New Year's 2021: Restaurant and bar bashes are back

Dine on poke nachos while enjoying Yard House's new house beer Give 'Em Helles on New Year's Eve. Courtesy of Yard House

Mushroom-crusted pork chops are on the menu at Wildfire. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

The recently reopened Stolp Island Social in Aurora will be serving a variety of specials for New Year's Eve. Courtesy of Galdones Photography

Wow. How is it the end of 2021 already? The year flew by, and yet at times felt like a never-ending timeloop. However it felt for you, now is the time to say goodbye to 2021. And restaurants and bars across the suburbs are gearing up with bashes, special dinners, noise makers, champagne toasts and much more to ring in 2022.

Note: Because of the uncertainty of COVID-19, events and specials listed may be subject to change. Call ahead or check the website before you go.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/holiday-parties. Dine on New Year's Eve specials on Friday, Dec. 31, including Dijon roasted lamb chops ($46), roasted turkey ($34), beef Wellington ($48) and sauteed white sea bass ($48). Reservations are requested.

Avante Banquets

1050 Northwest Hwy., Fox River Grove, (847) 287-1006, avantebanquets.com/events. Party the night away at the New Year's Eve Gala from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The $175 per person package includes 4.5 hours of premium open bar, a filet dinner with stuffed shrimp or lobster, unlimited wine, entertainment from Tony Ocean, dancing and more. Reservations required.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500, barlouie.com/nye. Bar Louie's New Year's Eve bash is back featuring live entertainment starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, and running until 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. It's $20 for general admission (seating isn't guaranteed) and $90 for the elite package, which includes four drink tickets, one appetizer and one reserved seat. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Refuel on New Year's Day with Beatrix's bacon, cheddar and egg sandwich during brunch. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Open on New Year's Eve, Beatrix will be offering spicy shrimp cocktail ($14.95) and grilled filet medallions with brown butter mashed potatoes ($29.95) for dine-in. Or order the carryout package for two, four or six that includes spicy shrimp cocktail, local burrata, roasted Brussels sprouts and Honeycrisp salad, filet medallions, sides, Oh My! Caramel Pie, a bottle of Giuliana Prosecco and party favors. It's $59.95 per person. Order by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. On New Year's Day, brunch highlights include the Spicy Bloody Mary; Nutella Espresso Martini; bacon, cheddar and egg sandwich; cauliflower grits and eggs; spicy chicken tinga; and green chili and chicken enchiladas.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Order the special take-away family feast that serves four to six for $140. The meal includes baked stuffed mushrooms; shrimp de Jonghe; a choice of rotisserie chicken, boneless chicken or Parmesan-crusted pork chops; a choice of pasta; salad; and tiramisu. Order ahead for pickup through Friday, Jan. 1.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. Holiday specials available through New Year's Day include the Winter White Cosmo ($9.60), Baja scallops and shrimp scampi pasta ($18.90), the Rockefeller Butterfish ($28.90) and warm chocolate lava cake ($9). Reservations suggested.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, brokenoar.com/. Broken Oar is planning a New Year's Eve blowout bash from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, featuring dueling pianos, dining at the upper level or in the Arctic bar and more. The special three-course meal includes an appetizer, entree (grilled rib-eye $50, surf and turf $60, twin lobster tails $60), dessert and a champagne toast. Reservations are required.

Bub City

MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/. Make reservations now to ring in the New Year to the tunes of Nate Venturelli starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. And enjoy some barbecue and drinks while you're there.

Buffalo Creek Brewing hosts an indoor/outdoor New Year's Day Alpine Fest from noon to 10 p.m. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. The Long Grove brewery hosts the indoor/outdoor New Year's Day Alpine Fest from noon to 10 p.m. featuring beer, table service, a food truck and The Unemployed Architects band outside and a gaming lounge upstairs complete with prizes.

Carlucci Rosemont

6111 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 518-0990, carluccirosemont.com/. Listen to live music from the Taroniah Rice Jazz Trio from 6-9 p.m. New Year's Eve while dining from the a la carte menu between 3:30 and 9 p.m. Reservations required.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/. Celebrate in style at Chandler's New Year's Eve party starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The $89 per person VIP package includes a five-course dinner, four hours of open bar, a video countdown, DJ and dancing, balloon drop and party favors. Reservations are required.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/nye21. Welcome 2022 with a five-course prix fixe New Year's Eve dinner featuring king crab tigelle, uni bucatini, cotechino, grilled local strip loin with potato puree, and crostata ricotta e ciccolato (chocolate, candied orange, amaretti and torched Italicus marshmallow fluff) with a glass of prosecco. It's $120. Reservations required.

