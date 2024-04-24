Plan now for Mother’s Day: Here are over 100 restaurant ideas to get you started

Treat mom to The Capital Grille's lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails on May 12. Courtesy of The Capital Grille

It’s never too early to start planning for Mother’s Day (just ask her, she’ll tell you the same thing). It may seem like you have plenty of time before Sunday, May 12, but reservations go quickly, so don’t get shut out of Mom’s favorite spot. We found a few places — about 100 give or take — to get you started.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/about-aboyer. Chef Michael Lachowicz will be honoring moms with a special three-course brunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and dinner (3:30-7:30 p.m.). Starter options include a house-cured salmon board, crab cake, spring pea soup, bistro salad and salad Lyonnaise; then choose from pan-roasted chicken Chasseur, soft-shell crabs, duo of rack of lamb and braised lamb shank, sauteed whitefish, sirloin steak frites and brunch-only options of eggs Benedict and French-rolled omelet. Desserts include warm almond pithivier, crème brûlée and chocolate souffle. Brunch is $79 and dinner is $89. Reservations required.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Call today for reservations for Allgauer’s Mother’s Day Brunch.

Antico Posto offers Mother’s Day specials Friday through Sunday, May 10-12. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe celebrates Moms Friday through Sunday, May 10-12, with specials including sea scallop risotto with creamy Arborio rice, brown butter and asparagus; and the white chocolate cheesecake with raspberry coulis and a chocolate cookie crust. You can also try new menu items, including spicy rigatoni vodka, toasted garlic bread and beef carpaccio. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Reservations required.

Arrowhead Golf Club

26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, (630) 653-5802, arrowheadgolfclub.org/events/5-12-mothers-day-brunch/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 and 3 p.m. so you can treat mom (and yourself) to buffet stations featuring breakfast offerings, seafood, salads, entrees (cherry-bourbon glazed ham, salmon, citrus-rosemary chicken, sliced sirloin beef), desserts and pastries, a kids’ station and more. It's $64.95 for adults, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Call for reservations.

Mom eats free with the purchase of another adult entree at Bar Louie on Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Bar Louie

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; and 2835 Showplace Drive, Suite 139, Naperville, (331) 444-2050, barlouie.com/. To celebrate Mother’s Day, Bar Louie will be giving moms a free entree with the purchase of an additional adult entree. Dine-in only on Sunday, May 12.

The Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Treat mom to Mother's Day brunch at 10, 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Dine on made-to-order omelets, prime rib, ham, eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, French toast, pancakes, chorizo hash browns, wings, Greek salad, mac and cheese, sweets and more. It's $30 for adults, $14 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Beatrix will be serving up lobster enchiladas on Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/happening/mothers-day-specials/. Celebrate Mother’s Day with Beatrix brunch specials such as lobster enchiladas with soft scrambled eggs, chipotle cream, tomato and avocado. Or nosh on the oven-baked brioche French toast paired with a handcrafted Beatrix espresso martini. Specials are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery during brunch.

Bella Napoli

1540 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 519-7555, bellawoodfired.com/. Bella Napoli is offering dinner specials for mom Monday through Sunday, May 6-12. Dine on surf and turf featuring steak, cold water lobster tail, Parmesan shrimp and cashew-crusted halibut in addition to the regular menu of pasta, entrees, wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas and more.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Dine-in specials for Mother’s Day at Blossom Cafe include slow-roasted prime rib, bone-in rib-eye, rotisserie roasted pork, baked stuffed shrimp, lobster and shrimp Alfredo, and surf and turf. You can also order a complete takeout meal for six to eight that includes a main course of whole roasted beef tenderloin or prime rib plus salad, sides and desserts for $279. Reservations requested.

The Board Room Libertyville

137 Lake St., Libertyville, (224) 433-6041, theboardroomlibertyville.com/pages/specials. Join The Board Room for Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations requested.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/happymothersday/. Treat Mom and yourself with a gift card. For every $50 in gift cards you buy, you get a $10 reward card.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Mom can enjoy the Mother's Day brunch buffet on the skydeck or in the upper level dining area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12. Nosh on made-to-order omelets, honey-glazed ham, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, French toast, fruit, pastries and more. It's $24.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids younger than 10. Reservations required.

