Things to do May 17-23: Aurora Greek Fest, Long Grove Chocolate Fest, Heart and more

Chocolate lovers won't want to miss the Long Grove Chocolate Fest this weekend. Courtesy of Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association

Ongoing

Lombard Lilac Time: Daily through Sunday, May 19, in Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Annual 8.5-acre horticultural showcase featuring 700 lilacs and 25,000 tulips. On Saturday, May 18, the Lilac Mutt Strut 5K begins at 8 a.m. On Sunday, May 19, the Lilac Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. at Main and Wilson. For a schedule, see lombardlilactime.com.

Friday, May 17

Friends of the DuPage County Fair Flower & Plant Sale fundraiser: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 17-19, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Hanging baskets, annuals, vegetables, herbs and more. All plants are locally grown and provided by Prosek’s Greenhouse. Proceeds help Friends of the DuPage County Fair Inc. raise funds to help enhance and improve the grounds. dupagecountyfair.org/event/flower-plant-sale.

Batavia Touch-a-Truck: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 17, at Eastside Community Center parking lot, 14 N. Van Buren St., Batavia. See a variety of local vehicles up close. Adult supervision required. Sensory friendly from 10-10:45 a.m. Free. bataviaparks.org/calendar.

Native Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. Flowers, grasses and shrubs adapted to DuPage soils and weather. On-site plant experts will be on hand for questions or recommendations. Free. dupageforest.org.

Sample Greek pastries and more at the Aurora Greek Fest Friday through Sunday, May 17-19, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Aurora. Courtesy of Aurora Greek Fest

Aurora Greek Fest: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Ave., Aurora. Greek entrees and pastries and live music from a Greek band in the beer garden. Free. auroragreekfest.com.

The Long Grove Chocolate Fest runs Friday through Sunday, May 17-19, in Long Grove. Courtesy of the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association

Chocolate Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, May 17; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 18; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Chocolate vendors and experiences, pie-eating contest, music, family activities, and a kids’ area with free throwback games and entertainment. Headliners include PettyKings at 6:30 p.m. and KennyLive at 9 p.m. Friday; Ultrabeat at 6:30 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Simply Billy/Simply Elton at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5 daily; free for kids 12 and younger. longgrove.org/festival/chocolatefest.

Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Preservation Park, 710 Taylor St., Joliet. The Simple Remedy will perform. Free. jolietpark.org.

Megan Thee Stallion will perform Friday through Sunday, May 17-19, at the United Center in Chicago. Associated Press, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion: 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 17-19, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with special guest GloRilla. $55.50-$403.75. unitedcenter.com.

Minor Moon, Macie Stewart, Moontype: 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $20. lh-st.com.

3rd Coast Brass “Pictures At An Exhibition”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave., Elgin. Chamber Music on the Fox’s grand finale of its 10th anniversary season will feature 3rd Coast Brass, debuting for the first time as a symphonic brass ensemble. Conducted by brass legend Mark Fisher, the program includes a special transcription of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures At An Exhibition,” as well as Gunther Schuller’s Symphony for Brass and Percussion. Tickets in Woodstock are $25-$30; tickets for the Elgin and Aurora concerts are $25 and $15 for students. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Grossman Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. The CCCC’s resident group of contemporary music specialists, the Grossman Ensemble, presents new compositions exploring relationships, textures and electroacoustic elements mixed with elements of jazz, blues and other cultural influences. $20. tickets.uchicago.edu.

Big Richard with Fox Crossing Stringband: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$22. evanstonspace.com.

Blood, Sweat and Tears: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. arcadalive.com.

Chicano Batman: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at The Salt Shed Indoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Chicano Batman performs with Lido Pimienta. $34.50-$89.50. saltshedchicago.com.

The Family Stone: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Original member and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Martini carries on The Family Stone legacy with Phunne Stone, daughter of Sly and the band’s late trumpeter Cynthia Robinson, joined by a rhythm section. $25-$55. geneseetheatre.com.

Heart: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. With special guest Cheap Trick. $35-$169.75. rosemont.com/allstate.

Party Like It’s 1983! with the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Studebaker Theatre, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, and Saturday, May 18, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Auditorium at Northeastern Illinois University. The Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus performs the grand finale of their 40th season. $21-$60. cgmc.org.

