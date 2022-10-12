Festivals Oct. 14-20: Glass Pumpkin Patch, All Hallows Eve, Halloween fun and more

See colorful, handblown glass pumpkins through Oct. 16 at the Glass Pumpkin Patch at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Courtesy of Daniel Sviland

Ongoing

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, Pumpkin Playland and more. Prices vary by activity. didierfarms.com.

Fall Festivities at Keller's Farmstand: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Keller's Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Dozens of varieties of apples, a huge corn maze with a vampire theme, photo ops and vampire checkpoints, a three-acre farmland play area, animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, farmstand and more. $14. KellersFarmstand.com.

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, goebbertspumpkinpatch.com, and 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, goebbertspumpkinfarm.com. Both locations offer animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. South Barrington offers a duck derby, giraffe barn, magic show, pony and camel rides, a pumpkin-eating dinosaur and a haunted house. Tickets are $18 on weekdays, $22 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Children's rides, animals, straw pyramid and thousands of pumpkins scattered on the zoo's lawn. $9 nonresident adults 18-54, $8 nonresident adults 55 and older; free to members, Wheaton Park District residents and kids 17 and younger. Timed-entry reservations are required at cosleyzoo.org/pumpkin-fest.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins for sale and fall treats, and on weekends hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $4.25 for residents, $5 for nonresidents, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Boo! at the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 23 at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Costumes are encouraged for this Halloween-themed event that features creatures, creepy crawlers, a corn maze from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., pumpkins for the animals and more. Kids can take home a sweet treat. Zoo admission: Adults: $24.95; seniors 65 and over: $19.95; kids 3-11: $17.95; free for kids 2 and younger. czs.org/booatthezoo.

Colorful, handblown glass pumpkins will be on exhibit at the Glass Pumpkin Patch at the Morton Arboretum Oct. 12-16. - Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

Glass Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin exhibition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 12-13, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Sale hours are 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore colorful, handblown glass pumpkins at the 12th annual exhibition and sale. Glass-blowing demonstrations from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday. Included with admission: $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, $11 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 30 at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, jumping pillow and megadrop slide. Petting zoo, live music and beer tent available on the weekends. Shop for doughnuts, apple cider, pumpkins, fall decor and more. $15-$22; free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.ticketspice.com/pumpkin-daze-2022.

Pier Pumpkin Lights offers a variety of pumpkin pop-up installations at Chicago's Navy Pier through Oct. 31. - Courtesy of James Richards IV

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free fall spectacle includes nearly 1,000 pumpkins stacked in elaborate and photo worthy displays. navypier.org.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall activities featuring the World's Tallest Scarecrow on Saturday and a balloon artist on Sunday. Admission of $7-$8 includes all rides and attractions; pumpkins can be purchased for $3. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org or blackberryfarm.info/.

Richardson Adventure Farm corn maze: 3-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The maze, which celebrates the history of James Bond, features 10.3 miles of trails across 28 acres. It includes a 10-minute option (left turns only) and a 1.5-hour option. Also features a 50-foot observation tower, train rides, carousel, wagon rides, zip line, 150- and 100-foot slides, Zorbing, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, pedal kart tracks, live music on weekends, kiddie play area, jumping pillows, pig races, air cannons, paintball shooting gallery, craft beer tent, food trucks and more. $18, $16 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. richardsonfarm.com.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up: 4-10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31, at Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up, 1265 W. LeMoyne, Chicago. Corn maze, photo ops, pumpkin patch, carnival games, food and drinks and more. $22; family and group rates available. jackspumpkinpopup.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 5-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. Tickets start at $54.99 for a one-day ticket; Haunted Attractions pass starts at $29.99. Oktoberfest takes place on the Mooseburger Patio from 6-10 p.m. Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Santa's Village Spooktacular Drive Thru: 6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, and 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 27-31 at Santa's Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. Drive-through Halloween scenes featuring The Witches Broom Lot, Mad Scientist, Alien Landing, Monster Mash Bash and more. $25 per vehicle in advance, $30 at the gate. SantasVillageDundee.com.

Open House Chicago 2022: Through Oct. 31 at various locations in Chicago. Free festival offers a monthlong series of self-guided history and architecture tours throughout Chicago, accessible via an interactive mobile app, along with the signature weekend event on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, that provides behind-the-scenes access to architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites across Chicago. openhousechicago.org.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Mecum Chicago 2022: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive North, Schaumburg. An estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods and customs will be auctioned off. Doors open at 8 a.m.; auction begins at 1 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Bidder registration is $200, and includes admission for two to the auction. General admission is $30, free for kids 12 and younger. Mecum.com.

Friday, Oct. 14

Autumn Drive: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, at 3601 Franklinville Road, Woodstock. The 34th annual event includes stops along the way featuring antiques, arts and crafts, hayrides, pumpkins, food and entertainment. autumndrive.net.

Handmade Harvest Craft & Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, Wisconsin. More than 100 booths, strollers welcome, free parking. Admission $3; free for kids 15 and younger. craftproductionsinc.com.