You and mom won’t leave hungry after brunch at Bub City this Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Celebrate Mom at Bub City with brunch favorites such as burnt ends Benedict, flapjack sandwich and the day breaker burrito. Enjoy $6 espresso martinis, Bloody Marys and mimosas during Hangover Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, bucadibeppo.com/. Buca is opening at 10 a.m. on Mother's Day, serving the dinner menu all day. Or celebrate mom at home with to-go options such as Package 1 (salad; lasagna, baked rigatoni, shrimp scampi or spicy chicken rigatoni; and chocolate chip cannoli) or Package 2 (salad, choice of pasta including spaghetti marinara, fettuccini Alfredo, penne ala vodka or baked ziti; an entree including chicken or eggplant parmigiana or chicken limone; and chocolate chip cannoli). Both packages serve five to 10 people. Pre-order for pickup on Mother's Day.

Cantigny Park

27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, (630) 668-8463, cantignygolf.com/. Take Mom out to Mother's Day Brunch, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, in Le Jardin at Cantigny Park. Dine on brunch classics like waffles, quiche, breakfast meats, potatoes and made-to-order omelets and savory entrees, including herb-roasted striploin, jerk chicken, Hoffmeister ham, seared trout, pork tenderloin and more. It's $54 for adults, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations are required and can be made on their website. For details, email Carla Perez at cperez@cantigny.org.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 423-1488; thecapitalgrille.com/. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day, brunch entrees include the lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails ($50), 14-ounce bone-in, dry-aged New York strip and eggs ($50), the 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon ($47), or crab cake Benedict ($47). Don't forget the special mimosas, too. Children’s brunch, including a fruit starter, entree and dessert, is $17. Reservations required.

Carlisle Banquets

435 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 960-0210, carlislebanquets.com/. Treat Mom to Mother's Day Brunch, with seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Dine on omelets, waffles and breakfast items, plus fare from the carving, seafood, pasta, salad and kids' stations, a deluxe sweets table, and unlimited champagne, mimosas, bellinis and more. It’s $57 for adults and $22 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Carmine’s

9850 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 595-1111, rosebudrestaurants.com/locations/carmines-rosemont/. Make reservations now to dine on the Mother's Day specials May 12. Seafood specials include sea bass alla Oscar ($58), halibut almondine ($49), scallops risotto ($49), lobster ravioli ($42) and Carmine’s cioppino ($69). The 18-ounce Delmonico steak is $65. The first 50 reservations will each receive a Rosebud rose for mom.

There’s a trio to suit every mom at Carrabba’s on Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Carrabba's

Carrabba’s

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. Enjoy Trios for Mom on May 12, including the Johnny Trio (Tuscan-grilled sirloin Marsala, chicken Bryan and mezzaluna), the Chicken Trio (chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria and chicken Marsala), and Italian Classics Trio (chicken Parmesan, lasagna and fettuccine Alfredo). Also make sure to check out the new special cocktail the Carrabbellini — their take on a traditional Italian Bellini with Absolut Citron vodka, raspberry and blood orange and topped with Riondo Prosecco. Reservations requested.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/. Make reservations now to celebrate Mom from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Specials and the regular menu will be available.

Fresh Canadian salmon will be on the Mother’s Day menu at Chandler’s Chophouse. Courtesy of Chandler's Chophouse

Chandler’s Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/mothersday.php#about. Treat mom right at Chandler's on Sunday, May 12, with choices including prime rib, twin queen filets, Florida grouper, Canadian salmon, chicken Romano, rib-eye steak, blackened shrimp mac and cheese, chicken and strawberry salad, mimosas, sparkling spring sangria and more. Reservations recommended.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. Make reservations now to treat Mom to brunch with an a la carte menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring appetizers, salads, pizzas, egg dishes and more. Reservations recommended.

