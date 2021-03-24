Suburban restaurants prepping for Easter 2021 -- with both dine-in and to-go options

Wildfire's Easter Prime Rib Kit for four to six diners includes a whole Key lime pie for dessert. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

If there's one thing suburban restaurants have learned during the pandemic, it's to diversify. And many eateries are doing just that for Easter by offering dine-in options (with COVID-19 protocols in place) and meal kits to-go. While things aren't back to normal yet, there are now more ways to celebrate with family and friends on Sunday, April 4. But make reservations soon as dine-in is limited and ordering deadlines are strict.

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Plated Easter brunch, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes shareable appetizers for the table; a choice of Allgauer's Salad, Caesar salad or yogurt parfait; an entree (beef pot roast skillet, crabcake Benedict, prime rib, maple baked ham); desserts; champagne and mimosas. Prices vary. Dine-in only; reservations required.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/events/. For Easter, Antico Posto will be serving linguine frutti di mare ($24.95), lamb chop risotto ($26.95), grilled halibut ($28.95) and lemon cheesecake ($8.95) from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 3, and noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Atwater's

In the Herrington Inn & Spa, 15 S. River Lane, Geneva, (630) 208-8920, atwatersgeneva.com/. The plated Easter menu features brunch entrees, such as Black Forest Ham Benedict, Southern-style biscuits and gravy, omelets, roasted prime rib, prosciutto-wrapped salmon, chocolate ganache cake, blueberry cobbler cheesecake and more. Breakfast: 7-10:30 a.m.; brunch: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; dinner: 5-8 p.m. Reservations required.

Bahama Breeze

406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060, bahamabreeze.com/home. For a taste of the islands, consider the family-style Caribbean Bundles To Go for four featuring seafood paella, grilled chicken with cilantro-crema, jerk chicken wings and baby back ribs. Order ahead for Easter pickup.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Dine on brunch with the Easter Bunny during the 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m. seatings. The buffet, which is $25 for adults, $12 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger, includes an omelet station, French toast, pancakes, ham, prime rib, a sweets table and more. Space is limited; max of six at a table. Reservations required.

Pecan Praline French toast is part of Beatrix's Easter brunch menu to-go. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Order Easter brunch to-go for parties of two, four or six that features Valencia orange juice, Greek yogurt, granola and berry parfait, scrambled eggs, pecan praline French toast, brown sugar bacon and chicken sausage. It's $28.95 per person. Add on a Bloody Mary or mimosa kit or take-and-bake cinnamon rolls. Order by 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, for pickup or delivery from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 4. The dinner to-go for $52.95 per person includes burnt honey-glazed ham, roasted beef tenderloin, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, sugar snap peas, rainbow carrots and Tall Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake. Order by 2 p.m. one day prior for pickup or delivery from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4. The regular menu will be available for dine-in on Easter. Order the $16.95 Easter cookie decorating kit by 2 p.m. a day prior for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, through Sunday, April 4.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Dine-in Easter specials include roast leg of lamb, prime rib, baked ham, bone-in rib-eye, baked stuffed shrimp and halibut. Reservations suggested. Takeout specials include ham with pasta marinara ($180), leg of lamb with rice pilaf and gravy ($200), and roast pork with walnut stuffing and gravy ($180). Dinners include mashed potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, salad, bread and a sweets tray and serve eight to 15 diners. Order by Thursday, April 1.

This Easter, Bonefish Grill is offering a special Mahi and Shrimp Family Bundle for five. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. If you're feeding up to five on Easter, consider the special Mahi and Shrimp Family Bundle ($49.90) featuring a choice of salad, plus garlic mashed potatoes, veggies, bread and cookies. Order ahead for pickup Friday through Sunday, April 2-4.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. The Easter Package 1, which feeds five for $55 or 10 for $100, includes a mixed green or Caesar salad and a choice of lasagna, baked rigatoni, spicy chicken rigatoni or shrimp scampi. The Easter Package 2, which feeds five for $65 or 10 for $120, includes a salad; a choice of spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, penne alla vodka or baked ziti; and a choice of chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana. Order soon for pickup or delivery Friday through Sunday, April 2-4. The restaurants open at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday for dine-in.

