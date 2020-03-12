Where to raise a glass to St. Patrick's Day 2020 in the suburbs

The corned beef Reuben will be available at City Works and Old Town Pour House locations through Tuesday, March 17. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

The I heart Gingers Mule comes served in a leprechaun mug at Cortland's Garage now through March 31. Courtesy of Cortland's Garage

Fill up on the Reuben sandwich and Reuben egg rolls at Cortland's Garage in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Cortland's Garage

The Reuben sandwich is a specialty at Cortland's Garage during the Arlington Heights' bar's Shamrock 'N' Roll pop-up in March. Courtesy of Cortland's Garage

Green beer will be on tap at Yard House on Tuesday, March 17, only. Courtesy of Yard House

Editor's note: Concerns about the coronavirus have caused some cancellations throughout the suburbs this week. Before you go, check online or with the venues to confirm the events are still happening.

Although St. Patrick's Day isn't until next Tuesday, you can expect lots of Irish music, corned beef and green beer will be flowing this weekend at bars and restaurants across the suburbs. From the Shamrock 'N' Roll Irish pop-up bar at Cortland's Garage to kegs and eggs to bagpipers to Irish dancers, there's no shortage of fun to be had all weekend long.

Then, dress up in your gaudiest green garb and head out on the town.

Alexander's Cafe

1650 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 549-0514, and 1725 N. State St., Elgin, (847) 888-4146, alexanderscafe.com/. From Saturday through Tuesday, March 14-17, Alexander's will be serving a bevy of Irish-themed eats, including the Reuben Benedict ($12.49), homestyle hash and eggs ($11.49), Lucky Charms pancakes ($11.99), The Rachel (a Reuben, but with turkey instead for $10.99) and McClure's Bloody ($6.99).

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauers-on-the-riverfront.business.site/. Dine on St. Patrick's Day specials Tuesday, including corned beef and cabbage with carrots, baby red potatoes and horseradish-chive cream sauce for $29; shepherd's pie for $27; and Irish apple cake topped with Baily's custard sauce for $8. Reservations recommended.

Ballydoyle

28 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 844-0400, and 5157 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 969-0500, ballydoylepub.com/.

Aurora: A St. Pat's Pop Up takes over Loft28West now through March 17, featuring live music and boozy shakes daily. On St. Patrick's Day, Ballydoyle's doors open at 8 a.m. for Kegs & Eggs. Then stick around for entertainment all day from the McNulty Irish Dancers, Oswego Fire Pipes & Drums Co., The Whiskey Bros., American Rogues, bagpiper Mike Courney, Knights of Ballydoyle, The Plough Boys and ending with U2 Hype at 9 p.m. The $10 cover starts at noon.

Downers Grove: Get up early for Kegs & Eggs starting at 8 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day. Then enjoy entertainment from Oswego Fire Pipes & Drums Co., the McNulty Irish Dancers, Aidan O'Toole with fiddler Chris Bain, U2 Hype, The Whiskey Brothers, bagpiper Mike Courney, Knights of Ballydoyle and American Rogues at 9 p.m. to close out the night. The $10 cover begins at noon.

Bar Louie

Locations in Bolingbrook, Geneva, Mount Prospect, Oakbrook Terrace, Schaumburg and more; barlouie.com/. Throw on something green and head to a suburban Bar Louie for the St. Patrick's Day specials Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17. Sip on $4 green beer (14 ounce) and Jameson shots (prices vary) while enjoying festive music and more. Visit the individual location Facebook pages for details.

Barrington Celtic Fest

McGonigal's Pub, 105 S. Cook St., Barrington, (847) 277-7400, mcgonigalspub.com. The 11th annual bash runs Friday through Tuesday, March 13-17, and features live music, performances by Irish dancers, a boutique selling Irish goods, giveaways and more. The bar will serve a limited menu of Irish food and drinks plus food for kids on Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17. Music on Tuesday includes Seamus O'Kane at noon, Cirrus Falcon at 4:30 p.m. and The Ragged Rascals at 8 p.m. No cover. Families are welcome earlier in the day; 21 and older only after 9 p.m.

Beatrix serves the Whiskey In The Jar cocktail through March 20. - Courtesy of Thomas Moore

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Try a Whiskey In The Jar (an Irish Coffee made with Dubliner Honey Irish Whiskey, espresso, cream and cinnamon) from Friday, March 13, through March 20 and Clover Cookies (iced sugar cookies in the shape of shamrocks) Friday through Tuesday, March 13-17.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. If you're craving corned beef and cabbage and live music, then stop by Monday through Wednesday, March 16-18.

