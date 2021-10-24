Veterans resource fair in Wheaton
Updated 10/24/2021 7:16 PM
The Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County and the DuPage County recorder's office will host a DuPage Veterans Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Visitors can receive information from more than 50 agencies during the free event in the auditorium of the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton. There also will be refreshments and door prizes.
Organizers say the resource fair is open to veterans, family members, social workers, law enforcement, and anyone inside and outside of DuPage.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.