Cantigny Golf

27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, (630) 668-8463, cantignygolf.com/. Dine on family-style Easter brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Fill up on pastries, fruit, two appetizers (shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, smoked salmon tarts, lamb meatballs), two breakfast entrees (smoked ham Benedict, pearl sugar waffles, biscuits and gravy, brioche French toast), two entrees (brown sugar ham, petite beef tenderloin, seared salmon, farfalle) and miniature pastries for dessert. It's $43 for ages 12 and older, $20 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required. Or order brunch to-go featuring the same options. Packages are $135 for four and $195 for six. Order ahead for pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter.

The Capital Grille's Easter to-go package includes a whole rack of bone-in filet. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/home. Dine-in Easter brunch features a choice of berries and honey yogurt, clam chowder or a salad; one entree (lobster frittata, shrimp and grits, wagyu strip steak and eggs, filet mignon or sea bass); and a dessert (flourless chocolate espresso cake or cheesecake) for $49 per person. The children's brunch is $15. Mimosas run $9 each. Reservations required. The three-course Easter at home dinner, which starts at $155, includes salad, whole rack of bone-in filet, grilled asparagus, Sam's Mashed Potatoes and flourless chocolate espresso cake. Preorder online for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, or 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 4.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/easter-2021/. The seafood restaurant will be serving specials from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Reservations required.

Chandler's

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/easter.php. The special Easter menu features prime rib, carved leg of lamb, honey-baked ham, broasted fried chicken and more. Don't forget the mimosas ($6.50) or sparkling spring sangria ($7). Open from noon to 7 p.m. Easter, reservations are requested.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/easter2021. Dine-in-only Easter specials include bombolini ($10), fig and prosciutto appetizer ($18), lamb arrosticini skewers ($16), Che Figata pizza ($18) and insalata asparagi all griglia ($15) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4. The regular menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Chocolate Sanctuary

5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/. The Easter brunch buffet, happening from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4, features prime rib and ham carving stations, an omelet and waffle pop station, pastries, seared salmon and more. It's $35 for adults, $12 for kids 5-10 and free for kids younger than 5. Reservations required.

City Gate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/easter2021. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 4, dine on Easter breakfast deemed "A buffet without a buffet" featuring eggs cooked to order, smoked ham, beef tenderloin, rum chata French toast with toppings, breakfast potatoes, fruit, doughnuts, pastries and more. It's $48 for adults, $19.95 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations required. Heat-at-home options for two include roast beef tenderloin ($82.50), honey-glazed ham ($55) and braised lamb shank ($77.50). Order ahead for pickup from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/. Dine on the four-course prix fixe Easter menu featuring soup, salad, a choice of filet Oscar or lamb chops with red-skin mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach, steamed asparagus or roasted Brussels sprouts, and dessert of sorbet trio, raspberry cheesecake or chocolate truffle cake. It's $54.95 per person. Reservations required.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. The Easter carryout menu offers bone-in prime rib roast that serves four to five for $160, whole beef tenderloin that serves eight to 10 for $260, leg of lamb that serves eight to 10 for $220, and whole bone-in ham that serves eight to 10 for $165. All meals come with mashed potatoes or rice pilaf, veggies, salad, bread and carrot cake. Order by Wednesday, March 31, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling and more; chwinery.com/. Bring your Easter feast for four home. The $119.99 heat-and-serve meal includes pretzel bread, spring salad, smoked glazed ham, an entree (soy ginger salmon, braised short ribs, Dana's Parmesan-crusted chicken), Mary's potatoes, grilled broccoli and carrot cake. Order ahead for pickup on Saturday or Sunday, April 3-4.

D'Andrea Banquets

4419 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 459-7234, dandreabanquets.com/. The ready-to-serve Easter meal that feeds 10 includes two meats (roast loin of pork, roast sirloin of beef, baked country ham or roast chicken quarters), salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, rolls and butter. It's $158.95. Order ahead for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Easter.

Devon Seafood + Steak's surf and turf sampler is one carryout kit option for Easter. - Courtesy of Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace. If you want to dine at the restaurant on Easter, Devon is offering a three-course prix fixe menu featuring a salad or Maine lobster bisque, a choice of entree (scallops, filet Oscar, salmon, jumbo lump crabcakes) and a sweet treat (vanilla bean crème brûlée, mixed fresh berries, chocolate velvet cake) for $49 per person. The special Maple Bacon N' Bourbon and Pacific Punch cocktails are two for $20. Reservations recommended. Devon is also offering carryout kits such as spiral glazed ham ($75 for two or $135 for four) and surf and turf sampler ($95 for two and $185 for four). Order ahead for pickup all day Saturday, April 3, or until noon Sunday, April 4.

