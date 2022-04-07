Easter dining 2022: 70 suburban restaurants offering special brunches, dinners

Sip on sangria at Seasons 52 over the Easter weekend. Courtesy of Seasons 52

The apricot-glazed spiral ham is one option for Seasons 52's Easter Green Box To Go. Courtesy of Seasons 52

Baked French toast with berries and whipped cream is part of Beatrix's Easter brunch to-go kit. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Suburban restaurants are once again offering dine-in Easter brunch buffets and lunches and dinners.

What a difference a few years make. With the COVID-19 pandemic ebbing (at least a little for now), suburban restaurants are once again offering dine-in Easter brunch buffets and lunches and dinners. If you'd prefer to celebrate at home, many eateries are offering to-go packages to feed the whole crew. Either way, make plans soon as reservations are required and ordering deadlines are approaching quickly. Happy Easter!

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Allgauer's Easter Brunch Buffet is back this year with all of the fixings: unlimited champagne and mimosas, omelets, carved roast beef, roast leg of lamb, baked ham, salads, sides, breakfast items, homemade desserts and more. It's $53 for adults and $28 for kids 4-10. Reservations required.

Antico Posto's Easter dinner to-go for four includes tiramisu for dessert. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/events/. Easter dine-in specials include spinach and goat cheese pizza ($15.95), lamb chop risotto ($32.95) and lemon cheesecake ($9.95), available Friday through Sunday, April 15-17. Easter dinner to-go for four -- salad, honey-glazed ham, pecorino-crusted beef medallions, mashed potatoes, herb roasted baby carrots and tiramisu -- is $180. Order by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Arrowhead Golf Club

26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, (630) 653-5802, arrowheadgolfclub.org/events/4-17-easter-brunch/. This year, Arrowhead is hosting Easter brunch seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the ballroom, where stations will be offerings breakfast dishes, salads, seafood, entrees, desserts, pastries and more. It's $65 for adults, $32 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Call for reservations.

Atwater's

In the Herrington Inn & Spa, 15 S. River Lane, Geneva, (630) 208-8920, atwatersgeneva.com/. The plated Easter menu features brunch entrees, such as Black Forest Ham Benedict, Southern-style biscuits and gravy, omelets, petit filet mignon, oven-roasted Dover sole, roasted prime rib, chocolate ganache cake, blueberry cobbler cheesecake and more. Reservations required.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500, and 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040, barlouie.com/. Sip on $2 mimosas until 3 p.m. during Easter Sunday brunch. Reservations requested.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Make reservations for Easter brunch buffet seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 17. The buffet, which is $25 for adults, $12 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger, includes an omelet station, French toast, pancakes, ham, prime rib, a sweets table and more.

