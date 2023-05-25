Grab a lawnchair: Suburban concert series tuning up for the summer

Libido Funk Circus headlines the first Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series Sunday at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont. Courtesy of Libido Funk Circus

As summer pokes its head around the corner, suburban organizers are packing their calendars with outdoor musical events in local parks, cruise nights and other regular concert series.

Pack your blankets, lawnchairs and picnic dinners and take a look at upcoming musical performances. Most are free, and concessions will be available at many of them; check the websites for additional details. (And see dailyherald.com/entertainment for our roundup of summer musical festivals in Chicago and the suburbs.)

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. May 30: Second Hand Soul Band; June 6: Chicago Tribute Anthology; June 13: Generation; June 20: BBI; June 27: The Ron Burgundys; July 11: HiFi Superstar; July 18: Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute; July 25: No Turn On Red; Aug. 1: Billy Elton; Aug. 8: Mackenzie O'Brien Band; and Aug. 15: Valius. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Live music schedule: Lisa Thomen on May 24; Jake Mack on May 31 and June 21; Jory Avner on June 28; and Sarah Coco on July 12. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 25 through Sept. 14, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Free admission. mchenrychamber.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 25 through Sept. 28, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Live music schedule: May 25: Ryan Herrick Situation; June 1: Black Diamond Sessions; June 8: Physical Graffiti; June 15: The D.B's; June 22: Nic Barnum Band; June 29: Davidson County Band; July 6: Tim Gleason Band: July 13: TBD; July 20: Senn Allen Band; July 27: Replay; Aug. 3: Petty Kings; Aug. 10: Kind Saturday; Aug. 17: Saturday June; Aug. 24: Peach Jam; Aug. 31: Taylor and Mane; Sept. 7: The Mosquitos; Sept. 14: Black Throated Wind; Sept. 21: Totem Frog; Sept. 28: Industrial Drive. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursdays, May 25 through Aug. 10, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Enjoy snacks from local restaurants. Bring a blanket and chairs. Live music schedule: Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert on May 25; Yankee Cowboy on June 1; Nu Blu on June 8; Blooze Brothers on June 15; Hillbilly Rockstarz on June 22; Semple on June 29; The Throwbacks on July 13; Starlight City on July 20; The Beatelles on July 27; True Company on Aug. 3; and Classical Blast on Aug. 10. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Vet Fest Foundation Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at Merrionette Park, 115 Burbon St., Chicago; Friday, July 7, at 23320 S. La Grange Road, Frankfort; and Saturday, Aug. 12, at Venue 1012, 1010 Station Drive, Oswego. Vet Fest 141 Foundation presents a four-concert summer series benefiting veterans. May 26: Locash; May 27: Spin Doctors; July 7: Simple Men Southern Nights; Aug. 12: Bruce in the USA. $35. vetfest141.org.

