Things to do Nov. 10-16: Veterans Day events, Lightscape, turkey trots and more

Roy Parker of Elgin American Legion Post 57 bows his head during a moment of silence during last year's Veterans Day Ceremony in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2022

Marvel at the Cathedral of Light during Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe starting Friday, Nov. 10, and running through Jan. 7. Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

By Luke Zurawski

Starts before Friday

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 26 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. epd.org.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 30, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The inspiring true story of Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Ticket prices start at $55. marriotttheatre.com.

Destinos, Chicago International Latino Theater Festival: Various times through Nov. 12 at various locations in Chicago. Annual citywide festival showcasing Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America. For ticket prices and schedule, see clata.org/en.

"What You Will, or Twelfth Night": 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 9-18, at Theatre at the Mill, 253 Walter St., Elmhurst. Shakespeare's comedy. $5-$15. elmhurst.edu.

"Annie Jr.": 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 9-10, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12, at the Community Center Memorial Room, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton. Wheaton Park District Children's Playhouse performs the classic musical. $10. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Friday, Nov. 10

Northbrook Veterans Day Ceremony: 8:45-10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Northbrook Veterans Center, 1354 Shermer Road. Northbrook. Command Master Chief Jon Crisafulli, who is currently serving as the Senior NCO of Navel Station Great Lakes, is the guest speaker. americanlegion791.org/events.

Veterans Breakfast: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 10, at the Eisenhower Public Library, 4613 N. Oketo Ave., Harwood Heights. Current servicemen, women and veterans can receive a free pastry and a hot beverage. Register at (708) 867-2299. eisenhowerlibrary.org.

"Downton Abbey -- The Exhibition": 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, through March 31 at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. The exhibition offers never-before-seen elements designed to connect fans with their favorite characters, including original costumes, production-used props and exclusive footage from "Downton Abbey." $27-$64. downtonexhibition.com.

"The Things They Carried" exhibit and art talk: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson, Naperville. See the traveling exhibit from the National Veterans Art Museum on display for two days. Join author and retired Army Reserve Major Ned Ricks and Marine Corp veteran and the museum's executive director Giselle Futrell for a conversation about art and community. Coffee and tea will be served. Free. napervilleparks.org/VietnamWallofRemembrance.

Rose Martinez and members of American Legion Post 57 fire a volley during the rifle salute at Elgin's Veterans Day Ceremony last year. - Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2022

Elgin Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Centre of Elgin Heritage Ballroom, 100 Symphony Way in Elgin. The city of Elgin, in partnership with American Legion Post 57, will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Seating will be provided. Parking is available in the Centre parking deck. cityofelgin.org.

Village of Barrington Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Cook and Main streets, Barrington. Join local veterans and dignitaries as they honor Veterans Day. Refreshments will be served. barrington-il.gov.

Lightscape: 4:30-9:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, through Jan. 7 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Take an after-dark stroll through an array of illuminated displays from new installments to favorites like the Winter Cathedral. In advance: $30-$34 for adults, $17-$19 for kids 3-12; day of: $33-$37 for adults, $19-$21 for kids 3-12. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Winnetka Veterans Day Observance: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. The community is invited to join the New Trier VFW Post #4831 to honor U.S. war veterans. Events include a presentation of the colors, an honorary guest speaker and more. Free. winpark.org.

Winterfest Art Market: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. Handcrafted art and goods created by local artists and makers, music, food and interactive activities. waterstreetstudios.org.

Chicago International REEL Shorts Film Festival: 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Chicago Filmmakers Firehouse, 1326 W. Hollywood Ave., Chicago. A series of short films showcasing the work of filmmakers from around the world. $15. projectchicago.com.

Lake County Film Festival: Friday through Sunday, Nov. 10-12, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake, and the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Screenings of more than three dozen independent features, documentaries and short films. Single showings are $5 for short films, $10 for feature films; day passes $20; weekend passes $35; festival passes $50. 2023.lakecountyfilmfestival.org.

Pilsen Gourmet: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the Apollo's 2000 venue, 2875 W. Cermak Road, Chicago. Latino chefs from over 25 restaurants will be serving unlimited samples of gourmet foods and a selection of mezcal, tequila, craft beer and other Mexican beverages. Also, music from local DJs. $65-$125 at Eventbrite.com. pilsenfestchicago.com.

"It's a Wonderful Life -- A Live Radio Play": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 10-19, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin. Elgin Theatre Company's annual holiday production. Sunday performances are sign acted for the deaf and hard of hearing. $18-$20. elgin-theatre.org/.

"Big Fish": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Harper College Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. The Harper College Ensemble Theatre Company performs the musical based on Daniel Wallace's novel and director Tim Burton's film. $15 for Harper students (with ID); $20 for Harper employees, other students or seniors (with ID); and $25 for general admission. (847) 925-6100 or harpercollege.edu/boxoffice.