Decorate Easter cookies at home courtesy of Beatrix's Easter Cookie Decorating Kit. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. The whole family is invited to Beatrix's Easter Bunny Brunch in the coffee lounge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Take photos with the Easter Bunny while dining on scrambled eggs, hash browns, brown sugar bacon, baked French toast, pastries and a decorated Easter Marshmallow Crispy for the kids. It's $36.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids 12 and younger. On Easter, the dining room will be offering lobster frittata for brunch or grilled filet medallions for dinner. Or order Easter brunch to-go for two, four or six that features Valencia orange juice, scrambled eggs, baked French toast with berries and whipped cream, melon and berries, maple chicken sausage and brown sugar bacon. It's $32.95 per person. Add on lobster, the take-and-bake cinnamon rolls or the Easter Cookie Decorating Kit ($17.95). Order by 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, for pickup or delivery from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 17. The Easter dinner to-go for $59.95 per person includes Enlightened Caesar Salad, burnt honey-glazed ham, filet medallions with mushroom Bordelaise, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, roasted snap peas, and angel food muffins with strawberries and whipped cream. Order by 2 p.m. one day prior for pickup or delivery from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, April 16-17.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Dine-in Easter specials include roast leg of lamb, prime rib, baked ham, baked stuffed shrimp, roast pork and halibut. Reservations requested. Takeout specials that feed eight to 16 include ham ($220), leg of lamb ($250) and roast pork ($220). Dinners include mashed potatoes, salad, bread and sweets. Order by Thursday, April 14.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. If you're feeding up to five on Easter, consider the special Mahi and Shrimp Family Bundle ($59.90) featuring a choice of salad, plus garlic mashed potatoes, veggies, bread and cookies. Order ahead for pickup on Easter. For dine-in, consider the caprese dip, wood-grilled jumbo shrimp skewers, grilled salmon caprese with gnocchi and the new carrot lava cake filled with a cream cheese molten center.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. The Easter Package 1, which feeds five for $60 or 10 for $110, includes a salad, one pasta (lasagna, baked rigatoni, spicy chicken rigatoni or shrimp scampi) and Easter cannoli. The Easter Package 2, which feeds five for $70 or 10 for $130, includes a salad, one pasta, one entree (chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana) and Easter cannoli. Order soon for pickup or delivery Friday through Sunday, April 15-17. The restaurants open at 11 a.m. on Easter for dine-in.

The Capital Grille will be offering the lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails on Easter. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/home. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday, choose from brunch specials such as lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails, 14-ounce bone-in dry-aged New York strip and eggs, 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon, white cheddar hash browns and mimosas. Reservations required.

Carlisle Banquets

435 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 960-0210, carlislebanquets.com/. The Easter Bunny will hop in for a visit during the Easter Champagne Brunch, which offers seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Dine on omelets, waffles and breakfast items, plus fare from the carving, seafood, pasta and kids' stations, a deluxe sweets table, champagne and more. It's $52 for adults and $22 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/easter-2022/. The seafood restaurant will be serving Easter specials from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 17. Reservations required.

Chandler's

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/easter.php. The special Easter menu features prime rib, carved leg of lamb, honey-baked ham, broasted fried chicken and more. Don't forget the mimosas ($6.50) or sparkling spring sangria ($7). Open from noon to 7 p.m. Easter Sunday. Reservations required.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/easter. Dine-in Easter specials include breakfast plates, salads, pastas, pizzas, sandwiches and desserts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17. Reservations required.

Chez Hotel

519 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 437-5590, chezhotel.com/easter-brunch. Reservations are required for the Champagne Easter Brunch, with seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Dine on breakfast dishes, salads, shrimp, oysters, leg of lamb, beef stroganoff, salmon, country-glazed ham, made-to-order omelets, mini European pastries, unlimited champagne and more. It's $45.99 for adults and $25 for kids 3-11.

Chicago Prime Italian

700 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/easter-brunch/. Enjoy the full dinner menu from 3-7 p.m. on Easter. Brunch is sold out. Reservations required.

City Gate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/e22. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17, dine-in on Easter breakfast featuring eggs cooked to order, smoked ham, rum chata French toast with toppings, breakfast potatoes, fruit, doughnuts, pastries and more. It's $52 for adults, $19.95 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Add on bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar for $15. Reservations required. Heat-at-home options for five -- prime rib ($225) and honey-glazed ham ($150) -- include sides, salad and chocolate cake. Order ahead for pickup from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. The Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch returns this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 with an array of offerings. Expect omelet, seafood and carving stations, a salad bar, fruit, miniature pastries, a glass of champagne and more. It's $48 for adults, $24 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

The Drake Hotel Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/easter.htm?easterbrunch. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17, indulge in Easter brunch, which includes a carving station (prime rib, roasted lamb, brown sugar- and bourbon-glazed ham), a waffle and omelet station, salads, breakfast options, entrees, a seafood and raw bar, sides, a kids' table, European tortes, pastries, champagne, mimosas and more. It's $80 for adults, $25 for kids 6-12 and $10 for kids 2-5. Reservations required.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events/. Easter brunch, available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., includes a variety of stations including appetizer, omelet, breakfast, carving, seafood, Italian, doughnuts and waffles, entrees, desserts, a Bloody Mary station, unlimited champagne, bellinis, mimosas and more. It's $75 for adults and $40 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire. Nosh on a three-course meal that includes a choice of salad, filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90) or filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100), and a dessert (New York cheesecake, Key lime pie or chocolate gooey butter cake). Available Saturday and Sunday, April 16-17. Reservations required.

