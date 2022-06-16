Don't forget dad: Here are some last-minute Father's Day dining deals

Father's Day is almost here -- do you have plans yet to treat dad to lunch, brunch or dinner? If not, here are some deals suburban restaurants are offering on Sunday, June 19. Even better, some are offering specials all weekend long. However you decide to spend the day with dad, make reservations soon so you don't miss out.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Chef Michael Lachowicz wants to make Father's Day easy for everyone this year, which is why Aboyer is offering the $69 three-course Father's Day dinner from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Start with a choice of appetizer such as baked shrimp in garlic butter topped with puff pastry, oysters Rockefeller or prosciutto de parma wrapped santa clause melon. Then choose an entree, including filet au poivre and sautéed soft-shell crab with grilled asparagus and crispy thin frites; whole Dover sole with cognac-lobster sauce, pomme puree and fava beans; or twin grilled Catalpa Grove Farm lamb porterhouse steaks, roasted new potatoes with fennel sausage and English peas. Finish the meal with crème caramel in tropical fruit soupe or chocolate souffle with Bailey's ice cream truffle. Make reservations at exploretock.com/Aboyer.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe celebrates dads all weekend -- Friday through Sunday, June 17-19, -- with specials such as lobster burrata caprese, Gorgonzola-crusted beef risotto, turtle cheesecake and Antico Fashioned. Specials are available for dine-in, on the patio and carryout. Reservations required.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Treat Dad to Beatrix's Father's Day special featuring a bacon, cheddar and egg sandwich and a beer, Bloody Mary or Bulletproof coffee for $15.95. Other shareable options include lemon and blueberry yogurt, migas egg scramble and the baked French toast. Reservations requested.

Beelows

763 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, (847) 540-0600, beelows.com/. Leave the cooking to Beelows on Father's Day. The brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday features a filet grilling station; omelet, waffle, French toast and pancake station; breakfast and entree stations; fruit and dessert stations and more. It's $45 for adults and $20 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations are required.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Take Dad and the whole family out for Father's Day specials such as slow-roasted prime rib, 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye, filet mignon and lobster tail, Parmesan-crusted New York strip and fresh halibut. Reservations recommended.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. Now through Father's Day, treat Dad to a bourbon-glazed, 7-ounce center-cut filet paired with five jumbo shrimp ($32.90) and a Smoked Old Fashioned made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, Angostura bitters and garnished with a Bordeaux cherry over a colossal ice cube. Or, he might enjoy specials such as shrimp rangoon dip ($11.90), pineapple-glazed shrimp ($18.90), Baja scallop scampi and shrimp ($21.90), shrimp rangoon topped salmon ($23.90), crab-crusted orange roughy ($26.90), crab-crusted pompano ($27.90), Key lime cake ($9) or the Fresh Watermelon Martini. Reservations requested. Available for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/fathers-day/. Besides offering 30 beers on tap, a long bourbon list and 30-plus TVs, Brick House is offering a Father's Day special featuring a 12-ounce rib-eye steak with garlic butter, cheddar mashed potatoes and broccoli all weekend long.

Dad might like The Capital Grille's bone-in Kona-crusted dry-aged New York strip for Father's Day. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/butcher. For dine-in, Dad might like the specialty bone-in Kona-crusted dry-aged New York strip with shallot butter, the porcini-rubbed bone-in rib-eye with 15-year-aged balsamic or the 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye. Reservations required. If Dad loves grilling, cookout options from The Capital Butcher might be the way to go. The Steak Grille Boxes come with four steaks, proprietary seasoning and Signature Steak Sauce. The dry-aged bone-in New York strip is $140, the bone-in prime rib-eye is $160, and a combo of the two is $150. Sides (Sam's Mashed Potatoes, creamed spinach and grilled asparagus) are $20 and the lobster mac 'n' cheese is $50. Order ahead for pickup on Father's Day.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; cityworksrestaurant.com/. Dads who are fans of rock might enjoy the rock n' roll-themed brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday featuring the Johnny Hash, Jon Bun Jovi (jumbo cinnamon roll), Easy Like Sunday Morning (breakfast flatbread), Sweet Child O' Mine (stuffed brioche French toast), Chimi Hendrix (breakfast chimichanga) and more.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Cooper's Hawk CEO and founder Tim McEnery named the Leonard Burger in tribute to his father. Treat dad to that burger -- a double patty topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and signature sauce -- on Father's Day for $16.99.