Blues & Brews Festival: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Live blues music all day from renowned artists such as Joanna Connor, Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, and Matt Shukin & the Ramblers. Drink tickets will be available to taste pours from over 15 featured Illinois breweries. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. forgeparks.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and more. Weather permitting. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sundays, May 28 through Sept. 3, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Live music schedule: May 28: Gold Dust Dreams; May 29: 7th heaven; June 4: The Blooze Brothers; June 11: Rico; June 24: DuPage Symphony Orchestra; June 25: Trippin' Billies; July 2: The Boy Band Night; July 4: Southwest Community Concert Band; July 9: American English; July 15: The Four C Notes; July 23: Disco Circus; July 29: West Suburban Symphony Orchestra; July 30: Libido Funk Circus; Aug. 6: Dancing Queen; Aug. 13: One of These Nights; Aug. 20: Radio Gaga; Aug. 27: The Brothers Gibb; Sept. 3: West End 40; and Sept. 4: Shining Star. $30 per car per show. New for 2023, a concert season pass for $400 for nonmembers. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sundays, May 28 through Aug. 20 (except July 2), in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Schedule of performers: May 28: MHS Jazz Band; June 4: Jazz Spectrum; June 11: Mellencougar; June 18: Rockin' Fenderskirts; June 25: Anderlik & Church; July 9: School of Rock; July 16: Guitarra Azul; July 23: Rico; July 30: Judson Brown; Aug. 6: Grupo Zubia; Aug. 13: South of Disorder; Aug. 20: RealTime Noise. Bring snacks, drinks, chairs and blankets. Free. mundelein.org.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, May 28, and continuing every Thursday and select weekend and holidays through Aug. 31 at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Featuring live music, food and beverage tents on the park's lawn, and a musical fireworks display after the concerts on Thursdays. Entertainment includes: May 28: Libido Funk Circus; June 1: Radio Gaga; June 8: Departure; June 15: Pino Farina Band; June 22: Elton Rohn; June 23: Boy Band Night and Dancing Queen; June 29: Kashmir; July 3: Heartache Tonight; July 6: King & Associates; July 13: George Michael Reborn Featuring Robert Bartko; July 20: Atomic Punks; July 27: Echoes of Pompeii; July 28: Traveling Salvation Show and West Side Winders; Aug. 3: Southern Accents; Aug. 10: Ticket to the Moon; Aug. 17: Live The Who; Aug. 24: Silver Bullet Band; Aug. 25: Bee Gees Gold and The Way Outs; Aug. 31: American English. Free admission. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Mackenzie O'Brien plays country music at Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park Tuesday, May 30, and the Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks concert Wednesday, June 28.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 30 through Aug. 8, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Performers include: May 30: Mackenzie O'Brien Band; June 6: Crystal Lake Community Band; June 13: Jose Valdez & The Mambo All Stars; June 20: The Four C Notes; June 27: Voices in Harmony; July 11: Sushi Roll; July 8: Billy Elton; July 25: NISRA Kingpins and Crystal Lake Community Band; Aug. 1: Rhythm Rockets; and Aug. 8: HiFi Superstar. The weekly food truck schedule will be posted online. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 through Aug. 23, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Enjoy live music while relaxing outdoors. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. Beverage and food truck options for purchase. Performers include: May 31: R-Gang; June 7: The Beaux; June 14: Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band; June 21: Anchors Away; June 28: Kovacs & Company; July 5: Classical Blast; July 12: ARRA; July 19: Semple; July 26: The Four C Notes; Aug. 2: Kaleidoscope Eyes; Aug. 9: Mackenzie O'Brien; Aug. 16: The PriSSillas; and Aug. 23: Billy Elton. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31 through Sept. 6, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Performers include: May 31: The Blooze Brothers and the Sensational Sheila; June 7: Buckle; June 14: Libido Funk Circus; June 21: Whiskey Kitten; June 28: Matt Keen & His Band; July 5: Throwbacks; July 12: Trabuco; July 19: Pino Farina Band; July 26: Hillbilly Rockstarz; Aug. 9: Associates; Aug. 16: Starlight City; Aug. 23: Serendipity; Aug. 30: The Dynamix; Sept. 6: Rumor Hazit. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 1 through Sept. 21, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Enjoy a variety of food and drinks and live music. Free admission. cityhpil.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. June 1: Mike Wheeler Blues Band; June 8: The Flat Cats; June 15: Matt Shukin & The Ramblers; June 22: Left of Center; June 29: Double Trouble; July 6: Blues Baby; Taste of Westmont; July 20: The Turntables; July 27: The Fabulous Kings Band; Aug. 3: Claremont Drive Band; Aug. 10: Jonny Lyons & The Pride; Aug. 17: The Other Guys; Aug. 24: Bossy Dog; Aug. 31: The Wonders. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. Music schedule: Josiah Siska and Sawyer Brown on June 1; Neverly Brothers and Abbey Road on June 8; Atomic Blonde and Petty Kings on June 15; Bonnie N' the Boys and The Great Pretenders on June 22; Eliminator and Samantha Fish on June 29; Ollie Bolds Soul Review and Motor City on July 6; A.D.D. and Puddle of Mudd on July 13; The Gingers and Big Suit on July 20; The Red Roses and Scott Stapp on July 27; Superfly Symphony and Strung Out on Aug. 3; Love Drive and Judas Rising on Aug. 10; BBI and Fuze on Aug. 17; Foo La La and Lounge Puppets on Aug. 24. Finale on Aug. 31 with Karla & The Phat Kats and 7th heaven and a fireworks show. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. the first Friday of each month, June 2 through Dec. 1, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Matt Shukin & the Ramblers play The Forge's Blues & Brews Festival Saturday, May 27, and Westmont Cruisin' Night Thursday, June 15. -

