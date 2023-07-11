Festivals July 14-20: Kane County Fair, Naper Nights, Sugar Grove Corn Boil, Algonquin Founders' Days

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Kane County Fair: 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 12-13; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 14-15; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Grandstand shows, 4-H animals, carnival, live music, games, food and more. Illinois State Pullers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for $10; professional championship bull riders and cowgirls at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Demolition derby at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday for $10. Music from Pino Farina at 7 p.m. Thursday; The Two Beer Tommy Band at 5 p.m. and The Breakfast Club at 8 p.m. Friday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Dry Country Line at 4 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 7 p.m. Season tickets: $25; daily: $5 Wednesday and Thursday; $10 adults and $5 kids 3-12 Friday through Sunday; free for kids younger than 3 all days. kanecountyfair.com.

Windy City Smokeout: Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, at the United Center Parking Lot C, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Headliners include Zach Bryan at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Darius Rucker at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Luke Bryan at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Zac Brown Band at 8 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets for Friday start at $69.95; GA for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and all VIP and platinum tickets are sold out. windycitysmokeout.com.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2021 Get your fill of games, rides, food and more during Antioch's Taste of Summer July 13-16.

Antioch Taste of Summer: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in downtown Antioch and at the Antioch Bandshell. Music, food vendors, carnival rides, games, sidewalk sales, crafters and more. Music from Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Friday; Think Floyd at 8 p.m. Saturday; and 7th heaven at 3 p.m. Sunday. Themed musical light show at 9:15 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Taste of Westmont: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Carnival, craft show, kids' activities, beer tent and local restaurant food booths. Thursday is Kidzapalooza featuring carnival specials, battle of the bands, a car show and more. Music from Tom Petty tribute band at 6 p.m. and One of Those Nights (Eagles tribute band) at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Anchors Away at 6 p.m. and Greggie & the Jets Band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Muddy Waters Blues Jam and Tribute from 1-4:30 p.m., Mike Wheeler Blues Band at 4:30 p.m., and Infinity at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont.

Fiesta Days: Thursday through Sunday, July 13-23, in McHenry. Eleven days of music, food, drinks and more. The first week at Petersen Park starts with Cask and Barrel Night from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, for $65 or $15 (designated driver). Music Fest weekend and carnival Friday through Sunday, July 14-16. River Run 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Petersen Park Beach. Car show from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Beach Bash from noon to 4 p.m., bands from 5-9:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16. Second week events are in Veterans Memorial Park and downtown McHenry. Concert in the Park from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Veterans Memorial Park. DamYak Challenge at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Miller Point. Arts and Crafts in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Duck Derby at 11 a.m. July 22 at Boone Creek. Fiesta Days Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Most events are free, but some have a fee. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Friday, July 14

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Food Truck Pop-Up Night: 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Four-wheeled kitchens will roll through the Bootcamp Biergarten. Features Guud Burger on Friday and Indaba USA on Saturday. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

Naper Nights brings rocking concerts to Naper Settlement Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Music from Fooz Fighters at 6 p.m. and Red NOT Chili Peppers at 8 p.m. Friday, and Weeze at 6 p.m. and The American Idiots at 8 p.m. Saturday. Food and beverages for purchase. $20, $15 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org/NaperNights.

Sauced Night Market: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, at WNDR Museum, 1130 W. Monroe St., Chicago. A night market dedicated to emerging chefs, artists and artisans with more than 50 vendors along with a live set from DJ Johnny Walker, a photo booth, food from local vendors and more. Free, but RSVP at Eventbrite.com. saucedmarket.com.

Plein Air Festival Block Party: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Evanston Main Street Station. Features a variety of artists, Chicken Bone performs, food and beverages from Firehouse, Wine Goddess and YoFresh and more. cityofevanston.org.

Forge Fest: 6 p.m. Friday, July 14; 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Music from Maggie Speaks at 6 p.m. Saturday and Led Zeppelin 2 at 3 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment, family-friendly activities, educational workshops, volunteer opportunities, races and a fireworks show at dusk Saturday. Free. forgeparks.com.

Fridays Rock! and Roll in the Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Music from Mike & Tracy at 6 p.m. and Rosie & The Rivets at 8 p.m. Free. cityrm.org.

Wall of Denial bass player J.D. Saffire performs during last year's Fridays on the Green concert series in Mount Prospect. The band plays this year at 6 p.m. Friday, July 14. - courtesy of Mike Zarnek

Mount Prospect's Fridays on the Green: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Wall of Denial performs. Pack a picnic and bring chairs and blankets. Free. mountprospect.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Osteria Trulli, 210 Cedar St., St. Charles, and Wednesday, July 19, at Rookies St. Charles, 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles. Live music from Afternoon Logic on Friday and Tim Gleason on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Comstock Lode. Free. vhw.org.

