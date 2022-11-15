Thanksgiving 2022: Suburban restaurants ready to serve up turkey, pie and more

Pumpkin cheesecake makes for a sweet ending to Thanksgiving dinner at The Capital Grille. Courtesy of The Capital Grille

Thanksgiving is right around the corner -- it's next Thursday! Have you made your plans yet? If you're worrying about where to dine out or what to serve to your family and friends, fear not. Here's our annual list of where you can fill up on turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sides and, of course, pumpkin pie. But make your reservations and preorders soon so you don't miss out.

Here's what suburban restaurants are offering this year:

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Chef Michael Lachowicz is prepping a decadent Thanksgiving menu -- available for dine-in from 2-7 p.m. Thursday or carryout from noon to 1:30 p.m. -- for $75 per person. Included is brown sugar-brined turkey or roasted tenderloin of pork, sides, warm poached pear financier, individual roasted pumpkin pie mascarpone cheesecake, Grand Marnier chocolate truffles and more. Make reservations for dine-in ($25 per person deposit required) or carryout at exploretock.com/aboyer/.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Though Thanksgiving brunch is already sold out, Allgauer's will be serving Thanksgiving specials during dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. Dine on roasted turkey and sides ($32), prime rib ($42), apple brandy tenderloin ($27), pretzel-crusted lamb chops ($35), and pumpkin, apple or pecan pie ($9 each). Reservations are requested.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Thanksgiving Carryout Special that serves four to six includes roasted turkey breast with gravy, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce for $179.95. Order by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Avante Banquets

1050 Northwest Hwy., Fox River Grove, (847) 287-1006, avantebanquets.com/avante-2022-thanksgiving-event/. Indulge in Avante's Thanksgiving Champagne Dinner Buffet featuring herb-roasted turkey, roasted ham, prime rib, sides, veggies, pumpkin pie, a sweets table and bottomless champagne drinks. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. It's $59 for adults, $25 for kids 7-13 and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations required.

Avanti Caffe

1900 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 437-6640, avanticaffe.com/. The traditional Thanksgiving to-go package for $189.99 includes oven-roasted turkey, sides, salad, rolls and pumpkin pie or cookies. Order the meal, which serves 15, by Friday, Nov. 18.

The best of both worlds come together in Beatrix's pumpkin pecan pie. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. For carryout, the Thanksgiving package that serves four to six includes roasted turkey breast with gravy, housemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing and Parker House rolls for $179.95. Order by noon Saturday, Nov. 19, for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Don't forget to order a pie! Options include Oh My! Caramel Pie ($50), pumpkin pecan pie ($55) or pumpkin pie ($35). Order by Monday, Nov. 21, for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Enjoy a feast with all of the trimmings and homemade pumpkin pie for $26.99 per person between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Or order a complete Thanksgiving dinner featuring a 24-pound turkey, walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie for $279.99. The deadline to order the meal, which serves eight to 16, is Monday, Nov. 21.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/thanksgiving/. Watch some NFL football while dining on a roasted turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. Enjoy sides, stuffing and a slice of pumpkin pie for $23.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. This year, Bub City offers a to-go package featuring smoked turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce. It's $85.95 for two, $159.95 for four and $309.95 for eight. Order by Sunday, Nov. 20, for pickup from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673; 15350 S. 94th Ave., Orland Park, (708) 349-6262; 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/thanksgiving/. Make reservations now to dine on a Thanksgiving feast that includes salad, a choice of pasta, roasted turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Or pre-order Thanksgiving dinner to-go, which includes sliced white meat turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. A small order, which serves three, is $99, and a large order that serves six is $186. To-go dinners can be prepared hot or cold. Order by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, for pickup or delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, (cold with heating instructions) or 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving (served hot).

Buck Russell's Bakery & Sandwich Shop

1137 Greenleaf, Wilmette, (847) 920-4222, buckrussells.com/. Don't forget the pie! Order up a Mrs. Russell's Blueberry, pumpkin, bourbon chocolate pecan or Dutch apple pie for Thanksgiving by Saturday, Nov. 19, for pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 22-23.

