Festivals Aug. 26-Sept. 1: Coon Creek Country Days, Rockin' in the Park, Port Clinton Art Festival & more

Whimsical and engrossing chalk art like these 2019 works by Amanda-lee Harris, left, Zach Herndon and Shawn McCann will be on display this weekend as part of the free Chalk Howard Street mini art fest. Courtesy of Chris Guillen

Starts before Friday

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, one block south of Allen, on State Street, Hampshire. Nightly entertainment, carnival, local crafters, beer garden, kids' activities, Touch-A-Truck, corn boil on Sunday and more. Music from Two Beer Tommy Band at 6 p.m. and Jimmy Nick Band at 8 p.m. Thursday; Smokin' Gunz at 6:30 p.m. and Semple at 9 p.m. Friday; The Couch Coins at 1:30 p.m., Who Cares? at 4 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 6:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and The MacKenzie O'Brien Band at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 9:10 p.m. Saturday; rain date is Sunday. Parade at noon Sunday starting at Warner Street and Washington Avenue, then proceeding west to State Street, and south on State to Terwilliger. hcccd.com.

Carnival rides will light up the night during Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days running through Sunday, Aug. 28. - Courtesy of Coon Creek Country Days

Sacred Rose Fest: Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Headliners include Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey's McGee, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Goose, STS9, Greensky Bluegrass, Kamasi Washington and more. Tickets start at $73.40 for ages 17 and older; $26.91 for kids 10-16; parking is $25.64. sacredrosefest.com.

Elgin End of Summer Bash: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Food trucks on Grove Avenue, between Prairie Street and Lake Street, from 4-9:30 p.m. Modern Day Romeos performs at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Free. For street and parking lot closures, see cityofelgin.org/parking.

Taste of Greektown: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, along Halsted Street, from Adams to Van Buren, Chicago. Greek food, music, dancing and entertainment, shopping and family-friendly activities. Performers include Hellas 2000 and DJ Yanni. $7 donation is suggested. GreektownChicago.org.

Elote Festival: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, at the Round Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Carnival, food trucks and more. Features the 26th Elote Pageant at 6 p.m., performances by Latin Dance Night at 7 p.m. and Carpacho y Su Super Combo at 8 p.m. Friday; Sangre Cardona at 4 p.m., Six Speed Tranny at 5:30 p.m. and Here For The Summer Collective at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Enlace De Nuevo Leon at 4:30 p.m. and headliner Los Chicos del 512, The Selena Experience at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. rlchamber.org or eventbrite.com/.

Palatine Street Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 26; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 27; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the intersection of Brockway and Slade streets, Palatine. Live music, food, drinks, kids' activities, Palatine Police Department canine demonstration, Weber BBQ grilling classes, demonstrations and more. Music from Trippin Billies at 10 p.m. Friday, Hotel California at 10 p.m. Saturday and Mr. Blotto at 4 p.m. Sunday. palatinestreetfest.com.

Skokie's Backlot Bash: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in downtown Skokie. A nod to Skokie's history in movies, the Backlot Bash features beer, food, a carnival midway, bingo, classic auto show, drop-in crafts and more. Music includes Too Hype Crew at 7:15 p.m. and Kid 'n Play at 9 p.m. Friday; Decoy Prayer Meeting at 3:30 p.m., Scott Lucas & the Married Men at 5:30 p.m., Michael McDermott at 7 p.m. and Vertical Horizon at 8:45 p.m. Saturday; and Dave Hoffheimer Band at 1:30 p.m., The Right Now at 3:30 p.m., Son of Abbey at 5 p.m. and Tributasaurus becomes The Kinks at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Backlot Dash 5K and Kids Run at 8 a.m. Saturday. farmers market at 7:30 a.m. and Rotary Club pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Sunday. backlotbash.com/.

The Arlington Heights Historical Museum's Irish Fest takes place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the museum in Arlington Heights. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Irish Fest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. Irish music from Bohola featuring Jimmy Keane and Mulligan Stew. Snacks and drinks for purchase. $5. ahpd.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Watch "The Lego Movie" and buy food from food trucks. shopgenevacommons.com.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Sept. 1, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Features Bee Gees Gold and The Wayouts on Friday and Elton Rohn on Thursday. Fireworks follow the Thursday show. rosemont.com.

