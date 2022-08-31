Festivals Sept. 2-8: Buffalo Grove Days, Last Fling, Septemberfest, Summer Sunset Fest & more

Sixteen Candles takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sunday at Naperville's Last Fling. Courtesy of Sixteen Candles

Starts before Friday

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Monday, Oct. 31, at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. Animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See website for activity hours. Tickets are $17 on weekdays, $20 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

Sunflower Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Stroll through more than seven acres of 20 different sunflower varieties in the fields. Weekends include live music and food trucks. Last admission is at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5:30 p.m. on weekends. $10.99 online, $12.99 at the gate (includes one bloom), free for kids 2 and younger. kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

The Sunflower Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park runs while the flowers are in bloom, with seven acres of more than 20 varieties of sunflowers. - Courtesy of Kuipers Family Farm

The Chicago Jazz Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Presented by the Jazz Institute of Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, highlights include Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and saxophonist Henry Threadgill Zooid at 8 p.m. Thursday, guitarist/composer Bill Frisell at 7:45 p.m. Friday, the William Parker Quintet at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, and Donald Harrison at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Free. chicago.gov or jazzinchicago.org/chicagojazzfest.

Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 1-4, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. Big band and barbecue Thursday, carnival, Ultimate Air Dogs Competition Friday through Sunday, craft show from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, craft beer tasting from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, pinewood derby at 11 a.m. Sunday, car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and more. Music from Rhett Walker at 8 p.m. Friday; Fool House at 7 p.m. Saturday; and American English at 11 a.m., Maggie Speaks at 2 p.m., Boy Band Review at 5 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 after 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (630) 553-4357 or yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival.

Buffalo Grove Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 1-2; 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 4; and 1-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Carnival, Rotary Duck Race, bingo, business and craft fair, barbecue challenge, kids' activities, Buddy Baseball Exhibition Game, car show and more. Music from Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Mr. Blotto at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and Spazmatics at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Carnival wristband is $30 in advance. bgdays.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 People watch the Verigo ride at Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Park last year.

Taste of Iceland: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3, at various locations in Chicago. A series of events inspired by and in celebration of the best of Icelandic culture through food, beverage, music, literature, films, art and more. For a full schedule, visit inspiredbyiceland.com.

Friday, Sept. 2

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

African Festival of Arts 2022: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 3-5, at Washington Park, East 51st Street and South Cottage Grove, Chicago. Music, entertainment, food and more. Performances from Rubygld Smoke, Terisa Griffin on Friday, P-Square & Rema on Saturday, Erica Campbell on Sunday, and SWV & Jonathan Butler on Monday. aihusa.org.

Great American Lobster Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Lobster and seafood festival, live music, food, drinks, craft vendors and family-friendly activities. Music from Who's Bad, Aniba & The Sol Stars, Thornetta Davis, RICO!, The Smiley Tillman Band and more. Lobster meals are market price and can be purchased in advance. americanlobsterfest.com.

Meet On Main Street Business & Craft Fair: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Local businesses and crafters will be selling a variety of items. Part of the Buffalo Grove Days festival. bgdays.com.

ARC Music Festival 2022: 2-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Electronic music fest featuring Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Charlotte De Witte, Carl Craig, Fatboy Slim and more. Single-day general admission is $149; daily VIP is $209-$219; three-day passes are $319; three-day VIP is $489. arcmusicfestival.com.

North Coast Music Festival: 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, and 2-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Electronic music, hip-hop rock, and a variety of performance and installation artists. Headliners include Fisher at 8:30 p.m. and Armin Van Buuren at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Diplo at 9:30 p.m. and Illenium at 10:45 p.m. Saturday and Porter Robinson at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. General admission on Friday and Sunday is $88 (Saturday GA is sold out); three-day pass starts at $248.50. VIP tickets are also available. northcoastfestival.com.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival: 3-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. 21st annual festival includes carnival, food and beer tents, live music, craft fair, bags, bingo, wine tasting, doggy dash and kids' activities. Car show from 5-9 p.m. Friday; parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; Fireworks 5K run at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Music from The Early Birds at 5:30 p.m. and That's What She Said at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Blooze Brothers at 4 p.m., The Ron Burgundys at 6:30 p.m. and Bella Cain at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Heartache Tonight at 3 p.m., Gen Fuze at 5:30 p.m. and HiFi Superstar at 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. summersunsetfest.com.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in downtown Aurora. Food trucks, art shows, live music and more than two dozen participating venues. auroradowntown.org.