Cantigny Golf

27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, (630) 260-8101, cantignygolf.com/. Cantigny is offering a Thanksgiving catering package with all the trimmings. Designed to serve five to six, it includes oven-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, salad, sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie for $180. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup at the golf clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, or until 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

If you take care of the turkey, The Capital Grille will take care of the sides for Thanksgiving. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/events/thanksgiving-dinner-menu. For dine-in, dinner includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam's Mashed Potatoes. Add on pumpkin cheesecake for $12. It's $47 for adults and $17 for kids. Or order sides for four to enjoy at home for $135. Order ahead for pickup between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, or 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/dining.php. Open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Chandler's will be serving a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings for $26.99 per person. A limited menu of other entrees and apps will be available. Reservations are highly recommended.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/t22. The $100 heat-at-home Thanksgiving feast for four includes a half turkey with Che stuffing and gravy and sides. Add-ons include lasagna for $50 and a Che Chop Salad for $20. Order ahead for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/thanks22. Gather your group for CityGate's family-style dinner featuring roasted turkey, vegetarian stuffed acorn squash and prime rib (add $10), plus sides (brioche stuffing, brown-sugar roasted sweet potatoes) and pumpkin cheesecake from noon to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It's $49 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Thanksgiving-Carry-Out-2022.pdf. The Thanksgiving Day carryout menu includes a $225 package featuring a 12-pound whole oven-roasted turkey, sides, salad, rolls, cranberry relish and a pumpkin pie. Add-ons include beef tenderloin for $250 and penne pasta for $60. Order by Monday, Nov. 21, with pickup between 10 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving.

The Thanksgiving dine-in menu at Cooper's Hawk features butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, pumpkin praline cheesecake and more. - Courtesy of Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Chicago, Downers Grove, Naperville, Oak Park, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/. The dine-in menu features butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, stuffing, Mary's Potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin praline cheesecake and more for $33.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids. Sip on the cranberry sangria for $10.50 a glass or $28.99 a pitcher. Reservations required.

Crust Brewing

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (630) 653-5500, crustbrewing.com/event/friendsgiving/. Crust is hosting a Friendsgiving feast from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, when Executive Chef Jesus Buenrostro will be serving a seven-course dinner featuring lamb chop and tacode lechon, roasted vegetable risotto and braised beef paired with Crust Brewing's handcrafted beers. Tickets, which are $75, are available at exploretock.com/.

Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace/. This Thanksgiving, Devon will be serving a three-course plated dinner for $45 per person that's available for dine-in or carryout. Reservations are required.

Disotto Italian

310 Green Bay Road, Highwood, (224) 765-9490, disottoitalian.com/. Indulge in a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, featuring oven-roasted turkey, spiral ham, salads, sides, pasta and a dessert table. It's $44.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 12 and younger. There's a $25 reservation deposit.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/thanksgiving-specials-to-go/. Dine-in reservations are available from 11:45 a.m. to noon and 2:15 and 2:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The family-style dine-in menu includes Orchard salad, butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, almond-crusted Lake Superior whitefish, sides, pumpkin pie and baked apple crostata. It's $54.95 for adults and $25.95 for kids 10 and younger. Order the same meal to-go by Monday, Nov. 21, for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. It's $54.95 per person.

The family-style dine-in menu at Di Pescara includes turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. On Thanksgiving, Dover Straits will be serving a turkey dinner with soup, salad, sides and pumpkin pie for $38.95 for adults and $18.95 for kids. Reservations are recommended.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Chef Esequiel will be preparing a lavish Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, featuring carving stations with roasted turkey breast and roast prime rib, a raw bar, made-to-order waffle and omelet stations, a dessert table and more. Included in the $95 per person price is champagne and mimosas. It's $30 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are recommended.

Choose from an elaborate spread of desserts during The Drake Oak Brook's Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet. - Courtesy of The Drake Oak Brook

1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 694-5899, eaglewoodresort.com/. Dine from an extensive Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes a salad bar, a raw bar, roasted turkey, smoked pit ham, sides, desserts and more. It's $48 for adults and $15 for kids. A $20 per person deposit is required when making a reservation.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/thanksgiving. Fleming's is hosting a dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring herbed-roasted turkey breast ($57), prime bone-in rib-eye ($82) or filet mignon ($72) with salad or lobster bisque, sides to share, harvest New York cheesecake or carrot cake. The special children's menu ranges from $16-$29. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Make reservations now for Thanksgiving, when Fox & Turtle will be serving specials from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured entrees include a roast turkey platter with sides ($33), blackened stuffed salmon ($45), prime rib ($35/$43), baked tortellini Bolognese ($28) and pumpkin pie ($11). Or order a family meal for four to-go by Nov. 22 that includes roast turkey and sides for $132. Add on a pumpkin pie for $18.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Chicago, Elmhurst, Forest Park, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Palos Park and St. Charles; miafrancesca.com/. The Thanksgiving buffet, which is $44.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 12 and younger, is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Elmhurst, Frankfort and St. Charles. Thanksgiving Day specials, including an oven-roasted turkey and sides plate for $23.95, is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations. For to-go, dinner for four to six with roasted turkey and sides is $169.95. Order by noon Monday, Nov. 21, for pickup from 1-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Gibson's