Bottom's Up

1807 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 364-2070, bottomsupnaperville.com/. It's a party Saturday, March 14, with specials such as with corned beef and cabbage ($11.99 -- available March 14-17); $5 Bushmills Irish Whiskey shots, Jameson Black Barrel shots, Jameson Whiskey Stout shots and Jameson Whiskey IPA shots; $7 Irish Car Bombs; and green Miller and Bud Light drafts, while supplies last.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. It's a party all right at the four-day Shamrockers Ball running Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, and Tuesday, March 17, under a heated tent. Down Pour and Hi Infidelity play Friday (gates open at 6 p.m.); 7th heaven, American English and Rumor Hazit play Saturday (gates open at 3 p.m.); Irish dancers, bagpipers, Cinful and Libido Funk Circus perform Sunday (gates open at noon); and Irish dancers and bagpipers play all night Tuesday. Expect Irish beer and fare all weekend. It's $5 when you preregister at brokenoar.com/. The first 50 people through the gate each day get an event T-shirt or koozie. There's no cover on St. Patrick's Day; all ages are welcome.

The special housemade pastrami sandwich is available through Tuesday, March 17, at Bub City Rosemont. - Courtesy of Christina Slaton

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Try the special housemade pastrami sandwich with a side of potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce for $18.95. This is a permanent addition to the menu.

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. Get to Buffalo Creek at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, for complimentary green eggs and hash and discounted pints of Burning Red Irish Ale during Buffalo Creek's Green Eggs & Hash St. Patty's Party. The McNulty Irish Dancers will perform at 6 p.m. and the Old Town Underdogs will play starting at 8 p.m. Starting at noon Tuesday, featured beers include S¢ott 72, Burning Red and BBA 42K.

Chili's

Locations in Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Elgin, St. Charles, Streamwood, Wheaton and more, chilis.com/. Throughout March, order up the Lucky Jameson -- Jameson Irish Whiskey and Lunazul Blanco tequila topped with orange and lime slices -- for only $5.

Dig in to sheperd's pie at City Works and Old Town Pour House eateries now through Tuesday, March 17. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/. Now through Tuesday, March 17, City Works will be serving up twists on classic Irish dishes including the corned beef Reuben for $15; shepherd's pie for $18; and corned beef poutine for $14. Wash it down with Irish beers and limited-time custom Guinness blends including Dark Side of The Moon by Blue Moon and Guinness, Perfect Pear by Ace Perry and Guinness, and Voodoo by Reubaus and Guinness.

Cortland's will be serving up the Leprechaun Snacks for Two in a fish bowl now through March 31. - Courtesy of Cortland's Garage

1 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-2525, cortlandsgarage.com/shamrock-rock-n-roll. Decked out in all things St. Patrick's Day-related, Cortland's has transformed into a St. Patty's-themed pop-up bar called Shamrock 'N' Roll now through March 31. Special cocktails include I heart Gingers Mule ($12), Shamrock 'N' Shake martini ($12), Top of the Morning ($12), Iced Irish Coffee ($15), Pot of Gold Jello Shot ($7), Shamrock Shooter ($6) and many more. Brunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, features Bloody Mary and Bloody Molly bars, mimosas and more. Plus, dine on Irish specialties such as a Reuben ($12), Reuben egg rolls ($10.95), Paddy's Loaded Spud ($9) and the Friday Fish Fry ($14).

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550 or doverstraits.com/. Saturday through Tuesday, March 14-17, dig in to corned beef and cabbage with boiled little potatoes, carrots and cream horseradish sauce for $15.95 at lunch and $20.95 at dinner. Plus, there's live entertainment and dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Durty Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150, durtynellies.com/. Join in the daylong celebration Saturday, March 14, starting with the St. Patrick's Day Brunch from 8 a.m. to noon. Enjoy live entertainment, plus a menu of potatoes O'Brien, Irish bangers, corned beef hash, fresh fruit, desserts and more. It's $11 for adults and $8 for kids 10 and younger. The St. Patrick's Day parade runs from 11 a.m. to noon and then head back to Nellie's for performances from Trinity Irish Dancers, bagpipers, The Ploughboys, How Ruder, Wedding Banned in kilts and J Frost 5. Come back from noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday for Irish food and drinks, bagpipers, Trinity Irish Dancers, Kilgubbin Brothers Quartet and Hey Jimmy.

Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub

Crystal Lake: 72 N. Williams St., (815) 356-1155 or finnmccoolschicago.com/crystallake/. Shake your shamrocks at the Crystal Lake location as there will be a DJ and dancing until 2 a.m. Saturday, March 14, plus performances from Irish dancers. And don't miss the $3 green beer (14 ounce), $4 Lucky Leprechaun shots, $5 Jamo shots, $6 Irish Car Bombs, $9.99 corned beef sandwich, and $14.99 corned beef and cabbage dinner.

The tent at Finn McCool's in Schaumburg will be filled with music and dancing over St. Patrick's weekend. - Courtesy of Ala Carte Entertainment

Schaumburg: 1941 E. Algonquin Road, (847) 303-5100, finnsfest.com/. Get ready to party at Finn's Fest St. Pat's Blow Out this weekend happening Friday through Tuesday, March 13-17. This year's headliners include Serendipity (7 p.m. Friday), 7th heaven (9 p.m. Friday), 6 To Midnight (7 p.m. Saturday), Hi Infidelity (9 p.m. Saturday) and Semple Band (5 p.m. Tuesday) playing in a giant heated tent. Plus, DJ emcees, bagpipers, Irish dancers, beer specials and more will keep the party going. Tickets are $10 Friday, Saturday and Tuesday (tent opens at 5 p.m.), and free on Sunday and Monday when the party moves inside to the pub. The pub opens at 11:30 a.m. each day and 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mount Prospect: 702 N. River Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 298-7200 or finnmccoolschicago.com/mountprospect/. It's shamrock shenanigans Saturday, March 14: Expect $3 green beer (14 ounce), $4 Lucky Leprechaun shots, $5 Jamo shots, $6 Irish Car Bombs, $9.99 corned beef sandwich, and $14.99 corned beef and cabbage dinner.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009, thehamptonsocial.com/. The $10 specialty green froses will be flowing Saturday through Tuesday, March 14-17.

Hooter's

Locations in Aurora, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Schaumburg and more. hooters.com/. Anyone with the name Conor or McGregor (first, middle or last name) can get six free wings with the purchase of a beverage on Tuesday, March 17.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. The celebration includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner for $18.95 and live music from Jim Ryan Monday, March 16, and The Chancers Tuesday, March 17.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/. It's happy hour all day on St. Patrick's Day, featuring food, beer, wine and spirits from $3-$9.

M Burger

1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora, mburgerchicago.com/. The Minty Leprechaun shake, made with vanilla ice cream and crushed mint chocolates, is the Shake of the Month for March. It's $4.99, plus tax.

McBride's North Pub & Grille

2340 S. Eola Road, Aurora, (630) 692-9606, mcbridespubandgrille.com/. It's double the fun this year at McBride's for St. Patrick's Day. Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, there will be Irish dancers, bagpipers, music from DJ Rob, green beer, and corned beef and cabbage all weekend.

McNally's Irish Pub

109 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-6300, mcnallyspub.com/. Start early on Tuesday, March 17, with McNally's breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a full menu. After that, 1st Plaza will be open for drinks at noon, there will be live music from Dennis O' Brien & Friends from 2 to 5 p.m., and bagpipers and Irish dancers.

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 362-6688, mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/. Mickey Finn's gets the party started Friday, March 13, with specials of corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips. Woogie plays at 10 p.m. (no cover). On Saturday, March 14, Fitz & Celts plays at 4 p.m., Hearthfire performs at 6:30 p.m. and Soul Kitchen plays at 9:30 p.m. ($5 cover after 9 p.m.). Sunday, March 15, brings Irish brunch specials and the McNulty Irish Dancers performing at 4 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, for the 15th annual WIIL Rock Tom & Emily Shamrock & Roll Morning Show. Don't miss the free Irish brunch from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The first 95 guests will get a free T-shirt. Later, Beamish performs at 8 p.m. Expect Irish food and beer specials now through March 22.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, or millersalehouse.com/. Chow down on St. Patrick's Day specialties such as the corned beef Reuben sandwich ($10.49), Irish egg rolls ($9.49) and corned beef and cabbage ($12.99; only available Sunday through Tuesday, March 15-17). Wash it all down with an Irish Mule (Jameson Irish Whiskey, ginger beer and fresh-squeezed lime), a Guinness or a Jameson Irish Whiskey.