Chicago Prime Italian

700 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/mothers-day-brunch-event/. Grab mom and head to the champagne fountain during Mother's Day Brunch, with seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Dine on breakfast fare, omelets, raw bar, carving station, pasta, salads, starters, sides, pastries, fruit and desserts. It’s $75 for adults (includes bottomless champagne and champagne cocktails), $25 for kids 7-14, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations required.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/mothers-day. Reserve a table now for Mother's Day brunch, available from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, featuring breakfast items (French toast, omelet station, pastries, fruit), a carving station with prime rib and roasted leg of lamb, a raw bar, salads, desserts, a kids’ menu and more. It's $69 for adults, $29.95 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Treat mom like a rock star with the Jon Bun Jovi at the Rock N Roll brunch at City Works. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

City Works Eatery and Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500, and 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571, cityworksrestaurant.com/. For Mother's Day, treat your ma like the rock star she is with Rock N Roll Brunch favorites such as the Jon Bun Jovi, the Sweet Child O’ Mine, The Clash Smash and the What’s the Story, Morning Glory.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Indulge in the Mother's Day Champagne Brunch Sunday, May 12. Dine from the salad bar, omelet, seafood and carving stations, sides, pastries, fruit, desserts and more. A complimentary glass of champagne is included in the $65 price for adults. It's $30 for kids 4-12 and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

The Continental

788 S. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, (847) 459-4095, continental-restaurant.net/special-events-menu.php. The $35 per person brunch menu available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 includes roast prime rib, leg of lamb or Greek chicken and other lunch and breakfast options.

Cooper’s Hawk

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Morton Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Cooper's Hawk is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.

Davanti Enoteca

4436 W. Touhy, Lincolnwood, (847) 262-4900, and 800 Hillgrove Ave., Western Springs, (708) 783-1060; davantienoteca.com/. Reservations are available now for Mother's Day dining from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with made-to-order breakfast offerings during brunch hours and a risotto station during dinner, as well as a carving station, house specialties and assorted desserts. It’s $58 for adults and $17 for kids 12 and younger.

The Naperville location, at 47 E. Chicago Ave., will feature specials including an 8-ounce filetto di bosco ($46), risotto con funghi e tartufo ($23), pan-seared California white bass ($34) and limoncello tiramisu ($14).

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/mothers-day-brunch/. Di Pescara will offer a la carte brunch specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12. Treat Mom to butter-poached lobster Benedict, Maryland-style crab cake Benedict, braised short rib Benedict and more. Add on mimosas or Bloody Marys for $15.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day, when the seafood restaurant will be serving specials and the regular menu. All moms will receive a $25 gift certificate.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/mothers-day.htm. Celebrate Mom with brunch, with seatings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, in the Colonial Room. It's $95 for adults, $40 for kids 4-10, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Eddie Merlot’s is hosting Mother’s Day brunch that includes a carving station. Courtesy of Eddie Merlot's

Eddie Merlot’s

201 Bridewell Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 468-2098; 185 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 276-2000; 28254 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-1900, eddiemerlots.com/. This Mother’s Day, spoil mom with a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring a variety of breakfast offerings such as eggs Benedict, French toast, pastries, a yogurt bar and an omelet station. The carving station features filet mignon, grilled rack of lamb and spiral-cut ham, and there’s a salad station, seafood station, hot entree and side station and dessert station. It’s $74 for adults and $19 for kids 10 and younger.

Emmett’s Brewing Co.

5200 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 434-8500; 110 N. Brockway St., Palatine, (847) 359-1533; 128 W. Main St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4500; emmettsbrewingco.com/. Make reservations for Mother's Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12. It’s $40 for adults, $22 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Add on champagne for an extra $10. Reservations encouraged.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/menus/dinner. Enjoy three-course specials all day, including the baby gem shellfish Louis (starting at $55) for lunch and the surf-and-turf three-course dinner ($85). Available starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Mother's Day specials include watermelon salad ($20), sea bass frittata ($55), portobello truffle filet ($65) and creme brulee ($10). Reservations requested.