Coach's Corner in Elk Grove Village will be serving football pizzas on New Year's Day. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2015

152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, coachscorneril.com/#/. Enjoy the full menu, drink specials and a free champagne toast at midnight on New Year's Eve. Coach's will be open for the first time on New Year's Day, showing the bowl games and sports all day and offering specials like football pizza ($9.99), domestic buckets ($15), and jumbo mai tais and Bloody Marys ($6).

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Get dressed up for Concorde's lavish New Year's Eve Gala featuring music from DJ Jim Veikos, the Hellenic 5 Orchestra and Alpha Tunes. The $150 per person price includes a filet mignon and lobster tail dinner, open bar, pastry table, party favors, balloon drop, late-night snacks, a reserved table and a midnight toast. Tickets are required.

D'Andrea Banquets

4419 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 459-7234, dandreabanquets.com/new-years-menu/. Starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, dine on hors d'oeuvres, a five-course filet and shrimp scampi dinner and sweets, plus enjoy a five-hour premium open bar, a DJ, dancing, party hats, favors, a champagne toast and a balloon drop. It's $120 per person. Reservations required.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make reservations now to dine in on New Year's Eve.

Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/new-years-celebrations.htm. Tickets are still available for the Silver Package for the Drake's New Year's Eve party. The $149 per person ticket includes a premium open bar and dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring two rooms of entertainment from the band Scramble and live DJs, party favors, late-night snacks and a midnight champagne toast. Dinner is not included, and seating is not guaranteed. Dress is semiformal. Reservations are required.

Drink

871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 397-3100, drinknightclub.com/. Celebrate New Year's Eve at Drink starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Party on with the explosive video countdown at midnight, balloon drop, party favors, two dance floors and three DJs. The $75 Gold VIP package includes a premium two-hour open bar and a deluxe appetizer buffet from 7-9 p.m. Reservations are required. General admission after 9 p.m. is $25 based on space.

Empire

48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-9000, empireburgerbar.com/. Empire celebrates NYE with reserved seating starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, that includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. It's $65 per person. DJ Smitty will be spinning from 9 p.m. to close. General admission is $20. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard, Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Dine on New Year's Eve specials such as baby burrata ($28), Chef Ron's Cioppino ($45), rib-eye giambotta ($60) and crab-stuffed halibut ($48) from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 31. Reservations required.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. The winter holiday catering menu features entrees (roasted chicken, tenderloin roast, lamb chops, sliced brisket), sides, salads, apps, desserts and more. Order ahead for New Year's Eve pickup.

Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/events/new-years-day-brunch. Refuel with Hampton Social's New Year's Day Brunch featuring fresh monkey bread, steak and eggs, an espresso martini and more. Reservations requested.

Harbor Kitchen & Tap

1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Spend New Year's Eve at the new Harbor Kitchen, which will be serving prime rib and surf and turf. Sip on a complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot while dining on a free dessert (one per table). Plus, take advantage of half price bottles of wine and champagne. Reservations requested.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. Plans are still on for the 6 p.m. New Year's Eve dinner curated by Chef Tony. The $75 four-course dinner includes a glass of champagne, an oxtail arancini appetizer, lobster ravioli, panko Dijon-crusted salmon or prime New York strip steak and vanilla bean crème brûlée. Make reservations at heynonny.com/shows/new-years-eve-dinner/. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours is required for entry to all Hey Nonny events. The New Year's Eve Party kicks off at 9 p.m. has been canceled.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/. Say goodbye to 2021 at Rox at Hotel Baker. Enjoy live music from Troy Burke on piano from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, followed by dance music from DJ Shystr from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. Come hungry for Houlihan's New Year's Eve three-course dine-in dinner for two for $47. The menu consists of a starter, two entrees (stuffed chicken breast, petite top sirloin, seared Georges Bank scallops), and vanilla bean cheesecake or brownie batter cake. Make reservations in advance. It's available Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/. Jameson's makes New Year's easy with a variety of dinner packages that feed six to 10, including the prime rib package for $300, the bone-in ham package for $175 and a la carte options. Order by Monday, Dec. 27, for pickup on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/our-events/. Johnny's New Year's Eve party features live music from Bonnie Bridges and Joe Cullen starting at 7 p.m. Plus, there's a complimentary champagne toast and party favors at midnight.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/event/80s-prom-night-new-years-eve-party-rosemont/. Dress up in your best '80s garb for Kings' '80s Prom Night New Year's Eve Party starting at 10:30 p.m. The $75 per person fee includes a reserved lane, bowling and shoe rental, a bottle of La Marca prosecco, party favors, hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Reservations are required.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/new-years. Order from the New Year's Eve menu Friday through Sunday, Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Nosh on tuna tartare, goat cheese and date salad, miso beef short ribs, filet with lobster cream, surf and turf and macadamia nut pie. Plus, there's a live DJ, midnight toast, a New Year's Day brunch and more. Reservations required.

