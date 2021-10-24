Veterans resource fair in Wheaton

The Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County and the DuPage County recorder's office will host a DuPage Veterans Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Visitors can receive information from more than 50 agencies during the free event in the auditorium of the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton. There also will be refreshments and door prizes.

Organizers say the resource fair is open to veterans, family members, social workers, law enforcement, and anyone inside and outside of DuPage.