Things to do Nov. 25-Dec. 1: Light shows, winter festivals, tree lightings and more

Find one-of-kind gifts at the Yuletide Treasures gift shop at the DuPage Art League in downtown Wheaton Nov. 25 to Dec. 23.

Ongoing

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Nov. 27, at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. epd.org/news/fall-flower-show.

Festival of Trees at Hawthorn Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Stop by the lower level of Macy's Court and vote for your favorite holiday-themed tree for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree. shophawthornmall.com.

Christkindlmarket Chicago: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, through Dec. 24, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket/.

Verse Immersive, The Art of the Future: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, through Dec. 13, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A holographic, 30-minute theater experience with cutting-edge augmented reality technology used by NASA. See breathtaking landscapes, solve puzzles, interact with mythical creatures and more. Tickets start at $25. navypier.org.

State Street Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 18 at 35 S. State St., Chicago. More than 70 vendors, holiday-focused programming and more. LoopChicago.com/Market.

Winterland: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, and 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Jan. 8, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Santa's Workshop, a carousel, market vendors, food and beverage offerings, a 12,000-square-foot ice rink, carnival rides and games, ice bumper cars, music and more. The expanded event extends inside Wrigley Field this year. General admission free; admission to Wrigley Field is $5. gallagherway.com.

Amaze Light Festival: 4-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and Wednesdays through Nov. 30; and daily, Dec. 1 through Jan. 8 (except Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, and 25), at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. An all-immersive storybook experience with five themed worlds of light displays, activities, holiday music and dynamic live performances. Adults: $36, kids: $30; VIP adults: $86; VIP kids: $80. amazelightfestival.com.

Illumination, Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 7 (except Monday, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5, 12, 24 and 25) at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore this one-of-a-kind spectacle of color, light and sound featuring six new displays, a special Human+Nature display and an experience featuring 150 colorful lanterns. $16-$27. mortonarb.org.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99. santasrocknlights.com.

Willow Hill Lights Show: 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook. The drive-through holiday lights show features a 1.6-mile route with more than one million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. See the abominable snowman, Rudolph and his reindeer pals, the Twelve Days of Christmas, and Frosty and his friends. $40 per car. willowhillswintermagic.com.

Shine Light Show: 6-10 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook, and Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Drive-through light shows feature a wonderland of more than one million synchronized lights. Only one ticket per vehicle is required. $32.99-$42.99. shinelightshow.com.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble "Season's Greetings": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 18, in the Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Alan Ayckbourn's entertaining look at the anxiety and high jinks of an average family during the holidays. Post-show discussion with the director, actors and crew on Friday, Nov. 25. Contains mature themes and language. $40-$42. atthemac.org/events/seasons-greetings.

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Jan. 1, at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive. Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

"Elf the Musical": 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Jan. 8, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Musical stage adaptation of the holiday film. $75-$85. drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical/.

"The Sound of Music": 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 14, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical as directed by Amber Mak. The Grand Gallery will be decked out for the season with a two-story, fully decorated Christmas tree. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates through Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. High-end production of Charles Dickens' classic. $63-$109. goodmantheatre.org.

"The Immersive Nutcracker": Various dates and times through Monday, Jan. 2, at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Experience "The Nutcracker" brought to life on a majestic scale, featuring Tchaikovsky's "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and more. Tickets start at $30. lighthouseartspace.com/artspace/chicago.

"Jeeves Intervenes": Various times and dates through Dec. 4 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. First Folio Theatre launches its final season with the very first adventure of Bertie and Jeeves. $44-$59; $20 for students. firstfolio.org.

Lightscape: Various times and dates through Jan. 8 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Explore a new path and new light-filled installations. $30 for members, $32 for nonmembers for adults; $14/$16 for kids; free for kids 2 and younger; tickets purchased the day of the event are $2 more. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: Through Dec. 18 in downtown Long Grove. Holiday carolers, Santa will visit select weekends Nov. 25 through Dec. 18, and horse-drawn carriage rides are available on weekends for $15 per person (reservations are required). longgrove.org.