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/gibsons-oak-brook/. Gibson's in Oak Brook is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $49 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and younger. It includes lobster bisque, roasted turkey and sides and pumpkin pie. Dine-in from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; reservations are required. For carryout, order by Tuesday, Nov. 22, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Granite City

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700, and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. Come hungry to Granite City's Thanksgiving buffet, which includes sliced turkey breast with stuffing, mac and cheese, creamed corn succotash, pumpkin pie and more. It's $29.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Reservations requested.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. Grill House is offering a la carte Thanksgiving to-go options in a variety of sizes, including a whole turkey with gravy, sides and more. Order ahead for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Happ Inn

305 Happ Road, Northfield, (847) 784-9200, thehappinn.com/. Happ Inn offers Thanksgiving dinner to-go, which includes options that serve four to five or eight to 10. The 15-pound turkey option is $180 and the 20-pound turkey option is $230. Both packages include sides, stuffing and an apple or pumpkin pie. Order by 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Harry Caray's

10233 Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200; 33 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 828-0966; 70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400; harrycarays.com/thanksgiving.html. Lombard and River North will be hosting dine-in specials from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Choose from roasted turkey ($39.95) or prime rib ($48.95), sides ($5 each) and apple crisp ($8.95) or pumpkin pie ($7.95). Rosemont will be serving the same options, but with unlimited sides. Reservations are required.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/thanksgiving-day-dinner-buffet-2022/. Come hungry for the Thanksgiving Day Dinner Buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 featuring herb-roasted turkey, honey-glazed oven-baked ham, sides, salads, entrees, pumpkin pie, desserts and more. It's $72 for adults, $55 for kids 3-13, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. Dine-in on a turkey dinner featuring soup or salad, roasted turkey or prime rib (extra $5), sides and pumpkin pie for $24.95 for adults and $11.99 for kids. Reservations required. The meal is also available for carryout, but order ahead for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/holidays. For dine-in, choose from roast turkey and sides or baked ham and sweet potatoes for $29.95 each. Don't forget the pumpkin pie for $8.95. The regular menu will be available. Reservations are required. For dining at home, order the $300 family dinner that serves 10-15 diners. It includes a whole 22-pound turkey, sides, salad, rolls and a pumpkin pie. Order by Monday, Nov. 21, for pickup between noon and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd, Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. A turkey dinner with sides and pumpkin pie will be available for $24.95 per person for dine-in or carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations requested. Or order a feast to-go that includes a half (feeds four to six) or a whole (feeds 10-12) 22-pound turkey, plus sides and pumpkin pie. The half feast is $150 and the whole feast is $275. Order by Sunday, Nov. 20, for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. A turkey dinner with sides and pumpkin pie will be available for $24.95 per person for dine-in or carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required. Or order a feast to-go that includes a half (feeds 8-12) or a whole (feeds 15-20) 22-pound turkey, plus sides and pumpkin pie. The half feast is $170 and the whole feast is $325. Order by Sunday, Nov. 20, for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/news-blog/thanksgiving-catering. Katie's offers an $85 meal to-go for two featuring turkey breast, sides and mini apple pie. The dinner package for eight to 10 includes turkey ($295) or turkey breast ($325), three sides, cranberry sauce, bread and a homemade pie. Order by 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, for pickup between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, or from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. All orders are cash only.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/thanksgiving. Thanksgiving specials, available for dine-in or carryout Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 24-27, include a pumpkin spice old fashioned ($14), traditional roasted turkey with sides ($32), macadamia nut-crusted turkey breast ($34), kids' roasted turkey ($16) and pumpkin pie ($16). Reservations requested.

Thanksgiving Day Brunch at Lucille includes a made-to-order omelet station. - Courtesy of Adam Blaszkiewicz

Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Gather the family for Thanksgiving Day Brunch, available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24. Nosh on roast turkey, prime rib, ham, stuffing, fall vegetables, oysters on the half shell, omelets, breakfast items, sides, seasonal pies and more while sipping on unlimited champagne, mimosas and bellinis. It's $80 for adults, $40 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. The $64.95 dinner for two to-go includes oven-roasted turkey, sides and apple strudel. A la carte dishes that serve eight to 10 diners include oven-roasted turkey and gravy for $119.95, sides, pumpkin pie and more. Order by Friday, Nov. 18, for pickup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Maggiano's