Dundee Township Park District Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Lions Park, 570 Penny Road in East Dundee. Yankee Cowboy will perform. Free. dtpd.org/special-events.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. See "Monsters Inc." at 8 p.m. Food trucks on-site. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, and Thursday, July 20, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Boy Band Night performs Friday and Too Fighters Thursday. Free. vah.com.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 14, and 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. 7th heaven performs on Friday and Kaleidoscope Eyes on Sunday. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Second Hand Soul Band performs. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16, or palatineparks.org.

St. Charles Movies in the Park: 8:15 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Pottawatomie Park amphitheater, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. See "The Mitchells vs. The Machines." Free. stcparks.org.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See "Funny Face" on the new 40-foot, inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

The Artisan Collective brings a pop-up market experience to the Batavia Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15. - Courtesy of Artisan Collective Batavia

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15, at the Batavia Farmers Market, 29 N. River St., Batavia. A pop-up market experience featuring local artisans and downtown businesses. Free. downtownbatavia.com/artisan-collective.

Unplug Illinois Family Fun Run: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Reed-Keppler Park, off National Street, West Chicago. Family Fun Run with obstacles like bubbles, tires, sprinklers, color run and more. $20. Register at we-goparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Garden Walk: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15. View five Downers Grove gardens during the 17th annual fundraiser organized by Bridge Communities and First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove. Advance tickets are $20, $25 the day-of from 9 a.m. to noon. dgfumc.org/gardenwalk.

Unplug Illinois Fit & Fun Fest: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Reed-Keppler Park, off National Street, West Chicago. Free activities, entertainment and more. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Unplug and Play Day: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at South Ridge Park, 1450 Freeman Road, Hoffman Estates. Ninja course races, sensory activities by Village Health and Human Services, Ben and the Tatar Tots, free activities, entertainment and more. heparks.org.

World Music and Food Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. A variety of food and live music from DJ Taz Rashid, Surabhi Ensemble, The Tossers and The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Blind Flights Outdoor Beer Tasting: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Rotary Club of Carpentersville hosts a picnic-style craft blind beer tasting in the park featuring beers from local breweries. $30 ticket includes 16 pours and a tasting glass. eventbrite.com.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11:10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in the Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Features Morry Sochat & The Special 20s at 2 p.m., John Papa Gros at 5:30 p.m., and Mike & Joe at 9 p.m. Saturday and Flow Tribe at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m., and Kofi & The New Roots at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Theme is '60s Night. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Four C Notes will perform. $30 per car, per show. cantigny.org.

Water Lantern Festival: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Lincoln Park South Lagoon, 2045 N. Lincoln Park West, Chicago. Food trucks and music at 5:30 p.m.; design a lantern at 8 p.m.; and lantern launch at 8:30 p.m. $26.98-$55.99. WaterLanternFestival.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show. Soul Sacrifice will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Pint of Music Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Ironwood will perform. Free. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

"A Rock n' Roll Fairytale" Walking Play: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A full-length mockumentary play following the life and times of the most famous rock band in Fableland music history, The Mama and the Papa Goose. Their biggest fan, the Pied Piper podcaster, will narrate and lead the way through a singalong escapade. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene along a one- to two-mile hiking route. $25, $15 for kids. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Tina Naponelli will perform "Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King" at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake as part of the Raue Center's Arts on the Green series. - Courtesy of the Raue Center For The Arts

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Tapestry Unraveled, starring Tina Naponelli, will perform. Tickets start at $25; $17.50 for members. rauecenter.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Soul 2 The Bone will perform. Free. prairiecenter.org.

Bensenville Movie in the Park: 8:15-10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Varble Hill, behind Deer Grove Leisure Center, 1000 W. Wood Ave., Bensenville. Watch "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" starting at dusk. Concessions for purchase. Free. bvilleparks.org.

Sunday, July 16

Bartlett's 29th annual National Night Out: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Metra Parking Lot, Oneida and Eastern Avenue, Bartlett. NNO Touch-A-Truck event. Free. bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out.

Lambs Farm Car Show Benefit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. See a variety of makes and models of cars, bikes and trucks. Plus, live music, a beer and food tent, judging and awards. Free for spectators; $20 to exhibit. lambsfarm.org.

Voyage en France: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. An open-air market, photo station, street performers, games and more. $20-$30. Parking fee may apply. cantigny.org.

Play, Picnic & Party: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in Elk Grove Village. Live music and water inflatables at the park district and arts and crafts at the library. The village holds a police dog demonstration, petting zoo/animal show, Pot-a-Plant and Touch-a-Truck and more. Free. elkgrove.org.

Woodstock Folk Music Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at historic Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren, Woodstock. Local and national musicians will perform in a variety of styles: traditional and contemporary folk, Americana, roots, soul and blues. Suggested donation is $30 for individuals and $40 for families. woodstockfolkmusic.com/folkfestival or facebook.com/woodstockfolkfestival.

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Guitarra Azul performs. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Wil-O-Way Park, 1408 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. BackForward Band will perform. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Monday, July 17

Motor Monday Cruise Night: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, July 17, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. In partnership with the Midwest Racing Preservation Association, open to all makes and models of cars and trucks. Free. eastdundee.net.