Bitter Jester: 6-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 2-3 and 9-10, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. The music lineup will be announced soon. The grand finale will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, as part of the Taste of Highland Park at The Lot. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

Mount Prospect's Fridays on the Green: 6-8 p.m. Fridays, June 2 and 16, July 14, and Aug. 4 and Sept. 8, at Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Free family-friendly concerts. Pack a picnic and bring chairs and blankets. Schedule includes Jay Goeppner Backdated Band on June 2; Ken Dix and the Friday Night Lawn Jockeys on June 16; Wall of Denial on July 14; Liquid Soul on Aug. 4; and The Dill Spears on Sept. 8. mountprospect.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Fridays and Wednesdays, June 2 through Aug. 30, at various locations in downtown St. Charles. Live entertainment from local singer/songwriters, duos, and three-person groups at different St. Charles businesses. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

First Fridays Summer Dance Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4, at Town Square Gazebo, corner of Roselle and Schaumburg roads, Schaumburg. Free introductory one-hour dance lessons by professional Arthur Murray instructors followed by two hours of free live music and dancing. Dance concerts are held weather-permitting. Music from Guitarra Azul on June 2; Eddie Harrison band on July 7; and The Sting Rays on Aug. 4. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, June 2 to Aug. 18, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Bossydog on June 2; Saturday June Band on June 9; Second Time Around on June 16; Save the Clocktower on June 23; Ken Kuhn & Split Hook on June 30; John Lambert on July 7; Comstock Lode on July 14; FunkTonic on July 21; Out of Storage Band on July 28; Chicago Funk Band on Aug. 4; Face N Time on Aug. 11; and Deja Vu on Aug. 18. Free. vhw.org.

First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Kraig Kenning performs contemporary folk, acoustic blues, roots rock and American fingerstyle. Free. Register at mccdistrict.org.