Pat McGann: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Stand-up comedy. $33.25-$50.25. rialtosquare.com.

Sons of the Never Wrong: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Studio5, 1934 Dempster St., Evanston. The alt-folk trio from Chicago performs. $35-$45. studio5.dance.

Spyro Gyra — 50th Anniversary: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Jazz. $39-$69. desplainestheatre.com.

The Supertramp Tribute: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Progressive rock. $30-$40. rauecenter.org.

Saturday, May 18

Mutt Strut 5K: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at 227 W. Parkside Ave., Lombard. Lombard Park District’s 18th annual 5K and 1-mile race and pancake breakfast, held in conjunction with Lilac Time. Participate with or without your dog. $28. Register at lombardparks.com/mutt-strut.

Blooming Fest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in downtown West Chicago. Annual downtown garden festival combines West Chicago Garden Club’s plant sale, featuring over 2,000 plants for sale, with a craft show, kids’ activities, music, food vendors and more. Free. westchicago.org/blooming-fest.

Oakland Cemetery Walk: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Oakland Cemetery, off West Jackson Street, Woodstock. Local historian and McHenry County cemetery expert Trudie Dryer leads a 90-minute walking tour, revisiting the lives of Civil War soldiers, learning about the Potter’s field and more. $10. Register at mchenrycountyhistory.org.

Community Bike Ride: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. Free. ahpd.org.

Bloody Mary Fest: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at 130 W. Liberty Drive, Wheaton. Shops and restaurants show off their best Bloody Marys, plus live music and snacks. A ticket includes tastings of four variations of Bloody Mary cocktails. $40. tickettailor.com/events/dwa.

Cantigny Spring Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Attractions include the McCormick House Marketplace, greenhouse tours, live music, Terrarium Bar, bulb sale, Family Fun Walk and Gnome Scavenger Hunt. $12, free for kids 15 and younger; parking is $5 per car. Some activities have an additional fee. Cantigny.org.

Chicago Drum Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Events Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. 31st annual show. $20; $10 for kids 5-12. chicagodrumshow.com.

Honey Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Vendors will be selling bee- and pollinator-themed items and products made with honey. Arts and craft show featuring over 20 local vendors. $10. abbeyfarms.org.

Naperville Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at CityGate Centre, 2135 CityGate Lane, Naperville. Curated outdoor market featuring independently owned small businesses creating one-of-a-kind products. Free. napervilleartisanmarket.com.

Skokie Festival of Cultures: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at Oakton Park, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. More than 60 cultures will be participating with music, dance, food, kids’ activities, vendors and more. Free. skokieculturefest.org.

Swing Into Summer: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Navy Pier will transform into a hub of swinging-sports fun for all ages including pickleball, Wiffle ball, baseball, softball and golf. Coaches and trainers will be stationed throughout the pier to offer instruction, while mini-golf competitions will take place at the new Pier Park Mini Golf Course. Free. navypier.org.

31st Annual Spring Road & Elmhurst Kiwanis Pet Parade: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Parade at 1 p.m. from Wild Meadows Trace gazebo at Spring Road and Prairie Path, Elmhurst. Sign in at 11:30 a.m. Concessions, activities, goody bags, face painting and more. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Patriots Fest: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Piazza, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. Celebrate the spirit of America with performances by 3 Doors Down, Ted Nugent, Big & Rich, Demun Jones and more. Hosted by Matt Pinfield. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to veterans and active military charities. $67.50-$125. patriotsfest.com.

AANHPI Celebration at Pacifica Square: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Pacifica Square, 4360 E. New York St., Aurora. Diverse performances, Korean spicy wings eating contest, cosplay, open mic, pet costume contest and diverse vendors. Free. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Norway Day Parade: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Hodges Park, 505 Butler Place, Park Ridge. Free. nnleague.org.

Music Fest and Pork BBQ Dinner Fundraiser: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Batavia Moose Lodge 682, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Live music, pork barbecue dinner, drinks and more. Net proceeds go to help support the needs of Mooseheart Child City and School. $15-$20. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Rhett Miller with Michelle Billingsley: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Texas native Rhett Miller is known as the frontman of the alt-country band the Old 97s. $25-$35. evanstonspacemusic.com.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. Art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

Water Lantern Festival: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food trucks, music, activities and thousands of lanterns lighting up the night. $45.99 in advance, $55.99 at the gate. waterlanternfestival.com.