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/thanksgiving/. Maggiano's dine-in family-style dinner includes salads; roasted turkey, country-style baked smoked ham or Parmesan-crusted tilapia; two pastas; two sides; and dessert (pumpkin praline cheesecake, warm apple crostata or tiramisu). The Thanksgiving Carryout Bundle that feeds four to five includes Caesar salad, roasted turkey, country-style smoked ham, spaghetti and meatballs, four-cheese ravioli, sides, bread and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Order by 8 p.m. the night before pickup. Cold bundles ($179.99) can be picked up on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 22-23; hot bundles ($189.99) can be picked up on Thanksgiving.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/thanksgiving-2022/. For dine-in, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner features turkey, sides and more for $35 for adults and $14 for kids. Reservations are highly recommended. Or dine on a feast to-go for four to six that includes roasted turkey, sides, salad and more for $220. Order by Monday, Nov. 21, for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Meze Mediterraneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. Meze will be cooking up complete Thanksgiving dinners to-go, including a whole roasted turkey with salad, sides, rolls, and pumpkin and apple pie. The package that feeds four to five is $220 and for eight to 10, it's $420. Order by Sunday, Nov. 20, for pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. The Everything But The Bird Thanksgiving package that feeds up to eight includes rolls, gravy, salad, four sides, cranberry-orange relish, and a choice of pumpkin, Key lime or peanut butter pie. It's $123. A roasted prime rib can be ordered a la carte for $225 and the maple-glazed pork loin is $75. Pre-order for pickup from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/thanksgiving/. Make reservations now to dine in on Thanksgiving. The menu includes winter salad, oven-roasted turkey roulade, sides and pumpkin cheesecake. Reservations are required.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Elgin, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/thanksgiving. An individual Thanksgiving meal includes sliced turkey with gravy or honey-baked ham and sides for $25.99. A four-pack of meals is $28.99 per person and includes a pumpkin pie. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 22, for pickup from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Excludes Moretti's in McHenry and Mount Prospect.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

Located in The Forester Hotel, 200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Seatings are at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m. for Thanksgiving dinner, which includes salads, oysters, smoked herb turkey, prime rib, pork belly mac and cheese, sides, and pumpkin and apple pie. It's $85 for adults and $39 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations are required.

Osteria Trulli

1510 E. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, (224) 347-1010, osteriatrulli.com/web/. The $260 feast to-go for six to eight features a choice of whole roasted turkey, ossobuco, chicken breast Vesuvio or pork chops, sides, salad, baked pasta, bread and pumpkin pie. Pre-order for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. This year, dine-in Thanksgiving specials include roast turkey, roasted prime rib, baked ham, surf and turf, African cold water rock lobster tail, beef Wellington and more. End with pumpkin pie, New York cheesecake or Key lime pie. Reservations are required.

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/. For Thanksgiving, order up sides (Lorreta's chopped salad, roasted Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, focaccia bread stuffing, Mama P's cheesy potato gratin and more) and pies (salted caramel pumpkin, farmhouse apple streusel or chocolate peanut butter) to-go. Sides are $22.95-$40.95 and pies are $25.95-$39.95. Order on Tock by 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for pickup from noon to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. The Thanksgiving dinner to-go includes turkey, sides and bread pudding for $34.99 per person. Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake will be available by the slice ($9.95) or by the cake ($55). For a larger group, order turkey for $9.95 per pound, plus half and full trays of sides. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/specials/thanksgiving-2022/. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, Perry's is offering a special Thanksgiving dine-in meal featuring butternut squash soup or salad, smoked turkey breast and sides for $45. Add on pumpkin cheesecake for $9. The individual dinner can be ordered to-go for $49. Or, if you're feeding a crew of four, the family-style Thanksgiving dinner, which includes soup or salad, an entree and sides, is $149. Add pumpkin cheesecake for an extra $25. The kids' dinner is $19 for kids 12 and younger. Pre-order now for pickup from 11 a.m. to close Wednesday, Nov. 23, (heat and eat) and Thursday, Nov. 24 (ready to serve).

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Port Edward is hosting a Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's $62 for adults, $19.99 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and younger. A deposit is required when making a reservation.