Sparkle Light Festival: Various dates and times through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities, including train rides, winter tubing and themed mazes. A special menu of festive food and beverages will be available. $25. sparklerosemont.com.

"Wicked": Various times and dates through Dec. 4 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $59-$106. (312) 977-1700, ext. 1259, or broadwayinchicago.com/theatre/chicagos-james-m-nederlander-theatre.

Starts before Friday

Winter Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily from Thursday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Central Park, Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. A free half-mile illuminated walk along paved pathways. The path will be closed during inclement weather. Purchase cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa in the Cocoa Cabin in the Central Park West building from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27. obparks.org/winterlights.

Friday, Nov. 25

Turkey Dri Tri: 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Oak Brook Park District, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. This indoor triathlon features rowing machines, stationary bikes and treadmills. Heats start every 30 minutes. $25. Sign up at obparks.org/special-events/turkey-dri-tri.

Festival of Lights and Tree Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 30 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Thousands of twinkling lights, plus Christmas trees, wreaths, greenery, hot chocolate and holiday gifts for sale. Lights come on at 3 p.m. Free admission, donations are appreciated. cosleyzoo.org.

Festival of Arts & Crafts: 2-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Admission $5. stepbysteppromotions.com.

Lake Forest Tree Lighting Holiday Celebration: 2:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Market Square, 264 Market Square Court, Lake Forest. Live music, kids' activities, food and beverages, carolers, LFDA dancers, tree lighting between 5 and 5:30 p.m., visits with Santa from 3-7 p.m. and performance by Hello Weekend from 5:30-7:30 p.m. lfparksandrec.com.

Holiday Magic returns to Brookfield Zoo Friday, Nov. 25.

Brookfield Zoo Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27; Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-4, 7-11, 14-18; and Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Now in its 41st year, see the lights festival featuring over two million twinkling LED lights. Reservations are required for South Gate entry; reservations are not required for North Gate entry. Adults: $24.95; kids 3-11: $17.95; seniors: $19.95; South parking: $13.40. czs.org/HolidayMagic-2.

Elk Grove Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Charles J. Zettek Municipal Complex, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Refreshments at 4 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. holiday concert with the New Colony Six. Following the concert, Mayor Johnson will throw the switch to light up the village's holiday tree and turn on 250,000 lights around the Municipal Complex, Elk Grove Public Library and the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion. Fireworks will follow, announcing the arrival of Santa and his elves. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. (847) 357-4041 or elkgrove.org.

Grayslake Tree Lighting Festival: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in downtown Grayslake. Madrigal carolers; shops and vendors will be selling cocoa and treats; sleigh rides; fine arts show upstairs in the village hall; and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tree lighting starts at 5:30 p.m. grayslakechamber.com.

Arlington Heights Tree Lighting: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at North School Park, Eastman Street and Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Carolers, ice carvers, reindeer and tree lighting at around 5 p.m. ahpd.org/events/tree-lighting1.

Downers Grove tree lighting ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Main Street train station, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. View the tree lighting ceremony, with the tree featuring handmade ornaments by residents. events.downers.us.

Wheaton Nights of Lights: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Adams Park, Main and Wesley streets, Wheaton. More than 55,000 lights and a new animated light display at the fountain will turn on each night from dusk to 10 p.m. through Jan. 8. Wheaton Christmas Parade steps off at 6 p.m. near Wheaton City Hall, traveling south on Wheaton Avenue and west on Front Street. Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at the new pavilion on Liberty Drive and Main Street. Music and activities at approximately 6:45 p.m. downtownwheaton.com/nightsoflights.

Aurora Festival of Lights: 5-9 p.m. daily, starting Friday, Nov. 25, and running through Dec. 25, at Philips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. The outdoor one-mile drive-through holiday light display returns featuring jumping reindeer, ice skating bears, Old Man Winter, howling wolves, Santa's toy factory, fields of gigantic snowflakes and more. Free; donations will be taken at the end. Register for an entry ticket at aurora-il.org/FestivalofLights.

Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on Main Street in Glen Ellyn. Gather for the Holiday Walk at 5 p.m. with music around the Christmas tree on Main Street. Santa will emerge from the firehouse at 6 p.m. and start his march down Main Street to light the star on top of the tree at 6:30 p.m. Photos with Santa at the firehouse from 7-8:30 p.m. glenellynchamber.com/Holiday/.