Side Street Studio Arts Battle of the Bands: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 3 and 10, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Zeigler Court, Elgin. On June 3: Performances from The Braymores, Largemouth, Yard Waste and Dog Beach. On June 10: Performances from The Tragedies, The Daisy Heaves, ConceptMix and Soaking Up Sandcastles. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10. facebook.com/sidestreetstudioartselgin/.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6 and 20 and July 11 and 25, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring a lawn chair or blankets. Features: June 6: Macaroni Soup; June 20: ScribbleMonster; July 11: Magic by Randy; July 25: Juggling Jason Kollum. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be canceled; call (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6 through Aug. 22, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks as well as free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Music includes: Rhythm Rockets on June 6; The Associates on June 13; Valius on June 20; Rockstar Rodeo on June 27; Generation on July 11; Feel Good Party Band on July 18. On July 25, enjoy "Art in the Park" while enjoying Classical Blast. Other concerts include Billy Elton on Aug. 8; Anchors Away on Aug. 15; and American English on Aug. 22. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. every other Wednesday, June 7 through Aug. 16, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Rosie & The Rivets on June 7; Gen Fuze on June 21; Flat Cats on July 5; Mackenzie O'Brien Band on July 19; Valius on Aug. 9. Whiskey Kitten Band will perform on Aug. 16 at Depot Park, 101 Catalpa Ave. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7 through Aug. 9, at four locations: Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa; Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa; Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa; and the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst. Lineup: The Breakfast Club on June 8 at Lehmann Mansion; Kaleidoscope Eyes on June 14 at Parkman Pavilion; Sushi Roll on June 21 at Lehmann Mansion; Mackenzie O'Brien Band on June 28 at Parkman Pavilion; Semple on July 5 at Caboose Park; Blooze Brothers on July 12 at Lehmann Mansion; The Four C Notes on July 19 at Parkman Pavilion; Billy Elton on July 26 at Lehmann Mansion; The Class of 89 on Aug. 2 at Parkman Pavilion; GooRoos on Aug. 9 at the Lake Villa District Library. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Palatine Concert Band: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7 and 28 and July 26, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Under the direction of Dr. Frederick Lowe, the Palatine Concert Band performs. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be canceled; call (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on select Thursdays, June 8 through Aug. 24, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The StingRays on June 8, Chicago Soul Company on June 15, The Rhythm Rockets on Aug. 3, The Wayouts on Aug. 10, and Kaleidoscope Eyes on Aug. 24. Free. southelgin.com.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: 6:30 p.m. two Thursdays a month, June 8 through July 20, at Old Town Park, and noon two Fridays a month, June 16 through July 21, at Homola picnic shelter. Chris Fascione's children's variety show on June 8; ScribbleMonster on June 16; singer Todd Downing on June 22; Getting Excited About Science on June 23; magician Mike Mauthe on July 6; magician Matthew Schermerm on July 7; singer Ben Tartar on July 20; and Dale Obrochta children's variety show. Bring chairs and blankets. If inclement weather, entertainment will move to Johnston Recreation Center. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. select Thursdays, June 8 through Aug. 3, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Entertainment from Cathy Richardson on June 8; Ginger Road on June 22; Lake Effect on June 29; Gayle & Nick Bisesi on July 13; Petty Cash on July 20; and School of Rock and the Sting Rays on Aug. 3. All acts start at 6:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No alcoholic beverages in the park, per Elmhurst Park District policy. Free. springroad.com/our-events/.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 through Aug. 10 (no concert July 6 or 13), at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. June 8: Kickoff Party with US99; June 15: The Complex; June 22: GooRoos; June 29: Libido Funk Circus; July 20: BUCKLE Band; July 27: Unity the Band; Aug. 3: The Rockin' Fenderskirts/Car Show; Aug. 10: Mike & Joe. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 through July 27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bring a chair and snacks to enjoy this BYOB evening of music. Libido Funk Circus on June 8; Hello Weekend on June 15; Billy Elton on June 22; Yankee Cowboy on June 29; Infinity on July 6; R-Gang on July 13; Dancing Queen on July 20; and Semple on July 27. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass $65. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Funday Children's Concert Series: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, June 9, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4, at Vogelei Park, 650 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. June 9: Carole Stephens-Macaroni Soup; June 23: Istvan and Imaginary Band; July 7: Jason K; July 21: Nanny Nikki; and Aug. 4: Wendy and DB. Bring a picnic lunch. Free. heparks.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Performers include: Lionel Moe Band June 9; Afternoon Logic on June 10; Leroy Winn on June 16: Terry Bartolotta Duo on June 17; Vasilios Siolidis on June 30; The Jukebox Heroes on July 7: Lionel Moe Band on July 8; Eric Quigley on July 21; ZAZZ Quartet on Aug. 4; and Jukebox Heroes on Aug. 5. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. select Fridays and 5-6:30 p.m. select Sundays, June 9 through Aug. 6, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. June 9: Semple; June 11: Dancing Queen; June 18: Bill Pantle, Chicago's Premiere Sinatra Tribute; June 23: Teen Dance Party; June 25: Motown; July 9: Mariachi Monument; July 14: 7th heaven; July 16; Kaleidoscope Eyes; July 23: Davidson County Band; July 30: Hokulea Academy; Aug. 4: Tributosaurus Becomes the Rolling Stones; Aug. 6: GooRoos. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Fridays, June 9 through Aug. 4, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. June 9: Dancing Queen; June 16: Lakes Area Swing Band: June 23: Nashville Electric Company; July 7: Anthem; July 14: Second Hand Soul Band; July 21: Chicago Experience; July 28: Semple; Aug. 4: Kaleidoscope Eyes. Pack a picnic and bring lawn chairs and blankets. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be canceled; call (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sundays, June 11 through July 30, except June 18 and July 2, at various parks. June 11: Superchair Band at Queensbury Greens; June 25: Fletcher Rockwell at Winding Creek Park; July 9: Den FuZe at Ashwood Park; July 16: BackForward Band at Wil-O-Way Park; July 23: OMT at Three Meadows Park; and July 30: Scarlett's Fire at Tall Grass Park. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Teen Battle of The Bands: 7-9 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Palatine Park District's annual Battle of the Bands regional competition. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be canceled; call (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Naperville Children's Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 13 through July 25, except July 4, at various parks. At 95th Street Community Plaza: Jeanie B! on June 13, Super Stolie on June 27, and Wendy & DB on July 18. At Riverwalk Grand Pavilion: Istvan & His Imaginary Band on June 20, Ben Tartar on July 11, and Miss Jamie From the Farm on July 25. Naperville Public Library staff will read a story 10 minutes before the show. Free. napervilleparks.org/childrenslunchhourentertainment.

Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13 through Aug. 1, except July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. June 13: Pino Farina Band; June 20: Members Only; June 27: Triadd; July 11: Yankee Cowboy; July 18: Classical Blast; July 25: Industrial Drive; Aug. 1: Serendipity. Bring blankets and chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13 through July 11, except for July 4, in the Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. Music from: Hix Bro Ukulele Band on June 13; The StingRays on June 20; Brass From The Past on June 27; and Banda Potrillos on July 11. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and bug spray. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Party in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 and 28, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Live music, kids' activities, concessions and more. Music from Classical Blast on June 14 and Yankee Cowboy on June 28. Sponsored by the West Chicago Park District. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14, July 12 and Aug. 9, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music, drinks and food. On June 14, Karla & the Phat Cats; July 12, Billy Elton; and Aug. 9, Mr. Myers. Free. eastdundee.net.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14, July 5 and Aug. 2, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Concert Band performs. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through Aug. 23, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Music schedule: June 14: Arra; June 21: Simply Elton -- The Elton John Concert; June 28: 7th heaven; July 12: The Moods; July 19: Heart to Heartbreaker; July 26: American English; Aug. 2: EZFM; Aug. 9: The Blooze Brothers; Aug. 16: Generation; and Aug. 23: Kashmir. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 and 29 and July 13 and 27, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Concerts include: Good Clean Fun on June 15, Feel Good Party Band on June 29, Semple on July 13, and Mackenzie O'Brien Band on July 27. Food from: Toasty Cheese and Dairy Queen on June 15; Johnny G's and Delish Cakes on June 29; Billy Bricks and Dairy Queen on July 13; and Head's Red BBQ and Delish Cakes on July 27. Drinks from Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Sugar Grove Arts & Entertainment Committee host a free outdoor concert series with food trucks. On June 15, Vital Signs (mixed genre, covers). Bring a lawn chair or blanket. facebook.com/groovin60554/.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, June 15-28, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Lineup includes: June 15: Neverly Brothers; June 16: The Chicago Experience; June 22: Heartache Tonight; June 23: Motown Nation; July 6: The Chain; July 7: Billy Elton; July 13: Hillbilly Rockstarz; July 14: Boy Band Night: July 20: Too Fighters: July 21: How Rude; July 27: Stache: and July 28: Blooze Brothers. Sponsored by Schwabe Group of Compass Real Estate. vah.com.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Concert series, including food and drinks, a balloon artist, face painting and a kids' craft. Bring a lawn chair. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 through Aug. 17, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The music varies from rock, pop, soul, big band, country and more. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets, small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages also for sale. Features: June 15: Soul 2 The Bone; June 22: Wild Daisy; June 29: Arra; July 6: Marty "Big Dog" Mercer; July 13: Jose Vales & the Mambo All-Stars; July 20: Classical Blast; July 27: The Stingrays; Aug. 3: Stevie Swing & The Sinatra Experience; Aug. 10: Oh Yes!; Aug. 17: John "Elvis" Lyons. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, July 14-15, and Aug. 18-19, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Enjoy music with local food and beverages. Performances at 6 and 8 p.m. Lineup: June 16: The Midnight Sun Band and Taz Plays Hendrix; June 17: Motown Nation and America Eats Its Young; July 14: Fooz Fighters and Red NOT Chili Peppers; July 15: Weeze and The American Idiots; Aug. 18: Prine Time and Johnny V's Heart of Gold Band; Aug. 19: Sparks Fly and Gaslighter. $20, $15 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org/NaperNights.

