Where to find carnivals, fests and July 4 parades in the suburbs

MainStreet Libertyville Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music and food vendors. The event for July 2 will feature Jimmy Carroll. (847) 680-0336 or mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Lakeside Festival at the Dole: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 2-4, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Food, carnival rides, games, baggo tournament and more. Musical performances include Hi Infidelity on Friday, Modern Day Romeos on Saturday and Nashville Electric on Sunday. Fundraiser for Lakeside Legacy Foundation. $5; $2 for ages 65 and older, free for 12 and under and active military with ID. thedole.org.

Palatine Jaycees Fourth of July Hometown Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 2-4; and noon to 5 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Palatine Community Park, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. Includes live bands, food vendors, carnival, craft and vendor expo Saturday and Sunday, Family Day on Monday and other family activities. No fireworks. Free admission. hometownfest.org

Mundelein Community Days: 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 2; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4; and noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Includes carnival, food, music, family activities and more. Pet parade and car show Saturday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Parade at 2 p.m. Monday. Musical performances include Serendipity on Saturday, Brushville on Sunday and Bella Cain on Monday. mundelein.org.

Naperville Salute: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3, at Rotary Hill, along the Riverwalk on Aurora Avenue, Naperville. Local music, food, fun and beer. Performances include Catfight on Friday and Mike & Joe on Saturday. Fireworks at dusk Sunday at Frontier Park. www.napervillesalute.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 2; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4, at the corner of South Stearns and South Bartlett roads, Bartlett. Includes a carnival with rides and games, food, beverages, free entertainment, Turtle Race, parade and more. Headliners include 7th heaven on Friday, Anthem on Saturday and Modern Day Romeos on Sunday. Fireworks 9:30 p.m. Friday during the performance. Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Frontier Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 2; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4; and noon to 10 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. This year's event will feature only the carnival. frontierdays.org.

Mount Prospect Lions Club annual Fourth of July Festival: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 2; and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday July 3-4, at Melas Park on Central Road, Mount Prospect. Carnival and more. Live music includes Heartache Tonight on Friday, Hi Infidelity on Saturday and Infinity on Sunday. Pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. Sunday. Fireworks Sunday. mplions.org.

Rockin' in the Park: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 2, and Thursday, July 8, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The July 2 performance will feature Super Diamond and West Side Winders and fireworks. The July 8 performance will feature The Rush Tribute Project. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Brothers' Field Outdoor Movie Night: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Watch "Independence Day" on a 40-foot outdoor movie screen. $25. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Waukegan Movies in the Parks: Dusk, Friday, July 2, at Corrine J. Rose Park, 412 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. Free outdoor screening of "Hidden Figures." Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, blankets, chairs and picnic gear. waukeganparks.org/movies.

Northbrook Fourth of July: Dawn to dusk Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4, various locations in Northbrook. Planned events include pop-up pickleball all day and a DJ performance from 7-9 p.m. both days; Liberty Loop 5K Race at 7:30 a.m., music at Village Green Park from 3-5 p.m., and a movie at dusk Saturday; fireworks at dusk Sunday. For schedule, visit northbrook4thofjuly.com.

Glenview Fourth of July festivities: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3; and noon and 5:30 to 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4, most events in Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. On Saturday, a bike parade will take place; on Sunday, a reverse parade at noon in Community Park West, 1001 Zenith Drive, Glenview; DJ Dance Party from 5:30-9 p.m.; and twilight fireworks around 9:15 p.m. glenview4th.org.

Prospect Heights Independence Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, stepping off from St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights. Parade will head south on Wheeling Road, then west on Willow Road, and continue to Schoenbeck Road, then go north to Betsy Ross Elementary School. prospect-heights.il.us.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, steps off from Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Parade will proceed down Main Street and end at the Metra Commuter Lot. www.barrington-il.gov.

