Festivals Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Oktoberfests, DuPage Comic Con, Fall Fests and more

Dance along to German band Die Musikmeisters during Oktoberfest in downtown Highland Park on Saturday, Sept. 30. Courtesy of Ripple Public Relations

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 29, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins and fall treats for sale, and on weekends, hayrides for $3.50 and animal shows. $5 for residents, $5.50 for nonresidents; free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Happy Times Pumpkinfest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays through Sunday, Oct. 29, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Food, activities, pig races and more. Free; fee for activities. happytimespumpkinfest.com.

Dinos Downtown Wheaton: Through Oct. 8 in downtown Wheaton. See 10 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Free. downtownwheaton.com/dinos.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 Enjoy food and drinks during the Taste of Arlington Heights this weekend.

The Taste of Asia Niles: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30, at Park To Shop Niles, 8901 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Traditional performances including Korean music and Chinese dances, Asian food, raffles, martial arts stages, Karaoke contest, beauty and makeup show and more. Free. chicagoklife.com.

Buffalo Creek Brewing Oktoberfest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. The all-ages event features indoor and outdoor activities in the Bavarian-themed taproom, backyard biergarten and Oktoberfest tent, including German beer, Oktoberfest food from Rep's Place from 5-8 p.m., music and gaming. No Pants Polka Band will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

Festival of Arts & Crafts: 2-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Features a variety of handcrafted goods. $5 entry. stepbysteppromotions.com.

The Market by the River: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Wolf Point Plaza, 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago. Local farms and vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, proteins, bread, eggs, cheese, pasta and handcrafted goods made by local artisans. Plus, local pop-up restaurants, plant and flower vendors, music and more. Free. business.greaterrnba.com/events.

Harmony Fest featuring the Taste of Arlington Heights: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Harmony Park, Vail and Campbell streets, Arlington Heights. Music from Ultrabeat at 5 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Hello Weekend at 5 p.m. and Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Food and drinks from local restaurants, a kids' zone and a business expo. Free. business.arlingtonhcc.com.

Modern Day Romeos play the Huntley Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 30. - Courtesy of Modern Day Romeos

Huntley Fall Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47, Huntley. Live entertainment, 2-mile run and kids' dash, beer garden, food vendors, carnival midway, model train display, craft and business show, scarecrow building and contest, and fall activities. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday ($8, free for kids 12 and younger) and car and tractor show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Music from HiFi Superstar at 6:15 p.m. and The Boy Band Night at 9 p.m. Friday; The Early Byrds at 11:45 a.m., Anthem at 1:45 p.m., Two Beer Tommy at 3:45 p.m., Modern Day Romeos at 6:15 p.m. and Radio Gaga at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Chain at noon, Serendipity at 2:15 p.m. and Gooroos at 5 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Free. huntleyfallfest.com.

Beware the ghouls roaming Six Flags Great America during the Gurnee amusement park's annual Fright Fest. - Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest and Oktoberfest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. Oktoberfest: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday featuring German food and beer. Tickets start at $45. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Woodridge Oktoberfest: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30, at Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park parking lot, 8301 S. Janes Ave., Woodridge. Fourth annual fest featuring German food, music and beer. $15. Tickets via woodridgeparks.org.

Autumn Hayrides: 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 29 through Oct. 21, at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Ticket includes a 30-minute tractor-drawn wagon ride and the supplies to make s'mores over an open fire. $15. stcparks.org/events.

Oktoberfest: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. LaFox St., South Elgin. Music from The Polkaholics from 6-10 p.m. Friday and The Frank "K" Duo from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and The Ed Wagner Brass Band from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Food from Ream's Wurst Wagon and more. Free; fees for trolley rides. Rotary5000.org.

Itasca Bonfire & Brews: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. Beer tasting around a bonfire includes four beer tastings and a s'mores kit. Yard games available. For 21 or older. $30. itascaparkdistrict.ticketleap.com/.