Dundee Township Park District Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, June 16 through Aug. 4, at various parks. At Grafelman Park, 112 N. Fifth St. in West Dundee, The StingRays (rock) on June 16, Good Clean Fun (pop/party band) on July 7, and Rhythm Rockets (jazz/blues) on July 28. At Lions Park, 570 Penny Road in East Dundee, Kovacs & Company (1980s rock) on June 30, Yankee Cowboy (country western) on July 14, and Bagshot Row (retro pop/rock) on Aug. 4; and Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave. in Carpentersville, The Neverly Brothers (rock) on July 21. Dundee Township Lions will be selling food and drinks; proceeds benefit the community. Free. dtpd.org/special-events/.

The Forge's 2023 Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Friday, June 16; 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8; 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13; 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Lineup and prices: June 16: The Revivalists, free; July 8: One Of These Nights, $15; Aug. 13: Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon, $40-$80; Aug. 19: Sister Hazel: $35-$80; Sept. 8: Everclear: $35-$250. forgeparks.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, June 17 through Aug. 26, except July 1, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Live music, classic and custom car show. Band schedule: Claremont Drive Band on June 17; Southern Jack Band on June 24; Hillbilly Rockstarz on July 8; Soul Sacrifice on July 15; Generation Rocks on July 22; Second Hand Soul Band on July 29; GooRoos on Aug. 5; Rocks Off on Aug. 12; Blooze Brothers on Aug. 19; and 7th heaven on Aug. 26. Free. villageoflombard.org.

South Elgin Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 20 through Aug. 8 (no concert July 4), at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. The Waukegan Band presents "Music Through the Decades." Free admission and raffle. waukeganband.com.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21 to Aug. 30 (no show July 5), at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Concerts in the arboretum, with music, food and fun. Lineup: June 21: Recaptured; June 28: Tennessee Whiskey Band Chicago; July 12: Pino Farina Band; July 19: Disco Circus; July 26: Hairbanger's Ball; Aug. 3: In The Stix; Aug. 9: 7th heaven; Aug. 16: Fool House -- The Ultimate 90s Dance Party; Aug. 23: LP Vinyl; Aug. 30: Semple Band. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21 through Aug. 9, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Music from: SunFallen on June 21; Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band on June 28; Classical Blast on July 12; Kaleidoscope Eyes on July 19; Good Clean Fun on July 26; Cadillac Grove on Aug. 2; Howard & The White Boys on Aug. 9. No concert July 5. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Geneva's Got Talent semifinals/finals: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Third Street central stage, Geneva. Finals from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22. In case of inclement weather, it will move to Playhouse 38. genevaparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. The 16-member Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble performs. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. Free. gepark.org.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Enjoy craft beer and other beverages and live music. Music includes: Radio Gaga on June 22; LP Vinyl on July 27; and Semple Band on Aug. 24. eastdundee.net.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Acoustic Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 22 and July 6, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Music from Simply Sound on June 22 and Mike & Traci of Good Clean Fun on July 6. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be canceled; call (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 22 through Aug. 10, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. June 22: Starlight City; June 29: Pino Farina Band; July 6: The Chicago Experience; July 13: Classical Blast; July 27: Heartache Tonight; Aug. 3: Whiskey Romance; and Aug. 10: LP Vinyl. On July 20, during Algonquin Founders' Days, Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band will perform at Spella Park. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Fun Fridays at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon select Fridays, June 23 through Aug. 11, at The Shell at Reed-Keppler Park, off National Street, West Chicago. Magic of Scott Piner on June 23; The Headspin Guy on July 7; Miss Make Believe on July 21; Leonardo Music on Aug. 4; and Traveling World of Reptiles on Aug. 11. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events/.

Fridays Rock! and Roll in the Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, June 23, July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. June 23: Industrial Drive, Arra; July 14: Mike & Tracy, Rosie & The Rivets; Aug. 11: One Foot in the Groove, Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press; Sept. 8: Barefoot Hawaiians, South of the Border. cityrm.org.

Lombard OctoberBest in June: 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, in the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Die Kellerknaben returns for the third time to the Lombard Historical Society Summer Concert Series with favorites and classics from the international landscape. Bring a lawn chair. Tickets: lombardhistory.org.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Cantigny welcomes the DuPage Symphony back to the park for an evening under the stars. Seating is on the lawn outside the First Division Museum; chairs or blankets recommended. Picnics welcome. $15 per car. cantigny.org.

