.m. for the post-race celebration, with the awards ceremony at 11 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Aurora East Educational Foundation and A + Foundation for West Aurora Schools. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Aurora/TomAHawk5k.

Christmas on the Fox Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, at the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. All items are handmade by the exhibiting artist, including Christmas floral and candies, jewelry, photography, paper crafts, apparel and accessories, whimsical folk art with holiday themes and more. Holiday greens for sale from Heinz Brothers Greenhouse. artoftheheartland.com/christmasonthefox.html.

Christmas at Corron Farm: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Historic Corron Farm, 7N761 Corron Road, St. Charles. Visit with Santa, holiday market, snack barn, free hot cocoa, live music by The Caroling Connection and more. Free. corronfarm.org.

Almost a Winter's Day: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at SEBA Park, 151 Water St., South Elgin. Make s'mores and crafts, decorate cookies and drop off a letter to Santa (and get a reply from the North Pole). Other events include Asphalt Curling, an ice sculptor, a bonfire, a tree-decorating contest and a giant sling shot. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. and stays until 4:45 p.m. for pictures. The village tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. at Panton Mill Park. Ends with fireworks, rescheduled from the End of Summer Music Fling. Free. For parking, see southelgin.com.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. High-end production of Charles Dickens' classic. $63-$109. goodmantheatre.org.

Light Up The Park: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Tree lighting includes visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free horse-drawn sleigh rides, carolers and ice sculpting. Ice skating at the park begins at 11 a.m. ParkwayBankPark.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 Illumination, Tree Lights opens for the season on Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 7 at Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Illumination, Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Jan. 7, (except Nov. 21, 24 and 28) at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore this one-of-a-kind spectacle of color, light and sound featuring six new displays, a special Human+Nature display and an experience featuring 150 colorful lanterns. $16-$27. mortonarb.org.

Palatine Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:45-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Enjoy holiday music performed by the Palatine Children's Chorus and help Santa light the holiday tree. Children can take pictures with Santa in the Towne Square gazebo. palatine.il.us.

Hoffman Estates Friendship Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. During the village's 15th annual Friendship Tree Lighting Ceremony, Mayor McLeod will be joined by Cub Scout Troop 197 to light the tree and kick off a large fireworks display. Sponsored by the Celebrations Commission. hoffmanestates.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2014 A fireworks display will be a highlight of the 15th annual Hoffman Estates Friendship Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 19.

Willow Hill Lights Show: 5-10 p.m. nightly from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Jan. 1, at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook. The drive-through holiday lights show features a 1.6-mile route with more than one million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. See the abominable snowman, Rudolph and his reindeer pals, the Twelve Days of Christmas and Frosty and his friends. $40 per car. willowhillswintermagic.com.

Reindeer Run: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Be the first to see the lights of Holiday Magic during the two-mile course, which is within Brookfield Zoo. Pavilions open with music from 5:30-9 p.m. Run begins at 7 p.m. Member registration: $25; nonmember registration: $30. czs.org/ReindeerRun2022.

Shakespeare -- The Magic of the Word: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the ECC Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Clay S. Jenkinson's 90-minute performance features the recitation of great moments in Shakespeare, commentary, biographical details, discussions of Shakespearean themes, and a practical guide to overcoming "Shakespeare intimidation." $35. Dine at Spartan Terrace Before the show for $29. eccartscenter.org.

St. Charles Singers A Little More Mozart: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Members of St. Charles Singers, accompanied by a string quartet and keyboardist, reprise "Mozart Journey" favorites and some secular Mozart pieces. Includes complimentary beverages (beer, wine, soft drinks). $25-$30. norrisculturalarts.com.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra's Music of Mexico and Spain: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Violinist William Hagen performs Édouard Lalo's flamboyant "Symphonie espagnole," written for the renowned Spanish violinist Pablo de Sarasate. Also features Mexican composers José Pablo Moncayo's dramatic "Tierra de Temporal" and Carlos Chávez's groundbreaking "Sinfonía India," which incorporates Indigenous folk tunes and percussion instruments; and Arturo Márquez's Danzón No. 2. $15-$43. dupagesymphony.org.

ESO Music for Strings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave., Elgin. Elgin Symphony Orchestra performs Mendelssohn's String Symphony No. 10 in B minor, Elgar's "Serenade for Strings," Efraín Amaya's "Angelica" and Dvorák's "Serenade for Strings." $20, $5 for students, free for ages 17 or younger with paid adult. elginsymphony.org.

"The Immersive Nutcracker": Various dates and times from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Monday, Jan. 2, at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Experience "The Nutcracker" brought to life on a majestic scale, featuring Tchaikovsky's "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and more. lighthouseartspace.com/artspace/chicago.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Artisan Faire: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster St., Skokie. Features handcrafted wares created by local artists including jewelry, knits, children's clothes and accessories, ceramics, cards, fused glass, prints, soaps, Judaica and more. Free gift wrapping. Artist donations will be raffled off at 1 p.m. Presented by the Sisterhood Temple Beth Israel. Free admission. (847) 675-0951 or tbiskokie.org.