Under the Stars: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Take a Paddlewheel Riverboat cruise along the Fox River. Bring wine or beer. For ages 21 or older. $24. Register in advance at stcparks.org/events.

Chicago Exhibition Weekend: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, throughout Chicago. Over 55 galleries, institutions and artist-run spaces will present exhibition openings, activations and events showcasing art throughout Chicago neighborhoods. There's an opening-night dinner from 7-10 p.m. Friday at 1229 W. Concord Place, Chicago, and a closing-night dance party. Some events require admission. For a schedule, visit cxw23.co.

Jack O'Lantern World: Various times Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, and Thursday, Oct. 5, at 215 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Walk a ¾-mile long trail through thousands of jack-o'-lanterns hand carved by local artisans. $14.99-$24.99. thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison: Various times Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet. This immersive haunted house winds through the dark, abandoned halls of the infamous Joliet Correctional Center. Tickets start at $29.99 on select nights. hauntedprison.com.

Terror Roulette: Various times Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, and through Oct. 31, at The Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite J-40, South Barrington. Haunted house challenge designed for horror fans. Tickets start at $33.60. terrorroulette.com.

13th Floor Haunted House: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, and various times and days through Saturday, Nov. 11, at 5050 River Road, Schiller Park. One hour before opening, guests can walk through the haunted house without live actors. Tickets start at $26.99 on select nights. 13thfloorchicago.com.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Oktoberfest 5K: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. This race winds through the historic downtown streets and neighborhoods of Long Grove. $34.99-$99.99. allcommunityevents.com/oktoberfest5k.

71st Annual Community Homecoming Parade: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 30, on Lockport Street, Plainfield. Dozens of schools, community businesses and organizations participate in the parade. Free. psd202.org.

Apple Fest 2023: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at 4731 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce's 36th annual fest features vendors selling candy apples, fresh-baked apple pies, apples by the bushel, hot apple cider and apple-themed dishes. Includes a kids' zone with activities. $5. AppleFestChicago.org.

Autumn Gone Fishin' Derby: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Annual catch-and-release fishing derby. Prizes awarded for the largest, smallest and most fish caught in two age groups: 3-6 and 7-12, as well as for the overall Best Dressed Fisherman. $10-$15. Register in advance at gepark.org/gepdevent/autumn-gone-fishin-derby/.

Bigfoot Trail Run 5K: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Wilds at Red Oak Nature Center, 930 N. River Road, North Aurora. A new 5K starting at the Wilds and winding through the woodland and prairie on paved trails and all-terrain paths. Chip-timed results. Overall top female and male finishers receive a prize. Food and games after the race. $35 for early bird; $40 day of. Register at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/.

Johnny Appleseed Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, on Williams and Brink streets, Crystal Lake. Rides, games, petting zoo, food vendors, demonstrations, live music and more. Free. downtowncl.org/events/johnny-appleseed-festival.

Annual Lake County Family Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Outdoor and classic games, live entertainment, shopping and more. Free. jointhefunwithus.com.

Explore over 150 artist and vendor booths during the DuPage Comic Con Saturday, Sept. 30, at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton. - Daily Herald file photo

DuPage Comic Con: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Over 150 artist tables, vendor booths and special guests. $8; free for kids 12 and younger. Buy tickets at eventnoire.com.

Fall Family Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. Games, crafts and more. Free pumpkin while supplies last. Free. triton.edu/fallfest.

Teenie Weenie Pumpkins & Munchkins: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 30, at Armstrong Park, 391 Illini Drive, Carol Stream. Fall entertainment, treats, games, crafts and a hayride. $16-$24; free for adults with a child. Register at csparks.org.

Sip ciders during the Raue Center for the Arts Cider Fest Saturday, Sept. 30. - Courtesy of Pamela Sage Photography

Cider Fest and Fall Discount Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Sip hard ciders including CiderBoys Caramel Apple, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, 2 Fools Rose Cider, and Right Bee Cider Semi-Dry. Free. rauecenter.org.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 1,000 dealers will display and sell antiques and collectibles, indoor and outside. $6; free for kids younger than 12 when accompanied by an adult. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Oktoberfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. Traditional Oktoberfest food, drinks and a beer garden along with live music from Die Musikmeisters, games and activities including themed contests, including the return of the beer stein-holding contest. Free. cityhpil.com.

