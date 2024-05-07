Storms forecast to roll into suburbs this morning

Several rounds of severe weather are expected throughout the Chicago suburbs over the next few days. Associated Press file photo/2017

The first of what could likely be several rounds of severe weather over the next two days is expected to move into the Chicago suburbs later this morning.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville warn this first round expected in the area around 8 a.m. will bring thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Later this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are expected to reappear after lunchtime, bringing more lightning and the potential for hail.

Wednesday’s forecast is somewhat similar with multiple rounds of thunderstorms anticipated in the afternoon and overnight.

Temperatures will remain warm over the next two days before cooling off into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday, forecasts show. More rain is possible Thursday, but Friday the region begins to dry out.