Diwali: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Runaround Sue, 9 W. Division St., Chicago. Diwali celebration with music by DJ Monu, Ariana DJ, DJ Miss Bhalla, DJ Krush and DJ Jimmy Singh. 21 and over. $15. bhangratheque.com.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Antique Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Antiques, vintage estate jewelry, clothing, collectibles, midcentury modern, furniture, decor, decorative arts, lighting, country furniture, shabby chic, old toys, advertising, coins and more. Admission is $8, good for both days. Free for kids 12 and younger with an adult. Free parking. zurkopromotions.com.

Craft Fair and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1244 W. Army Trail Road, Carol Stream. One-of-a-kind handmade holiday decor, gifts and treats. Free. oursavior.com/annualcraftfair.

Crafter's Paradise: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville. Sale of handcrafted items. Free entry. Free coffee for veterans. cparadiseblg@gmail.com.

Recycled Christmas Resale Event: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Annual sale features gently used Christmas decor, trees, ornaments, lights, wreaths, linens, clothing, books, Nativity sets, dishes, outdoor decor, Christmas village, Santas, angels, snowmen and more, and a bake sale. Proceeds go to missions supporting women and children. Free entry. fumcah.com/events.

Romeoville Veterans Day Service: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center, 55 Phelps Ave., Romeoville. romeoville.org.

Take a Hike to Honor Our Veterans: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Mellody Farm Nature Preserve, 350 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Take a hike in collaboration with Access Ability Wisconsin and Brushwood Center, At Ease Veteran Program. Free; registration is encouraged. lfola.org/HonorVeterans.

2023 Lycée French Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Lycée Français de Chicago, 1929 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago. Local and French artisans will sell fine and decorative arts, home decor, jewelry, apparel, accessories, gourmet food and more. Suggested $5 donation. lyceefrenchmarket.org.

Evanston Veterans Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Fountain Square, Davis Street at Sherman and Orrington avenues, Evanston. Commemorative ceremony honors the service of U.S. military and veterans. Free. cityofevanston.org.

Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Triphahn Community Center and Ice Arena, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Holiday gifts including decor, treats, accessories and more from local vendors and crafters. Free entry. heparks.org.

The Waukegan Park District Turkey Trot hosts races of all distances at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Greg Petry SportsPark in Waukegan. - Courtesy of the Waukegan Park District

Waukegan Park District Turkey Trot: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Greg Petry SportsPark, 3391 W. Beach Road, Waukegan. Friendly races for a chance to win a turkey while helping the community with a canned food drive. Races range from five yards to one mile for age groups ranging from 13-23 months to 60-plus years. On-site check-in and registration at 9 a.m. Preregistration preferred. The cost to participate is a donation of two cans of nonperishable food. waukeganparks.org/trot.

Aurora Veterans Day Procession: 10:15-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in downtown Aurora. Steps off from Benton and Broadway, marches north on Broadway to Downer Place, then west to the G.A.R. Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Place, for a ceremony and military rifle salute by veteran organizations. Free. enjoyaurora.com.

Glen Ellyn Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Village of Glen Ellyn, 535 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. Glen Ellyn American Legion, Post 3, Veterans Day ceremony. Free. glenellyn.org.

Mount Prospect Veterans Day Observance: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Lions Veterans Memorial Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. There will be a ceremony in the park house featuring a guest speaker, who will talk about the day that honors all veterans, past and present. The ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun rifle salute by the VFW/American Legion Firing Detail. In addition, Korean War veteran Steve Chmela will play taps. mountprospect.org.

Schaumburg Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Gateway Park, at the intersection of Roselle and Schaumburg roads, Schaumburg. The Schaumburg Veterans of Foreign War Post 2202 will host the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The Schaumburg Police Department and Fire Department will perform the honor guard, while being flanked by the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 Rifle Squad. Schaumburg Christian Academy will sing the national anthem, "God Bless America" and all of the branches of service hymns. villageofschaumburg.com.

St. Charles Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in Fire Station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. The annual St. Charles Veterans Day Ceremony. Free. stcharlesil.gov.

Hoffman Estates Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Join the Veterans Commission at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Site in honoring all who have served. Light refreshments will be served at the police department following the ceremony. hoffmanestates.org.

Waukegan Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 10:45 a.m. from the corner of Genesee and Washington streets and continues to Veterans Plaza at the corner of West and Washington, where a ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Join the American Legion Homer Dahringer Post 281, the city of Waukegan and Waukegan High School JROTC in honoring and celebrating veterans. Free. waukeganil.gov.