Light the Lights: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Wyman Green, Park and Vernon avenues, Glencoe. The annual holiday lighting ceremony takes place at 5:15 p.m. Enjoy family-friendly activities throughout downtown including train rides, live music by Rosie and the Rivets at 5:30 p.m., photos with Santa at Writers Theatre, hot chocolate stations, holiday shopping, live reindeer, and character greetings with Princess Anna, Princess Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen." villageofglencoe.org.

St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, with the Lighting of the Lights ceremony on the First Street Plaza. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, watch a free showing of "Elf" at the Arcada Theatre. Visits with Santa begin at 1 p.m. on First Street Plaza. At 5:30 p.m., the Electric Christmas Parade will proceed down Main Street. Santa's House will be open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 18, on First Street Plaza. stcholidayhomecoming.com.

Winterlights: 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 16, and 5-7 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7-28, in Fabyan Japanese Garden in Fabyan West Forest Preserve, 1925 S. Batavia Ave., Route 31, Geneva. Entry timed at 15-minute intervals. $8; free for kids 5 and younger. For tickets, visit PPFV.org/winterlights.

Geneva Commons Christmas Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Geneva Commons, off Randall Road, Geneva. Holiday lights, festive selfie stations, and free hot chocolate and candy canes, while supplies last. Lighting of the Christmas tree by Santa Claus. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along: 6-7 p.m. Fridays, Nov 25 through Dec. 16, at Millennium Park, Cloud Gate, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Anyone is invited to sing with choruses from around the city. chicago.gov.

Round Lake Beach tree lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies, hot cocoa and more. rlbciviccenter.com.

Schaumburg Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Begins with holiday caroling with the Schaumburg Choral Program and village board. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m., escorted by the Schaumburg Fire Department, to light the tree and then meet with children in the Prairie Center's Maggie Atcher Theatre. Seasonal entertainment and refreshments will be available. villageofschaumburg.com.

Antioch tree lighting and parade: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in downtown Antioch. The parade travels down Main Street and ends with the lighting of the village Christmas tree. antioch.il.gov.

Libertyville tree lighting: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Cook Memorial Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with the tree lighting at 7. libertyville.com.

"A Christmas Carol": 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at the McAninch Arts Center's Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Adapted for the College Theater, this 70-minute, family-friendly show by William J. Norris brings Charles Dickens' tale of Ebenezer Scrooge to life with a cast of 50 local actors and children. Preshow discussion with director and designers at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; post-show discussion with the director and actors after the 7 p.m. show Nov. 26. $14-$16. atthemac.org/events/a-christmas-carol/.

Festival of Lights Parade: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Williams and Brink streets, Crystal Lake. See lights, music, pageantry and Santa Claus. downtowncl.org.

Kaleidoscope Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, online with the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. A holiday extravaganza featuring every member of the Batavia High School music department in a 60-minute made-for-streaming concert event. bataviafineartscentre.org.

Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Steps off from the Centennial Beach parking lot, heads east down Jackson Street, left on Webster Street, north to Van Buren Avenue, past the viewing stand, ending at Naper Elementary School. After the parade, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville and Downtown Naperville Alliance. napervillerotaryparade.org.

"Miracle on 34th Street" radio play: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 18, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

"Miracle on 34th Street": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 17, at 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions presents this holiday classic. $16-$22. overshadowed.org.

The Second City's Holiday Revue "I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 23, at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Chicago's famed improv and sketch comedy theater performs a holiday review. $38. paramountaurora.com.

"A Christmas Carol": 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren, Woodstock. Meet Elizabeth Scrooge and journey to 1840s London in this new adaptation by Jeff Cook of Charles Dickens' holiday classic. $18-$26. theatre121.org.

Irving Berlin's "White Christmas The Musical": 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. The story of a song-and-dance duo who follow two singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge features the well-known standards "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean" and the title song, "White Christmas." $18-$25. cuttinghall.org.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. See the 30th anniversary of Drury Lane Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' holiday tale, designed for a younger audience. Tickets start at $52. drurylanetheatre.com/Theatre-for-Young-Audiences/.