Swing Into Summer Barn Dance: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Primrose Barn, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Swing dancing and live Big Band music, see the new farm animal babies, take a wagon ride, join in pie baking and costume contests. $18 by Friday, May 17; $20 at the door. primrosefarm.org.

Sinfonietta Bel Canto concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at St. Paul’s UCC, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. Featuring Auber “Le Concert a la cour,” a comic opera. $25, $22 for ages 65 and older, $8 for students. sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

Uriah Heep & Saxon: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Rock and metal. $44-$72. rialtosquare.com.

Come What May — Songs of Hope and Love with Alyssa Allgood: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Jazz vocalist and composer Alyssa Allgood performs with a quartet of Chicago-area jazz performers in advance of the release of her new album of original music. $30. norrisculturalarts.com.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s “Modern & Melodious”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden performs with the DuPage Symphony Orchestra in Grace Williams’ Trumpet Concerto of 1963, plus Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story” and more. $15.50-$43.50. dupagesymphony.org.

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, Joyful Voices: Shaw & Beethoven: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College, 6601 W. College Drive, Palos Heights. Includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and Caroline Shaw’s “Seven Joys.” $37-$72. ipomusic.org.

The Martin Metzger Flamenco Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Woodstock Opera House. Courtesy of Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival

Martin Metzger Flamenco Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Flamenco music and dance. $20. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Comedian Wanda Sykes appears at the Chicago Theatre Saturday, May 18. Daily Herald File Photo

Wanda Sykes’ “Please & Thank You Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. The Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer will perform. $39.50-$99.50. chicagotheatre.com.

Blood, Sweat and Tears: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Rock, jazz and blues. $49-$89. desplainestheatre.com.

Gloria Trevi’s “Mi Soundtrack U.S. Tour 2024”: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $39.50-$229.50. rosemont.com/allstate.

“Heaven & Hell” — Sabbath Knights with Vinny Appice & Angel: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Classic hits from Black Sabbath and Dio, along with some rare fan favorites. $39-$69. arcadalive.com.

Pedalpalooza: Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, across McHenry County. Join a scavenger hunt-type journey throughout the county at your pace. Start and finish wherever you like. Fundraiser for Family Health Partnership Clinic. $35; $15 for kids 3-14. Register at pedalpalooza4fhpc.org.

Sunday, May 19

Kane County Sportsman’s Show: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Fishing tackle, Indian artifacts, jewelry and more. Country breakfast and lunch for a fee. $7. kanecountysportsmanshow.com.

23rd Annual Darien Dash: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, May 19, at Darien Swim & Recreation Club, 1001 Hinsbrook Ave., Darien. Warm up with a DJ, followed by a free Kiddie Fun Run for kids 5 and younger, and then the 5K, 10K and 1 Mile. $30-$35. dariendash.com.

Spring Has Sprung Fun Run: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 19, at Central School Upper Field, 620 Greenwood Ave., Glencoe. 5K scenic run and one-mile family walk. $25. glencoeyouthservices.org.

Westmont Race to the Flag 5K Run & Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 19, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. USATF-certified race benefiting People’s Resource Center. $17-$35. Register at racetotheflag.org.

Kaleidoscope Dance: 9 and 11 a.m., and 1, 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Kaleidoscope Dance presents “Continuum.” $23. kaleidoscopedance.com.

Bark in the Park: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 19, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Features an agility course, photo booth and dog-friendly goodies, while supplies last. Adopt a dog from Heartland Animal Shelter. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

American Writers Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Harold Washington Library, 400 S. State St., Chicago. Children’s story times, photo booths, literary crafts and mini writing workshops. Authors will sign books for sale. Free. americanwritersmuseum.org/american-writers-festival.

Glenview Luxury Imports Charity Exotic Car Show: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 974 Railroad Ave., between Glenview Road and Dewes Street, Glenview. See 60 rare and unique cars on display, plus kids’ activities, food and drinks from Glenview restaurants and music from Brass From The Past. Benefits the families of fallen first responders. Free for spectators. glicarshow.com.