Grayslake Turkey Trot 5K: 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Grayslake Central High School, 400 N. Lake St., Grayslake. Race starts and finishes at the track. Registrants will be given a race shirt based on availability. $35 until Nov. 18; $45 Nov. 19-20. gchsboosterclub.org.

Prospect High School Holiday Gift & Craft Boutique: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Prospect High School, 801 W. Kensington Road, Mount Prospect. Features jewelry, ornaments, home decor and more. Concessions and raffles. The 12th annual fundraising event benefits the students of Prospect High School. Admission is $3 (cash). prospecttpc.org/events_craftfair2022.

Holiday Boutique: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Congregation, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette. Hosted by the Sisterhood of Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Congregation, the boutique features vendors selling unique merchandise including jewelry, clothing, handbags, accessories, personalized gifts, art work, toys and more. Vaccinations required, masks optional. (847) 256-1213 or information@bhbe.org.

Turkey/Ham Giveaway: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Belvidere Mall, 2107 Belvidere Road, Waukegan. A turkey and ham giveaway. waukeganil.gov.

Turkey Shoot Free-Throw Contest: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Register for the individual or team competition. Each participant shoots 15 free throws. First place in each division receives a turkey; second place receives a pie. Participants can compete for prizes in the vertical jump and shuttle run turkey dash. nbparks.org/events/turkey-shoot-free-throw-contest-2.

Holiday Magic and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:45-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Green and Center streets, Bensenville. Holiday car parade begins at 4:45 p.m. Santa arrives along Center Street beginning at Tioga School and ending in Town Center. Take photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Holiday car parade winners announced on stage at 6:45 p.m. and tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Free commemorative ornaments and refreshments while supplies last. Bring new unwrapped toys, new or gently used coats, and nonperishable food items for the annual toy, food and coat drives. bensenville.il.us.

Monday, Nov. 21

Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Designer Joyce Grattoni will show participants how to create a centerpiece with eucalyptus, mums, roses and fresh foliage. $65, includes parking. Register at cantigny.org.

Movie Mondays: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Screening of the 2009 "Chak De! India" ("Let's Go! India") starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Malavade. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $1, cash only ($20 bills or less). Credit/debit cards accepted at concessions. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

"A Love Song": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. After Hours Film Society screening of the film starring Dale Dickey and Wes Studi. A discussion follows the film. $7-$11. afterhoursfilmsociety.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Lego Party: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Create ships, UFOs, planes, cars and more with more than 100 pounds of Lego bricks and elements. Students will build themselves into a 6-foot tower of bricks. Bring a nut-free lunch and drink. nbparks.org/events/thanksgiving-lego-party-2.

Mount Prospect Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Tree lighting with hot chocolate, cookies and carols. The Christkindlmarket will be open. mountprospect.org.

Bret Michaels Home for the Holidays: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Bret Michaels returns for his annual holiday show featuring music from Poison and holiday songs. $59. arcadalive.com/event/bret-michaels-240-670.

World's Greatest Dad featuring Jimmy Carrane: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. From fertility treatments to a disastrous funeral, Carrane shares his discovery that you don't have to be the "greatest" to be a good dad. Tickets are $30. metropolisarts.com.

Sparkle Light Festival: Various dates and times from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities including train rides, winter tubing and themed mazes. A special menu of festive food and beverages will be available. $25. sparklerosemont.com.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Naperville Noon Lions 5K Turkey Trot: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville. 25th annual Naperville Noon Lions 5K Turkey Trot. Until Nov. 18, it's $40 for adults, $30 for kids 10-14 and $25 for kids 9 and younger. It's $45 until Nov. 24. Register at napervilleturkeytrot.com.

Wauconda Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at 118 S. Main St., Wauconda. Participants can register for the 4-mile chip-timed run around Bangs Lake or the 2-mile fun run/walk down Main Street. Participants will receive a T-shirt and race bib. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Wauconda/Island Lake Food Pantry. facebook.com/WaucondaTurkeyTrot.

Turkey Day Skate: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Admission is $2 per skater; skates can be rented for $4. winpark.org/event/turkey-day-skate/.

Thanksgiving With the Sailors: Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, 910 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. The church will host Naval Recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station on Thanksgiving Day. A meal will be served at noon followed by entertainment. The community is invited. Free; RSVP by Nov. 21. newlife-wels.org/tnx.htm.

Winter Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 8, at Central Park, Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. A free half-mile illuminated walk along paved pathways. The path will be closed during inclement weather. Purchase cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa in the Cocoa Cabin in the Central Park West building from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25-27. obparks.org/winterlights.