Fogo De Chao

1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022, and 1204 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 716-2929, fogodechao.com/. On Easter, brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be served from 2-9 p.m. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Easter specials include crabcakes ($24), rigatoni Bolognese ($23), prime rib ($32-$39), crab-stuffed salmon ($42) and the ham platter ($27). Reservations required.

Francesca's

Enjoy the Easter buffet menu in Arlington Heights, Barrington and Frankfort and the traditional menu plus Easter features in Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, St. Charles and more; miafrancesca.com/. The brunch buffet (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and dinner (4-8 p.m.) is $48.95 for adults and $15.95 for kids. It includes pastas, made-to-order omelets, breakfast items, a prime rib carving station and more.

Granite City

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700, and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. Brunch includes carved Easter ham and classic brunch favorites on April 17. Reservations required.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/locations/gibsons-oak-brook/. A limited Easter menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 17. Order Easter carryout by 5 p.m. Friday, April 15.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/events/easter-brunch. Celebrate Easter with weekend brunch. Reservations requested.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Fete the holiday at Harbor's Easter Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17. Highlights include a prime rib carving station, pineapple ham, lobster frittata, French toast, sides, salad, fruit, desserts and more. It's $39 for adults, $9.99 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. For an extra $7, add on bottomless mimosas, frozés or rosés. Reservations required.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Lombard

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, harrycarays.com/. The special Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 17, includes steak and eggs ($26), Italian skillet ($18), Southwestern Benedicts ($20), Creole pappardelle ($26), surf and turf ($52) and tiramisu French toast ($14). Reservations required.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Rosemont

10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/uploads/1/1/0/0/110013823/easter_brunch_rosemont_2022.pdf. The special Easter Bunny Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. features Belgian waffles, smoked salmon platter, steak and eggs, fruit, Denver omelet, Eli's cheesecake, bottomless mimosas and more. It's $39.95. Reservations required.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/shows/jazz-brunch-with-jeanne-becker-2/. Chef Tony will be plating a special three-course brunch menu on Easter that includes a berry spinach salad or maple-glazed biscuits; choice of lobster Benedict, garden quiche, steak and eggs skillet, brisket feast or Easter glazed ham; and Key lime pie or spring carrot cake. Chicago jazz singer Jeanne Becker and pianist Chris White will provide entertainment during the seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It's $42 for adults and $16 for kids younger than 16. Reservations required.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/easter-sunday-brunch-2022/. Easter Sunday Brunch has returned. Dine from the custom omelet and waffle stations, carving (roast leg of lamb, honey-glazed ham) and seafood stations, breakfast dishes, salads, lunch items and desserts (Easter egg cakes, lamb cakes, pastries). It's $72 for adults, $38 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; reservations required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. Hop in for the Easter specials of crunchy spicy cauliflower ($8.95), potato-crusted mahi ($19.95), huli-huli strip steak ($23.95), cran-apple cobbler ($6.95) and vanilla bean cheesecake ($6.95) available April 14-17 for dine-in only. Reservations required.