Elgin Fringe Festival: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-11, in downtown Elgin. Visual art open from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; virtual performances Sept. 2-25; Family Fringe on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Civic Center Plaza; and live performances Sept. 8-11. Lineup includes Fred Zimmerman-Mind Reading; Captain Ambivalent; Angie Morado .gif Theatre; Sobby the Clown; Allison Fradkin Holy Inappropriate; Help Me Help You Help Yourself; The Therapy Players; Metacognition; Jimmy Carrane; Possibilities Theatre's "Greetings"; Sarah Street; Elgin Theatre Co's "Pillow Fight"; Brian Johnson; meSSeS solo circus; CGDC; Mentalhaus Lady M; Kevin Seefried; Halvsies; Granny's Fixit; and La Groove Fatale. Fringe Central is at 15 Ziegler Court. Fringe button (required for all performances) is $3; individual performance tickets start at $7; festival pass is $75. elginfringefestival.com.

Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Live music, carnival, family activities, dance performances, demonstrations, business expo, food, parade at 10 a.m. Monday starting on Mill Street near Naperville North High School and ending near Naperville Central High School and more. Music lineup: Within 4 Days at 5 p.m. and Boy Band Night at 8 p.m. Friday; Yankee Cowboy at noon, Motown Nation at 2:30 p.m., Mixtape Junkies at 5:15 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 8 p.m. Saturday; Le Grande Band at noon, 90s Pop Nation at 2:30 p.m., The Ron Burgundys at 5:15 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 8 p.m. Sunday; and Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at noon and ARRA at 3:45 p.m. Monday. Free. lastfling.org.

Nashwood: 5 p.m. to bar close Friday, Sept. 2; noon to bar close Saturday, Sept. 3; and select times Sunday, Sept. 4, in downtown Highwood. Live country, bluegrass, blues and Southern rock music, as well as food and drink specials at various locations in Highwood. Free. celebratehighwood.org/nashwood.

PrairieFest fall carnival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. prairiefest.com.

Taste of Polonia Festival: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 3-4; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. 40th anniversary of the Taste of Polonia Festival includes live music, dance performances, authentic Polish food and beer, exhibitions, local merchants, a casino, beer garden, Kids Stage, activities and more. Admission is $15; free for kids 12 and younger. copernicuscenter.org/taste-of-polonia-festival.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Maple Park Fun Fest: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, and 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 5, on Main Street, Maple Park. Annual festival featuring a car show, parade, food and beer garden, 5K run/2-mile walk, bags tournament, petting zoo, kids' activities and more. Music lineup: iPop at 6:15 p.m. and Back Country Roads at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Six Speed Tranny at 3:30 p.m., Industrial Drive at 6 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m. Sunday. Saturday: toilet bowl races at 2 p.m., kids' parade at 4:15 p.m. and parade at 5 p.m. along Main Street. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Sunday; rain date is Monday. Free. mapleparkfunfest.com.

Bulls Fest: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. 3v3 basketball tournament, youth clinics, photo ops, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, food, drinks and more. Entertainment from the South Shore Drill Team at 1:30 p.m., Luvabulls at 5 p.m., Sixteen Candles at 6 p.m. and Da Brat at 8 p.m. Saturday and Jesse White Tumblers at 1:30 p.m., Trippin Billies at 5 p.m. and G Herbo at 8 p.m. and more. nba.com/bulls/bullsfest.