O'Hare's Pub

207 S. Main St., Bartlett, (630) 372-8878, oharespub.com/. O'Hare's starts off its St. Patrick's Day Spring Fling Bash with a Kegs & Eggs all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, and Tuesday, March 17. Throughout the weekend, there will be performances by the Flannery School of Irish Dance, live music, an Irish marketplace, plus green beer and Irish favorites in the heated tent. Wristband entry is $20.

City Works and Old Town Pour House locations are serving up St. Patrick's Day specials such as corned beef poutine through March 17. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Irish specials are flowing at Old Town Pour House now through Tuesday, March 17. Try the corned beef Reuben for $15, shepherd's pie for $18 or corned beef poutine for $14. Of course there will be Irish beers and limited-time custom Guinness blends including Dark Side of The Moon by Blue Moon and Guinness, Perfect Pear by Ace Perry and Guinness, and Voodoo by Reubaus and Guinness.

O'Malley's Pub & Eatery

701 Hill Ave., Aurora, (630) 898-8700, omalleysaurora.com/. O'Malley's hosts St. Patrick's events all week, from Wednesday to Tuesday, March 11-17. Specials include $3 Bud Light St. Patrick's Day 16-ounce aluminum bottles, corned beef and cabbage, live entertainment, bagpipers, Irish dancers, and prizes and giveaways.

O'Toole's

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/libertyville/. Expect lots of green drinks, Irish-themed food specials, a DJ, bagpipers, Irish dancers and more Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17. The 412 Lounge opens at 3 p.m. Saturday. Plus, kids get their own St. Patrick's party from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, featuring free kids meals and a balloon artist.

Pennyville Station will be hosting a Boozy Brunch Saturday, March 14, for St. Patrick's Day. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Get your tickets now for the St. Patrick's Day Boozy Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, featuring bottomless brunch cocktails including mimosas, frosé, Bloody Mary, sparkling wine, Key lime martinis and more. A live DJ will be playing during the brunch buffet. Green attire encouraged. Must be 21 and older to attend the $60 brunch. Reservations required.

Peggy Kinnane's Irish Restaurant & Pub

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. Fete St. Patrick's Day all weekend at Peggy Kinnane's. On Friday, March 13, the Hogan Irish Dancers will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Strawdawg Band plays at 8 p.m. $5 cover. On Saturday, March 14, stop by to hear the Chicago Highlanders Bagpipers at 3:30 p.m. and Sean & Charlie from 4 to 11 p.m. There will be a special St. Pat's menu and giveaways including T-shirts, hats and beads all weekend. $5 cover. Sunday, March 15, is Family Day featuring a face painter, balloonist, Hogan Irish Dancers and Chicago Highlanders. Doors open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. See the Hogan Irish Dancers and the Chicago Highlanders perform before They Might Be Irish takes the stage from 4 to 11 p.m. $5 cover starts at 3:30 p.m.

Guinness Floats (vanilla gelato and a half pint of Guinness) will be on tap on St. Patrick's Day at Pinstripes. - Courtesy of Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323, pinstripes.com/. Kids can decorate shamrock-shaped sugar cookies from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. Tickets, which cost $15, include cookie decorating and a kids meal. On Tuesday, March 17, adults 21 and older can sip on green beer for $4 and Guinness Floats (vanilla gelato and a half pint of Guinness) for $8 all day.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 N. Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. The brunch on Sunday, March 15, features a special St. Patrick's corned beef hash topped with a poached egg and served with sautéed potatoes and green hollandaise sauce for $16.50. On Tuesday, the corned beef and cabbage with Irish soda bread is $24.50. The specialty Irish Eyes are Smiling cocktail (Jameson, Bailey's and cream) is $13.

Quigley's Irish Pub

43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 428-4774, quigleysirishpub.com/. In addition to Irish food and drinks, Tres Moustache plays at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. On Saturday, Finger on the Trigger plays at noon and Cirrus Falcon headlines at 7 p.m. New Element plays from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

Real Time Sports

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time celebrates St. Patrick's Day Tuesday, March 17, with green beer, a festive buffet and basketball.

