Festivals Sept. 22-28: Long Grove Apple Fest, Oktoberfests, Art in the Barn and more

The Long Grove Apple Fest returns Sept. 22-24 on Old McHenry Road in Long Grove. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Starts before Friday

Happy Times Pumpkinfest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 29, (closed Tuesdays) at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Food, activities, pig races and more. Free; fee for activities. happytimespumpkinfest.com.

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 18-21; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 22; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 23; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. German food, beer and vendors, and entertainment including oompah music, Eddie Korosa Jr. and The Boys from Illinois, United Moravian Societies Band, Alpine Thunder, Euro Express, Paloma, Illinois Brass Band and the Elmhurst University Jazz Band. Free; $5 for ages 17 and older after 5 p.m. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

Friday, Sept. 22

Aurora Greek Fest: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Ave., Aurora. Greek culture and food. Free. auroragreekfest.com.

Long Grove Apple Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. The 32nd annual fest features apple delicacies, from apple wine to apple tempura, and family activities, a carnival and more. Music from Mr. Blotto at 9 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Made in America at 4 p.m. Sunday. $5; free for kids 11 and younger. longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest.

The Market by the River: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Wolf Point Plaza, 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago. Local farms and vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, proteins, bread, eggs, cheese, pasta and handcrafted goods made by local artisans, plus local pop-up restaurants, plant and flower vendors, music and more. Free. business.greaterrnba.com/events.

Naperville Irish Fest: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. West Suburban Irish's family-friendly fest with music, Irish cultural activities, Irish dancing, Hurling demonstrations, kids' activities and more. Main stage schedule: On Friday, Bentley Academy of Irish Dance at 3:30 p.m., McNulty School of Irish Dance at 4:15 p.m., The Joyce Boys at 5:15 p.m., The Boils at 6:30 p.m., and Chicago Irish Band at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Small Batch at 12:30 p.m., Hogan Irish Dance Academy at 1:30 p.m., The Chancers at 2:30 p.m., McNulty Irish Dancers at 3:45 p.m., Dirty Wellies at 4:45 p.m., Whiskey Mick at 6:30 p.m., and Larkin and Moran Brothers at 8 p.m. Firefighters Highland Guard perform at 2:45 and 6:15 p.m. Friday and 2:15 and 6:15 p.m. Saturday. $10 for ages 13 and older. wsirish.org.

Oaktoberfest: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Marion Street at North Boulevard, Oak Park. Live music from Lilly Hiatt, Nathan Graham, CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, DeeOhGee & more. Free. oaktoberfest.net.

Oktoberfest/Family Fall Fest: Oktoberfest: 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23; Family Fest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue, Mount Prospect. Authentic German food, spirits and music. Family Fest includes pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treat candy line, activities, food and music. Special Needs Hour from noon to 1 p.m. Parking available in the Village Hall Parking Garage at 50 S. Emerson St. Free. mpdowntown.com/oktoberfest-info.

Island Lake Oktoberfest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road, Island Lake. German food, beer, pie-eating contest and games. Music from Phenix at 7 p.m. Friday; Dachshund Derby at 3 p.m. and The Bratwurst Brothers at 7 p.m. Saturday; and DJ Sunday. $5 admission includes one drink. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Jamming Jean Concert: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave., Evanston. Suite Mollie will perform. Free. levyseniorcenterfoundation.org.

Get dressed up in dirndls and lederhosens for the Libertyville Oktoberfest Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, at Mickey Finn's Brewery. - Courtesy of MainStreet Libertyville

Libertyville Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; family-friendly hours 2-4 p.m. and regular hours are 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the back lot at Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Beer, food and play Bavarian sports like Hammerschlagen or Masskrugstemmen. Music from Alpine Thunder at 7 p.m. Friday; The Phenix Band at 2 p.m. and The Oom-Pasters Polka and Variety Band at 6 p.m. Saturday. 21 or older. $25 includes a plastic stein and one beer ticket; VIP tickets for $50 include two beer tickets, a commemorative ceramic stein and a tour of Mickey Finn's Brewery. eventbrite.com.

Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus Church: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. Oktoberfest food and drinks and live music $10. chicagoevents.com/events/oktoberfest-chicago.

Winfield's Riverwalk Music Nights: 6:15-9:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Riverwalk Park band shell, located west of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital on Winfield Road, Winfield. Music from Voyage from 6:15-7:30 p.m. and Brass From the Past from 8:15-9:45 p.m. Beverages for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. villageofwinfield.com.

Lombard Movie on the Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Lombard Golf Course, 2400 Butterfield Road, Lombard. "The Legend of Bagger Vance" will be shown at dusk. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. The clubhouse will be open for concessions and restrooms. Free. lombardparks.com.

Naperville Night at the Movies: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. See the 2022 animated film "Lightyear." Free. napervilleparks.org/outdoormovies.

13th Floor Haunted House: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, and various days through Nov. 11 at 5050 River Road, Schiller Park. One hour before opening, guests can walk through the haunted house without live actors. Tickets start at $19.99 on select nights. 13thfloorchicago.com.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Dutch Festival: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Elim Christian Services, 13020 S. Central Ave., Crestwood. Live entertainment, traditional Dutch food, shopping and more. Free. elimcs.org/dutch-festival.