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 568-1234, hyatt.com/. Celebrate Easter during the brunch buffet at the Water's Edge featuring unlimited mimosas and champagne, made-to-order omelets, a carving station, a seafood raw bar and more. Seatings are at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. It's $100.73 per person, including tax and gratuity. Reservations required.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd, Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Specials on Easter Sunday include prime rib, rotisserie-roasted pork and more.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Easter specials, which consist of baked ham, cedar-planked salmon, jumbo scallops, rotisserie roasted pork and prime rib, are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 17. The special carryout dinner that serves six to 10 includes baked ham or rotisserie roasted pork, salad, sides and cheesecake for $149.95. Pre-order for pickup on Easter.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie's Kitchen has Easter covered with its champagne brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring an egg station, ham, smoked brisket, breakfast fare, sides, pastries, fruit, desserts and more for $40 for adults and $15 for kids 4-12. Reservations required. Or cater Easter in with the eggs Benedict kit ($48), biscuits and gravy ($27), crepe kit ($22), French toast casserole bake ($25), lox package ($60), prime rib dinner ($200 for four, $285 for six), maple-glazed pork tenderloin ($145 for four, $195 for six), and brunch package for four ($50). Order ahead for pickup before 9 a.m. or after 2:30 p.m. on Easter.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/easter. For Easter brunch, indulge on macadamia nut French toast, spicy lobster avocado toast, eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, mimosas and more. For dinner, order up the ham specials. Reservations required.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-5050, lambsfarm.org/. Take the kids to meet the Easter Bunny during the Bunny Brunch Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, when seatings are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each child will receive a goody bag and a gift. Reservations required. On Easter Sunday, the brunch buffet seatings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It's $27.95 for adults and $11.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

The BLT deviled eggs will be on L. Wood's menu for Easter. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/easter-specials/. On Easter, L. Woods is serving the BLT deviled eggs ($7.95), prime rib queen cut ($36.95) and king cut ($39.95) and gooey chocolate cake ($8.95). Reservations required.

Maggiano's Little Italy

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/. Maggiano's is taking reservations now for dine-in on Easter. Or order a carryout bundle that feeds four to five diners and includes mini meatballs, Caesar salad, Mom's Lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, chicken piccata, Gigi's Butter Cake, cheesecake and more. Heat at home is $99 (pick up on April 15 or 16) and hot and ready is $125 (pick up on April 17). Order 12 hours in advance.

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort

In the Grand Marquee Pavilion, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/. Chef Pierre and his culinary team have devised an Easter brunch menu featuring carving stations, seafood, breakfast items, salads, entrees, sweets, a kids' section, and bottomless champagne and mimosas. Seatings are at 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 1, 1:30 and 2 p.m. April 17. It's $49 for adults and $23 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/. Available for dine-in, the Easter Sunday three-course menu includes a soup or salad, an entree (cedar-planked salmon ($45), scallops ala linguini ($39), Chilean sea bass Oscar ($60), filet mignon ($50)), and a dessert (cheesecake, upside down candied walnut apple pie, chocolate silk pie). Cocktails include the $6 Bunnymosa or Bunnymary. Reservations required.

Meridian Banquet

1701 Algonquin Road, Rolling Meadows, (847) 952-8181, meridianbanquets.com/. Indulge in Meridian's Easter Champagne Brunch, which includes carving, omelet, waffle and yogurt stations, seafood, breakfast items, roasted leg of lamb, deviled eggs, salads, desserts, champagne and mimosas. Don't miss the chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Make reservations for seatings at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 and 2 p.m. It's $46.99 for adults and $18.99 for kids 4-12.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/. Available on Easter Sunday, the four-course preset menu includes a choice of cold tapa, hot tapa, entree and dessert. It's $59.95 for adults. Reservations required.

Mezé Mediterráneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. Celebrate Easter all weekend -- April 15-17 -- with specials such as tuna avocado tartare, lamb feta spinach egg rolls, Sunday roasted lamb and brown sugar-glazed Easter ham. Make reservations on TOCK or call the restaurant.

Michael Jordan's Steak House

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/. This Easter, dine on filet mignon Benedict ($41), MJSH fried chicken and waffles ($29), steak and eggs skillet ($37), lamb chops ($55) and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17. Reservations required.