Tuesday, July 18

Wauconda Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Route 176 and West Mill Street, Wauconda. Cars on display and family-friendly activities. Free to cruisers and spectators. waucondacruisenight.com.

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Free concerts by Sam Savage and The Buckinghams. Food and drinks for purchase. hillside-il.org.

Broadway in Your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse, 7059 S. Shore Drive, Chicago, and Thursday, July 20, at Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. Performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. For all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

South Elgin Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Drew Doepke performs. Free. stcparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Classical Blast performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all-ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Performances by Rick Kelley and The Flat Cats. Free. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music, food trucks, and free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Feel Good Party Band performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Sushi Roll performs. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Hair Band Nights performs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Stillhouse Junkies performs at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, July 19

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Dine from a variety of food trucks. Free. lakezurich.org.

Margarita Night: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Come dressed in Jimmy Buffett-style gear to enjoy margaritas, music from the Tropixplosion Trio, tropical trivia, games and other interactive entertainment, and food. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Semple performs. Food trucks available. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati's Pizza. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Rotary Fest: 6-10:30 p.m. (carnival only) Wednesday, July 19; 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21; 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 22; and 2-9 p.m. (carnival only) Sunday, July 23, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Carnival, live entertainment, beer garden and food vendors. Music from The All-American Rejects on Thursday; Anthem at 6:45 p.m. and Kashmir at 9:30 p.m. Friday; and Starlight City at 7:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 10 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. elkgroverotaryfest.com.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Pino Farina Band performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Disco Circus performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Kaleidoscope Eyes perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

"Finding Nemo Jr." Outdoor Musical Experience: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Musical based on the 2003 Pixar film "Finding Nemo" from The HOTT Productions. Free. heparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble performs. Free. gepark.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Mackenzie O'Brien Band performs. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Wild Daisy performs. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. The Four C Notes will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Heart to Heartbreaker performs. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Batavia's Summer Outdoor Movie: 8:45-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. A screening of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" follows the River Rhapsody concert. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Thursday, July 20

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 20, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Country Music Night features performances by Jeanie B and Billingsley & Earp. Free. cityhpil.com.

Algonquin Founders' Days: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Taste of Founders', expo market and bazaar and more than 15 bands. Cardboard Boat Regatta Race at 6 p.m. Thursday at Riverfront Park, with registration at 3 p.m. Parade downtown at 11 a.m. Saturday. Founders' 5K and 10K walk/run at 8 a.m. Sunday at Algonquin Middle School. Musical from Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; My Metal Heart at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Friday; X-Side at 4:30 p.m., Rok Brigade at 6:30 p.m. and ARRA at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Petty Kings at 5 p.m. and Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free parking and shuttle bus from the Target and JCPenney outlets. Free. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food, and vote for your favorite make and model. To display a vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Highwood Days with Taco Fest: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot and Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Tacos from more than 20 vendors, drinks, carnival rides, games, live music and more. Music from EZ FM at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m. Friday; The Prissilla's at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Jah Feelgood Band at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Taco 5K Run, Walk & Stroll and music and taco vendors at 9 a.m. Saturday. Register at raceroster.com/events/2023/75430/north-shore-taco-5k; race is $40. Free admission. celebratehighwood.org.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County sell handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. Brass on Fire performs from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform from Stillhouse Junkies at 5 p.m. and Studebaker John Duo at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Sugar Grove Corn Boil: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Volunteer Park, 61 S. Main St., Sugar Grove. Craft show, carnival, music, food, corn boil and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Sugar Grove Park District 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday; sign up at sgparks.org. Free shuttle service. VIP tickets available. sugargrovecornboil.org.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. The Turntables will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features a Craft and Vintage Fair. The Gingers and Big Suit will perform. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars; Bob the DJ hosts. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. For adults, "Cocktails & Karaoke" features live band karaoke in the Tank Park and food trucks and themed cocktails. $15 for adults; $12 for seniors. Cantigny.org.

Movies in the Park: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Watch "The Croods." Free. parkfun.com.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Old Town Park, at Homola picnic shelter, Bloomingdale. Singer Ben Tatar will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Petty Cash will perform. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Senn Allen Band will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. BUCKLE Band performs. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Dancing Queen performs at 7 p.m. Bring chairs, snacks and drinks. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Atomic Punks performs, plus food and beverage tents, and fireworks after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Starlight City performs. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Industrial Drive performs. Plus, food and drinks, a balloon artist, face painting and a kids' craft. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Classical Blast will perform. Bring food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. American popular and patriotic music, as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." In case of rain or extreme heat, the concert will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. All-American Rejects performs. Hosted by Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District. Free. elkgrove.org.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is "A Salute to Illinois." Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band Traveling Through Time with Music: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Centuries of music with a variety of works dating from the Renaissance period to contemporary selections. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.