Lucille's at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300. lucillerestaurant.com/. Meet up with friends for New Year's Eve Tea at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. It's $50 per person and includes tea breads, scones, finger sandwiches, desserts and an assortment of teas. Or celebrate the end of 2021 at the New Year's Eve Dinner featuring soup or salad, an entree (Manhattan filet, heirloom chicken, Chilean sea bass), white chocolate Bundt cake and a champagne toast. The 6 p.m. seating is $80 per person and the 9 p.m. seating is $75 per person. Both include bar service and live music until 1 a.m. Reservations required.

Main Event

2575 Pratum Ave., Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-1111, and 28250 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-9400, mainevent.com/. Main Event is hosting a free Shirley Temple toast at 8 p.m. and midnight on New Year's Eve.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/index.html. Martini Room is hosting two drag shows on New Year's Eve. The Early Bird show from 8-10 p.m. is $30, and the Ring in the Year show from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for $50 includes appetizers, tapas and freebies. There will be drink specials all night. Tickets are required.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/new-years-eve-2021/. Toast the New Year with the $50 holiday prix fixe menu on Friday, Dec. 31. The menu includes a starter, center cut filet mignon ($60), crab and shrimp-stuffed salmon ($50), open blue cobia ($50), West Australian lobster tail ($60), sides and dessert. Reservations requested.

Michael Jordan's Steak House

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. Elevate your night with the NYE Meal Experience for $99 featuring lobster bisque, filet with grilled lobster and warm chocolate lava cake. Other specials include 16-ounce bourbon rubbed rib-eye ($61) and 12-ounce lobster tail ($69). Reservations required.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make New Year's Eve and New Year's Day easier with Moretti's individual dinners or family four-packs. The honey-baked ham ($22.99 per person) and sliced sirloin ($24.99 per person) meals include a salad, au gratin potatoes, baked sweet potato mash and harvest veggies. The Italian Feast for $22.99 per person includes a salad, lasagna, meatballs, Italian sausage and penne pasta with marinara or vodka sauce. Order 48 hours in advance of pickup. Kids can have fun, too, at their own Kids New Year's Eve Party at Moretti's. Check kidsnewyearseve.com/ for full details on each location's party and seatings, but they include a family-style dinner of pizza, pasta, salad and ice cream, plus a kids' video countdown, balloon drop, confetti, party favors, DJ and dancing. It's $12.95 for kids and $19.95 for adults. Reservations are required.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. Through New Year's Eve, Morton's is mixing up the Sparkling Holly cocktail featuring a blend of Combier crème de cassis and cranberry syrup with a topper of Decoy, brut sparkling wine for $18.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/new-years-eve. Celebrate with New Year's Eve at one of two Niche dinners on Friday, Dec. 31. The first seating, at 5 p.m., features four courses for $100 with an optional $40 wine pairing. The second seating, at 7:30 p.m., includes six courses for $150 with an optional $60 wine pairing. Reservations are only being taken over the phone.

Old Town Pour House will be offering special beer pairings on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Come for the New Year's Eve Chef's Specials of smoked salmon carpaccio ($14), top sirloin ($25) and fried chicken ($21) and stay for the beer pairings, champagne toast, party favors and the chance to win a $100 gift card.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. This year, New Year's Eve features three seatings on Friday, Dec. 31. The 4:30-6:30 p.m. seating includes a 6 p.m. balloon drop for the kids. The 7 p.m. seating is for dinner only. And the 9 p.m. seating includes a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. The night's featured menu includes lobster Diablo, lobster bisque, surf and turf and Chilean sea bass. Reservations are required.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's Holiday Feast to-go for four features soup or salad, two family-style sides, bread and a choice of prime rib ($165), rack of lamb ($175) or New York strip roast ($155). Pre-order for pickup between Dec. 29-31.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323, pinstripes.com/. Bring the kids on New Year's Eve as there will be a balloon drop and party favors at 8 p.m. for families, plus champagne for the adults and sparkling juice for the kids. Or come later without the kids for the midnight balloon drop. Live music will entertain all night. Reservations are required.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Port Edward starts celebrating New Year's Eve at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Dinner specials include Long Island oysters and champagne ($35), a seafood tower ($42.95), garlic crusted rack of lamb ($45), peppercorn rubbed 16-ounce chef cut rib-eye ($45) and cherries jubilee ($8). Plus, enjoy live music from The New Odyssey Guy at 7 p.m. and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are required.