Wauke-Con: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Comic book convention, with proceeds to benefit Three Brothers Theatre. $10, $5 with military ID, free for kids 12 and younger. waukecon.wordpress.com.

Highwood Wine & Art Walk: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in downtown Highwood. Stroll through Highwood for small pours of wine and beer, plus food, music and more. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at highwoodchamber.com.

Illinois Prairie Path Family Bike Ride: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, on Prairie Path Park, between Forest Avenue and Park Boulevard in Glen Ellyn. Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Illinois Prairie Path with a family bike ride along a portion of the trail. Leaders of the Illinois Prairie Path will talk about the history of the Prairie Path. Helmets required. Free. Advance registration required at gepark.org/gepdevent/illinois-prairie-path-family-bike-ride/.

Tractor-drawn Wagon Rides: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Danada Equestrian Center, 3S507 Naperville Road, Wheaton. Go on a 30-minute ride while learning about the forest preserve's heritage and natural areas. Rides at 1, 1:45 and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are first-come, first-served. Kids younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult. $5 ages 5 and older; free for kids younger than 5. No registration. dupageforest.org.

7th Annual Beer in the Woods: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at LaBagh Woods, 5275 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Craft beer tastings, expert-guided walks and more at this fundraiser to help protect, promote and care for the forest preserves in Cook County. VIP admission at 1 p.m. $15-$135, free for kids 4 and younger. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Autumn Jubilee: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Villa Park Visitors Center, 220 S. Villa Ave., Villa Park. Food, drinks, games, pumpkin decorating, henna tattoos and more. Free. invillapark.com.

Hoptoberfest: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Tighthead Brewing Company, 161 Archer Ave., Mundelein. Da Local Boy and Arnold's Tacos food trucks; live music by The Tap Room All-Stars and Uncle Pigeon; Patrick Mannelly will sign autographs from 3-5 p.m. and more. Free admission; guests are asked to bring a new or gently used children's book for Bernie's Book Bank. tightheadbrewing.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

October Fest: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Central Athletic Complex, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. German-style food and beverages, music and kids' activities. Performances by Vest Dance Troupe, The Wayouts and Wurst Kase Scenario. Proceeds benefit the DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

"Anne of Green Gables" Walking Play: 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Based on L.M. Montgomery's classic novel. Plays begin at the Thornhill Shelter on the west side. $15-$25. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Tales From the Tombstones Cemetery Walking Tour: 4-4:45, 4:45-5:30 and 5:30-6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Stroll through Naperville Cemetery and hear engaging stories from past Naperville residents. Meet at Naper Settlement and then walk over to Naperville Cemetery. $20; registration required. napersettlement.org.

Zero Fest: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Other Side, 135 Beardsley St., Crystal Lake. Family event featuring live music from Mungion, Wrench and Paul's Dead, food trucks (Coop's Fresh Chicken and Dulce Tentaciones Mexicana), vendors and more. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit New Direction Addiction Recovery Services. Free. facebook.com/TheOtherSideClub/.

Alter Fest 2023: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave., Downers Grove. Craft beer, live music and food. $35 includes two beers. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Lake Villa Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the American Aid Society, 259 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Live music, German beer and food. $9, free for kids younger than 12. americanaidsocietyofgd.org/events.