Des Plaines Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Prairie Lakes Park Community Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. American Legion Post 36 of Des Plaines and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 311 will co-host a ceremony honoring veterans. This year, the Sons of the American Legion will participate in the ceremony. Refreshments will be served immediately after the ceremony. Also, view a display of service uniforms from all branches of the service. All are welcome to attend. desplaines.org.

Downers Grove Celebrating Veterans Day: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Learn about Downers Grove's response to calls to military service and spend time talking to veterans about their experiences. Registration required. Free for veterans, $15 for residents, $23 for nonresidents. dgparks.org.

Gurnee Veterans Day: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Gurnee American Legion Post 771, 749 Milwaukee Ave., Gurnee. Join the Gurnee American Legion to pay tribute to America's living veterans. Refreshments after the ceremony. Free. gurneeamericanlegion.org.

Lindenhurst Veterans Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Lindenhurst Veterans Memorial, at the entrance to the Lindenhurst Village Hall, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst. The village's Veterans Day ceremony. Free. lindenhurstil.org.

Making Spirits Bright: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Hinsdale Covenant Church, 412 S. Garfield St., Hinsdale. Local Products Creator and Curator hosts a Hallmark-inspired shopping festival benefiting Together at Peace Foundation. Hot chocolate, pizza truck and music from Alan Rasnic. $7; free for kids 10 and younger. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Norwegian Heritage Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at All Saints Lutheran Church in Palatine. - Daily Herald file photo

Norwegian Heritage Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 630 S. Quentin Road, Palatine. Norwegian dancers and music; crafts, home-baked goods and light lunch items for sale; children's activities and craft making; and demonstrations of krumkake and lefsa baking. Free entry and free coffee for veterans. skjoldlodge.com.

Oswego Veterans Day Ceremony: 11-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Oswego Veterans Memorial, 1 Main St., Oswego. Join the Oswego American Legion, Oswego Fire Protection District and Oswego Police Department for a ceremony to honor veterans with the posting of colors, bagpipes and a firing party. oswegoil.org.

Palatine Veterans Day Program: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. American Legion Post 690 will be hosting a program to honor all veterans. Speakers will include Erica Bartnicki, President, American Legion Auxiliary; Mike Rocha, Commander, Sons of the American Legion Squadron; and Mark Cramer, Commander, American Legion Palatine Post 690. The Legion color guard will participate. A free luncheon will follow the Cutting Hall event. The luncheon is open to all and will be held at the American Legion Post 690, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. (847) 359-1606 or alpost690.us.

St. Thomas Fine Arts and Craft Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Over 30 vendors will display their original works, including mixed media, jewelry, oil painting, photography, fiber arts and more. naperville.il.us.

Streamwood Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Streamwood Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Join village President Billie D. Roth, the board of trustees and the Veterans Memorial Commission as they honor the men and women who have served in times of peace and war. streamwood.org.

The West Loop Spirits & Wine Fest with Artisan Creations: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Stephen M. Bailey Auditorium, Plumbers Hall, 1340 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago. Features a variety of wine and spirit tastings. Benefits A Boy and His Dream. $40-$75; designated driver tickets $10. gourmetexpos.com/spiritsfestival.html.

Buffalo Grove Veterans Day Celebration: 12:15-1:15 p.m. reception; 1:30 p.m. program Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Celebration honoring all veterans, their families and friends. VFW Post 981 Color Guard will present and remove the colors, as well as present a special Armed Services Flag Presentation. Plus, there will be speeches and military music. Lunch will be served before the program. Register at bgparks.org.

Brew it Forward: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Tank Park outside the First Division Museum at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Taste beers from local breweries as well as veteran-owned Kountry Vodka. Proceeds benefit the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton. Veterans who attend may draw from a basket of beer tokens paid for and donated by visitors wishing to say "thank you" on Veterans Day. Guests may donate directly to the shelter. Tasting packages include five, 3-ounce pours for $10 or 12 pours for $20. Free entry. fdmuseum.org.

Hanover Park Veterans Day Observance: 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2121 W. Lake St., Room 214, Hanover Park. Join the village of Hanover Park to salute and honor its veterans. hpil.org.

Holiday Magic in Motion kickoff: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Entertainment, photos with Santa and friends, vendors selling food and drinks, jugglers, balloon twisters, face painters, magicians, take-home crafts, opportunities to make cards for veterans and more. Free. shoppingpromenade.com.

The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band performs "Freedom," featuring music honoring military veterans, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Vernon Hills High School. - Courtesy of Alan Nudelman

The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band presents "Freedom": 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Vernon Hills High School, 145 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band presents the concert "Freedom" featuring music honoring military veterans and trailblazers of Black music history. Tickets are $10 in advance; $12 at the door. $8 for seniors and students with ID. Free for veterans and current military service members with ID. tickets.bgsb.org.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Turkey Trot Tune-Up 5K: Registration at 7:30 a.m., race at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Chip-timed race. Lisle Area Chamber will donate $5 per entry to the West Suburban Community Pantry. Participants will receive a voucher for a free value basket at Culver's Downers Grove/Lisle. $50. lislechamber.com.