Christmas Tree Lane: Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 31, at Depot Park, 90 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Fourth annual event, hosted by Downtown Crystal Lake and the City of Crystal Lake, features 40 decorated trees. downtowncl.org.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Marmion Christmas Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Marmion Academy's Regole Field House and Alumni Hall gym, 1000 Butterfield Road, Aurora. Enter through doors 7 and 16. This year's show will feature more than 200 crafters and vendors. Enjoy lunch prepared by Belgio's Catering and freshly baked pies sold by the Flannigan Rifles Drill Team. A Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar will be available on Sunday for those 21 and older. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older; free parking. marmion.org.

Santa's "Frozen" Breakfast with Singalong: 9 and 11 a.m. seatings Saturday, Nov. 26, at Rivalry Alehouse, 945 Main St., Antioch. Enjoy a "Frozen" Breakfast and singalong with Santa and his "Frozen" friends. antiochchamber.org/.

St. Paul's Christmas Giveaway: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 824 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. The Church will have a special giveaway for Christmas items. waukeganil.gov.

Chicago Artisan Market Ravenswood: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at the Artifact Events Building, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago. Food, fashion, home goods and art for sale. Admission is $8-$20. chicagoartisanmarket.com.

Holiday Cheers Beverage Crawl: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Stroll through downtown Elgin and enjoy holiday-themed drinks at more than 20 businesses while viewing holiday-themed window murals. The $20 mug serves as your ticket, which can be purchased at universe.com/events/holiday-cheers-sips-of-the-season-in-downtown-elgin-tickets-07695K. Runs in conjunction with Holly Days. downtownelgin.com.

Santa's Craft Corner: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Make a craft or two in the Kiebler Room, then tour the zoo. $20 per household; cash or credit card at the door. cosleyzoo.org.

Spring Valley Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at the Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Numerous vendors of handcrafted items display their unique creations. Free admission. Sponsored by Spring Valley Nature Club. parkfun.com.

The Fox Valley Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" will be performed this weekend at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre.

Fox Lake Festival of Lights: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. Kringle Winter Market from 2-6 p.m. Parade at 5 p.m. at Grant Community High School. The annual tree lighting at Millennium Park follows the parade and then the Santa Cottage will open. foxlake.org.

Fox Valley Ballet's "The Nutcracker": 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Fox Valley Ballet presents "The Nutcracker," showcasing students and families from local dance studios alongside professional dancers in the holiday classic. $20-$45. foxvalleynutcracker.com or bataviafineartscentre.org.

The village of Vernon Hills will hold its annual Tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa Lighting Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Vernon Hills Golf Course.

Vernon Hills' Tree/Menorah/Kwanzaa Lighting: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Vernon Hills Golf Course, 291 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills. Join the village of Vernon Hills, Countryside Fire Protection District, Vernon Hills Police Department and the Vernon Hills Park District as they light the Village Tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa displays. Santa will be on hand and there will be light refreshments. vernonhills.org.

Elgin tree-lighting ceremony: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Santa and city officials will turn on the holiday tree lights.

Prospect Heights Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Prospect Heights Park District Gary Morava Recreation Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Join Mayor Matt Dolick for the tree lighting and Santa Visit by fire truck, plus Christmas carols and refreshments. prospect-heights.il.us.

Volo tree lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village hall, 500 S. Fish Lake Road, Volo. Santa will light the tree and visit with families. villageofvolo.com.

Christmas in the Square: Saturday, Nov. 26, in Lockport. cityoflockport.net.

Nature-Inspired Holiday Art Market: Online Sale: Saturday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Dec. 2; in-person sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Shop for unique art, handmade gifts, cards and prints from more than 40 local artists, makers and small-scale producers. BrushwoodCenter.org.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Brunch with Santa at Drury Lane: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. From eggnog and bottomless mimosas to homemade doughnuts and hand-carved prime rib, enjoy brunch with Santa and a production of "Elf the Musical" (tickets not included). Adults: $75; kids 3-12: $40; and free for kids 2 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/.

Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa's station at Geneva Commons for a visit, a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com.