Bitter Jester Music Festival Grand Finale Concert: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. The finale of the Midwest's largest professional "battle-of-the-bands"-style concert and competition series features a dozen musical acts and food and drink vendors. enjoyhighlandpark.com/thelot.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. select Tuesdays, June 27 through Aug. 15, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Music from: Pirates Over 40 on June 27; The Blooze Brothers on July 11; Hair Band Nights on July 18; Hillbilly Rockstarz on July 25; Bella Cain at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Radio Gaga on Aug. 8; and Generation on Aug. 15. Free. huntley.il.us.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 29 and July 13-27, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Featuring American popular and patriotic music, as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." Bring a lawn chair. Refreshments for sale. In case of rain or extreme heat, it will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Tots in the Park: 10:30-11:15 a.m. June 30 and July 7 and 21, at the Alcott Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove. Free performance for kids of all ages on the Alcott Center front lawn. Bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held inside. June 30: Scribble Monster; July 7: Istvan and His Imaginary Band; July 21: Ben Tatar. bgparks.org/tots-in-the-park.

RiverPark Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sundays, July 2-23, on the west shores of the Fox River at 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. If inclement weather, the concert will be in Geneva United Methodist Church's fellowship hall, 211 Hamilton St. Free. geneva.il.us.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4; 7:30 p.m. July 11, 20, 25 and Aug. 1, at either Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, or at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. The family-friendly Mid-Summer Classics concert series, hosted by Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District, features; July 4: KC and The Sunshine Band at Rotary Green; July 11: The Spinners at Village Green; July 20: All-American Rejects at Rotary Green; July 25: The Oak Ridge Boys at Village Green; Aug. 1: Ann Wilson of Heart at Village Green. Bring lawn chairs (no blankets or tables) and coolers (outside food and alcoholic beverages permitted). Concessions available (no alcohol). Free. elkgrove.org.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. The concert band will play patriotic music. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and listen to music honoring American freedom. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5-26, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Music schedule: Good Clean Fun on July 5; The Wayouts on July 11; Wild Daisy on July 19; and Mr. Myers on July 26. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; food and concessions available for purchase. Free. genevaparks.org.

Square Roots 2023: 5-10 p.m. Friday July 7; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 9, on North Lincoln Avenue, between West Montrose Avenue and West Wilson Avenue, Chicago. Live music, local restaurants and vendors, and a craft beer showcase. $5-$20. lincolnsquare.org/events/details/square-roots-2023-41170.

First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Ironwood duo with Donna Brooks and Nick Horcher performs music across generations and genres. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Huntley First Friday Nights on the Square: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. 1990s Dance Party with Boy Band Review. Free. huntley.il.us.

Brew at the Zoo: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Zoo fundraiser featuring food trucks, live music, adult beverages, silent auction, lawn games, zoo tours, photo booth and raffles. Must be 21 or older. Advance tickets cost $40-$45 or $15 for designated driver; day of, $20-$50. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo/.

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturdays, July 8-29, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Music lineup: July 8: David Sarkis & Friends; July 15: Tapestry Unraveled starring Tina Naponelli; July 22: Music of Stephen Sondheim; July 29: Forever Simon & Garfunkel. Tickets start at $25; $17.50 for members. rauecenter.org/.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturdays, July 8, 15 and 22 and Aug. 12, 19 and 26, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Concerts include: July 8: Shawn Klush & the Fabulous Ambassadors; July 15: Soul 2 The Bone; July 22: The Neverly Brothers; Aug. 12: The Dynamix-Ultimate Classics Cover Band; Aug. 19: Trippin' Billies; Aug. 26: Soul Sacrifice. Bring picnic dinners, lawn chairs and blankets. No pets allowed. Free. prairiecenter.org/

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sundays, July 9 to Aug. 20, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Concert series lineup: July 9: Midnight Rider Band; July 16: Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos; July 23: The Chain; July 30: EZFM; Aug. 6: Brass From The Past; Aug. 13: Hillbilly Rockstarz; Aug. 20: Fast Times Chicago. Free. shopthearb.com.

Elmhurst Concert in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave/, Elmhurst. Industrial Drive will perform rock hits from across the decades. Free. epd.org/news/concert-park.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Kaleidoscope Eyes (Beatles tribute) performs. Food trucks available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Hosted by the Sugar Grove Arts & Entertainment Committee. Free. facebook.com/groovin60554/.