Francesca’s

The Mother's Day buffet menu will be available at Francesca's Famiglia in Barrington, Francesca's Tavola in Arlington Heights, Francesca's Fortunato in Frankfort, Francesca's Amici in Elmhurst, Francesca’s North in Northbrook and Francesca's Vicinato in Palos Park, with made-to-order breakfast offerings during brunch hours and a risotto station during dinner, as well as a carving station, house specialties and assorted desserts all day. It’s $58 for adults and $17 for kids 12 and younger.

All other suburban Francesca's will be offering Mother's Day specials including an 8-ounce filetto di bosco ($46), risotto con funghi e tartufo ($23), pan-seared California white bass ($34) and limoncello tiramisu ($14). miafrancesca.com/.

The Glen Club

2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, (847) 724-7272, theglenclub.com/mothers-day/. Treat Mom to Mother's Day brunch at The Glen Club, which will be offering carving and Benedict stations, breakfast dishes and a seafood, fruit and salad station. Two-hour seatings are available at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 2 p.m. It’s $62 for adults, $30 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. It’s $5 less for members. Reservations required.

Head to The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles for beignets with espresso anglaise for Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Matt Reeves

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. Chef Chris and team will be serving up a prix fixe Mother's Day menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12, highlights of which are an assortment of canapés and pastries served family-style, including deviled eggs and smoked salmon macaroons, plus beignets with espresso anglaise and blueberry brioche tarts. Guests can enjoy a choice of entree, such as French toast with bananas foster or a classic steak and eggs spread. Kids can choose chocolate chip pancakes, a cheeseburger with french fries, or eggs with a side of bacon or sausage. It's $65 for adults and $25 for kids. Reservations required.

Granite City Brewery

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700, and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. Treat mom to brunch on May 12 featuring carved ham, pesto tortellini, sausage skillet, hot honey fried chicken and more. Reservations required.

Gibson’s Steakhouse

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, and 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, gibsonssteakhouse.com/. All Gibson's locations will open at 11 a.m. on Mother's Day. Reservations required.

Half Day Brewing

200 Village Green, Lincolnshire, (847) 821-6933, halfdaybrewing.com/. Show Mom some love with Mother's Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch buffet will include a carving station with prime rib and turkey breast, chicken Parmesan, as well as breakfast foods and desserts. They’ll also have $5 mimosas and $7 specialty Bloody Mary’s and flowers for all moms. It’s $39.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids. Reservations required.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; thehamptonsocial.com/events/mothers-day. All moms can enjoy a complimentary sparkling glass of rosé on Mother's Day. Reservations required.

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 Happ Road, Northfield, (847) 784-9200, thehappinn.com/. Mother's Day Brunch, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12, features guacamole ($14.95), avocado toast ($22.95), Maine lobster Benedict ($25.95), French toast ($13.95), skirt steak and eggs ($19.95), Willow Road salad ($15.95), flatbreads ($14.95), cured salmon ($16.95) and more. Reservations requested.

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse

10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/. Indulge in a variety of sweet and savory dishes during Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including breakfast dishes, carving, omelet and dessert stations and more. Or join for dinner from 4-9 p.m. when the restaurant will be serving Mother's Day specials.

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, harrycarays.com/mothers-day.html. Start off Mother’s Day by indulging in the new weekend brunch menu at Holy Mackerel! available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring festive drink specials like “Mom-osas to Share” mimosa bottle service. Or join in the evening for a special Mother's Day dinner at Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse.

Hey Nonny!

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. Enjoy music from Daniel Gomez during Mother's Day Brunch on May 12. Seatings are available at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It’s $49 for adults and $20 for kids. Reservations required.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/mothers-day-brunch-2024/. Indulge in the lavish Mother's Day brunch, available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Sup on custom-made omelets, housemade waffles, prime rib, maple mustard-glazed ham, seafood, charcuterie, breakfast and lunch items, salads, soups, sides, desserts and more. It's $88 for adults, $38 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Houlihan’s

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/Naperville. Specials include a crab and shrimp dip app ($12.99), salmon scampi pasta ($18.99), maple bourbon salmon ($18.99), filet and scallops ($29.99) and creme brulee ($7.49). Wash it down with a mimosa (orange, pineapple or grapefruit for $6), strawberries and cream ($9.50) or Fluent in French 75 ($10). Reservations required.