The Drake Oak Brook is hosting a Father's Day Classic Car Show along with special food and drinks on Father's Day. - Courtesy of The Drake Oak Brook, Autograph Collection

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. The Drake is once again partnering with the Chicago Auto Club West for its Father's Day Classic Car Show on the hotel grounds from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19. During the event, the Colonial Room will be serving its full menu, while outside spectators will be able to order bites such as the grilled chicken Caesar salad, American cheeseburger, bacon cheddar cheeseburger and the barbecue chicken sandwich. A portion of the ticket sales from the event will be donated to Kitties Warriors Foundation, a nonprofit that helps cancer patients.

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming's celebrates dads Thursday through Monday, June 16-20, with a special three-course prime surf-and-turf dinner. Start with the Fleming's or Caesar salad before moving on to the petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90), petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100), or prime surf (North Atlantic lobster tail) and turf (20-ounce bone-in rib-eye) ($110). Dessert features a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesecake or Key lime pie. If Dad is a fan of bourbon, he can try the specialty Old Fashioned made with Basil Hayden's bourbon, orange peel and sweet toasted vanilla for $15. Reservations requested.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries

1001 Main St., Lemont, (630) 326-3301, forgeparks.com/events-races/specialty-dining-experiences/fathers-day/. Make reservations now to take Dad to The Forge for the special 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, meal overlooking the Forge Quarry. Enjoy live music while dining on the $40 per person meal, which includes a 10-ounce New York steak strip, roasted potato wedges, green beans, a side salad and an Old Fashioned or a beverage of your choice. Tickets are required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Opening at 11 a.m. Sunday, Father's Day specials include grilled calamari and shrimp ($29), jumbo lump crabcakes served with roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted tomatoes and corn ($25); a half ($21) or full ($37) slab of Wichita barbecue ribs served with fries and baked beans; and a queen ($35) or king ($43) prime rib with mashed potatoes and broccoli. The full menu will be available. Reservations are requested.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/. After 3 p.m. on Sundays in June, a glass of rosé is only $1.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Father's Day, Harbor Kitchen + Tap is offering all dads a free meal with the purchase of an entree or sandwich. - Courtesy of Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Father's Day, all dads will receive a free meal with the purchase of an entree or sandwich. Plus, brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, and 10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/. Treat dad to lunch or dinner at Harry Caray's on Father's Day and, as a bonus, he'll receive a free bag of everything chips to take home.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. Dine from the special Father's Day menu -- available Friday through Sunday, June 17-19, -- which includes sticky orange ribs ($13.95 as an app, $23.95 as an entree), blackened salmon ($17.95), and steak and shrimp ($24.95). Drink specials include the Oak Aged Manhattan ($10), Lagunitas IPA drafts ($5), domestic drafts ($4) and J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon ($11.75 a glass). Reservations requested.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Johnny's will be serving prime rib and rotisserie-roasted pork in honor of Dad.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Treat dad to breakfast or brunch at Katie's, which will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Father's Day.

Kings' steakhouse burger is part of a special Father's Day package that also includes bowling and a beer. - Courtesy of Kings

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, and 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, kings-de.com/event/dads-day/. On Father's Day, Kings is giving dads the Kings Steakhouse Burger (topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, horseradish aioli and crispy onion strings), a pint of beer, the opportunity to bowl and a surprise bowling pin for $50 per person. Reservations required.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. On Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, L. Woods is celebrating dads with specials such as prime rib of beef au jus with choice of side and horseradish cream, white cheddar Tater Tots with green Tabasco sour cream, crispy coconut fried shrimp with fresh-cut fries and horseradish-orange marmalade, and peach and blueberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream. Plus, try the special cocktails, including the Gold Rush made with Old Forester bourbon, lemon-infused honey syrup and lemon or a Merriman's Mai Tai with Plantation 3 Star and dark rum, lime, orgeat, dry Curacao and honey-passion fruit foam. Reservations recommended.

