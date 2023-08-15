Festivals Aug. 18-24: Chicago Air and Water Show, Taste of Glen Ellyn, Little Bear Ribfest & more

The Taste of Glen Ellyn brings food, rides, a business expo and more to the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Daily Herald File Photo, 2021

Starts before Friday

Taste of Glen Ellyn: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 (carnival only); 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 17-18; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, (carnival only) at the College of DuPage, corner of Lambert and College roads, Glen Ellyn. Food, beverages, business expo and carnival rides. Music from Hairbanger's Ball at 8 p.m. Thursday, Vinyl Goldmine at 8 p.m. Friday and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. glenellynchamber.com.

Taylor Street Little Italy Festa: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 17-18, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, on Taylor Street, between Ashland Avenue and Loomis Street in Chicago. Live music, food booths, cultural exhibits, kids' activities, Italian merchandise and more. Performances by Good Clean Fun Band and Chicago's Own Pianoman on Thursday; Tony Ocean and Phat Cat Swinger on Friday; Phat Cat Swinger, The Bronx Wanderers and EuroRhythms on Saturday; and Joe Martino & the Volare Dancers and Denise Tomasello on Sunday. Mainstage Sunday Mass at 11 a.m. Free; $10 suggested donation. oshows.com.

Friday, Aug. 18

Anime Magic: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Anime convention including cosplay, voice actors, gaming, panels and seminars, esports, vendors and more. $50-$150, free for kids 7 and younger.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Art & Big Fork Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, at 800 Church St., Evanston. More than 130 juried artists from around the country, live music, food and drinks from local restaurants and kids' activities. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Moose Lodge Cruise Nights and Friday Night Live: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, in downtown Downers Grove. Classic cars and live music from All Hat No Cattle. $10 per car requested donation. downtowndg.org.

Bands, Brews & BBQ: 4:30-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 3:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry. Rotary Club of McHenry fundraising event features live music, barbecue, food, craft beer and a VIP tent for $75 per person. Music from John Todd Band at 5 p.m., Jimmy Nick at 7 p.m. and Cadillac Groove at 9 p.m. Friday; Ivy Ford Band at 4 p.m., The Simple Remedy at 6:30 p.m. and Too Fighters Chicago at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Wall of Denial at noon, Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners at 2 p.m. and Two Beer Tommy at 4 p.m. Sunday. Online tickets are $10 or a three-day pass for $20 by Aug. 16; $15-$25 at the gate; free for kids 12 and younger. mrbbb.com.

Montgomery Fest: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., Montgomery. Now in its 38th year, live music, Chalk With a Cop, carnival, carp fishing derby, petting zoo, food and beer tent. On Saturday: Car show from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Austin Park, 1345 S. Broadway; Mr. Freeze of Fermilab Science Show from 12:30-1 p.m.; and River Street Craft Fair & Market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday: Parade at 1 p.m. from Main and Madison and fireworks at 9 p.m. Music from Sonora Dinamita at 8 p.m. Friday; Semple at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Hi-Infidelity at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free shuttle from two locations. montgomeryil.org.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2022 The Kaneland High School Marching Knights perform in last year's Elburn Days Parade. This year's parade steps off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Elburn Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Lions Park, 500 S. Filmore St., Elburn. The 94th annual family-friendly fest offers carnival rides, food, craft show, 4-H auction, tractor pull and mud volleyball. The parade steps off at 6 p.m. Friday down Main Street, from Reader Street to South Street. Music from Voyage at 8 p.m. Friday; Back Country Roads at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Rocks Off at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free; parking donations welcome. elburnlions.com/elburn-days.

Grayslake Summer Days: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 18, and noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 19, in downtown Grayslake. Food vendors, bingo, dunk tank, carnival and games, pie-eating contest at 1 p.m., parade at 5 p.m. and more. Music from Two Hype Crew at 10 p.m. Friday and Boy Band Review at 8 p.m. and Hillbilly Rockstarz at 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

Ice Cream Fest: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Frozen treats from local vendors, ice cream-eating contest, plus live entertainment and more. $8-$25. icecreamfest.co.