Rosebud Restaurants and Carmine's

Rosebud: 711 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800; 12350 Derby Road, Lemont, (630) 599-6000; Carmine's: 9850 Berwyn Ave. Rosemont, (847) 595-1111; rosebudrestaurants.com/holiday-menu/. For dine-in, the $55 turkey or brisket dinner includes sides, cornbread, and pecan, apple, cherry or pumpkin pie. Reservations are required. If you're hosting eight to 10 at home, consider the $250 to-go package that includes turkey or brisket, sides, and pumpkin, apple, cherry or pecan pie. Order now for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Ruth's Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/promotions/thanksgiving-at-ruths/. Dine-in on a traditional Thanksgiving meal that includes a salad or lobster bisque, oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, sides and pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream. It's $44 for adults and $17 for kids. Reservations are required. Or bring Ruth's Chris home with a package for four featuring turkey, stuffing, cranberry relish, salad, side and pumpkin cheesecake for $175. Pre-order for pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Make Thanksgiving easy with Thanksgiving to-go that feeds six to eight. The $250 meal includes turkey breast, brioche stuffing, smoked mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, bread and marmalade. Pre-order for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/thanksgiving-to-go/. Enjoy a multicourse Thanksgiving feast featuring butternut squash soup, autumn salad, four-cheese ravioli, roasted sliced Vermont turkey, choice of salmon or prime rib, sides, pumpkin pie and apple crostata. Order the $54.95 per person meal by noon Monday, Nov. 21, for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Let Scratchboard help with the sides (caviar board, salad, cornbread, butternut squash soup) and pastries (pumpkin pie, apple chai poptart, brown butter almond coffee cake) this year. Pre-order for pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Seasons 52's Thanksgiving dinner box takes the stress out of holiday cooking. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Order up Seasons 52's Thanksgiving dinner box, which serves four to six. The $195 meal includes roasted turkey, gravy, sides and six pumpkin pie mini indulgence desserts. Order ahead for pickup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. For dine-in, Shaw's will be serving traditional Thanksgiving specials such as herb-roasted turkey and more from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Reservations are requested.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. If you take care of the turkey, Spartan will take care of the sides. Choose from starters (deviled eggs, pretzel logs), salads, sides (mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, veggie stuffing) and desserts (apple, pecan or pumpkin pie). Small sizes serve five to six and large serve 10-12. Order by Saturday, Nov. 19.

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

20504 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 719-1596, stoneyriver.com/. Preorder Thanksgiving sides (smoked Gouda mac and cheese, creamed spinach, garlic whipped potatoes, sweet potato casserole) and pumpkin pies now for pickup Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 21-23.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/naperville/menus/thanksgiving-menu-2022/. The $49 per person roasted turkey dinner for dine-in on Thanksgiving includes a choice of starter, sides and dessert (New York style cheesecake, Key lime pie, or berries and cream). It's $24 for kids. Reservations are requested.

Tap House Grill

1508 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 429-2790, and 123 Washington St., Oswego, (630) 383-2020; taphousegrills.com/. The Thanksgiving family meal to-go that serves six to eight includes turkey breast with gravy, slow-roasted prime rib au jus, sides, salad, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie for $175. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 22, for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

In the Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont. thornrestaurant.com/. If you don't feel like traditional turkey on Thanksgiving, Thorn will be offering a Turkey Burger Special, which includes a mushroom and turkey-blended patty topped with sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, fried onions and garlic aioli on a potato bun with fries on the side. The regular menu will be available from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For Thanksgiving, Truluck's will be serving Southern pecan pie, Holiday Nog, Turkey Fashioned and pumpkin pie. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. The dine-in Thanksgiving feast includes a choice of lobster bisque or a salad, herb-roasted turkey breast, sides, and Southern pecan pie or pumpkin pie for $59 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and younger. Sip on two holiday cocktails: the Holiday Nog ($15) or the Turkey Fashioned (Wild Turkey bourbon, spiced orange syrup, angostura and orange bitters for $14.50). Reservations are recommended.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880; 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800; and 539 N. State St., Chicago, (312) 467-9696, webergrillrestaurant.com/thanksgiving/. The three-course, dine-in Thanksgiving meal includes soup or salad, smoked turkey, sides and pumpkin mousse tart. It's $39.95 for adults and $15.95 for kids younger than 12. Reservations are recommended. For dining at home, offerings include a whole smoked turkey ($94.95), a carved smoked turkey (full is $109.95), plus sides, salads, pumpkin pie ($24.95) and apple pie ($26.95).

Whistle Stop Cafe

15 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, (847) 587-5654, whistlestopfoxlake.com/. For Thanksgiving, pre-order the signature ham and homemade pies by Monday, Nov. 21. Pies are $20.99 and cheesecakes are $24.99.

Wildfire will be serving up a dine-in, family-style Thanksgiving dinner this year. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900 232; Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving up a dine-in, family-style Thanksgiving dinner featuring roasted turkey, cedar plank salmon, beef tenderloin, salads, traditional sides and desserts (pumpkin pie, Door County cherry pie, Key lime pie, maple-pecan pie, triple layer chocolate cake) for $64.95 per person and $29.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations are required. For dining at home, Wildfire offers individual dinners and a variety of platters that serve four to five and eight to 10. Order ahead for pickup on Thanksgiving.