The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare

5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4770, tapestrycollection3.hilton.com/tc/the-rose-chicago/. Saturday through Tuesday, March 14-17, specials include half-off draft beers; the St. Patty's Melt made with Beyond Meat, stout-braised mushrooms, caramelized onions, aged cheddar, goat cheese and chive crème for $16; loaded fries topped with cheese curds, chopped bacon, scallions and Chef's favorite cheese sauce for $12; and a St. Patty's Bratwurst served with sauerkraut, caramelized onions and stone-ground mustard with fries or chips for $14.

Sam's of Arlington

1863 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 577-1800, samsofarlington.com/. Sam's is serving corned beef and cabbage every day through Tuesday, March 17.

Saranello's

Saranello's is joining with Prairie Krafts Brewery for a St. Patrick's Day party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Prairie Krafts Brewery, 1310 Busch Parkway, Buffalo Grove. Enjoy a traditional Irish Buffet, brewery tours, a DJ and $15 beer packages. The $20 price for adults 21 and older includes entry and the buffet. For tickets and details, see saranellos.com/?events-custom=st-patricks-day-party-at-prairie-krafts-brewery.

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl 2020

Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, rosemont.com/thepark/events/st-patricks-day-bar-crawl-2020/. Get your green on for the St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 13. The $10 advance ticket includes access to the bar crawl (Adobe Gilas, Bub City, Five Roses, Hofbrauhaus Chicago, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Park Tavern and Sugar Factory), two Zanies Comedy Club tickets and drink specials at each location. Check in at the white tent between Sugar Factory and Kings to get your wristband and punch card. Tickets the day-of cost $15. eventbrite.com/.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub

Gurnee: 5572 Grand Ave., (847) 249-0800, timothyotooles.com/gurnee/. There will be green drinks, Irish food specials, a DJ starting at 8 p.m. and more Saturday, March 14. There will be more fun on Tuesday, March 17, too.

Lake Villa: 10 W. Grand Ave., (847) 979-0600, timothyotooles.com/lake-villa/. Expect lots of green drinks, Irish food specials, Irish music and the Lake Villa parade at noon Saturday, March 14. Come back on Tuesday, March 17, and bring the kids for the Kids St. Patrick's Day Party from 4 to 8 p.m. featuring free kids meals and crafts.

Tokio Asian Fusion

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokioasianfusion.com/. Tokio Asian Fusion offers a St. Pat's Bounceback from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, meaning that all diners on St. Patrick's Day will receive a gift card in the amount of their order when they dine in. Restrictions apply; not valid for carryout or delivery.

Up North Ale House

1595 N. Aurora Road, Naperville, (630) 946-6494, upnorth-alehouse.com/. St. Patrick's Day specials, which run Saturday through Tuesday, March 14-17, include traditional Irish veal stew ($12.99); Guinness-braised cabbage and corned beef sliders ($9.99); Baby Guinness shots ($6); and $5 Jameson IPA shots, Jameson Revolution Brewing Shots and Short Guinness draft; and green Miller and Bud Light drafts.

Village Squire

4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130; 125 Washington St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4483; 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900; 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 931-0400, thevillagesquire.com/. Saturday through Tuesday, March 14-17, dine on Irish fare including corned beef and cabbage and sheperd's pie (Crystal Lake and McHenry only) and sip on specialty drinks such as the Irish Mule (Jameson, ginger beer and lime), Emerald Isle Rita (margarita with Midori liqueur and lime), Hot Nutty Irishman (coffee with Bailey's and Frangelico), green Miller Lite pints, Guinness pints and Jameson.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Now through Tuesday, March 17, dine on the limited-time house-smoked corned beef with braised cabbage, grilled carrots, roasted red potatoes and caramelized smoked onions.

Corned beef and cabbage is on the menu Tuesday, March 17, at Wildfire. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving up corned beef and cabbage featuring Wildfire Craft Beer Co. Sheridan Irish Red Ale beer-braised corned beef, roasted rainbow baby carrots, fingerling potatoes and coarse grain mustard for $29.95 and chocolate stout cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate-peanut-dipped pretzels for $8.95 after 4 p.m. Monday, March 16, and all day Tuesday, March 17.

Pair the corned beef and cabbage dinner with a green beer on St. Patrick's Day at Yard House. - Courtesy of Yard House

2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, and 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, yardhouse.com/. On Tuesday, March 17, only, order up the special corned beef and cabbage dinner featuring corned beef braised in beer and served with boiled red potatoes and cabbage. Special libations include green beer (available upon request), Guinness and the Ultimate Jameson & Ginger (Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates IPA Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates Stout Whiskey, ginger ale and lemon).