Wheaton Municipal Band Music From the Heartland: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Mark Heidel, director of bands at the University of Iowa, and Myron Welch, director of bands emeritus at the University of Iowa, join Bruce Moss in an evening of music that captures the spirit of the heartland. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Brookfield Zoo Concerts for Conservation: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in July on the Zoo's East Mall, 8400 W. 31st St., Brookfield. Lineup: Soul Asylum with The Verve Pipe July 14; Macy Gray July 15; Vertical Horizon July 21; Plain White T's July 22. Zoogoers can bring lawn chairs or blankets and picnics; food and drinks will be available for purchase. Each concert concludes with a 30-minute light show and dance party. General concert ticket price is $45, $40 for Brookfield Zoo members, VIP ticket for $55. CZS.org/ConcertsforConservation.

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 18 through Aug. 22, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Two free concerts each Tuesday. Lineup includes: Sam Savage and The Buckinghams on July 18; Mariachi Show Sol De Oro and L.A. Sound Machine on July 25; Al Spears and the Hurricane Project and The Voices on Aug. 1; Serendipity and 7th heaven on Aug. 8; How Rude! and Credence Revived on Aug. 15; and Simply Sound and Shawn Klush on Aug. 22. Food and drinks for purchase. hillside-il.org.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, July 18 through Aug. 29, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Enjoy your favorite cover songs and original tunes by each artist at this all-ages event. Music from: Drew Doepke on July 18, Kent Morris on July 25, Kurtis James on Aug. 1, Luis Martinez on Aug. 8, Rick Weals on Aug. 15, Mike Cleggie on Aug. 22, and Matt Keen on Aug. 29. Free. stcparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble performs. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. Free. gepark.org.

Lombard Summer Concert with Character Fleadh: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Featuring traditional Irish and Scottish folk music. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lombardhistory.org.

Summer Concert at the Cabin: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Performance by Cheryl & the Down Home Boys. Grilled food, beer and wine will be available for purchase or pack a picnic dinner. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Parking is available at either the Nature Center (with a wagon shuttle to the Cabin) or at nearby St. Matthew Parish. The music will begin at 6 p.m. $4. parkfun.com.

Lombard Summer Concert: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. In "Jules Verne & H.G. Wells, the Birth of Sci-Fi and the First Citizens of the Future," singer-songwriter and historian Barry Cloyd uses story and song to bring to life the beginnings of the sci-fi world. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lombardhistory.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 2-23, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Music schedule: Aug. 2: Kaleidoscope Eyes; Aug. 9: Mackenzie O'Brien; Aug. 16: The PriSSillas; and Aug. 23: Billy Elton. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. Beverage and food truck options for purchase. $13 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 3-31, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, children's activities and food from local restaurants. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features a Craft and Vintage Fair. Car show along Lake Street. Music from: Superfly Symphony and Strung Out on Aug. 3; Love Drive and Judas Rising on Aug. 10; BBI and Fuze on Aug. 17; and Foo La La and Lounge Puppets on Aug. 24. Finale on Aug. 31 with Karla & The Phat Kats and 7th heaven and fireworks show. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Wheaton Municipal Band Magnificent Movie Music: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Featuring the music of Henry Mancini, Bruce Broughton and Elmer Bernstein, along with a special tribute to the iconic film music of Burt Bacharach. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Tiny Country performs their original songwriting and a selection of cover songs. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Sample fare from local food trucks while The Rockin' Fenderskirts (1950s/'60s music) perform. Sponsored by the Sugar Grove Arts & Entertainment Committee. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. facebook.com/groovin60554/.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble performs. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and picnic dinner. Free. gepark.org.

Lombard Summer Concert: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Songwriter Ashley Lewis on mandolin presents "Roots & Branches, A Bluegrass Legacy." Bring a lawn chair. Free tickets at lombardhistory.org.

Chicago Jazz Festival: Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at Millennium Park (and citywide), Michigan Avenue at Washington Street, Chicago. Free. ChicagoJazzFestival.us.

First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Tom Ellinghausen's Highway Miles covering songs from the 1960s to the present. Free. mccdistrict.org.