Hinsdale Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, stepping off at 6th and Garfield, Hinsdale. Parade travels north to First Street, west to Grant Street, and south on Grant ending at 6th and Grant. villageofhinsdale.org.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Enjoy music, rides, discounted tickets and more. Hometown Cookout from noon to 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. each day. See website for tickets and prices. www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/coca-cola-july-4th-fest.

Lake County Symphony Orchestra: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. "American Salute" will be a free, open air concert featuring the 45-piece Lake County Symphony Orchestra playing traditional American favorites. Afterward, wind down to the Aimee Gwen jazz quartet from 3-6 p.m. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Red White & Blue FEAST-ival: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Milky Way Park, 300 Lawrence Road, Harvard. Food trucks, music, beer garden, games and fireworks. www.visitmchenrycounty.com/FestivalGuide.

Villa Park ice cream social: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Villa Park Historical Society Museum and pavilion, 220 S. Villa Ave. An ice cream social, featuring vintage cars and music by the Fifth Avenue Band featuring John Balaskas, Cary Boudas and John Fox. Craft booths from 3-8 p.m. Historical society board members will be on hand to answer questions. invillapark.com.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, off Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. One-mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. starting at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School. Bob Zdenek Memorial Fishing Derby from 9-11 a.m., Chicagoland Chapter of the Buick GS Club of America's car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., entertainment featuring The Lenny's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., food and games 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Aurora's Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, stepping off on Benton and River streets, Aurora. Parade continues east on Benton Street to Broadway, north to Downer Place, and west to River Street. The theme is "One Aurora, One America." The reviewing stand will be placed in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. aurora-il.org.

Lakemoor Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, stepping off from the village hall parking lot, 28581 Illinois Route 120, and ending at the Morrison Park pavilion. This year's theme is "Red, White, & Blue." Staging will begin at 9:30 a.m. lakemoor.net.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, stepping off from Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., Lisle. Parade proceeds to the museums at Lisle Station Park. villageoflisle.org.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: 10:30 a.m. to dusk Sunday, July 4, in downtown Antioch. Parade at 10:30 a.m.; performance by Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. at the Williams Park Pavilion, 400 Williams St.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. antioch.il.gov.

Cantigny Family Concert: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sunday, July 4, band shell at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Featuring Miss Jamie's Farm. Admission is free with paid parking: $10 per car. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, and picnics are welcome. cantigny.org.

Wheaton Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4, in downtown Wheaton. This year's theme is "Celebrate Our Freedom!" For a map, visit wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4, stepping off at the Municipal Complex, 100 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Ending at South Elementary School. clchamber.com.

Red, White & BOOM!: Most activities take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire. Activities include music, a car show, bingo, food and beverages, entertainment and more. The 39th annual 5K race will be hosted at 8 a.m. Parade at 11 a.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. lincolnshireil.gov.

July Fourth Extravaganza Concert: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at St. Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. The Northwest Concert Band will perform patriotic tunes, marches and special numbers. Bring lawn chairs to view the nearby fireworks after the concert. Free. northwestconcertband.org.

Elk Grove Village Fourth of July Celebration: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Come early with chairs and blankets to enjoy a concert by Daughtry and giveaways followed by fireworks. Free. elkgrove.org.

Children's Lunch Hour: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at 95th Street Community Plaza Plaza at Frontier Sports Complex, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Featuring Little Miss Ann. Free. napervilleparks.org.

Cantigny Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in the south parking lot of Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Bring your classic or restored vehicle to the park, mingle with fellow car enthusiasts, and talk shop. No fee to participate, but the regular $5 per car parking fee applies. cantigny.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Bring blankets and chairs for an outdoor concert featuring The Student Body. Social distancing circles will be painted in the grass in front of the pavilion. Face coverings will be required when not in your circle. Free. bgparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Food and beverage and small charcoal grills are allowed (no glass). The concert for July 6 will feature Pettycash and a Hula Hoop Contest. The T-Mobile truck crew will be present at 6:30 p.m. for contests, trivia and giveaways. In the event of inclement weather, decision to reschedule will be made by 4 p.m.; call (815) 410-4475, ext. 6. Free. www.crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove summer concert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Generation performs. Food, beer and wine sales will begin at 6 p.m. Free. dgparks.org.

