Communities come together for National Night Out in the suburbs

National Night Out is an annual event intended to bring communities together and help build relationship between residents and law enforcement. For more information, visit natw.org.

Most areas celebrate National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August, which is Aug. 2 this year. Here are a few of the events planned by local villages to celebrate the event:

Monday, Aug. 1

Naperville: 6 p.m. Fry Family YMCA, 2120 W. 95th St. The City of Naperville and YMCA host a free, communitywide event, including entertainment, activities for all ages and giveaways. Attendees can play in a bounce house, participate in games and activities, check out police equipment, and enjoy a limited amount of free food (including popcorn and Ben & Jerry's ice cream). Bring blankets or chairs for an outdoor showing of Disney's "Encanto" at sunset. www.naperville.il.us.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Addison: 6 p.m. at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Features food from up to nine local restaurants, a free concert featuring the Blooze Brothers and children's rides. Visit with members of the Addison Police Department Crime Prevention Unit. Touch a Truck will be available along Army Trail Road. ithappensinaddison.com.

Algonquin: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St. Annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. No registration required. www.facebook.com/AlgonquinPolice.

Arlington Heights: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at North School Park, N. Evergreen Avenue and E. Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. National Night Out celebrates police-community relationships that make Arlington Heights a safer place. Join for family entertainment, police K-9s, food trucks and more. For information, www.ahpd.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2018 Police vehicles are lined up for visitors to check out at Wauconda's National Night. This year's event takes place from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Main Street Wauconda.

Aurora: Events will be held in 25 neighborhood sites throughout the city's 10 wards. For a map of locations and times, visit www.aurora-il.org/1796/National-Night-Out.

Bartlett: 5-8: p.m. Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Picnic in the Park. For information, www.bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out.

Buffalo Grove: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Help generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit and community relations. Features live music by Hi Infidelity from 6:30-8:30 p.m., a business expo, free giveaways, meet and greet with Buffalo Grove Fire and Police departments and a food drive. Free. bgparks.org.

Campton Hills: 5-8 p.m. on School Street, between Route 64 and LaFox Road. Meet local police and fire; vehicle extrication demo; Superior Air Med helicopter fly-in; demo by Koda, the police dog; magic show; face painting; free hot dogs, chips, cotton candy. camptonhills.illinois.gov.

Deer Park: 6-8 p.m. at Vehe Farm Park, 23570 Cuba Road, Deer Park. Visit with first responders and see vehicles and a police dog demo. Live music, snacks, raffles, Kona Ice Truck, face painter, temporary tattoos, Bubble Guy and crafts. www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Des Plaines: 5-8 p.m. behind the Des Plaines Police Department, 1418 Miner St., Des Plaines. Join the Des Plaines Police and Fire departments at National Night Out. Includes Des Plaines Police Department tours, police dog demonstration, Lutheran Services Comfort Dogs, games, activities for kids of all ages courtesy of Des Plaines Park District and car seat safety checks and installations. For installation appointments, call (847) 391-5410. For event information, www.desplaines.org.

Dundee Township: 5-8 p.m. at Carpenter Park, Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. Hosted by Carpentersville, East Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee police departments and Dundee Township Park District. Meet local police and fire; LifeNet helicopter landing; food vendors; and bounce houses, thanks to Meadowdale Apartments. Junior Detectives drawing to win a ride to school in a police car. www.facebook.com/villageofcarpentersvillepublicsafety.

Elburn: 5-8 p.m. at Elburn Lions Park, 500 Filmore St. A police drone demonstration, air ambulance helicopter landing, photo booth, bounce house, and free hot dogs. www.facebook.com/elburnlions.

An Aurora police officer greets a family at Aurora's Ward 5 National Night Out celebration. This year, 25 locations in Aurora's 10 wards will host National Night Out events on Aug. 2. - Courtesy of Al Benson

Elgin: 5-8 p.m. at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. There will be a variety of activities, including a character meet-and-greet with Carl and Ellie, sponsored by Fun Funky Fab. Screening of "Up" at 8:30 p.m. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Elmhurst: 6-8:30 p.m. at Berens Park east parking lot, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave. A free, safety-focused event. Meet police officers and firefighters, see safety demonstrations, participate in interactive activities and games, and explore the police and fire vehicles. Music, giveaways and more. www.elmhurst.org/safetynightout.

Fox Lake: 4-8 p.m. at Lakefront Park, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. See police, fire and public works vehicles, plus there will be games and activities for kids. foxlake.org.

Glendale Heights: 6-8 p.m. at the Civic Center, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights. Features a police dunk tank, games, McGruff, and emergency apparatus demonstrations by the Glenside and Bloomingdale fire protection districts. Versiti Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the village hall training room. Free grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, soft drinks and snacks served by Glendale Heights police, village officials and the Glendale Heights Junior Woman's Club. Free. ghprf.com.

Highland Park: 6-8:30 p.m. at city hall, 1707 St. John's Ave., Highland Park. Kids' games and activities, giveaways, demonstrations, music, and a chance to get to know Highland Park police officers. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

National Night Out festivities fill the parking lot at the Hoffman Estates Police Department in 2019. This year's event takes place from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2. - Daily Herald File Photo

Hoffman Estates: 5-8 p.m. at Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Head over to the police department for National Night Out. Visit the station and enjoy food, drinks, music, games, police dog demonstrations, touch-a-vehicle and more. www.hoffmanestates.org.

Huntley: 5-7 p.m. at Town Square, Coral and Church streets. Meet Huntley police officers and neighbors, check out some first responder equipment, and do a scavenger hunt and play games in honor of National Night Out Against Crime. Stay afterward to watch Bella Cain perform as part of the Huntley Concerts in the Park. www.facebook.com/HuntleyPolice/.