Teen Film Fest: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, 500 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. Watch film entries and hear from a panel of judges. Come early to meet the filmmakers preceding the event. Talk film, snack and play games at the After Party held in the Hub. ahml.info/teens/filmfest.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at James Park, Dodge Avenue and Mulford Street, Evanston. See a lineup of the best in environmental and adventure short films. cityofevanston.org.

Naperville Night at the Movies: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Watch "Jungle Cruise." Bring chairs and blankets. Free. napervilleparks.org/outdoormovies.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, through Monday, Oct. 31, at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. Animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See website for activity hours. Tickets are $17 on weekdays, $20 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $30 for adults, $15 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger; parking is $5-$20. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Doggy Dip: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Diamond Lake Beach, 1016 N. Diamond Lake Road, Mundelein. Dogs will get to roam the beach, splash and play or maybe learn to swim. Vendors, treats, games, photos and crafts. Lunch from a food truck will be available for purchase. Adoptable dogs from a local shelter will be at the event. Includes Doggy Swimsuit Contest at 10 a.m. and Doggy Dive Contest at noon. Both have a $5 entry fee and require registration. Dogs must be friendly with people and other dogs, and must be leashed out of the water. A waiver must be signed before entry. No human swimming at the event. mundeleinparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, around Lake Ellyn, Glen Ellyn. More than 45 artists will be featured at this 53rd annual event hosted by the Alliance of Downtown Glen Ellyn. New this year, Yarn & Folk features fiber artists and folk music. There's a barn dance at the boathouse from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost for dance is $10; registration is required. Free. downtownglenellyn.com/event/festival-of-the-arts/.

Art lovers won't want to miss The Port Clinton Art Festival this weekend in Highland Park's Port Clinton Square. - Courtesy of Alisa Bay

Port Clinton Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, at 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Celebrating its 39th year, 260 artists will showcase painting, jewelry, sculpture, photographs, fashion wearables, furniture and more. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Potawatomi Trails Pow Wow: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Shiloh Park, 27th Street, Zion. A celebration of Native-American heritage featuring storytelling, porcupine quill work demos, raffles, live music, vendors and more. $5 for one day or $8 for both for adults; $1 per day for kids 6-12; free for ages 65 and older and kids younger than 6. zionparkdistrict.com.

Reel Doc Fest: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at The Westin Lombard/Chicago, 70 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard. The goal of this film festival is to celebrate the independent film spirit. There will be an awards ceremony to follow. $10. Buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Brazilian Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, live music, vendors, family activities and more. Free. facebook.com/brazilianfestivalUS.

Chalk Howard Street: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Howard Street, between Paulina and Ashland, 7648 N. Paulina St., Chicago. This free street art festival features live music, local vendors, food and drinks, while offering street art experiences as well as street squares available for purchase. Features nationally renowned 3D street artists Amanda-Lee Harris, Zach Herndon and Jessi Queen, as well as Shawn McCann, in addition to 2D chalk artist Harmony Harris and emerging artists who will create vivid and interactive chalk drawings. Live music includes DJ Slacky J, Fruteland Jackson, Kreyol Roots, Urban Rhythm Band, Cally & the Snag and Four Star Brass Band. An interactive dance performance by professional dance artists from Synapse Arts Collective will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. chalkhowardstreet.com.

Alley Art Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Water Street Mall and Downer Place, Aurora. The 12th annual fest features more than 60 local art and artists, music and food vendors. Eastern Fire Belly Dance will perform at 2 p.m. at Mundy Park. Free. alleyartaurora.com.

Galewoodstock Music Fest 2022: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Sayre Language Academy, 1850 N. Newland Ave., Chicago. Features an eclectic array of music, including Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band, Tino and the Latin Swing Factor, The Microphone Misfitz, Nasty Snacks, Bowmanville, Oak Park School of Rock and DJ Handz Solo. Plus, children's activities and entertainers, food, local vendors, artist demonstrations and more. galewoodneighbors.org/Galewoodstock.

Town Square Summer Music Series: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on the 302 South Patio, 271 Town Square, Wheaton. Jim Gruden will perform. townsquarewheaton.com/events/.