Hyatt Lodge

2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 568-1234, hyatt.com/. Treat mom to live entertainment and a brunch buffet at Water's Edge, featuring omelet and carving stations and more. Brunch is priced at $120 for adults, $40 for kids 4-10, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations through OpenTable are required.

Jimmy’s Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd., Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Jimmy's will be celebrating Mom with surf and turf, prime rib and stuffed shrimp with crabmeat. Reservations requested. Call ahead for carryout.

Katie’s Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, katieskitchenonline.com/. Make reservations now for dine-in or carryout packages.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/mothers-day. Treat mom to the Mother’s Day Roses & Rosé Brunch, featuring $7.99 rosé by the glass and steak and eggs, pancakes, Benedicts and more. Or give mom the night out with a Roses & Rosé dinner featuring prime rib surf and turf, complemented by lemon spongecake and Kona margaritas. Reservations required.

LAGO

350 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, (224) 833-0939, lagolakezurich.com/. Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani offers Mother’s Day brunch featuring a cold bar with salads, fruit and seafood; French toast, housemade bacon and an omelet station; a carving station with prime rib, ham, pork ribs, salmon, pastas and more; and a dessert table. For adults, it’s $75 or $100 with bottomless mimosas. For kids 6-12, it’s $25.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-5050, lambsfarm.org/event/mothers-day-brunch-3/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It's $31.95 for adults and $11.95 for kids. Moms will receive free farmyard admission.

Dig into lumberjack pancake tacos at Lazy Dog over Mother’s Day weekend. Courtesy of Lazy Dog

Lazy Dog

436 S. Route 59, Naperville, (630) 481-7301; 1775 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 526-4308; and 1115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 780-7977, lazydogrestaurants.com/. For every Butter Cake purchased during Mother's Day weekend — May 10-12 — Lazy Dog will donate $1 to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides basic essentials to families in need. Plus, treat mom to brunch with favorites like lumberjack pancake tacos with bacon candy, fried eggs, shredded jack Cheddar cheese, hash browns and green onions wrapped in buttermilk pancakes and Mountain Berry Pancakes topped with housemade berry medley compote, served with maple syrup and whipped butter. Reservations requested.

The Local Kitchen + Tap

1140 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 744-5300, and 396 Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, (630) 860-0055, thelocalkitchentap.com/. Treat mom to an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12. Highlights include prime rib, eggs Benedict, frittata, ham, ricotta bruschetta, French toast stix, desserts and more. It's $39 for adults, $12 for kids 3-10, and free for kids 2 and younger. Bottomless mimosas are $19. Reservations required.

Lucille

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events-2024/. The Mother's Day Brunch features unlimited mimosas and bellinis, plus 10 gourmet food stations including starters, omelets, breakfast, crepes, carving, doughnuts and waffles, seafood, entrees and a Bloody Mary bar. It's $100 for adults, $40 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations are required to dine between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 12. Or treat mom to the Mother & Daughter Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The $65 for adults and $35 for kids price includes tea, scones, tea sandwiches, unlimited champagne and more. Reservations required.

Mom and family can dine on the oven-baked brioche French toast at L. Woods on Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. L. Woods' Mother's Day weekend specials include wild Alaskan halibut, queen or king cut of prime rib of beef au jus and the strawberry rhubarb cobbler with vanilla ice cream. Or try the new weekend brunch specials such as oven-baked brioche French toast and smoked brisket hash while sipping the special strawberry rhubarb old fashioned or classic peach Bellini. Specials are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery Saturday and Sunday.

Maggiano’s

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/. Maggiano's is taking reservations now for Mother's Day family-style dine-in that includes a salad, two starters, two entrees, two pastas and two desserts. Add on the Rosa spritz or mimosa bottle service.

