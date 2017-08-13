posted: 8/13/2017 8:00 PM
Images: Dance to the rhythm of The Week in Pictures
hello
Success - Article sent!
close
Ben Smith, of the Flat Cats plays his bass as the sun sets during the Independence Grove concerts Tuesday night at the forest preserve near Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Quinn Sharenow, 6, of Roselle has sole possession of riding the Dragon Wagon during the 36th annual Taste of Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Juan Gomez, of Salsa 17 slices pork for tacos at the Taste of Arlington Heights Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
People participate in the Scleroderma Foundation Greater Chicago chapter 4th annual Reason to Rock Fun Walk and '50s Fest starting at noon Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Scleroderma is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own body.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Alanna Turner, of Hanover Park, acts as Bubbles as she hides crystals "for the little people to find" in the flowers at the 13th annual World of Faeries Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin Saturday. When children find the crystals, she sends them on playful errands.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Eighteen-month-old twins Liam Cullen, left, and Kennedy Cullen, both of Libertyville, enjoy a MainStreet Libertyville Lunch in the Park at Cook Park. The two were at the event with their mom, Peggy Cullen, and nanny Mary Sbertoli.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Ellie Marchialette, 12, looks at the her grandmother, Karen Jones of Hampshire, as the pair spin on the Musical Chairs ride Saturday at the Coon Creek Country Days festival in Hampshire.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tenebrys the fairy, also known as Susan Seleen of Madison, Wis., teaches children to "slip unseen by humans" during a game of hide and seek at the 13th annual World of Faeries Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin Saturday. Children collected beads to make a necklace with each fairy skill learned.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Seraphine, of Sycamore holds a sheep herding demonstration with his border collie Betty as Naperville Plays! held an animal themed event at Naper Settlement in Naperville Sunday. The event was presented by the Naperville Public Library and the DuPage Children's Museum.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Melissa Lotz, of Hanover Park talks to her friend, Chad Jannusch of Schaumburg, as she stands next to her 1913 Ford Model T during the Hanover Park Car and Motorcycle show at the Hanover Park Metra Station on Sunday. The proceeds benefit the Hanover Park Community Resource Coalition which supplies youth programming.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Jen Schild, left, hugs Tara Heitman after the Lake Villa VFW Water Witches won their match during the water fights at Lake Villa Days in Lehmann Park on Sunday. The Water Witches took first place in the women's division after defeating Selina's Secrets.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Tiffnany Michalak, of Wood Dale and her daughter Hadlee, 2, were among several hundred people who participated in the Elmhurst Park District's annual Kite Fly at Berens Park.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jason Justen, right, and Jeremy Redman of Redman's Exteriors, handle the nozzles as they get the barrel past Stepanek Landscaping during the water fights at Lake Villa Days in Lehmann Park on Sunday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Rain from a recent summer storm turns a deck railing into a glossy surfce that reflects the colorful sunset. I used an iPhone and focused directly on the clouds in the water that was pooling on the six-inch wooden rail. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Andrew Luzwick is the Mad Hatter, who takes a photo with Jair and Jayda Williams, both 9, of Chicago during the 36th annual Taste of Roselle. Luzwick is part of Hott Productions Performing Arts Studio in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Liv Thompson, 7, left, and Alivia Zovistoski, 9, both of Libertyville dance to the the swing jazz sounds of the Flat Cats during the Independence Grove concerts Tuesday night at the forest preserve near Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Matt Chapman, of Libertyville plays disc golf at Adler Park in Libertyville Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Russ Grollemond, of Sycamore stands in one of two sunflower fields located in Barrington Hills. The seeds will most likely be used for bird feed.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
David Thorburn, of Schaumburg congratulates Kathy Thomas of Chicago, on her opening tee shot at the Tenth Annual Links Technology Cup golf outing benefiting the Schaumburg Park Foundation Wednesday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Gwendolyn Sihanath, of Elgin, a student at Larkin High School, right, is part of a group of teenagers getting the opportunity to produce a pilot for a TV show through a non-profit group called Fresh Films, on location in Downers Grove. An actor holds a plastic leg for part of his role.
DanielWhite | Staff Photographer
Horses work out Thursday morning for the Arlington Million and other stakes races Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
A biker rides under Rte. 38 to get to Island Park in Geneva. The Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival was canceled, due to the July flooding of the park. The two-day festival takes places the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend instead.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik is surprised to see former village trustee Hank Schwarz during the 2017 Gurnee Days Testimonial Dinner that honored Kovarik at the Hunt Club Community Center on Thursday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Ryan Powal, of the Barrington Police Department shows off his Ruger Precision Rifle to Jimmy Malo, 5, of Fox River Grove during Barrington's National Night Out public safety event on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A backhoe removes a bog that floated onto the shoreline of a home on Park Street in Antioch on Lake Catherine Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Firefighter Steve Shaffer, left, helps 17-year-old Girl Scout Nora Tucker of Green Oaks, unload Baggo games that she made for the Libertyville Fire Department. Tucker made the games for her gold award which is the Girls Scout equivalent of Eagle Scout.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Glenbard East senior Faith Davies is surprised with a new 2017 Jeep Wrangler on Friday at the school in Lombard.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Arenda Sicca, 13, of McHenry, with her friends Brianna Barker, 13, of McHenry, Breanna McCaulley, 11, and Amber Slupski, 12, both of Lakemoor, brave the ride Zero Gravity at Lakemoor Festival at Morrison Park.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.