Zoo Brew: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brookfield Zoo Pavilions and Discovery Center, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. 21-and-older beer-tasting event. VIP tickets, from 2:30-7:30 p.m. ($95), include special brews and food, 80-plus beer and drink samples, visits with animal ambassadors and a commemorative glass. Full session tickets, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. ($60), include 80-plus beer and drink samples and a commemorative glass. Half session tickets, from noon to 2 p.m. ($40), include 80-plus beer and drink samples and a commemorative glass. Rain or shine. czs.org/ZooBrew2022.

Bughouse Square, A History in Song and Story: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St., Chicago. Celebrate the history of Chicago's oldest public park with an afternoon of music, storytelling, games, food and more. Free and open to the public. newberry.org.

Heritage Fest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. Free, family-friendly event with performances, food and the opportunity to meet with local cultural organizations. Performances include American Aid Society of German Descendants, Grupo Folkorico Quetzal, Hogan Irish Dance, Black History Dancers, The ODUM School of Bandura and Students of Devaki Janakiraman. ahpd.org.

Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials will perform at the Moose-A-Palooza Music Fest Saturday, Aug. 27, in Batavia. - Courtesy of the Winter Blues Summit

Moose-A-Palooza Music Fest: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Batavia Moose Lodge, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Fifth annual festival, with net proceeds going to Batavia Moose Lodge's support for Mooseheart Child City and School. Music from Tin Fiddle at 2 p.m., Head Honchos Band at 4 p.m., Michael Charles and His Band at 6 p.m., and Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials at 8 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase, cash only outside. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. $20 donation. bataviamoose682.org/moose-a-poolooza-2021/.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

West Chicago Food Festival: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in downtown West Chicago. A variety of food and beverage trucks will be stationed in the downtown area. Also, kids' activities and live music from Generation at 4 p.m., Sunfallen at 5:30 p.m. and One Night Band at 7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. westchicago.org/west-chicago-food-festival/.

Busse Woods Night Ride: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Busse Lake Boating Center, East Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village. Groups of bicycle riders can ride around the Busse Woods trail when the gates are closed to the public, followed by live music from Dill Spears, refreshments, raffle prizes, bonfires, s'mores and more. Food for purchase available. $15-$45. (847) 254-0873 or egvbikes.org.

Downtown Lisle Car Show: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Main Street, Burlington Avenue and commuter lots, Lisle. The Lisle Kiwanis Club hosts this car show featuring a variety of makes and models. Free. facebook.com/KiwanisClubofLisle.

Freshie Fest featuring Dead Fest: 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Grateful Dead cover band Dead Fest will perform. Food by Joanie's Pizzeria and Chatter Box of Long Grove. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights/Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show, and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. 7th heaven will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Jeff Jacobs will perform the music of Billy Joel, Foreigner, the Beatles and more. Adults $20-$30; kids $8; RaueNOW members $14-$21. rauecenter.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, lakeside on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free concert series features The Chicago Experience. parkfun.com.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Bike for the Kids: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. The seventh annual bike ride to support Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley features 12-, 25- and 50-mile routes along the Fox River Trail. Taco lunch and family entertainment at 11 a.m.; adapted bike presentation at noon; and kids' ride at 12:30 p.m. $50; kids' ride is $15. easterseals.com/dfv.

Antique Boat Show: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at City Winery, 300 N. State St., Suite EE, Chicago. The Blackhawk Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will be cruising from CEBC's City Winery docks to the Confluence in a parade celebrating classic boats. Free. blackhawkacbs.com.

Bartlett Lions Club Lions Day Dash: 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at James "Pate" Philip State Park, 2050 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. The Bartlett Lions host the 17th annual 5K/10K Lions Day Dash and Kids/Family Run. Funds raised are used by the Bartlett Lions to help those in need. bartlettlions.org/fundraisers-events/lions-day-dash.

Reel Comedy Fest: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at The Westin Lombard/Chicago, 70 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard. Comedy film festival. $10. Buy tickets atbrownpapertickets.com.

A Walk in the Park 2022: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at North School Park, 410 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. The 51st annual fine art show features new artists, as well as returning favorites with works in oils, watercolor, colored pencil, woodworking, photography, jewelry, ceramics, fabric art and more. Entertainment and food. Free admission and parking. arlingtonheightsartguild.com/art-fair.