Maggiano's Little Italy

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380, maggianos.com/. Celebrate dad by sharing a four-course, family-style meal with him that includes salad, starters, pasta (Our Famous Rigatoni "D," Taylor Street baked ziti, shrimp scampi and more), two entrees and two desserts (Vera's lemon cookies, Gigi's butter cake, apple crostada). It's $34.99 per person and $17.99 for kids 5-12. Dad might also like the Signature Barrel-Aged Cocktail, which features Old Forester Bourbon, Disaronno Amaretto and Cointreau. Reservations recommended.

The Melting Pot

1205 Butterfield Road, Suite A, Downers Grove, (630) 737-0810; 4931 S. Route 59, Suite 101, Naperville, (630) 717-8301; and 255 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8970; meltingpot.com/. Starting on Father's Day, the Forever Fondue special returns, meaning that diners can order the three-course signature endless entree for $42 per person. It includes all-you-can-eat entrees (herb-crusted chicken, Memphis-rubbed pork, shrimp and teriyaki-marinated steak and more) plus salad and chocolate fondue. After Father's Day, the Forever Fondue deal will be available Monday through Wednesday through July 20. Reservations recommended.

Michael Jordan's Steakhouse

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/. Specials such as the heirloom tomato and burrata, smoked 16-oounce hand-cut rib-eye, porterhouse and strawberry shortcake will be on the menu for Father's Day. Plus, for $50, you can order Dad a personalized steak knife for him to use when he dines at Michael Jordan's. Order by Friday, June 10, and the knife will be ready at the restaurant by June 19. Reservations recommended.

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, millersalehouse.com/. If dad is a fan of prime rib, he should like Miller's $15.99 Prime Rib Special -- featuring a 12-ounce cut and a choice of side -- available on Father's Day.

Miller's Ale House is offering a $15.99 Prime Rib Special on Father's Day. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Morton Grove, Mount Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Give Dad the day off from grilling by taking him to Moretti's for the $16.99 Steak & Bake Dinner featuring New York prime strip steak, salad and baked potato. It's available for dine-in, takeout or delivery. Reservations are requested.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/. Treat Dad to Morton's 17-ounce roasted prime rib with au jus and whipped horseradish on June 19. Morton's is also mixing up the Man of the Hour cocktail, which is a blend of WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye, WhistlePig Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, fresh lemon juice and Rodney Strong Merlot. Reservations required.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Show dad some love with brunch at Oaken, available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, featuring chocolate chip pancakes, bibimbap, shakshuka, the Oaken burger, the turkey Reuben, and the open-faced waffle-battered chicken breast sandwich, to name a few.

The Original Rainbow Cone

7417 S. Cass Ave., Darien, (630) 963-2333; 31500 U.S. Hwy. 12, Lakemoor; 498 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard, (630) 792-1134; 3754 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie; 9233 S. Western Ave., Chicago, (773) 238-9833; rainbowcone.com/. Now here's a sweet deal: Take dad to one of the shops in Beverly, Darien, Lombard, Lakemoor and Skokie for a free Rainbow Cone on Father's Day. There's a limit of one free cone and Dad must be present.

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 858-8900, eatpassero.com/. Treat Dad to brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or dinner from 4-8 p.m. on Father's Day. Reservations required.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. For Father's Day, Perry's opens early at 11 a.m., when it will be offering the 22-ounce smoked Kansas City bone-in strip steak for $59, the pork chop three-course supper for $39, brunch cocktails and more. If you're celebrating Dad at home, consider Perry's family-style dinner for four featuring a four-pound smoked Kansas City bone-in strip roast with four wedge salads and mashed potatoes for $199. Add on the orange vanilla cheesecake for four for an extra $25. Order ahead for pickup on June 19. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/fathers-day/. Pinstripes is hosting a Father's Day feast from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Dine on all-you-can-eat barbecue ribs, Italian sausage, pesto chicken, and items from the carving station, waffle station, sweets table and more. Price varies by location. Reservations required.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. The dining room will open at 5 p.m. on Father's Day, when chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris will be serving the regular menu and specials such as all-natural slow-braised barbecue short rib with mashed potatoes and a mirepoix of vegetables for $36. Or consider ordering a Father's Day Grilling Package to enjoy at home. Options include meal kits for two, including Ora King salmon ($82), swordfish ($70), skirt steak ($80), and prime filet or New York steak ($120). Meals include sides and chocolate chip cookies. Order before 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, June 18-19.