Norwegian Constitution Day Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Hodges Park, 101 S. Courtland, Park Ridge. Pre-parade festivities in Hodges Park at 11 a.m. include scholarship presentation, entertainment, vendors and kids’ activities. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Talcott and Cumberland, ending in Hodges Park. Free. nnleague.org.

SnkrFest Chicago: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Buy, sell and trade sneakers/streetwear. $20 in advance, $30 at the door. eventbrite.com.

Turtle Races with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Riverlands Brewing Company, 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles. Cheer on turtles from the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. Food by Stadium Street Eats and live music from Joey Wilbur. Free. riverlandsbrewing.com.

Spring Fun Fest features free family-friendly activities Sunday, May 19, at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont. Courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

Spring Fun Fest: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Bounce houses, balloon sculpting, face painting, petting zoo, and kids’ entertainment by Jeanie B and The Jelly Beans. Free. rosemont.com/thepark.

Bird x Butterfly: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Bird x Butterfly is a Korean American musical duo from Chicago. Registration required. Free. glenviewpl.org.

J2 Strings: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Poplar Creek Public Library District, 1405 S. Park Ave., Streamwood. J2 Strings is a dynamic violin and guitar duo performing classical, pop and jazz celebrating multicultural music. Free; registration required. pclib.org.

Des Plaines Park District Community Concert Band Sunday Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Tickets at the door. $8-$10. dpparks.org.

HBCU Spring Fling Day Party: 3-9 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Morgan MFG, 401 N. Morgan St., Chicago. A celebration of HBCUs. Live performances by Chubb Rock and Chicago DJs. Dress code: Spring time chic; no athletic apparel. $40 early-bird tickets; $50 general admission; $60 at the door. events.eventnoire.com.

Naperville Municipal Band spring concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The Young Naperville Singers, DuPage Youth Symphony and the New Horizons Band will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. napervilleband.org.

Voices Unlimited Chorus Spring Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main St., East Dundee. The Voices Unlimited Chorus perform the spring concert “Reflections of Hope.” $10 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 12. immanuel-ed.org.

Symphony847 Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Vernon Hills High School, 145 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Symphony847’s grand season finale features Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 and Gwyneth Walker’s “The Turtle Dove.” $10-$20; free for kids 17 and younger. symphony847.org.

Middle East Music Ensemble: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Logan Center Performance Hall, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Featuring guest vocalists and instrumentalists. Free; suggested donation: $10, $5 for students. music.uchicago.edu.

Saxon & Uriah Heep’s “Hell, Fire & Chaos Tour”: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Heavy metal. $49-$89. arcadalive.com.

WAR’s 50th Anniversary Tour: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Soul/funk. $39-$89. desplainestheatre.com.

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib with El Michel’s Affair: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at The Salt Shed Outdoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Hip-hop. $49.50-$119.50. saltshedchicago.com.

Katie Oates Concert: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. The Lake County Folk Club hosts Katie Oates at the Grayslake Village Hall. $18, $15 for seniors, $13 for members. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

Phil Wickham “I Believe Tour”: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Calvary Church of Naperville, 9S200 Illinois Route 59, Naperville. Phil Wickham and special guests Pat Barrett and Benjamin William Hastings perform. $35-$100. calvarynaperville.org.

Schaumburg Choral Artists Spring Concert: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $5-$11. prairiecenter.org.

Tenille Townes: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Fifteen-time Canadian Country Music Association Award winner Tenille Townes performs with Meg and the Wheelers. $22. evanstonspacemusic.com.

Aventura “Cerrando Ciclos Tour”: 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 19-20, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $59-$229. rosemont.com/allstate.

Monday, May 20

Gary Clark Jr.: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at The Salt Shed Outdoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Guitarist and singer Gary Clark Jr. performs. $59.50-$139.50. saltshedchicago.com.

Fern Brady “I Gave You Milk To Drink”: 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Scottish comedian Fern Brady returns with a new show. $32.50. thaliahallchicago.com.

Langhorne Slim and Oliver Wood: 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 20-21, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and roots musician Oliver Wood perform. $35. evanstonspacemusic.com.