On The Wall Hip Hop Fest: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Water Street Mall, 11-13 S. Water St., Aurora. The eighth annual fest is hosted by Culture Stock, Them Bad Apples and P.O.B.U.M.S. Society. It features DJs, live performances, graffiti art, a break battle, a car show, artist booths and kids' activities. Free. culturestock.org.

Robert Crown Carnival: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Robert Crown Community Center and Library, 1801 Main St., Evanston. Carnival featuring games and activities. Free. cityofevanston.org.

Izaak Walton League Ice Cream Social: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Hanover Township Izaak Walton Center, 899 Jay St., Elgin. facebook.com/izaakwaltonleagueelginchapter.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Vital Signs will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions will be available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. The Army Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Sundays on the Square: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on Woodstock Square, Cass and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. The Corner Boys will perform. offsquaremusic.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Super Senior Day & Health Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. The Illinois Secretary of State will host a Super Senior Day at the Northbrook Senior Center that includes Rules of the Road classroom instruction from 10-11:30 a.m. and renewal of driver's license, state ID, license plate stickers and motor/voter registration. Call the Leisure Center Front Desk at (847) 291-2995 to schedule times for services. nbparks.org/events/super-senior-day-health-fair.

Takeout Tuesdays: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Live music, bocce, bags, giant-size checkers and chess and other games, on-site fitness and wellness vendors, and food and beverage vendors. Attendees are encouraged to support local Highland Park restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy alfresco at The Lot's dining tables. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Elderwerks Aging Better Expo: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Triphahn Community Center, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Presentations from area aging experts followed by a chance to participate in live question-and-answer sessions. Learn the latest information on how to age well in your home and stay healthy. The event will have 100 local resources on-site, including local home service agencies, senior communities, businesses and benefits. Free doughnuts, coffee and lunch. (630) 400-3361 or elderwerks.org.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Thursday, Sept. 1

The Chicago Jazz Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Presented by the Jazz Institute of Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, highlights include Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and saxophonist Henry Threadgill Zooid at 8 p.m. Thursday, guitarist/composer Bill Frisell at 7:45 p.m. Friday, the William Parker Quintet at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, and Donald Harrison at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Free. chicago.gov or jazzinchicago.org/chicagojazzfest.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 1, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Music from Mojo 49 and Railheart, plus a variety of food trucks. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 Fest-goers watch carnival riders during last year's Buffalo Grove Days in Mike Rylko Park.

Buffalo Grove Days: Thursday through Monday, Sept. 1-5, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Carnival hours: 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 1-6:30 p.m. Monday. Activities include bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, business and craft fair Saturday through Monday, barbecue challenge from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, kids' activities on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, Buddy Baseball Exhibition Game from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, family fun walk at 8 a.m. Sunday, pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Rotary Duck Race at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, car show from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and more. Music from Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Mr. Blotto at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Spazmatics at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Carnival wristband is $30 in advance. bgdays.com.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks of streets dedicated to classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

Glen Ellyn Summer Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Glenwood/Crescent parking lot in Glen Ellyn. Replaces the 2022 Taste of Glen Ellyn. Serendipity performs from 6-7:15 p.m. and 7th heaven plays from 7:30-9 p.m. Local craft beer from Two Hound Red, food from local restaurants and more. Free. glenellynchamber.com/summer.

Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 1-4, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. Carnival rides, Ultimate Air Dogs Competition, baby contest, craft show and car show. (630) 553-4357 or yorkville.il.us.

Thunder on the Chain Drag Boat Races: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Blarney Island, 27843 W. Grass Lake Road, Antioch. High performance drag boat racing run by the Northern Illinois Drag Boat Association. Take the Blarney Island Shuttle Boat Service from the Port of Blarney. If you have your own boat, there is an expanded section of free parking on Blarney Island during race nights. blarneyisland.com/boatraces.html.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Replay will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

St. Charles End-of-Summer & Labor Day Celebration: Dusk Thursday, Sept. 1, at Boy Scout Island and Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Food, music and fireworks. Free. stcparks.org.

Taste of Iceland: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3, at various locations in Chicago. A series of events inspired by and in celebration of the best of Icelandic culture through food, beverage, music, literature, films, art and more. For a full schedule, visit inspiredbyiceland.com.