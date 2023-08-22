Festivals Aug. 25-31: Irish Fest, Bands in the Sand, Zoo Brew, Geneva Concours d'Elegance and more

Goodly Creatures Theatre will perform Shakespeare's comedy "Love's Labours Lost" at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Wing Park band shell in Elgin. Courtesy of Goodly Creatures Theatre

Irish dancers and music are part of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum's Irish Fest from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Friday, Aug. 25

Great American Dog Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25-27, at the McCormick Place Convention Center, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. Premiere show dogs and competitors from almost 200 American Kennel Club recognized breeds compete for prizes. Family-friendly entertainment, canine competitions, vendors, sponsors and exhibitors. $35, $30 for 65 and older, $25 for kids 12 and younger. greatamericandogshow.com.

Moose Lodge Cruise Nights and Friday Night Live: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug, 25, in downtown Downers Grove. Classic cars and live music from The Duck & Cover Band. $10 per car requested donation. downtowndg.org.

Taste of Greektown: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, along Halsted Street, from Adams to Van Buren, Chicago. Greek food, music and entertainment, Greek dancing, family-friendly activities and more. GreektownChicago.org.

Irish Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Freemont St., Arlington Heights. Irish music, snacks and drinks for purchase. $5. ahpd.org/events/20230825.

Palatine Street Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 25; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 26; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Brockway and Slade streets, Palatine. Live music from American English at 2 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 4 p.m., food, drinks and Backyard Lounge. No coolers, backpacks or pets allowed. Free. palatinestreetfest.com.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and Thursday, Aug. 31, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform include Rhythm Hood on Friday and TBA at 5 p.m. and Eryn Allen Kane at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

North Aurora Cruise Night: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at routes 31 and 56, North Aurora. Free. northaurora.org.

Skokie's Back Lot Bash: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, on Lincoln Avenue at Oakton Street, Skokie. Carnival, food and beer vendors, and bands on two stages. Kids' Half Mile Color Fun Run at 8 a.m. and Back Lot Dash 5K Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Music from Blessid Union of Souls at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Eve 6 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Tributosaurus becomes The Doobie Brothers at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. backlotbash.com.

The Wailers, featuring members of the late Bob Marley's Jamaican reggae band, will headline Bands in the Sand Friday, Aug. 25, at 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern in Island Lake. - Courtesy of Zach Stone

Bands in the Sand: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, at 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake. Three acts each night, featuring Janet Gardner of Vixen, Quiet Riot, and Sebastian Bach of Skid Row on Friday, and Chicago jam band Mungion, Uprooted band, featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root, and The Wailers, featuring members of the late Bob Marley's Jamaican reggae band, on Saturday. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.; the bar opens at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $25. ticketweb.com or 3dsideouts.com.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Osteria Trulli, 210 Cedar St., St. Charles, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Pollyanna Brewing Company, 106 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles, and La Za'Za' Trattoria, 5 S. 1st St., St. Charles. Performances by Andi Balloun on Friday, Jim Green at Pollyanna Brewing Company on Wednesday and David Chiriboga at La Za'Za' Trattoria on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Firework shows after the games. For tickets, see boomersbaseball.com.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and free movies starting at 8 p.m. The movie will be viewer's choice, with voting on social media. shopgenevacommons.com.

A Night at the Movies: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Screening of "Strange World." Bring snacks and chairs. Free. napervilleparks.org/anightatthemovies.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See "Super Mario Brothers" on the 40-foot, inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Lincoln Park Health & Wellness Weekend: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lincoln Common, 2335 N. Lincoln, Chicago, and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 27, at The Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore, Chicago. Register for free workout classes hosted by Lincoln Park studios and centers. Plus, local business showcase with giveaways, health assessments, interactive experiences and a donation drive supporting Care for Friends. lincolnparkchamber.com.