Elgin Summer Concert in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Wing Park band shell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Grand Groove Hotel performs swing, bossa nova, funk, rock, samba, gospel, Cuban son and more. Bring picnics as well as lawn chairs and blankets. Free. www.facebook.com/cityofelgin/.

Food Truck Social on Main Street: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Lake Zurich Promenade, 173 W. Main St., Lake Zurich. Weekly rotation of food trucks. www.lakezurich.org.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, on Main Street, downtown Cary. The summer schedule includes popular theme nights, DJ, Children's Judge Nights, Mini Business Expos and food trucks. carygrovechamber.com.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Panton Mill Creek, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Plant Band will perform classic rock, R&B, funk and blues. Food Truck Summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. www.southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. The first of three concerts full of spirited music created by conductor and artistic director Mike Madonia. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. www.arlingtonheightsband.org.

Geneva Concert in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Final Say will perform. www.genevaparks.org.

Live Music in the Parks: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. The July 7 performance will feature 7th heaven. www.lindenhurstparks.org.

Lunchtime Live: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. Free lunchtime children's music concert with Mr. Dave Music. www.warrenvilleparks.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursday: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 8, on Dean Avenue and in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Enjoy various food and drinks from more than a dozen food trucks as well as musical performances. On July 8, Radio Free Honduras will perform from 6-8 p.m. cityhpil.com/thingstodo.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, in rear parking lot of historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth Street in Geneva. Car collectors showcase their vintage rides. Patrons will enjoy music from the 1950s and have an opportunity to vote for their favorite make and model. The chamber will decide by 3 p.m. that day to cancel the event in case of inclement weather. www.genevachamber.com.

Rotary's Rockin' Ribfest: 5 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 8 and 9; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Features professional ribbers and family entertainment. Includes other food favorites, a carnival and music including Modern Day Romeos on Thursday, The Boy Band Night on Friday, Steve Augeri on Saturday and 7th heaven on Sunday. www.lithribfest.com.

Craft and Vintage Fairs: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Addison Historical Museum, 135 Army Trail Blvd., Addison. The museum is open for tours and the Craft and Vintage Fair. On July 8, Jessica Michna will portray Jenny Appleseed, the fictional sister of Johnny Appleseed. ItHappensInAddison.com.

McHenry Fiesta Days: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 8; various times Friday through Sunday, July 9 to 11, at Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry. Thursday is Cask & Barrel Night; $50 ticket includes tastings of whiskey from over 40 distilleries, unlimited tastes of craft beer from local breweries, commemorative tasting glass, culinary samplings and more. Friday through Sunday is Music Fest Weekend with performances by local musicians. Beach Bash with inflatables, face painting, dunk tank, games and more from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and a full schedule, visit mchenryfiestadays.com.

Rock 'n' Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Concert series features food from local restaurants. Two bands will perform each week, at 6:30 and 8 p.m. On July 8, Ollie Bolds and the Emperors of Soul will open followed by Shining Star, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band. The Bike & Car Cruise Night has been relocated to Green Meadow Shopping Center. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Billy Elton performs. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and your favorite craft beer or bottle of wine. For age 21 or older; ID checked prior to entry. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Purchase online tickets for $6 at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summer-concerts or $7 at the door.

Naperville Municipal Band Concert: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The Naperville Municipal Band continues its 11-week summer concert season. www.napervilleband.org.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Lincoln Park, along Main Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets, downtown St. Charles. July 8 will feature a performance by Serendipity. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Lisle Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. The 34th summer concert season opens with American popular and patriotic music. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and food. Free. www.lislecommunityband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Explore the music of Stravinsky, Saint-Saens, Shostakovich and Sousa. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