Step It Up for Clearbrook: 8 a.m. registration Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cronin Park, 399 S. Highland Ave., Arlington Heights. Kids' Dash at 8:20 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.; one-mile walk/run at 8:40 a.m. Music, games, food and activities for all ages. $10 kids dash, $25 fun run, $35 chip-timed 5K. step.clearbrook.org.

Chicago Civil War Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Civil War dealers will be showing and selling memorabilia from the Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War. $10; $25 early-bird admission at 8 a.m., at the door only; free for kids 16 and younger. chicagocivilwarshow.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Saturday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 29, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins and fall treats for sale, and on weekends, hayrides for $3.50 and animal shows. $5 for residents, $5.50 for nonresidents; free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Art in the Barn: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Route 22, Barrington. More than 150 artists exhibiting works in acrylics, ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, oils, pastels, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolors, wood and more. Plus, entertainment, food and more. Admission $5; free for kids 11 and younger. artinthebarn-barrington.com.

Carol Stream Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Kids' activities, inflatables, food trucks, a beer garden, and live music. Car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American English performs at 4:30 p.m. Free. carolstream.org.

Pepper Park Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in Pepper Park, North Pepper Road, Lake Barrington. Live music, kids' activities, food, vendor booths, Barnfest, Touch a Fire Truck and more. Free. barringtonchamber.com.

Rally for Rescues: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in Baker Park, Keeney Street and Forest Avenue, Evanston. Paws and Claws Cat Rescue's annual fundraiser with family-friendly games, face painting, arts and crafts, tie dye, a silent auction/raffle, adoptable kittens, food and more. $25. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest and Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, and select days through Sunday, Oct. 29, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. Oktoberfest: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays featuring German food and beer. Tickets start at $45. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Taste of Egypt Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 15 W. 455 79th St., Burr Ridge. Egyptian foods, camel rides, inflatables, church tours, personalized hieroglyphics, henna tattoos and more. Free. tasteofegyptfestival.com.

Bull Valley Oktoberfest & Classic Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Stickney House/Bull Valley Village Hall, 1904 Cherry Valley Road, Bull Valley. Music from the German folk band Die Musikmeisters at noon, a DJ from 2-4 p.m., food trucks, craft beer, kids' games, local crafters and community groups. $5, free for kids 12 and younger. livingwiththelandinbullvalley.com.

Oktoberfest at St. Catherine Laboure: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3425 Thornwood Ave., Glenview. Music, beer, food, games, pony rides, a balloon artist, inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting and more. Noon to 4 p.m.: Family-friendly activities; 6-11 p.m.: DJ and raffles. Free. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Spring Valley Birthday Party Picnic: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Picnic lunch followed by birthday cake and ice cream. A special exhibit detailing the early years of Spring Valley will be on display inside the Merkle Cabin. A tractor-drawn wagon shuttle will transport visitors from the Nature Center to the cabin. Free. parkfun.com.

An Apple Afternoon: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Kids 5 and older can take part in apple picking, old-fashioned baking and tractor-drawn wagon rides around the fields and orchard. Kids younger than 15 must be accompanied by a paid adult. $12-$15. Register in advance at stcparks.org/events.

Oktoberfest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Freemont St., Arlington Heights. Free. ahpd.org.

Tractor-drawn wagon rides: 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 23 and 30, and Sunday, Sept. 24, at Danada Equestrian Center, 3S507 Naperville Road, Wheaton. Go on a 30-minute ride while learning about the forest preserve's heritage and natural areas. Rides at 1, 1:45 and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are first-come, first-served. Kids younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult. $5 ages 5 and older; free for kids younger than 5. No registration. dupageforest.org.

Autumn Fest: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Central Park, 1500 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Annual family-friendly event features kids' entertainment from the Hinsdale School of Rock Band from 2-3:30 p.m., juggler, face painter, carnival games, arts and crafts, hayrides and more. Nashville Electric Band performs from 3:30-5 p.m. Food, beer, and wine for purchase. obparks.org/special-events/autumn-fest.

Sample beer and food from food trucks at the second annual Pints By the Pond craft beer fest Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Peg Bond Center in Batavia. - Courtesy of the Batavia Park District

Pints By the Pond: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Second annual craft beer fest, music and food trucks from Go Doggy Run, Fernando's Street Kitchen and Gindo's. $50 includes 20, 3-ounce samples and a commemorative beer glass; VIP entry at 1 p.m. for $65; $10 designated driver. bataviaparks.org/pints-by-the-pond.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Bluff City Cemetery Walk: 3 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. Elgin History Museum's 36th annual event. $20. Register at elginhistory.org/2023-cemetery-walk/.

Sip & Stroll: 3, 3:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. For ages 21 or older. Participating restaurants and businesses will be set up across the outdoor arboretum. $35. Register at stcparks.org/events.