CycleFest -- Tour of Palatine: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, from Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Features routes and pacing for various skill levels, from families with children to experienced riders. Includes historical Palatine commentary on the short route, challenging hills on the long ride, and a happy medium in-between. Registration at 8:30 a.m. $20. bikepalatine.com.

Fishing Day: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Aldis Park, Maiden Lane and First Street, West Dundee. Registration required by noon Friday, Aug. 25. $5. dtpd.org.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $40 for adults; $15 for kids; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

The Forge Art Walk: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Music from local musicians and choirs, performances from theater groups, painters, dance groups, an interactive hike through art installations, fine arts displays, classes, workshops and more. $5. forgeparks.com.

Artists will be showing and selling their wares at the Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts around Lake Ellyn this weekend. - Daily Herald File Photo

Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, around Lake Ellyn, Glen Ellyn. 54th annual event features a fine art show, and Yarn & Folk, featuring fiber artists and folk music. Free. downtownglenellyn.com/event/festival-of-the-arts.

Heritage Fest: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Freemont St., Arlington Heights. Family-friendly event with performances, food and the opportunity to meet with local cultural organizations. Free. ahpd.org/events/20230826.

Port Clinton Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, at 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Shop from 260 juried artists. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Potawatomi Trails Powwow: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Shiloh Park, 2030 Bethesda, Zion. A social event and gathering presenting a chance to celebrate and reflect on Native American Heritage. Several traditional crafts will be demonstrated, including quill working, flint knapping and a village scene. $1-$5; free for ages 65 and older and kids younger than 6. facebook.com/PotawatomiPowWow.

Chalk Howard Street: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, along Howard Street between Paulina and Ashland, east of the Howard Red Line "L" stop, Chicago. National and local 3D and 2D chalk artists will create chalk art. A limited amount of street squares will be available for purchase to individuals, families and groups. Each square is priced at $25 and includes a supply of chalk. chalkhowardstreet.com.

Alley Art Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, on Water Street Mall and Downer Place, Aurora. 13th annual fest featuring local art and artists, music and food vendors. Free. alleyartaurora.com.

Zoo Brew: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Brookfield Zoo Pavilions and Discovery Center, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. A 21-and-over beer-tasting event. The half session, from noon to 2 p.m., includes 80-plus beer and drink samples, a commemorative glass and zoo admission for $40. The full session, from 3:30-7:30 p.m., is $60, and VIP, from 2:30-7:30 p.m., includes access to VIP brews and specialty foods, a visit with Animal Ambassadors and more for $95. czs.org/Zoo Brew2023.

LatiNxt Music Festival: 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 2-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from Latinx artists with a focus on new musical trends at the Lake Stage, Beer Garden and Wave Wall. Performances include Honey Lucio at 5 p.m., Pachanga DJs at 6 p.m., Las Cafeteras at 8:30 p.m. and DJ Rosa Pistola at 10:10 p.m. Saturday and MULA at 6:30 p.m., Combo Chimbita at 7 p.m. and DJ Mo Mami at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Also includes an array of artisan vendors. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

West Chicago Food Festival: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in downtown West Chicago. A variety of food and beverage trucks will be set up throughout the downtown area while bands play live music. Free. westchicago.org/food-festival.

Abbey Farms' Taste the Maze: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Guests can navigate through an 8-acre corn maze to find seven tasting stations to sample craft beers, hard ciders and seltzers from local breweries. The Bare Hambones will perform. The $40 ticket includes access to the maze, beer samples and a pretzel necklace. $20 for designated driver. For 21 and older only. abbeyfarms.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show. 7th heaven will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

"A Rock n' Roll Fairytale" Walking Play: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A full-length mockumentary play following the life and times of the most famous rock band in Fableland music history, The Mama and the Papa Goose. Their biggest fan, the Pied Piper podcaster, will narrate and lead the way through a singalong escapade. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene along a one- to two-mile hiking route. $25, $15 for kids. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Shakespeare in the Park: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Wing Park band shell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Goodly Creatures Theatre performs Shakespeare's comedy "Love's Labours Lost." Free. goodlycreatures.com.