Dover Straits

890 E. U.S. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. The seafood restaurant will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Easter serving up seasonal specials.

The Drake Hotel Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/easter.htm. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 4, indulge in Easter brunch, which includes a carving station (prime rib, roasted lamb, brown sugar- and bourbon-glazed ham), a waffle station, an omelet station, salads, breakfast options, entrees, sides, a kids' table, desserts, pastries and more. It's $75 for adults, $25 for kids 6-12 and $10 for kids 2-5. Reservations required. The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance for photos.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/spring-2021/. Easter brunch, available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes a variety of plated starters, plus stations including omelet, seafood, Italian, carving, doughnuts and waffles, children's and desserts. Champagne, mimosas and Bellinis are included. Kids can take socially distanced photos with the Easter Bunny. It's $75 for adults, $30 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations required.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire. Nosh on a three-course meal that includes a roasted golden beet salad, filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($85) or filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($95), and a dessert (New York cheesecake, Key lime pie or chocolate gooey butter cake). Reservations required. The to-go option features the Filet Wellington Family Bundle that serves four to six for $300. Order by Thursday, April 1, for pickup Friday through Sunday, April 2-4.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Easter specials include crabcakes ($23), rigatoni vodka ($23), prime rib ($28-$35), crab-stuffed whitefish ($35) and ham platter ($24). Reservations required.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, St. Charles and more; miafrancesca.com/. Bring Francesca's prime rib dinner home this Easter. It includes Caesar or asparagus salad, prime rib, two sides (mashed red potatoes, string beans, rigatoni pomodoro) and tiramisu. To feed two, it's $119.95, and to feed four, it's $224.95. Order by noon Thursday, April 1, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Granite City

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700; 992 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 504-0277; and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. Easter brunch to-go includes ham, bacon, sausage links, reggiano hash browns, four-cheese egg scramble, biscuits and gravy, caramel rolls, fruit, croissants and pasta primavera. To serve two to three, it's $39.99, and to serve four to five, it's $74.99. Pre-order for pickup on Easter.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse and Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

Gibsons: 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, gibsonssteakhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/gibrose-easter.pdf, and 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/giboak-easter.pdf. Hugo's: 55 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 548-3764, hugosfrogbar.com/wp-content/uploads/hugonap-easter.pdf. Gibson's and Hugo's are offering a special a la carte Easter menu on Sunday, April 4.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/hssbi. Enjoy live music and two for $21 cocktails while dining on a coastal-inspired brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Sunday. Reservations requested.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Lombard

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400 or harrycarays.com/. The a la carte Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4, includes cinnamon sugar doughnut holes, short rib Benedict, Italian omelet, seared scallops, rigatoni alla vodka, Harry's chicken Vesuvio and more.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Rosemont

10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/harry-carays-italian-steakhouse-rosemont.html. Nosh on special Easter brunch menu items such as French toast, smoked salmon platter, and steak and eggs. Reservations required.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/easter-sunday-brunch-2021/. Easter Sunday Brunch has returned to Hotel Baker. Dine from the custom omelet and waffle stations, carving (roast leg of lamb, honey-glazed ham) and seafood stations, breakfast dishes, salads, lunch items and assorted desserts (Easter egg cakes, lamb cakes, pastries). It's $58 for adults, $28 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; reservations required.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd, Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Easter specials include prime rib and rotisserie roasted pork and family meals to-go.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Easter specials consist of baked ham, crispy Atlantic salmon, Lake Superior whitefish, rotisserie roasted pork and prime rib. The special carryout dinner that serves six to 10 includes baked ham or rotisserie roasted pork, salad, sides and fresh baked apple pie for $139.95. Pre-order for pickup on Sunday, April 4.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. If you don't feel like cooking for Easter, Katie's Kitchen has you covered. If you're feeding a group, consider the eggs Benedict kit ($40), biscuits and gravy ($20), crepe kit ($15), French toast casserole bake ($25), lox package ($48), prime rib dinner ($175 for four, $235 for six), maple-glazed pork tenderloin ($115 for four, $135 for six), and brunch package for four ($35). Order by Thursday, April 1, for pickup on Easter. Limited dine-in seating will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-5050, lambsfarm.org/. This year, seatings will be staggered from 11 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The Easter menu features prime rib ($26.99), grilled salmon ($26.99) and baked ham platter ($19.99). Entrees come with sides, veggies and a glass of champagne, mimosa or Bellini. There's also a separate kids' menu. Reservations required.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/easter-carryout/. For Easter, L. Woods is serving the prime rib queen cut ($33.95) and king cut ($36.95) for dine-in or carryout Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4. Or order the Easter BBQ Pack for two for $79.95 by 5 p.m. Friday, April 2, for pickup Saturday or Sunday, April 3-4.