Moretti's is offering a ham dinner to-go for Easter. - Courtesy of Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make Easter easy with an individual meal or family-style four pack for carryout. The $21.95 per person options include a ham dinner with mashed potatoes, harvest vegetables and a salad or the Italian Combo Dinner with lasagna, chicken Parmesan, garlic bread and a salad. Preorder for pickup on Easter. For dine-in, there's a special Easter menu this year.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. Morton's celebrates Easter with a three-course dinner that includes a choice of starter (Caesar salad, artisan goat cheese salad or lobster bisque (extra $3)), center-cut filet and cold-water lobster tail (6-ounce filet is $75, 8-ounce filet is $85), and dessert (Key lime pie, crème brûlée, New York-style cheesecake with blueberry compote or Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake (extra $6)). Reservations required.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday, Niche will be offering a three-course brunch featuring a starter (mixed fruit and berries, pastrami-style trout belly, kale salad); an entree (steak and eggs, wild mushroom omelet, porchetta hash, Niche smash burger, Belgian yeast waffle, Fjord trout Benedict), and a sweet (old-fashioned doughnut, lemon Napoleon, carrot cake). It's $48 for adults and $24 for kids 12 and younger. Available for dine-in or carryout. Reservations required.

For something different on Easter, order a specialty mimosa flight at Old Town Pour House. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Dine on Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17 when OTPH will be serving specialties such as cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches, frittatas, omelets, brunch cocktails, mimosa flights and more. Reservations required.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Make reservations now to dine-in on the family-style Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 featuring Nutella French toast, fruit, pot stickers, ham, short ribs, penne pasta and more. It's $34.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids 6-12, and $9.95 for kids 2-5. Or order two carryout Easter specials: The Easter ham is $19.95 and the Easter short ribs are $29.95. Order ahead for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. This Easter, Perry's is offering a dine-in menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring a salad or soup, double-smoked triple-glazed ham ($45), caramelized prime rib ($65) and white chocolate cheesecake for an extra $8. Or order the family-style Easter meal for four to-go featuring ham ($139) or prime rib ($199). Order in advance for pickup Friday through Sunday, April 15-17.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Reservations are open for the Easter Brunch Buffet featuring a waffle station, carving station, sweets table, bottomless mimosas and aperol spritzes and more. The Easter Bunny will be stopping by to take pictures with the kids and give out treats. It's $30 for adults, $12 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger.

Deviled eggs can be added on to any Prairie Grass Cafe to-go order for Easter. - Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Dine-in on Easter specials starting at 5 p.m. April 17. Reservations required. Or order an Easter Dinner Package for one that includes salad, sides, sliced ham ($58), moussaka with lamb ($62), Parmesan-crusted halibut ($72) or vegetarian entree ($50) and carrot cake. Add-ons include deviled eggs, macaroon cookies, wines and more. Order by Thursday, April 14, for pick up from 3-5 p.m. on Easter.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/events/. Make reservations before Sunday, April 10, for Easter brunch seatings at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Fill up on made-to-order omelets, breakfast and lunch items, fresh seafood and more. It's $46 for adults, $26 for kids 4-13, and free for kids 3 and younger. The Easter Bunny will be at each seating for photos.