Ladies From The Canyon will perform the songs of Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell Saturday, Aug. 26, at Arts On The Green in Crystal Lake. - Courtesy of Todd Heintz Photography

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 26, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Ladies From the Canyon: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Michell. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten perform the songs of these groundbreaking artists. Tickets start at $25; $17.50 for members; $13 for kids. rauecenter.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Soul Sacrifice performs. Free. prairiecenter.org.

Poi Dog Pondering: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. The band plays rock, folk, jazz and world music. Gates open at 6 p.m. $40. paramountaurora.com/riveredge.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Bike for the Kids: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Eighth annual bike ride to support Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley; 12-, 25- and 50-mile routes along the Fox River Trail. Taco lunch and family entertainment at 11 a.m.; adapted bike presentation at noon; and kids' ride at 12:30 p.m. $40; kids' ride is $15. easterseals.com/dfv.

Green Fair: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Learn how to improve the environment and make Buffalo Grove a greener place to live. Free. See bgparks.org/green-fair for a list of items being collected for recycling.

All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Scott Smith's All Animal Expo hosts vendors from all over the Midwest and gives attendees the chance to see and interact with all sorts of animals. $8 for ages 11 and older; $3 for kids 6-10 with a paid adult. allanimalexpo.com.

Bloomingdale Maker's Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of Old Town, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Features over 60 local vendors, food trucks and live music. Free. facebook.com/thebloomingdalemakersmarket.

Visitors check out a 1937 Bugatti 57 Race Car during the 2021 Geneva Concours d'Elegance. This year's show returns Sunday, Aug. 27. - Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald, 2021

Geneva Concours d'Elegance: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in downtown Geneva. Classic car enthusiasts from across the country showcase antique, classic and modern automobiles. Free. genevaconcours.net.

A Walk In The Park Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at North School Park, 410 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. 52nd annual fine art fair features approximately 90 artists offering a variety of creative works for sale. Free. ahpd.org/events/20230827.

Sweet Pea Pet Parade: Steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, from Slade and Greeley streets in downtown Palatine. Sponsored by A Closer Bond Dog Training and Learning Center, the parade is part of the Palatine Street Fest. Includes judging in numerous categories. Register your pet at downtownpalatine.org/sweet-pea.

Taste of Armenia: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at St. James Armenian Church, 816 Clark St., Evanston. Regional event featuring Armenian food, music from local bands, games and activities. stjamesevanston.org.

Addison Medinah Shriners Parade and After Party: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Addison community and youth groups, nonprofits and businesses, marching from Addison Trail High School east along Army Trail to Kennedy Drive. Food and a free concert with Our So-Called Band at 4:30 p.m. and Rick Lindy and the Jukebox Legends at 6 p.m. on the Village Green. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Brothers Gibb will perform. $30 per car. cantigny.org.

Schaumburg Boomers Bark in the Park: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Wintrust Field, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Bring your furry friends for a day at the ballpark. Presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. $15-$55. boomersbaseball.com.

Monday, Aug. 28

Cruise Nights at Willow Creek: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Willow Creek Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington. Hosted by the CARS Ministry of Willow Creek Church, this event is open to vintage, classic, custom, muscle and antique cars and trucks. Food and music. Signs on campus will direct attendees to the back of parking lot F. Free. (224) 512-2074.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Dog Days of Summer Cookout: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Senior Center, Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Cookout for ages 55 and older includes hot dogs, brats and entertainment. $25. parkfun.com.

Tuesdays on the Terrace: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago. Chicago composer and saxophone player Rajiv Halim will perform. Free. visit.mcachicago.org.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Music from Matt Keen. Free. stcparks.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Tempel Lipizzans Summer Performance: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at Tempel Farms, 17000 Wadsworth Road, Old Mill Creek. See the Tempel Lipizzan horses perform, celebrating 65 years with a new soundtrack from contemporary to classical arrangements. $25-$95. tempelfarms.com.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available. Free. lakezurich.org.