Maggiano's Little Italy

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/. Designed to serve four to five, Maggiano's Easter Family Meal includes dishes such as Mom's Lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, cheesecake and more. It's $95. Preorder the meal for pickup to be heated at home Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, and served warm on Sunday, April 4.

Manzo's Banquets

1571 S. Elmhurst Road, Des Plaines, (847) 593-2233, manzosbanquets.com/. Easter Brunch features a breakfast buffet, plus seafood, carving and pasta stations, a hot and cold buffet, a sweets table and a mimosa and champagne welcome. It's $37.95 for adults and $21.95 for kids 3-12. Reservations required.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/. Available for dine-in or to-go, the Easter Sunday prix fixe menu includes a soup or salad, an entree (crab and shrimp-stuffed salmon ($39), scallops ($45), Chilean sea bass Oscar ($55), filet mignon ($45)), and a dessert (cheesecake, upside down candied walnut apple pie, creme brulee). Cocktails include the $6 Bunnymosa or Bunnymary. Reservations recommended.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/. Available on Easter Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the four-course preset menu includes a choice of cold tapa, hot tapa, entree and dessert. It's $49 for adults; there's a kids' menu, too. Reservations required. Don't miss the Easter egg hunt, weather and CDC guidelines permitting.

Mezé Mediterráneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. Dine on roasted lamb and more on Easter Sunday. Reservations requested.

Quiche Lorraine is on Mon Ami Gabi's dine-in Easter menu. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/. Easter brunch runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 4, offering specials such as waffles with Nutella and quiche Lorraine. The dinner menu will be available from 3-7:30 p.m. Reservations required.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make Easter easy this year with an individual meal or family-style four pack for carryout. The $19.99 per person options include a ham dinner with mashed sweet potatoes, harvest vegetables and a Caesar or garden salad or the Italian Combo Dinner with lasagna, chicken Parmesan, garlic bread, and Caesar or garden salad. Preorder for pickup on Easter.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. Morton's celebrates Easter with dine-in specials such as spring mixed green salad ($11), slow-roasted prime rib ($49), maple-glazed baby carrots ($11) and cherry-swirl cheesecake ($11). If you'd rather dine at home, the Easter to-go package for four for $159 includes spring mixed green salad, SRF Kurobuta Berkshire hog ham, sides and cherry-swirl cheesecake. Order by 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, for pickup from 3-5 p.m. Saturday or 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday, Niche will be offering a three-course brunch featuring a starter (mixed fruit and berries, salmon rillette, kale salad); an entree (steak and eggs, wild mushroom omelet, pork belly hash, Niche burger, Belgian yeast waffle, power grains), and a sweet (old-fashioned doughnut, s'more French silk pie, carrot cake). It's $48 for adults and $24 for kids younger than 6. Available for dine-in or carryout. Reservations required.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. 151 will be hosting Easter brunch starting an hour early at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4. Reservations required.

Lamb tiella is a specialty dish Osteria Trulli is offering just for Easter. - Courtesy of Rahimi Saidan

1510 E. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, (224) 347-1010, osteriatrulli.com/web/. On Easter, chef Giovanni DeNigris will be cooking up Pugliese specials such as lamb shank, lamb chops and lamb tiella (a meat, vegetable and potato dish). Reservations requested.

A variety of special Easter brunch dishes are on Pennyville Station's menu this year. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Make reservations through Resy to dine in on Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Or order two Easter specials for dine-in or to-go: The Easter ham is $19.95 and the Easter lamb chops are $29.95. Both meals come with Brussels sprouts with bacon, mashed potatoes with gravy and vegetable frittata. Order ahead for pickup before 2 p.m. Easter Sunday.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. This Easter, Perry's is offering off-the-menu brunch dishes for dine-in -- Filet Creole Benedict ($44) and Crab Cake Benedict ($38) -- in addition to $7 cocktails (Bloody Mary, mimosa and Brandy Milk Punch). Reservations requested. Or order the to-go Easter feast for four that includes one entree, soup or salad, two sides and housemade bread. The prime rib is $159, rack of lamb is $129 and chicken cordon bleu is $89. It's available Friday through Sunday, April 2-4; preorder four hours in advance of pickup.