"Anne of Green Gables" Walking Play: 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. The play, based on L.M. Montgomery's classic novel, begins at the Thornhill Shelter on the west side. $15-$25. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Chicago Water Lantern Festival: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Humboldt Drive, Chicago. Floating lantern event with food, games, activities, vendors, music and more. $55.99; free for kids younger than 7. waterlanternfestival.com/chicago.php.

Spring Valley 40th Birthday Beer Garden: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Wrap up Spring Valley's 40th birthday celebration with a traditional biergarten at the farm featuring craft beer, brats, pretzels and soda for purchase. Plus, backyard games, board games and a tractor-drawn wagon ride. Park at St. Matthew Parish following the signs to Heritage Farm. Free. parkfun.com.

Cristo Rey St. Martin Elevate Festival: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cristo Rey St. Martin, 3106 Belvidere, Waukegan. A Ravinia-style concert featuring local band Not For Profit, tequila tastings, tacos from Pepe's Mexican Restaurant, school tours and more. $75. waukeganil.gov.

Elgin Short Film Festival: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. 15th annual film festival features cinematic shorts (20 minutes or less) from filmmakers from around the world. There will be a red carpet reception featuring filmmaker interviews and entertainment, followed by the film screenings. Streaming option available. $10. cityofelgin.org/1828/Elgin-Short-Film-Festival.

Pint of Music Concerts: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Held outdoors on the Biergarten Main Stage if weather permits or indoors. L&M will perform. Free. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

Lake Villa Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the American Aid Society, 259 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Live music, German beer and food. $9; free for kids younger than 12. americanaidsocietyofgd.org/events.

Hector Anchondo: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Raue Center For the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The award-winning blues guitarist performs. $25-$35. rauecenter.org.

Chicago Live!: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. More than 80 artists and cultural organizations in back-to-back performances -- music, dance, theater, spoken word, improv, vocal performance and more -- on three stages. Special headliner will be Mavis Staples. Free. navypier.org.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison: Saturday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 4, at 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet. This immersive haunted house winds through the dark, abandoned halls of the infamous Joliet Correctional Center. Tickets start at $19.99 on select nights. hauntedprison.com.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Ray Graham Monarch Walk: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 24, at North Central College Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, 455 S. Brainard, Naperville. Fundraising walk for the Ray Graham Association. To register, see p2p.onecause.com/monarchwalk23.

82nd Illinois Plastic Kit & Toy Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Over 150 tables of new and used cars, trucks, airplanes, military, fire, police, muscle cars, plastic kits, die cast, Matchbox, Hot Wheels and action figures. Buy, sell or trade. $7; $3 for kids younger than 12. Facebook.

Campton Township All Wheel Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Poynor Park, 6N330 Swanberg Road, Campton Hills. Featuring cars, trucks, tractors, RC cars, motorcycles and anything else on wheels. Free. facebook.com/CamptonParks.

Gconnn: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Orland Park Civic Center, 14750 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Artists, comic book dealers, Funko Pops figures and more. $10 early-bird admission, $5 at 9:30 a.m.; free for kids 10 and younger with a paid adult. gconnn.wixsite.com/home.

Show & Shine Car Show & Swap Meet: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. 18 vehicle classes, food, music, games and crafts. Rain date Oct. 15. Free for spectators. glendaleheights.org/events/carshow.asp.

Harvest of the Acorn Moon Festival: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora. Family-friendly fest with pumpkin painting, mule-drawn hayrides, games, crafts, folk music and refreshments. Free. kaneforest.com.

Woodridge Autumn Opener: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Castaldo Park, 3024 71st St., Woodridge. Friendly Farms petting zoo and pony rides, face painting, pumpkin bounce house, trackless train, balloon artist, build-your-own scarecrow, and Magic Matt's Family Fun Show at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Park at the Fred C. Hohnke Community Center and take a hayride to the event. Free. woodridgeparks.org.

Celebrate Naperville: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Live storytelling around a multicultural theme that celebrates Naperville's residential diversity. Watch a cricket match on the Village Green. $12, $10 for 62 or older, $8 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org.

Meet the 10th Infantry Regiment Civil War Re-enactment Group at Pioneer Day Sunday, Sept. 24, at Stacy's Historic Corners in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of the GLEN ELLYN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Pioneer Day at Stacy's Tavern Museum: 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Pioneer activities. $8 for adults, $6 for members; $4/$3 for kids. gehs.org.

Streamwood Oktoberfest: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Hoosier Grove Barn, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. More than 30 brewers will be offering biers, ciders and meads, plus food and live music. Tickets are $45 through Sept. 23 and $50 at the gate. Designated Driver tickets $10. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Streamwood Park District Scholarship Program. streamwoodparks.org/oktoberfest.

Monday, Sept. 25

Dinos Downtown Wheaton: Sept. 25 through Oct. 8. An outdoor exhibit features 10 life-size animatronic dinosaurs throughout downtown Wheaton. Free. downtownwheaton.com/dinos.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Gate opens at 6 p.m. See "The Blues Brothers." VIP reserved seating for $33. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Industrial Drive will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.