Island Lake: 5-8 p.m. Island Lake Police Department, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. Free food, games, emergency vehicles, law enforcement personnel, music and family fun. villageofislandlake.com.

Kane County Sheriff's Office: 6-8:30 p.m. at the sheriff's office, 37W755 Route 38 in St. Charles. Meet members of the sheriff's office, bomb unit, Corrections Response Team, Court Security, Honor Guard, K-9 Unit, Special Weapons and Tactics and Emergency Management. Free food, kids activities, music, emergency vehicles on display. Kane County Coroner's Office, Division of Transportation, KaneComm, Farm Bureau, Mounted Rangers and the Health Department will also be on hand with information and resources. www.facebook.com/kanesheriff.

Libertyville: 6-8 p.m. at Adler Memorial Park, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Libertyville welcomes its first National Night Out with Touch-A-Truck, food, and games, followed by a special Movie in the Park. Visit www.libertyville.com.

Lisle: 5-8 p.m. Lisle High School parking lot, 1800 Short St. Lisle Police Department and Lisle-Woodridge Fire District greetings and games; emergency vehicles; family-friendly activities and giveaways; and a DJ. Free. www.lisleparkdistrict.org/nationalnightout.html.

Mount Prospect: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Lions Memorial Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Police Department and Mount Prospect Park District once again sponsor the village's celebration of National Night Out. In addition to drug and crime prevention information, there will be emergency vehicles on display, entertainment on the Band Shell stage, other community organizations and food from local vendors. www.mountprospect.org.

Naperville: 5-8 p.m. During its 26th annual Night Out Against Crime, the city of Naperville encourages residents to join in cookouts, block parties, neighborhood walks and more. naperville.il.us/nno.

Northbrook: 6 p.m. at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Join the Northbrook Park District and the Northbrook Police Department for some serious fun at the pool. The event includes DJ entertainment, free hot dogs and drinks, games and raffles. The event will be canceled for inclement weather. www.nbparks.org.

Pingree Grove: 5-8 p.m. at Pingree Grove Police Department, 1 Police Plaza. Car show by the Carillon Car Club, free hot dogs and treats, meet a search-and-rescue dog from the Illinois Wisconsin Search Dog Organization. www.facebook.com/PingreeGrovePD/.

Prospect Heights: 6-8 p.m. at 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. The Prospect Heights Park District, Police Department and Fire Protection District invite you to spend an evening in support of National Night Out. Join for free open swim, complementary food and drink, games, prizes, music and fun. The evening is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit and community relations. (847) 394-2848 or www.prospect-heights.il.us.

Rolling Meadows: 6-8:30 p.m. Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Evening highlights include full fireworks, rescheduled from Fourth of July, helicopter candy drop, circus performers, face painting, Touch-A-Truck, and food and promotional items, while supplies last. Free. www.cityrm.org.

Round Lake: 5-8 p.m. 741 W. Townline Road, Round Lake. Hot dogs, bouncy house, snow cones, music, hay rides, petting zoo, magic show at 6:30 p.m. www.roundlakeil.gov.

Schaumburg: 6-8 p.m. at Meineke Pool, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. From 6-7 p.m., visit with local police, other neighborhood organizations and businesses. There will be a DJ, games and contests. Grilled concessions and drinks will be available for purchase. Enjoy free open swim from 7-8 p.m. All ages. www.parkfun.com/event/national-night-out-2022.

Vernon Hills: 4-8 p.m. Hartmann Park and Pavilion, 292 Oakwood Road, Vernon Hills. The Vernon Hills Police Department invites the community for free, family-friendly fun. vernonhills.org.

Warrenville: 5-9 p.m. Cerny Park, 28W415 Forestview Drive in Warrenville. Music, face painting, a food truck meal (requires your wristband stub, received when you come through the marked entrance), a police dog demonstration, and local business vendor giveaways. www.warrenville.il.us.

Wauconda: 5-8 p.m. at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Join the Village of Wauconda Police Department and other community organizations for a family night featuring emergency and utility vehicles, games, food, raffles, prizes, music and more. facebook.com/WaucondaNNO/about.

Wheaton: 6-8 p.m. Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave. Free event for all ages begins with a Sensory Hour from 5-6 p.m., and the remainder of activities will run from 6-8 p.m. Activities include games, music, and food. www.wheaton.il.us.

Wheeling: 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion and Family Aquatic Center, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Bring the family and join the Wheeling Park District and Wheeling Police Department for a variety of activities for all ages. Get to know your neighbors and the police officers who serve your community. Learn about local crime- and drug-prevention efforts and show your neighborhood spirit. (847) 465-3333 or www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Barrington: 6-8:30 p.m. at Cook and Station streets, downtown Barrington. www.barrington-il.gov/events.

Friday, Aug. 5

Waukegan: 5-8 p.m. at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Sea Horse Drive, Waukegan. Join the Waukegan Park District and the Waukegan Police Department for Touch a Truck/National Night Out, with lots of big trucks and other interesting vehicles, fun, food and more. www.waukeganil.gov.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Lake in the Hills: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road. Check out the LifeNet helicopter up close, watch a live police dog demo presented by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, visit with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District and more. Free hot dogs, chips and pop will be served. (847) 458-6060, ext. 143, or www.lith.org.

Saturday, Sept. 10

South Elgin Village Day Out: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St. South Elgin Police Department event features food trucks, entertainment from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz from 3:30 to 5 p.m., face painting, coloring stations, kids' projects, and a law enforcement vehicle display. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.