Christmas at the Farm: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, at Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville. There will be crafts and goodies for the kids, a storyteller, chestnut roasting, cookie icing and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is $4; free for kids younger than 2. No debit or credit cards accepted. (630) 553-6777 or lyonfarmkchs.org/.

Batavia Celebration of Lights: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. Festival includes hayrides, family photos, Santa, Batavia Community Band, holiday crafts, hot chocolate and the ceremonial tree-lighting at 5:30 p.m. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Carol of the Bells: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at The Ashbury, 1 Douglas Ave., Elgin. Alloy Horn Quartet performs traditional holiday favorites as well as works by Gina Gillie, Emma Gregan and Johannes Brahms. $10-$20. Virtual available for $20 Nov. 29-Dec. 30. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Manual Cinema's "Christmas Carol Live": Runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Features the combined talents of actors, puppeteers and musicians. An avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband Joe's famous Christmas cheer over a Zoom call with family. But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the Ebenezer Scrooge story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family's call transforms into a stunning cinematic adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic ghost story. writerstheatre.org/manual-cinema-christmas-carol.

Monday, Nov. 28

Glendale Heights tree-lighting ceremony: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Tree lighting and visits from Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Free. glendaleheights.org.

Santa's Naperville Workshop: Open daily from Nov. 28 through Dec. 22 at the Riverwalk Cafe, 441 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Visits with Santa from 5-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. weekends. $10-$15. Register at napervilleparks.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Charles Dickens, A Tale with a Twist: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. A historic portrayal with Terry Lynch reflecting on Charles Dickens' life, plus a discussion of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Cricket on the Hearth." Free. norrisculturalarts.com.

Crystal Lake Luminaria Walk: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 3, at Veteran Acres, 431 N. Walkup, Crystal Lake. Take a stroll along the lighted 0.4-mile pond trail or 1-mile full trail. On Saturday, Dec, 3, enjoy a campfire, hot cocoa, cookies, Candy Cane Forest and Mrs. Claus. $1 per person, $5 per family donation appreciated. Donations go to nature center education programs. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Cocktails and Campfire: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Explore the farm's grounds and historic buildings while enjoying garden-themed cocktails alongside the warmth of a campfire. Park at St. Matthew's Church and follow the signs to the Heritage Farm Museum Shop. For ages 21 and older. $17-$20. parkfun.com.

Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. The show is a re-creation of a night before Christmas in Ireland featuring Irish music, song, dance and storytelling. $30. athenaeumcenter.org.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Naperville Garden Club Cup of Cheer House Walk, Holiday Market and Tea: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2, at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 Jackson Ave., Naperville. Tour four Naperville homes decorated for the holidays. The market includes holiday home decor and is open to the public without an event ticket from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $40-$55. napervillegardenclub.org.

Christmas Express: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2, at the Waukegan Metra Station, 95 N. Spring St., Waukegan. Take a ride north and visit Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elfie. Register by Nov. 30. $25 for residents; $35 for nonresidents. waukeganil.gov.

Tree Lighting in Wilder Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Elmhurst Park District kicks off the holiday season by lighting over 60 trees that line the park. Visit with Santa while enjoying games, photo opportunities, holiday music and more. Free. epd.org/news/tree-lighting.

Christmastime at Fine Line opening night: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles. Sale hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 5-6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Artisan gift sale features one-of-kind items as well as handwoven scarves, pottery, jewelry and seasonal decorations. fineline.org.

"A Christmas Carol": 7 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22; 7 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17; 3 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18; and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic is filled with warmth, humor, music and holiday cheer. Adults $35; students $20. metropolisarts.com/event/a-christmas-carol-2022.

Tavern Trivia's Christmas Traditions: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Trivia teams are limited to four people, ages 21 and older. Join as a team or as individuals. $20. Register at napersettlement.org.

Jazz @ The Mill: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Elmhurst University's Mill Theatre, 253 Walter St., Elmhurst. Featuring Late Night Blues and Blue Vocal Jazz ensembles. elmhurst.edu/events/.

"Pentatonix -- A Christmas Spectacular": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $25-$250. ptxofficial.com.