Health Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Explore and learn about the health and wellness resources available in the community. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Afternoon Throwback Movies: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. See the 1946 film "Till the Clouds Roll By," with Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland. Concessions for purchase. $5. genevaparks.org/playhouse.

Northwest Concert Band: 3 p.m. Sunday Nov. 12, at John G. Conyers Learning Academy, 2800 W. Central Road, Rolling Meadows. Northwest Concert Band presents "A Gershwin Fantasy and Beyond!" featuring swing and symphonic specialties under the direction of Randy Steinberg. $10 adults; free for kids 18 and younger. northwestconcertband.org.

Northwest Choral Society Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. The Northwest Choral Society presents "Voice & Verse," a choral celebration of music and language. Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for students and seniors. (224) 585-9127 or nwchoralsociety.org.

Brassworks: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in the St. John's Chapel at Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights. The nationally recognized brass brand, including lead trumpet player Mark Olen, will perform jazzy Broadway tunes and American favorites as part of a special tribute for Veterans Day. Free. (847) 368-7400 or lutheranlifecommunities.org/lutheranhome.

Monday, Nov. 13

Lincoln and Thanksgiving: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Hear a firsthand account from President Abraham Lincoln about how our annual observance of the Thanksgiving holiday came to be established during the Civil War in the fall of 1863. Free. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Midori and the Lucerne Festival Strings: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, in Edman Memorial Chapel at Wheaton College, 501 College Ave, Wheaton. Wheaton College Artist Series presents violinist Midori with The Festival Strings Lucerne, led by Daniel Dodds. The preconcert talk Grace Notes is from 6:30-7 p.m. $21.24-$70.80. tickets.wheaton.edu.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Remembering Marshall Fields at Christmas Time: 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Jacob Henry Mansion, 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet. This illustrated presentation by Leslie Goddard traces the store's beloved holiday traditions. $50. jacobhenrymansion.com.

Holiday Twilight Shop: 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15; check in at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce's ninth annual event features shopping with discounts, holiday carolers, drinks specials, local gift card giveaways and more. $20-$30. eventbrite.com/e/holiday-twilight-shop-tickets-726866275597.

Lincoln and Thanksgiving: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. In this portrayal, President Lincoln shares the story of how our national observance of the Thanksgiving holiday came to be established during his presidency. Also offered on Zoom. To register to attend virtually on Zoom, visit elmhurstpubliclibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Bliss Holiday Boutique & Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Makray Memorial Golf Club, 1010 S. Northwest Hwy., Barrington. Unique vendors, live holiday entertainment and lunch. Hosted by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce's Women's Biz Net. $45. BarringtonChamber.com.

IllumiBrew: 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. For 21 or older. See "Illumination: Tree Lights" while sampling seasonal beers, ciders and meads from local breweries stationed along the Illumination trail. $70-$95 (designated driver $35-$50). mortonarb.org.

Lincoln and Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Westmont Public Library, 428 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Mr. Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood, shares the story of how our national observance of the Thanksgiving holiday came to be established during his presidency. Register at westmontlibrary.org.

The Many Stories of Thanksgiving: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Explore the history of Thanksgiving from a regional harvest festival to a national day of celebration during the Civil War and a shopping holiday in the Great Depression. It will consider Indigenous perspectives. $10. Register at napersettlement.org.

"Seussical Jr.": 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. A young boy named JoJo conjures up the Cat in the Hat with his powerful imagination and is whisked to the Jungle of Nool for a fantastical adventure. There, JoJo learns of the plight of the tiny citizens of Whoville, who live on a planet the size of a speck of dust. $12-$18. parkfun.com.

HOTT Productions' "Nutcracker Ballet": 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $22. prairiecenter.org.

"Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical": 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Wheaton Academy Fine Arts Center, 900 Prince Crossing Road, West Chicago. WeGo Community Theatre's production. Tickets are $10 at wegocommunitytheatre.org.

"Mean Girls, Jr.": 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Big Deal Productions presents the fall Children's Theatre production. $17. bigdealproductions.

"Miss Bennet-Christmas at Pemberley": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, from Thursday, Nov. 16, through Dec. 17, at the McAninch Arts Center Playhouse Theatre, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents this sequel to "Pride and Prejudice," Mary Bennet, the bookish, unmarried middle sister, yearns for more in life when an expected guest joins the Christmas festivities at Pemberley. Preshow with the director and designers at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, and postshow with director and actors Friday, Nov. 24. $42-$44. atthemac.org.