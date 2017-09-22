CLC student literary magazine wins first place award

The 2017 edition of Prairie Voices, the College of Lake County's literary arts magazine, has won first place in the Community College Humanities Association Annual Literary Magazine Contest.

It's the third time in four years Prairie Voices has seized the top spot.

Five CLC students also received awards for their individual work.

"For many students, this is their first time being published, and their faculty mentors are extremely excited for them," said Nicholas Schevera, Prairie Voices editor and a professor of English and humanities. "This publication is a joint effort by many people, including the 39 writers and 15 artists who contributed poetry, prose and artwork."

Copies of Prairie Voices are available for purchase in the CLC bookstore for $10.