Perry's Easter feast for four to-go includes a choice of prime rib or rack of lamb. - Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Besides the a la carte brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4, Easter specials include slow-roasted prime rib ($29), smoked salmon flatbread ($17) and bunny waffles topped with fresh fruit, chocolate chips and a whipped cream "cotton tail" ($10).

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. It's easy to order to-go Easter dinner for one (or more) this year. Start with a choice of four entrees: sliced ham ($55), moussaka ($59), Parmesan-crusted halibut ($70) or phyllo strudel ($52). Each dinner comes with a spring green salad, grilled asparagus, carrot cake and pecan praline dark chocolate bar. Order by Thursday, April 1, for pickup between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4. The restaurant is closed for dine-in on Easter.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/mcchesneys-pub-grill/special-events/. Make reservations before Saturday, March 27, for Easter brunch seatings at 9 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Fill up on made-to-order omelets, breakfast items, salads, fruit, seafood and carving station items, entrees, and French and Italian pastries. It's $42 for adults, $20 for kids 4-13 and free for kids younger than 4.

Qulinarnia

1730 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 981-0480, qulinarnia.com/easter-menu.html. The to-go Easter family package for four, which includes three meats and four sides, runs $50. Choose from dishes such as white sausage baked in honey and beer, pork butt roast, roasted pork loin stuffed with smoked plums, chicken Marsala, veal and pork meatballs, sides, soups, salads and more. Order ahead as quantities are limited.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. This year, Saranello's is hosting a grand Easter buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring salads, pastas, waffles, made-to-order omelets, baked honey-glazed ham, prime rib, smoked turkey, mini desserts, champagne, mimosas and more. It's $44.95 for adults and $22.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Seasons 52's Easter Green Box To Go options include glazed spiral ham, roasted French green beans and sweet potato mash. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home/. Enjoy Easter brunch in the dining room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or order an Easter Green Box To Go for two, four or six. The Green Box includes a choice of apricot-glazed spiral ham ($55), whole side of cedar plank-roasted salmon ($75) or wood-grilled beef tenderloin ($100), plus salad, roasted French green beans, sweet potato mash or Yukon mashed potatoes and Mini Indulgence desserts. Order ahead for pickup on Friday or Saturday, April 2-3.

Shaw's Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/events/easter-at-shaws-schaumburg/. Available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 4, the family-style Easter brunch features French toast bread pudding, caramelized bacon, hash browns, broccoli quiche, Caesar salad, oysters on the half shell, lobster bisque, mashed potatoes, premium Bairdi crab, petite filets, peach crisp and a choice of mini dessert. It's $70 per person. Reservations strongly recommended. The to-go brunch for two features the same items and is $140. Order carryout by 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, for pickup on Saturday or Sunday, April 3-4.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. Dine from the special Easter lunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 4, featuring French toast, prime rib, New England lobster roll, country ham and more. Or order the to-go family-style Easter brunch, which includes Caesar salad, choice of country ham ($30) or prime rib ($33), veggies, fingerling potatoes and carrot cake. Order ahead for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 4.

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

20504 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 719-1596, stoneyriver.com/. Stoney River is taking reservations now for Easter brunch.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/easter/. For Easter, Sullivan's will be serving up prime rib in addition to the regular menu. Reservations required.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/specials/easter/. The full dinner menu will be available on Easter with added specialty brunch items available until 3 p.m. Reservations required.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/. Make reservations now for Easter Sunday, when Tuscany will be serving Italian specialties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. The Easter menu includes bananas Foster French toast, cast-iron blueberry cornbread, steak and eggs, smoked prime rib and house-smoked brisket. Reservations required.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire fetes Easter with a $29.95 special featuring spit roasted leg of lamb served with classic Diane sauce, spinach and white cheddar au gratin potatoes. It's available for dine-in and carryout. Or celebrate at home with the Easter Prime Rib Kit for four to six diners for $240. It includes a prime rib roast to cook at home, plus Wildfire cornbread, Tuscan kale and spinach salad, redskin mashed potatoes, roasted mushroom caps, roasted asparagus and a whole Key lime pie. Order by Wednesday, March 31, for pickup on Saturday or Sunday, April 3-4.