Nosh on vegan crispy popcorn cauliflower during Puttshack's New Year's Eve celebration. - Courtesy of Puttshack

1828 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (773) 831-7888, puttshack.com/nye. Make reservations now for Puttshack's New Year's Eve bash from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. It's $25 per game, which includes one game of mini golf, live DJ, party favors and a champagne toast.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652, rokaakor.com/event/oakbrook-new-years-eve-dinner/. Indulge in a five-course Omakase dinner for New Year's Eve, available from 3-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The $135 per person meal features prime beef tataki and yellowtail sashimi, deluxe sashimi, lobster tempura, Snake River American wagyu filet, dessert and more. Reservations are required; there's a two-person minimum.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. This New Year's Eve, Santo Cielo is offering three 2-hour seatings. The first two seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. cost $120, while the third seating at 9 p.m. is $130 and includes party favors and a toast. The menu features hamachi ceviche, butternut squash soup, Chilean sea bass or short rib and white chocolate cheesecake. Reservations are required.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Ring in 2022 with the Grand Buffet Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday featuring fresh fruit mimosas, a carving station, made-to-order omelets, waffles and French toast, an endless dessert station and more. It's $36.95 per person and half price for kids 11 and younger. Reservations are recommended.

Stolp Island Social

5 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 340-4980, stolpislandsocial.com/. On New Year's Eve, chef John Thurmond will be serving Florida stone crab claws and Imported Japanese wagyu steak from 4 p.m. to midnight in addition to the regular dinner menu. The bar will be open until midnight. Reservations required.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/new-years-eve/. Enjoy live music and a champagne toast at midnight on New Year's Eve. Reservations are required.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Hanover Park, Oswego, Palatine and St. Charles, taphousegrills.com/. At Tap House, kids can get in on the fun at their own Kids New Year's Eve Party, which includes a kids buffet, balloon drop, noise makers and a sparkling grape juice toast. It's $16.99 for kids 12 and younger. There are multiple seating options; reservations are required.

Thorn Restaurant in Rosemont will be serving the specialty Rose Bubbles on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/. Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy has devised a special New Year's Eve dinner featuring airline chicken breast, roasted asparagus and fingerling potatoes for $24 and a signature cocktail, Rose Bubbles, a blend of grapefruit rose botanical vodka, hibiscus simple syrup, lemon juice and Prosecco, for $14. Enjoy complimentary noise makers and a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are required.

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora, (630) 264-2739, twobrothersbrewing.com/event/two-brothers-roundhouse-new-years-eve-party-2/. Usher out 2021 at the Roundhouse New Year's Eve party starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The $55 21-and-older event includes a welcome beer, buffet dinner, live music from DJ Jayrock and a champagne toast. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Two Brothers Tap House

30W315 Calumet Ave. W, Warrenville, (630) 393-2337, twobrothersbrewing.com/event/new-years-eve-at-the-two-brothers-tap-house-2/. Tap House is ushering in 2022 with a $20.22 special that includes an appetizer, an entree and a beer. It's available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Wheatstack

5900 S. Route 53, Lisle, (331) 777-5811, wheatstacklisle.com/events.html. Ring in the new year with a special prime rib dinner, available from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. It's $28.95 for the 10-ounce and $36.95 for the 14-ounce prime rib. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m. Reservations are required.

WhirlyBall in Naperville offers two New Year's Eve packages -- one for kids and one for adults. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, whirlyball.com/naperville. Celebrate NYE with the kids during the Family Fun bash from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Play WhirlyBall, LaserTag, bowling and pop-up games and enjoy a buffet, desserts and soda for $20 for kids and $30 for adults. Or consider the adult bash from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. featuring a buffet, desserts, drinks from 9 p.m. to midnight and WhirlyBall, LaserTag, bowling and pop-up games for $75 per person. Make reservations at eventbrite.com/.

Dine on coconut shrimp and more on New Year's Eve at Wildfire. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; wildfirerestaurant.com/. The restaurants will be serving the dinner menu all day on New Year's Eve. Also, available now through Friday, Dec. 31, Wildfire is offering three holiday dinner packages delivered to your door through Fresh Midwest. The Surf and Turf Dinner for two is $129.99, the Wildfire Spiral Ham Dinner that feeds 8-10 is $99.99, and the Wildfire Holiday Roast Dinner that serves 6-8 is $149.99. Order from freshmidwest.com/holiday-entertaining.

Toast to 2022 with a complimentary flute of Yard House's new house beer Give 'Em Helles on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Yard House

1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/home. Toast to 2022 with a complimentary flute of Yard House's new house beer Give 'Em Helles, a German pale lager, on New Year's Eve while noshing on poke nachos, street tacos, seafood, burgers and steaks.