Real Urban Barbecue

2119 Clearwater Drive, Oak Brook, (630) 601-6588, and 1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474, realurbanbbq.com/. If Dad likes barbecue, RUB will be serving its competition-style St. Louis Ribs on Sunday. A whole rack is $25; add on two sides for an extra $4. It's available for dine-in or carryout.

Riverlands Brewing Co.

1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles, riverlandsbrewing.com/. Riverlands is honoring dads with a Father's Day Fire & Smoke BBQ + Live Music from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Dine on brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork and more starting at 1 p.m. Brittnee Meghan will play an acoustic set on the patio at 2 p.m. riverlandsbrewing.com.

Rock Bottom Brewery

639 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-6036; 94 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 424-1550; and 28256 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (331) 888-9199; rockbottom.com/. Make Dad's day with the pints for pops special -- order an entree and a pint and get $2 off on Father's Day. Reservations requested.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Once again, Dads and their families can enjoy the Sunday brunch buffet on Father's Day. Available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the $44.95 brunch (half price for kids 4-12) features a carving station (New York strip steak and honey-roasted turkey), made-to-order omelets, antipasti (imported and domestic cheeses and house-cured meats), a seafood station with house-smoked whitefish and salmon and more. Reservations are recommended.

For to-go, Seasons 52 offers the Father's Day Green Box featuring cedar plank roasted salmon. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Celebrate Dad with a dine-in meal. Or celebrate at home with the Father's Day Green Box that serves four to six. Options include the Kona-crusted wood-grilled tenderloin for $195 or the whole side of cedar plank-roasted salmon for $165. Each kit includes a salad, sides and six mini indulgences (Belgian chocolate s'mores or raspberry chocolate chip cannoli). Order 24 hours in advance of pickup.

Shaw's Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Spend time with Dad over specialty dishes such as surf and turf, oysters on the half shell and more. Reservations are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. Father's Day specials on tap Sunday include aged cheddar bacon brats with coleslaw and fries for $15, St. Louis barbecue ribs with fries and coleslaw for $19 (half slab) and $24 (full slab), and the 16-ounce grilled rib-eye steak served with garlic butter, scalloped potatoes and grilled asparagus for $33. Reservations recommended.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and locations in Chicago; stansdonuts.com/. The German chocolate doughnut is back at all Stan's locations for Father's Day. If you can't make it in Sunday, the specialty flavor will be available until Sunday, June 26.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling, taphousegrills.com/. Treat dad to a free meal on Father's Day with the purchase of a sandwich or entree. The special is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/locations/schaumburg/. The Brazilian steakhouse is opening early at 11 a.m. on Father's Day and will be serving the dinner menu all day. Reservations requested.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

In The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/. Thorn is honoring dads with a special barbecue and bourbon menu featuring a smoked brisket sandwich with jalapeño coleslaw and pimento cheese ($18), smoked barbecue chicken wings ($16) and smoked pulled pork tacos ($16). The Father's Day bourbon cocktails, which are $10 each, include the Not Your Momma's Mimosa (Jim Beam, amaretto, orange juice, prosecco), Continental Whiskey Sour (Jim Beam, lime, simple syrup, egg white, cabaret sauvignon), Kentucky Watermelon Mojito (Jim Beam, orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime, mint, watermelon, soda water) and Breakfast Bourbon (Jim Beam, simple syrup, dark chocolate syrup, orange bitters, orange, espresso). Dad will get his first cocktail for free with the purchase of an entree. Reservations required.

Truluck's is honoring dads with a special dinner of tenderloin medallions with Maine Lobster Oscar and smoked salmon with a twice baked potato for $125. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, and 41 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, (312) 982-0050, trulucks.com/. Truluck's is honoring dads with a special dinner of tenderloin medallions with Maine Lobster Oscar and smoked salmon with a twice baked potato for $125. Reservations are highly recommended.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. For Father's Day, Weber Grill will be serving Southern-style deviled eggs, dinosaur beef rib, bone-in pork chop, charcoal-grilled swordfish, hickory-smoked prime rib, grilled sweet corn, watermelon and tomatoes and bourbon blackberry shortcake. Reservations are highly recommended.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. On Father's Day, treat Dad to barbecued baby back ribs, filet mignon topped with a signature crust, New York strip steak, macadamia nut-crusted halibut and more. Reservations are required.