McCormick and Schmick’s

5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/. On May 12, treat mom to a Mother's Day three-course prix fixe menu, which includes a soup or salad, an entree (crab- and shrimp-stuffed salmon, Open Blue Cobia, filet mignon, Chilean sea bass, seafood Alfredo, cedar-roasted salmon, ahi tuna, Alaskan halibut, swordfish casino or pan-seared scallops) and a dessert (cheesecake, brown butter cake, chocolate silk pie). It’s $55 per person. Reservations are required.

Meridian Banquets

1701 Algonquin Road, Rolling Meadows, (847) 952-8181, meridianbanquets.com/. Indulge in the Champagne Mother's Day Brunch, which includes carving, omelet, waffle and yogurt stations, seafood, breakfast items, lunch entrees, desserts (chocolate fondue, ice cream bar, cakes) and bottomless champagne and mimosas. Make reservations for seatings at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2 p.m. It's $53.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids 4-12.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/specials/. Celebrate mom with a four-course lunch (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) or dinner (4-8 p.m.) for $79.95 per person that includes cold and hot tapas, an entree and dessert. Reservations required.

Mezé Mediterráneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewines.com/. Meze is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.

Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/. Treat mom to the special Mother's Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 featuring lump crab Benedict ($11), MJ's fried chicken and waffles ($29), Belgian waffle ($23), and steak and eggs ($39). Reservations required. The full menu will be available at 4 p.m.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, millersalehouse.com/. Celebrate Mother's Day with chicken Parmesan Alfredo and a Tito’s strawberry lemonade.

Take mom to Moretti’s for Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Motetti's

Moretti’s

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Elgin, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Morton Grove, Mount Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Moretti’s will be offering deluxe dinner specials during Mother’s Day week. From May 6-12, Moretti’s will be adding surf and turf, steaks, cold water lobster tail, Parmesan shrimp and cashew-crusted halibut to their regular menu, plus chef’s specials.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/event/mothers-day/. From May 10-12, Morton’s will feature an exclusive Mother’s Day surf and turf with lobster tail and A5 snow-aged Wagyu filet for $99. Reservations recommended.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Niche will be open for dinner from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, May 12, featuring chef’s specials and the regular menu. Reservations required.

Treat Mom to The Boss at Old Town Pour House. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Mom is a rock star, so take her to the Rock N Roll Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday featuring Jon Bun Jovi cinnamon rolls, Donut Stop Believin doughnuts, Sweet Child O’ Mine French toast or The Boss steak and eggs. Roses and “mom”osa flights will be available.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Celebrate Mom with a champagne brunch from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or dinner from 2-9 p.m. Brunch is $38 for adults and $16 for kids 6-12 and features carving, omelet and waffle stations, plus breakfast selections, entrees and desserts. Mother’s Day dinner specials include crabmeat-stuffed flounder, prime rib, beef Wellington, leg of lamb and more. Reservations required.

Paris Bistro

2656 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 357-1005, parisbistronaperville.com/. During the Mother's Day brunch, dine on salads, pastas, entrees, made-to-order omelets, pastries, sides and more. It's $49.95 for adults, $21.95 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. The MOMosa flight is $13. Reservations requested.

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/. Passero will offer a Mother's Day brunch for $45.95 for adults. It’s half price for kids younger than 12. Dinner begins at 4 p.m. Reservations required.

Peggy Kinnane’s

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/-events. The Irish pub opens at 11 a.m. May 12 for Mother's Day dining.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 includes sweet and savory choices. Call for reservations.

Try the filet-stuffed roast at Perry’s on Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Perry's

Perry’s Steakhouse

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's will be opening early at 11 a.m. on May 12, serving a special 10-ounce filet-stuffed roast for $49 per person. The three-course pork chop Sunday Supper, available from 4 p.m. to close, is $49 per person. And don't miss the $13 brunch-inspired off-the-menu cocktails — mimosa, rose sangria and Bloody Mary — available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Specials are available for dine-in or pickup. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Make Mom's day with the Mother's Day Brunch Buffet Saturday and Sunday that includes bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes, a waffle station and more. Reservations required.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Fete Mom with Port Edward's Champagne Brunch Buffet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12. Nosh on seafood, paella, made-to-order omelets, prime rib and turkey from the carving station, breakfast items, sides, salads, fruit, cheeses, desserts and sip on unlimited champagne. It's $65 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Add crab legs for $19.99/pound. Reservations required.