Qulinarnia

1730 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 981-0480, qulinarnia.com/. The to-go Easter family package for four, which includes three meats and four sides, is $79. Choose from dishes such as pork tenderloin, beef roast, roasted pork loin roast stuffed with smoked plums, chicken Marsala, sides, soups, salads and more. Order ahead at orderqulinarnia.com/ as quantities are limited.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Unit 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Make reservations for the Easter Brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Offerings include chicken and waffles, salads, avocado toast, oysters, marinated steak, ceviche, poached shrimp, curry poached eggs, sweets, mimosas and more for $50 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Saranello's is hosting an Easter buffet brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring baked honey-glazed ham, a steak and turkey carving station, seafood, chef's pasta station, salad station, waffles, made-to-order omelets, fruit, antipasti, desserts, champagne, mimosas and more. It's $44.95 for adults and $22.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Easter brunch dine-in options include the upright French toast at Seasons 52. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home/. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 dine-in on a la carte Easter brunch featuring crab and cheddar quiche, upright French toast, wood-grilled shrimp and grits, plus mimosas, sangrias, Bloody Marys and rosé lemonade. Reservations required. Or order an Easter Green Box To Go for four or six that includes apricot-glazed spiral ham ($125), whole side of cedar plank-roasted salmon ($165) or wood-grilled beef tenderloin ($195), plus salad, two sides and Mini Indulgence desserts. Order ahead for pickup on Saturday, April 16.

A variety of bellinis are on Shaw's Crab House's Easter menu. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/events/easter-at-shaws-schaumburg/. This year, Shaw's is offering Easter dinners of baked ham, au gratin potatoes and sautéed green beans for $27 and herb roasted leg of lamb with roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus and au jus for $39. Also on the menu are smoked salmon and lavash appetizer, heirloom tomato and mozzarella salad, homemade triple layer carrot cake, Oyster Mary and a variety of bellinis.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. Dine from the special Easter menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17 featuring Belgian Waffle Foster, steak and eggs, croque monsieur, Florentine hand pie, chocolate lava cake, carrot cake and more. Reservations required.

Sophia Steak

1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/. Starting at 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, Sophia Steak will be offering specials such as Sophia's Fried Chicken, split pea soup with ham hocks, slow roasted leg of lamb with maple-butter-glazed carrots and mint jelly and coconut cake. Reservations required.

Spartan Ale House Naperville

3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/event/easter-brunch-naperville/. The new south Naperville ale house is offering Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17. Highlights include prime rib, ham, lamb, breakfast fare, sides and desserts for $45 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and younger. Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be on special. Reservations required.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Bring the family to the Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 that includes a chocolate bunny and Easter basket for the kids. On the menu are all-you-can-eat breakfast favorites, a prime rib carving station, ham, French toast, frittatas, salad, sides, desserts and more. It's $34.99 for adults, $9.99 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required. Easter dinner to-go for six to eight includes ham, smoked turkey, sides, salad, rolls and cherry pie for $150. Order by April 16 for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/specials/easter/. The full dinner menu will be available on Easter with added specialty brunch items available until 3 p.m. Reservations required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/brunch-with-the-easter-bunny. Visit and take complimentary photos with the Easter Bunny while dining on brunch that includes dark chocolate waffles, chicken pesto panini, signature cocktails and more. Reservations required.

Timothy O'Tooles Pub

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; timothyotooles.com/. Easter Sunday specials include strawberry burrata salad ($12), Easter deviled eggs ($6), lox platter ($13), avocado toast ($9), Mike's Hot Honey Biscuit and Ham ($7), spring pasta with rock shrimp ($17), and sliced ham with mashed sweet potatoes, green beans almondine and honey biscuit ($16).

Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, and 41 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, (312) 982-0050, trulucks.com/. Available Friday through Sunday, April 15-17, Easter specials include Florida Lobster Thermidor ($125), carrot cake ($14) and the Easter Bloom Cocktail ($14.50). Reservations recommended.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. The Easter menu includes kale, beets and berry salad ($12.50), rosemary lamb shank ($45), hickory smoked prime rib ($39/$44) and grilled striped sea bass ($29). Reservations required.

Wildfire fetes Easter with a special featuring spit-roasted leg of lamb served with classic Diane sauce and white cheddar au gratin potatoes. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire fetes Easter with a $34.95 special featuring spit-roasted leg of lamb served with classic Diane sauce, spinach and white cheddar au gratin potatoes. It's available for dine-in and carryout. Reservations required.