Bonfire and Brews, A Taste of Gurnee: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Bittersweet Golf Club, 875 Almond Road, Gurnee. Live music from Matt Meyer, local food vendors, drinks, ax throwing, bags and large yard games. 21-and-older event. Free. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Light the Torch 5K Night Run: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Central Athletic Complex, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton, or virtual. Race through luminary lanes at the 10th annual chip-timed 5K run/walk through downtown Wheaton after sunset. After the race, live music, carnival rides, kids' activities, food and a beer garden at October Fest. Registration includes a shirt and glow giveaways. A portion of the proceeds benefit FT Cares Foundation. $40. Register at wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/lightthetorch/.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Raises funds for the American Cancer Society. For fees and registration, visit acsevents.org.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Trains for sale from exhibitors across the U.S., model train displays, workshops and demonstrations. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with a paying adult. GreatMidwestTrainShow.com.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. See animals, a straw pyramid and thousands of pumpkins scattered on the zoo's lawn. $10 nonresident adults 18-54, $9 nonresident adults 55 or older; free for members, Wheaton Park District residents, and kids 17 and younger. cosleyzoo.org/pumpkin-fest.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Grant Township Center, 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside. Music, craft vendors, pumpkin carving, food, refreshments, a pie-eating contest, inflatables, a petting zoo, public works/highway and police vehicles and more. Free. foxlake.org/423/Fall-Festival.

Algonquin Kite Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Stunt kite flyers, giant kite displays, fly-your-own-kite area, music, food and more. Free. algonquin.org.

Aurora Pooch Parade: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. The first 100 registrants will be guaranteed a spot in the fifth annual parade and can compete for Biggest Dog, Smallest Dog, Best Costume, Twinsies (owner and dog), Most Energetic and Fan Favorite. Free. aurora-il.org/1961/Pooch-Parade.

Grove Folk Fest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at The Grove, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Costumed interpreters relive local history, live folk music, square dancing, hayrides, food, craft vendors, a nature walk and more. $5 adult, $1 child in advance, $7/$2 at the door. glenviewparks.org/facilities/the-grove.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 1-29, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall festivities including bubble making Sunday. Admission is $7-$8, which includes rides and attractions; pumpkins are $3. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Family Fall Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 675 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Picnic-style lunch, games for all ages, 50/50 raffle, photo booth, live band and more. Free. Trinitydesplaines.org.

Autumn Harvest Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Demonstrations of 19th-century farm life, kids' crafts and games, pumpkin decorating, live music, food and beverages and more. Parking is available at St. Matthew Parish, 1001 E. Schaumburg Road. A wagon shuttle will transport visitors. $5 per person or $20 per family. parkfun.com.

Deerfield Area Historical Society's 43rd Annual Fall Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. Artisan demonstrations, food, music, tours of historic buildings and kids' activities. Free. deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org.

The Last Straw: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Gregg House Museum, 115 S. Linden Ave., Westmont. Make a scarecrow, pan for gold (nominal fee), decorate a pumpkin and make crafts. Plus, old-fashioned games, live music and a bake sale. Garden Club of Downers Grove can help make a scarecrow for your yard. A $10 fee includes a pillow case, straw, a wood stand, hay and materials. Bring pants, shirt and decorative items; must be perishable and weather resistant. They will have extra clothes on hand to share. westmontparks.org/event/the-last-straw-23.

FVMC's Fall Fest!: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Cool Acres Shelter, 500 Clearwater Drive, Aurora. Family-friendly music, games, raffles, an instrument petting zoo and a fall picnic lunch. Proceeds help fund the Fox Valley Music Consortium's adult and youth musical performances and educational programs. Adults $25, kids 3-18 $18. foxvalleymusicconsortium.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Howl-O-Ween: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Spooky egg hunt, pet-friendly vendors, raffle, take photos with your dog inside the Howling House of Terrier and more. Each dog will receive a goody bag, a raffle ticket and a photo with their owner. $1-$10. palatineparks.org.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Active Adults Expo: 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. The Wheeling Police Department and Wheeling Park District invite seniors 55 and older to learn about the more than 20 active adult resources and organizations in the Wheeling Community. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Vernon Hills Scarecrow Fest: 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Build and decorate a scarecrow to line the driveway at the Sullivan Community Center during the Halloween season. Complimentary apple cider and doughnuts. $18 per group. Register at vhparkdistrict.org/event/scarecrow-fest.