Enjoy a crepe station during Mother’s Day brunch at Prairie Grass Cafe. Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrass.cafe/. Prairie Grass will be hosting Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. May 12. The brunch buffet starts with their signature PGC Benedict, as well as salads, grilled asparagus, baked feta, chicken wings, Parmesan-crusted whitefish, ancho-marinated skirt steak, made-to-order omelets, crepe station, fruit, pastries, desserts and more. It's $85 for adults and $54 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations required. Or entertain at home with the Mother's Day takeout package for two for $144 that includes soup, salad, balsamic-glazed Ora king salmon, sides and strawberry cream pie. Pre-order by May 9 for pickup between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/. Enjoy brunch with seafood, omelet and carving stations, breakfast and lunch items, children's entrees, desserts and more. Seatings are at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 1 p.m. May 12. Make reservations by Monday, May 6. It's $50 for adults, $28 for kids 4-13, and free for kids younger than 4.

Treat mom to a special dinner at Rosebud this Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Rosebud

Rosebud

560 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900, and 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800, rosebudrestaurants.com/. Treat the special ladies in your life to Mother’s Day dinner at Rosebud. Specials include sea bass and creamy risotto, short rib and veal ossobuco. Roses will be available to the first 50 people who book on OpenTable at each location.

Ruth’s Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/. Ruth's Chris is opening early May 11 and 12 to serve a special brunch available until 3 p.m. featuring Cajun tenderloin eggs Benedict, barbecue shrimp and more. Reservations required.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Unit 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Share Mother's Day Brunch with mom and enjoy elevated takes on breakfast dishes such as biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs, oysters, seviche, chilaquiles, pastries and more. Reservations required.

Saranello’s

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Dine-in dinner specials include lobster bisque, king crab pappardelle, halibut with broccolini and soy lemon capers, and salted caramel cheesecake. The full menu will be available for dine-in, carryout and delivery from 3-8 p.m. Reservations required.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Surprise Mom with breakfast in bed, courtesy of Scratchboard Kitchen. Order up blueberry lemon poptarts, rhubarb cardamom scones, gluten-free carrot cake mini loaves, caviar and creme fraiche, biscuits, sausage gravy, grits, lox and lemon chive cream cheese and Bloody Mary mix. Pickup is from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/events/mothers-day. Mother's Day brunch is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, featuring specials such as crab and cheddar quiche, upright French toast with apple wood smoked bacon and wood-grilled shrimp and grits. Reservations required. Or order a Mother's Day Green Box To Go, which serves four to six. The apricot-glazed spiral ham is $155, the cedar plank-roasted salmon is $185 and the wood-grilled beef tenderloin is $225.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw’s is taking reservations for Mother’s Day dining from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 12. Dine on Shaw's a la carte menu of oysters on the half shell, fresh fish, surf-and-turf combinations and more. Carryout and delivery will be available.

Sixty-Four Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. On Sunday, May 12, Moms can enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling rose with any entree from the Mother’s Day a la carte menu. Reservations requested.

Spartan Ale House

3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. Take Mom out to brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12. The buffet features breakfast and lunch options, including made-to-order omelets and a prime rib carving station. It’s $45 for adults and $18 for kids. Reservations required.

Stan’s Donuts

17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044, stansdonuts.com/. During Stan's Mother's Day floral bouquet building experience, craft a unique floral masterpiece while sampling Stan's doughnuts and drinks. It’s $60 per person and suggested for ages 12 and older. Limited availability.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/mothers-day/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day lunch or dinner.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; thetaphousegrill.com/. It’s all about Mom during Tap House Grill’s Mother's Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12. Highlights include prime rib, eggs Benedict, frittata, ham, ricotta bruschetta, French toast stix, desserts and more. It’s $36 for adults, $12 for kids 3-10, and free for kids 2 and younger. Bottomless mimosas are $15. Reservations required.