Pumpkin Patch Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30, at 7325 W. 79th St., Bridgeview. Pumpkins, magic show, photo ops, food, a petting zoo and a carnival. $10, $50 for a family up to six, free for kids 3 and younger. ticketwiz.com.

Halloween Happening: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton. Costumes are encouraged for this Halloween event featuring carnival games, bounce house, Touch-A-Truck, Trick-or-Treat Trail, sensory tables and a concession stand. $25-$31 the day of. Register at wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Itasca Haunted Trail: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Ray Franzen Bird Sanctuary, Rohlwing Road, Itasca. A guide will lead kids 11 and younger with a parent or kids 12 and older alone through the one-third mile loop. Family hour from 6-7 p.m. and active scaring from 7-9:30 p.m. Last group leaves at 9:15 p.m. Weather permitting. $7, $3 for repeat trips; cash only. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Zombies greet guests who dare to enter the zombie maze at Naper Settlement's All Hallows Eve this weekend. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

All Hallows Eve: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Experience 13 acres of eerie entertainment and activities, including a graveyard game show, an alien autopsy, an outdoor escape room, a zombie maze, fire performances, magic show, monster jams, reptile and bug show, Taste the Fear Food Court, Dark Art Gallery. Suitable for families with kids 16 and younger. $20. napersettlement.org/285/All-Hallows-Eve.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Artisan Collective Market: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 N. River St., Batavia. The Artisan Collective hosts a pop-up market featuring local artisans offering handmade goods and vintage items. downtownbatavia.com/artisan-collective.

Civil War Encampment & Battle: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Northbrook Sports Club, 200 S. Hainesville Road, Hainesville. Relive history as period-dressed re-enactors re-create battles, bivouacs, battlefield surgeries and historical presentations of the American Civil War. Meet Abraham and Mrs. Lincoln and General Grant, among others. Free admission. On-site parking is $10 per vehicle, $5 per motorcycle. hainesville.org.

Hainesville's Civil War Encampment and Battle will take place Oct. 15 and 16 with re-enactments, presentations, costumed actors portraying historical figures and more. - Courtesy of the village of Hainesville

Geneva Womens Club 46th Arts & Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 626 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. More than 100 crafters, plus a bake sale, raffles and food trucks. Admission $5; free for kids 11 and younger. genevawomensclub.org.

Cottages in the Woods: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, in Good Templar Park, 528 Eastside Drive, Geneva. Swedish stugas (cottages) will be open offering a variety of handmade items as well as vintage and collectible items, including the traditional Scandinavian arts of rosemaling and dalamaling, and baked goods. $10 for ages 13 and older. facebook.com/goodtemplarpark.

Comic Book Mania: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Meet local artists and vendors, make superhero buttons and crafts, plus superhero storytime and meet and greet. gailborden.info/comicbookmania.

Halloween Bash: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Triphahn Center & Ice Arena, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Geared to kids ages 1-7, there's pumpkin decorating, Halloween games, crafts and snacks. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Preregister by Friday, Oct. 14; no registration at the door. $6-$7. heparks.org.

HarvestFest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 401 W. Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove. Family-friendly event features a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, children's games, trunk-or-treating, and a free lunch for kids 12 and younger. Free. kingswoodumc.com/harvestfest.

Sugar Skull City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily Saturday, Oct. 15, to Nov. 6 in downtown Aurora. Take a self-guided walking tour to see Day of the Dead art displayed in storefronts and go on a scavenger hunt for Pan de Muerto. Free. auroradowntown.org.

A Fairy Halloween: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. A Halloween and princess costume party with a live show of princesses, crafts, rides on a Haunted Wagon and more. $25 for kids and free for accompanying adults; $50 VIP includes meet and greet with the princesses. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Trucks, Trunks and Treats: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Family Aquatic Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Costumes are encouraged for kids, who can trick-or-treat while exploring the big trucks. Also includes a bounce house and hayrides. Leashed dogs are welcome. $3; registration is required for kids only. vhparkdistrict.org.

Itasca Trick-or-Treat Trail: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ray Franzen Bird Sanctuary, Rohlwing Road, Itasca. Kids up to age 10 with parents can walk the trail while getting candy and other goodies. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Floating Pumpkin Patch: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Prairie Lakes Aquatic Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Swimming, pumpkin picking and decorating. Registration includes one pumpkin per child, plus swimming for the family. Kids must be accompanied by an adult in the water. $15-$20. dpparks.org.

Trick or Treat Street: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Carnival games, crafts, photo ops with costumed characters along the path, make slime in a "Mad Science Lab" and enjoy a "glow in the dark" game and craft area. Kids must be accompanied by an adult 16 or older. $10 for residents; $13 for nonresidents; free for adults. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Graveside Stories Cemetery Walk: 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at St. Peter & St. Mary Cemeteries, 310 Alexander St., Elmhurst. Learn about the history of Elmhurst through the perspectives of past residents during this cemetery walk for all ages. Tours depart from cemetery gates every 15 minutes. $12. Reservations required. elmhursthistory.org/320/Programs.