Tuesday, May 21

Dinos Alive: Opening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21; regular hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and holidays, at Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 life-size, moving dinosaur replicas, take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.

“Thanks for the Memories: A USO Salute Encore”: 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21-22, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Backed by a five-piece band, five singers re-create an afternoon of a classic USO show full of songs, comedic numbers and slapstick entertainment. $35. metropolisarts.com.

Food Truck Round Up: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Forest Elementary School grounds, 1375 S. 5th Ave., Des Plaines. Food trucks, Mel Senese will be live on stage, and the Early Learning Center will be hosting a resource fair. Free. desplaines.org/foodtruckroundup.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Clean will perform top 40s hits. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

The Decemberists’ “A Peaceable Kingdom — 2024 Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at The Salt Shed Indoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Indie rock. $50-$149. saltshedchicago.com.

Wednesday, May 22

The Wall That Heals Motorcycle Run: Wednesday, May 22. The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Randall Oaks Park in West Dundee. Join the motorcycle escort, which will start at Woodstock’s Harley-Davidson and ride through Huntley, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Carpentersville and East/West Dundee. Be prepared for a nonstop ride. Registration is at noon, with jiffy stands up at 3:30 p.m. It’s $40 per bike. All proceeds will go to first responder charities. The display will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public May 24-27. Register at truepatriotscare.com/wall-that-heals-motorcycle-run.

Bites and Bits Event Series: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Food truck fare, adult beverages and live music. Sponsored by the city of Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

Don Was & The Pan Detroit Ensemble: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Musician and record producer Don Was performs with The Pan Detroit Ensemble. $35-$45. evanstonspacemusic.com.

Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant 2024: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at 2208 Three Oaks Road, Cary. $5-$10. carygrovechamber.com.

Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live!: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Re-creating classic hits in a full concert experience. $41.50-$61.50. rialtosquare.com.

Thursday, May 23

Spring Wine Tasting: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Savor seasonal wines amid spring blooms at this wine tasting. $50-$60, $15-$20 designated driver. mortonarb.org.

Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Step back into the past to learn the stories of pioneers, trailblazers and everyday heroes on this walking tour. $15; free for kids younger than 4. Preregistration is required at napersettlement.org.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Pino Farina Band performs. Beverages and food for purchase. Bring a lawn chair. Free. eastdundee.net.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Free concerts in the plaza with food and beverage options from local restaurants. Petty Kings perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert. Local restaurants will be selling snacks. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Abbey Road: All-Star Salute to The Beatles: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Dedicated to the faithful re-creation of The Beatles catalog. $19-$39. arcadalive.com.

Knocked Loose: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at The Salt Shed Indoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Knocked Loose performs with Loathe, Show Me the Body and Speed. $39.50-$75. saltshedchicago.com.

Electric Six and Supersuckers’ “Cheap Salvation Tour 2024” with Volk: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20. evanstonspacemusic.com.

On stage

“Beautiful, The Carole King Musical”: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 16 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom as part of the hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin. $28-$79. paramountaurora.com.

“Guys and Dolls”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through June 9 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Dan Knechtges and featuring Frank Loesser songs. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Into the Earth With You”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 2 at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s production is the world premiere of a play about three sisters who can’t forget what’s buried when their grandfather dies. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

“The S. Paradox”: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 16-18, at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St., Chicago. Babes With Blades Theatre Company stages this time-traveling sci-fi thriller. $28-$35. babeswithblades.org.

“Baby”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Three couples on a university campus deal with the experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. $40-$45. citadeltheatre.org.

“Charley’s Aunt”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at GreenMan Theatre/First United Methodist Church, 232 York St., Elmhurst. A classic Victorian farce full of old-fashioned fun and slapstick humor. $15-$20. greenmantheatre.org.

“Othello”: 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Williams Street Rep’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy. $8-$39.50. rauecenter.org.

Blue Man Group: Various times and dates at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The iconic performance art group featuring percussion and other types of music and art. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. blueman.com/chicago.

“The Choir Of Man”: Various times and dates through May 26 at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine harmonies, singalongs, tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community, featuring pop, classic rock, folk melodies and pub anthems. $35-$59. apollochicago.com.