Stefanie Theis of Flint, Mich., performs a freestyle act with her dog Rikki Tikki Tavi during the Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships last year at Naperville's Nike Park. - Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

K-9 Frisbee World Championships: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at Nike Park, 288 W. Diehl Road, Naperville. K-9 Frisbee World Championships two-day event with dogs and their owners that have qualified from competitions all over the world. See leaping Labs, crazy cattle dogs, wild Whippets and dogs of all breeds chasing Frisbees. Free. ashleywhippet.com/world-championships.

North Shore Gages Lake Centennial Celebration: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Old Gages Lake Road, Gages Lake. Features a classic car show and Touch-a-Truck from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a parade at 11 a.m.; street activities with vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; bingo from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and more. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

51st Annual Septemberfest: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Entertainment on three stages, carnival, arts and crafts show featuring 250 arts and craft booths, craft beer and wine area, Taste of Schaumburg, bingo, free pony rides and fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday (rain date is 9 p.m. Monday). Labor Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday proceeding north on Summit Drive from Wise Road to Stock Port Lane. Music from Tommy DeCarlo (singer of Boston) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday and The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Free admission and shuttle bus service. Rain or shine. Free. villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha, Wisconsin, wraps up its 2022 season this weekend. - Daily Herald File Photo

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 3-5, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. Final weekend. $30 for adults, $15 for kids, free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Steps off at Grafton Farm and Miller roads, travels east down Miller for one mile, and ends at Albrecht and Miller roads, Lake in the Hills. summersunsetfest.com/parade.

The Ron Burgundys will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival and 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Naperville's Last Fling. - Courtesy of The Ron Burgundys

Long Grove Irish Days: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4; and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Family-friendly celebration of Irish culture, music, dance, merchants and cuisine. Free. longgrove.org/festivals/irish-days.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 1,000 dealers will display and sell antiques and collectibles, indoor and outside. $6; free for kids younger than 12 with an adult. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Oktoberfest Release and Celebration: Noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at Black and Gray Brewing Co., 311 Barrington Ave., East Dundee. All-day party with food, live music and the release of the new Oktoberfest Märzen. $10. blackandgraybrewing.com.

Taste of Serbia Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at St. Basil Serbian Church, 27450 N. Bradley Road, Mettawa. Serbian specialties such as spit-roasted lamb and pork, grilled meats, and pastries. Plus, beer tent, dancing, music and a kids' area. Free admission and parking. tasteofserbia.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Wauconda Street Dance: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at 100 N. Main St., Wauconda. Seven bands, two stages, food and drinks. Free admission; wristband fee for those 21 and older. waucondachamber.org.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Fifth Third Bike The Drive: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Butler Field Grant Park, 235 S. Columbus Drive, Chicago. 21st annual Fifth Third Bike the Drive hosted by Active Transportation Alliance. The 30-mile course along DuSable Lake Shore Drive is family-friendly and good for all abilities. Ride as little or as much of the course as you want and then enjoy a post-ride festival in Grant Park, which includes a pancake breakfast, a Rev Brew Beer Garden, vendor booths, live music and more. Tickets are $48 for adults, $70 the day-of; youth tickets are $18. Register at 53bikethedrive.org.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Hundreds of tables of trains for sale from exhibitors across the U.S., model train displays, free workshops and demonstrations. $7, cash only. GreatMidwestTrainShow.com.

Art Fair on the Square: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4-5, at Lake Forest Market Square, 264 Market Square Court, Lake Forest. The 67th annual Art Fair on the Square is the signature event for the Deer Path Art League. The two-day juried fine art show features 115 exhibitors' works in a variety of disciplines, including ceramics, digital art, drawing/pastels, fiber, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and wood. deerpathartleague.org.

Ela Township History Day and Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Ela Historical Museum, 95 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Features local history experts, an antique and artisan market, Civil War re-enactment camps and demonstrations, special guests and speakers on local history and industry, storytelling with drum circle music and singing from a local Potawatomi Native American group, food and drinks and more. Free. elahistoricalsociety.com.

Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Artisan Guild Fall Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4-5, just off the Square at Lake Forest Bank and Trust parking lots, 727 N. Bank Lane, Lake Forest. Features 40 local and regional artists and friends showcasing unique fiber arts, ceramics, woodworking, glass, photography, painting, metalworking, jewelry, garden art, mixed media and more. Free admission. lflbartisanguild.com.

Sundays on State: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at 108 N. State St., Chicago. Free, interactive block party. LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at the Acoustic Renaissance Concert Hall at Unitarian Church, 17 W. Maple St., Hinsdale. On Saturday, Sept. 3, picnic/gathering at noon at Geneva's Island Park and two-hour evening concert online only. On Sunday and Monday, livestreaming and in-person performances from February Sky, Tim Grimm, Rev. Robert Jones, Lee Murdock, Trillium and Jack Williams. Storytellers include Megan Wells, Anne Shimojima, Emily Hooper Lansana and Fox Valley Storytelling Guild. $30, $20 kids. Tickets: fox-valley-folklore-society.square.site.

Sky Blue Music & Culture Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago. The Run From Prostate Cancer Foundation is hosting a fest featuring music, an artist showcase, community activations, merchandise pop-up, four featured panel discussions, food trucks, beer, wine bar and lounge areas. eventnoire.com/e/sky-blue-music-culture-festival?aff=cityspark.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Anchors Away will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions will be available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Block Party and Taste of Batavia: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at North River Street in downtown Batavia. Live music, a car show, food, a pie bake-off, kids' area and more. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Sundays on the Square: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on Woodstock Square, Cass and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Hot Lagarto will perform. offsquaremusic.org.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Fireworks 5K: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Flat and fast 5K along many bike/walking paths on the west side of town; fireworks to follow. Finishers get one beverage at the beer garden. Awards at 8 p.m. Post-race snacks will be available at the finish line. $35. summersunsetfest.com/fireworks-5k/.

Lombard fireworks: Dusk Sunday, Sept. 4, at Madison Meadow Park, 550 Madison St., Lombard. Rescheduled from Fourth of July. villageoflombard.org/fourthofjuly.

Septemberfest Fireworks: 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. septemberfest.org.

Rides are among the attractions at Naperville's Last Fling. - Courtesy of Last Fling

Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Grand marshals are 2022 Special Olympics gold medalists Ryan Gronowski, Lou Pisani and Peter Silagi. Steps off from Mill Street near Naperville North and proceeds south on Mill Street, east on Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street, and west on Porter Avenue. lastfling.org/Parade.

Septemberfest Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The two-mile and approximately two-hour parade proceeds north on Summit Drive from Wise Road to Stock Port Lane, Schaumburg. Featuring Trustee Frank Kozak as the parade marshal. septemberfest.org.

Radio Gaga concert: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Cantigny Park's Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Radio Gaga will play the music of Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga. Concessions will be available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Fiesta Tacos. Lawn seating; chairs and blankets are welcome. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Takeout Tuesdays: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Live music, bocce, bags, giant-size checkers and chess and other games, on-site fitness and wellness vendors, and food and beverage vendors. Attendees are encouraged to support Highland Park restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy alfresco at The Lot's dining tables. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

South Elgin Senior Friendly Concerts: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Rosie and the Rivets will perform. Food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, on Main Street, across from the Promenade, in Lake Zurich. Two food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Summer Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Retro cars, food, music and more. Freewill offering for food and drinks will be accepted. cvlutheran.org.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Fall Bike Parade: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your bike (or scooter or stroller) to Vattmann Park, decorate it using the library's supplies, and then join in a bike parade around the park. wilmette.libnet.info//event/6864295.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 8, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Features live music from Plotkin & Rabin Duo and The Dave Specter Band, featuring Brother Kattke, and a variety of food trucks. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars of all types. Free admission. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: 5:30-11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at various St. Charles venues, including 1st Street Plaza and Mount St. Mary's Park. The four-day event features live jazz music from jazz groups including Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Frank Catalano, Grammy-nominated artist and trumpeter Victor Garcia, Jeremy and The Chicago All-Stars and many more. stcjazzweekend.com.