Fire performances are a part of the re-imagined All Hallows Eve this weekend at Naper Settlement. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Oak Brook Park District Halloween Trick or Treat Trail: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Central Park, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Walk the half-mile trick-or-treat trail, then board the Haunted Wagon for a ride around the park. Plus, bounce houses, arts and crafts, a pumpkin patch and more. $5-$15. Register at obparks.org.

Grayslake Trick or Treat Trail: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hart's Woods Park, 814 Hart Road, Round Lake. Trick-or-treating, crafts and hay rides. Free. rlapd.org.

Lindenhurst's Haunted Trail and Bonfire: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Forest View Park, 513 Forest View Drive, Lindenhurst. Kids' costume contest, haunted trail, bonfire, wagon rides, kids' games, bounce houses, food trucks and more. lindenhurstparks.org.

Blues Fest at Brothers' Field: 3-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Blues music from Willie Buck at 4 p.m.; Mary Lane at 4:45 p.m.; Casey Lee, Ivan Singh and Billy Prewitt at 5:30 p.m.; Sheryl Youngblood at 6:30 p.m.; and Chris Cain at 8 p.m. Plus, tiki bar, food, outdoor games, firepit and more. Bring lawn chairs. Free. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Big Timber Barrels and Bones: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Camp Big Timber, 7826, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Jazz music, bourbon tasting featuring eight distilleries, barbecue and more. 21 and older only. $75; $50 designated driver (includes food and soft drinks). bigtimberpumpkinfest.org/barrels-and-bones.

Ghost Stories in the Barn: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 850 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Storyteller in the barn, games, scavenger hunt, doughnuts, hot cocoa, cider, hayrides and more. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather; costumes allowed. $3.50. facebook.com/wooddale.historical.society.

Sunday, Oct. 16

2022 Roo Fest and Canine Cancer Walk: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bevier Park, 2255 W. York House Road, Waukegan. Walk, vendors, food, raffles, games and more. Dog-friendly. Proceeds go to Live Like Roo Foundation. $25 individual, $80 for a family. guestlist.co/events/722613.

Chicago Artisan Market in Fulton Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Morgan MFG, 401 N. Morgan St., Chicago. Food, fashion, home goods and art. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. chicagoartisanmarket.com.

Vintage Garage Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Maple Avenue Garage, Evanston. Vintage fashion, clothing, jewelry, accessories, furniture, home decor, midcentury, oddities, vinyl and more. vintagegaragechicago.com.

Diwali festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at The National Indo-American Museum, 815 S. Main St., Lombard. A Diwali fall festival including storytelling, folk dancing lessons, games, mini-pumpkin and diya and other activities. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. niam.org.

Dress your pooch up for the Pet Costume Parade happening at noon Sunday, Oct. 16, in downtown Long Grove. - Courtesy of Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Assocation

Pet Costume Parade: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in downtown Long Grove. Starts with a free dog agility training session. Parade steps off at noon. A best-dressed pet costume contest will take place after the parade. All dogs must remain leashed. Free to enter or watch the parade. LongGrove.org.

Streamwood Oktoberfest: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Hoosier Grove Barn, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Features 28-30 brewers offering an assortment of biers, ciders, meads and craft sodas; plus, authentic German cuisine and live German/Bavarian Oktoberfest music from Tuba Force. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Streamwood Park District Scholarship Program. streamwoodparks.org/oktoberfest.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Fall Fox Valley Antiques Show: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, online. The 48th annual show features dealers from across the U.S. and Canada offering 17th-century to modernism, garden, holiday, textiles, jewelry, toys and more. Presented by the Chicago Suburban Antique Dealers Association. csada.com.

Enchanted Night At The Museum: 5, 6 or 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Raupp Museum, 901 Dunham Lane, Buffalo Grove. Participants will start outdoors with a flashlight egg hunt before heading inside the museum to solve riddles and challenges while exploring the space. Registration is required. $12 for residents, $15 for nonresidents. bgparks.org/enchanted-night.

Fall Dinner Crawl: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Wicker Park Bucktown, Chicago. Taste small bites and signature appetizers from participating restaurants on three routes. $45 in advance, $55 on the day of. wickerparkbucktown.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Wheeling Taste of the Town: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. More than 25 restaurants, caterers, breweries and meeting places will serve food and drink tastings. Includes live entertainment, raffle drawings, giveaways and more. $40 in advance, $45 the day of. Taste60090.com.

Pinball Expo: Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 19-22, at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Pinball tournaments, exhibits, tours, seminars, autograph sessions, an opportunity to buy pinball machines and more. Single-day: $45; three-day pass: $125. For tickets and a schedule of events, see pinballexpo.com.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Village of Fox Lake Senior Resource Fair: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Information about area community programs, educational opportunities and resources for senior adults. Snacks, raffles and prizes. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Witches' Night Out: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in downtown Antioch. Women ages 21 and older can take part in contests at participating shops. Dress like a witch to win prizes and take part in a scavenger hunt. Check in at Heartland Bank on Lake Street. Finish the evening with an after party at Rivalry Alehouse from 7:30-9 p.m. $15. antiochchamber.org.