Medinah Concert in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Thorndale Park Pavilion, 22W130 Thorndale Ave., Medinah. Mr. Myers performs tropical calypso and Caribbean rock (rescheduled from June 28). Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Dairy Queen will be on-site. Free. medinahparkdistrict.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Dynamix will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Concerts in the arboretum. Semple Band will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See "The Dark Knight." Gate opens at 6 p.m. VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Chicago Jazz Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, at Millennium Park (and citywide), Michigan Avenue at Washington Street, Chicago. Headliners include Ron Carter and Foursight at 8 p.m. Thursday; Dianne Reeves at 7:45 p.m. Friday; Makaya McCraven at 7:45 p.m. Saturday; and Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Free. ChicagoJazzFestival.us.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 31, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Music from World Jazz Folk and Fur Mountain. Free. cityhpil.com.

Rock the Block for Charity: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in downtown Wheaton. Free concert by The Boy Band Night at 6 p.m. downtownwheaton.com/events.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2022 Riders take a spin on the carnival rides during last year's Buffalo Grove Days. This year's fest returns Thursday, Aug. 31, at Mike Rylko Community Park in Buffalo Grove.

Buffalo Grove Days: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Mike Rylko Community Park, Buffalo Grove. Carnival, live entertainment, bingo, blood drive on Saturday, craft fair and business expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 4 p.m. Monday, barbecue challenge from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, kids' entertainment, Buddy Baseball exhibition game at 5 p.m. Saturday, parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, Duck Race at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, car show from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, food, drinks and more. Music from Hi Infidelity at 6 p.m. and Austin Edwards at 8:30 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 3:30 p.m., The Chain at 6 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Abby Kay Band at 3:30 p.m., Bucket Number 6 at 6 p.m. and Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and Project Nostalgia at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Free. bgdays.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival: 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 (carnival preview night); 3-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. 23rd annual festival includes a carnival, food and beer tents, live music, craft fair, car show, wine tasting, kids' activities and more. Classic/custom car show from 5-9 p.m. Friday. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Skate Park, heading along Haligus to Miller Road, right on Miller to Sunset Park. On Saturday, Rec2U Kids' Zone from 1-5 p.m. and wine tasting tent from 4-10:30 p.m. On Sunday, craft fair and business expo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Music from Vinyl Goldmine at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Six Speed Tranny at 4 p.m., Brass from the Past at 6:30 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Blooze Brothers at 3 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 5:30 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. summersunsetfest.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County sell handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. and Indigo Canyon performs from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music from The Wonders, family activities and more. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. 30th annual festival features Ultimate Air Dogs Competition, baby contest, bags tournament, Big Band & BBQ, Pride and Joy Car Show and more. Music from Yorkville Big Band from 5-7 p.m. Thursday; Brennley Brown at 6:15 p.m., Alexander Pappas at 7 p.m. and Jordan St. Cyr at 8 p.m. Friday; Disney DJ from noon to 3 p.m., Run Forrest Run from 3-6 p.m. and Sixteen Candles from 7-10 p.m. Saturday; and American English from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maggie Speaks from 2-3:30 p.m., 7th heaven from 5-7 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8-10 p.m. Sunday. Free. yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concerts from Karla & The Phat Kats at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m., kids' activities, food from local restaurants, a car show along Lake Street and fireworks. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a craft and vintage fair. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Villa Park Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park. Jose Valdes & the Mambo All Stars will perform at 6:30 p.m. Concessions available. Free. invillapark.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Taylor and Mane will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music from American English, food and beverage tents, and fireworks after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Rick Springfield brings his hits to Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Thursday, Aug. 31. - Associated Press, 2018

Rick Springfield: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. "I Want My '80s" Tour with a night of rock 'n' roll with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone. Gates open at 6 p.m. $39. paramountaurora.com/riveredge.