Tapville Social

216 S. Washington, Naperville, (630) 536-8739, tapvillesocial.com/naperville. Treat Mom to Mother's Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, when she (and you!) can enjoy boozy iced coffee flights and mimosa flights, plus breakfast classics. Reservations required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12. Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

In The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/mothers-day-afternoon-tea. Treat mom to a high-tea experience at Thorn. Enjoy Blooming Flower Green Tea (it actually blossoms into a flower as it flavors your tea) and snack on finger sandwiches such as English tea cucumber or roasted turkey with havarti and dessert bites including macarons and lemon tarts. It’s $65 for adults and $30 for kids. Add bottomless mimosas for $18 and specialty cocktails for $10. Tickets must be reserved in advance for seatings at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, May 11-12.

Three Embers

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/. Celebrate the mother in your life with brunch at Three Embers. It’s $58 for adults and $24 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Tiki Terrace

1591 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 795-8454, thetikiterrace.com/events. Try something new and celebrate mom with a luau at Tiki Terrace. Brunch and dinner include a salad, entree choice like Kalua pork, coconut chicken or braised beef loco moco, dessert and a luau show. Tickets are $55 for adults and $29 for kids. Brunch seating begins at 11:30 a.m. with the show at 1 p.m. Dinner seating starts at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

For Mother's Day, Timothy O'Toole's will be serving the Lavender Lemon Drop for $13. Courtesy of Timothy O’Toole’s

Timothy O’Toole’s

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; and 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; timothyotooles.com/. Mother's Day specials on tap May 10-12 include avocado deviled eggs (Libertyville only, $7), mezze platter (Gurnee and Lake Villa, $16), sesame-crusted ahi tuna kale salad ($22) and herb-crusted Dijon salmon ($23). Toast the occasion with one of their new spring cocktails, including the Strawberry Key Lime Margarita ($12), Lavender Lemon Drop ($13) and Peach Paloma ($13) and more. Reservations requested.

The Libertyville location will host a brunch May 12 with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The buffet will include carved turkey, roasted potatoes, roasted honey and Dijon salmon, rice pilaf, pesto pasta, Michigan Avenue salad, kale Caesar salad, caprese salad, bagels and lox, scrambled eggs, roasted veggie eggs, breakfast potatoes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, waffles and more. Kids can enjoy their own buffet table. Tickets are $45 for adults and $19.99 for kids.

Tokio Pub

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/. Make reservations for the all-season patio or dining room, open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 12, when you can treat Mom to hand-rolled sushi, pub nachos, the ramen burger and more.

Try the First Crush cocktail on Mother’s Day at Truluck’s. Courtesy of Truluck's

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. Aside from fresh seafood options like Florida stone crab claws, sip the specialty cocktail First Crush ($17), made especially for moms, with vodka, orgeat syrup, lemon juice, berry tea syrup and Maraska cherry liqueur. Your kids can propose a toast to you with the Shaken Chocolate Milk Mocktini ($6) served with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Reservations via OpenTable are highly recommended; business casual attire is requested.

Vasili’s Mediterranean

135 Water St., Naperville, (630) 328-0431, vasilismediterranean.com/. For Mother’s Day brunch, dine on hummus avocado toast ($18), Papou’s breakfast ($18) and lamb burger ($20). Dinner features braised lamb shank ($42), roasted baby beets ($16) and seared scallops ($38).

Violi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 592-2104, tavernavioli.com/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. On Mother's Day, Weber Grill will be hosting brunch starting at 11 a.m. that includes prime steak and eggs, skillet French toast bananas Foster, and blueberry skillet cornbread. Dinner features shrimp cocktail, grilled lamb meatballs, spring risotto with grilled shrimp, grilled halibut, filet Oscar and bourbon blueberry buckle sundae. Reservations required.

White Deer Run Golf Club

250 W. Gregg's Parkway, Vernon Hills, (847) 680-6100, whitedeergolf.com/lake-charles-grill/. Celebrate mom in style at Charlie’s Hideaway with brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12. The menu includes breakfast fare, salads, carving station (prime rib and roasted turkey), entrees, sides, desserts and more. It's $52.95 for adults and $24.95 for kids 5-12. Reservations required.