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Music from Prine Time at 6 p.m. and Johnny V's Heart of Gold Band at 8 p.m. Friday and Sparks Fly at 6 p.m. and Gaslighter at 8 p.m. Saturday. Food and beverages for purchase. $20, $15 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org/NaperNights.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday and Thursday, Aug. 18 and 24, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform include Carleton Koldyke at 5 p.m. and TBA at 6:30 p.m. Friday and TBA at 5 p.m. and Allegretto Collective at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Glenwood Avenue Arts District, Rogers Park, Chicago. More than 120 artists and over 30 live music acts on two stages, plus an art fair, kids' artmaking activities, food and drinks, and live demonstrations of performance art and artmaking. Friday Night Cobblestone Jam and artists' market Saturday and Sunday. Headliners include Psalm One at 8:15 p.m. Friday; Attack the Sound at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and Funkadesi at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. glenwoodave.org.

Little Bear Ribfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Award-winning blues musicians including Kevin Purcell & the Nightburners at 9 p.m. Friday and Wayne Baker Brooks at 7 p.m. and Bernard Allison at 9 p.m. Saturday. Plus, local rib vendors, beer, wine and bourbon-tasting. $5. vhparkdistrict.org/event/ribfest.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Riverlands Brewing Company, 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, 12 S. First St., St. Charles. Performances by Connie Cipher on Friday and Grant Milliren on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2022 Kids take a whirl on a carnival ride during last year's Grayslake Summer Days, which returns Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, to downtown Grayslake.

Back to School Campfire: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Roast marshmallows or s'mores while playing campfire games and taking a tractor-drawn wagon ride. $4-$5; free for kids 2 and younger. Register at parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Deja Vu. Free. vhw.org.

Lombard Summer Concert: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Songwriter Ashley Lewis on mandolin presents "Roots & Branches, A Bluegrass Legacy." Free tickets at lombardhistory.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and "Trolls" at 8 p.m. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Get the Led Out: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Led Zeppelin tribute band. Gates open at 6 p.m. $24. paramountaurora.com/riveredge/.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" on the 40-foot, inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking are free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Hawthorn Woods Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 18, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free. vhw.org.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Batavia Farmers Market, 29 N. River St., Batavia. A pop-up market featuring local artisans. Free. downtownbatavia.com/artisan-collective.

47th Ward Eco Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Welles Park, Chicago. On-site composting, water conservation resources, solar energy and energy efficiency workshops, Repair Cafe, native plant swap, plastic free products, tree care teach-in, park work day, food and more. Free. lincolnsquare.org.

Aurora Uke Fest: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Water Street Mall, 13 Water St., Aurora. World-class performers including Lil' Rev., The Ukulele Kings, Todd Lorenc, The Fabulous Heftones, Aaron Bear, Hoapili with Hula 'O Puanani, the Hix Brothers Famous Ukulele Band and more. Workshops, strum alongs, open mic, jam sessions, street performers, ukulele builders, crafters, artists, food trucks, ice cream vendors and more. $20; $10 for kids 12-17; free for kids 11 and younger with paying adult. auroraukefest.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $40 for adults; $15 for kids; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Chicago Air and Water Show: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, at North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront, Chicago. One of the largest air shows in the U.S. featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and more. Free. chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_air_and_watershow.html.

Wine and Art Walk: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Purchase wine and beverages to enjoy while strolling around Meadow Lake and while browsing the nature-themed juried art show and sale. Included with timed-entry admission of $17 adults, $15 seniors, $12 kids 2-17, and free for kids younger than 2. mortonarb.org.

Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival: 11 a.m. to 4:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Features an art fair, live music and performances, art projects and more in honor of one of Waukegan's favorite sons. Free. waukeganparks.org.

Deer Park Food Truck Series: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Food trucks will be located in the road in front of Pottery Barn and Kendra Scott to the traffic circle. Free admission and parking. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Barrington Family Expo: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Citizens Park, 511 N. Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Kids' activities, giveaways, entertainment, food, booths featuring local businesses and community organizations, visit with therapy horses and dogs and more. Free. barringtonchamber.com.

EEEEEATSCON Chicago: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Food experience built in the spirit of a music festival. $12.50-$25. eeeeeatscon.com/chicago.

The Great American Lobster Fest: 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 950 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Food and drinks, live music, craft shopping and more. Fireworks Saturday night. $79 Saturday, $69 Sunday; VIP meal experience $129 on Sunday (Saturday is sold out). greatamericanlobsterfest.greencurtainevents.com.

Live on the Lake music series: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, at the Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. MER & Friends at 2 p.m., Wall of Denial at 5:30 p.m. and NuBlu Band at 9 p.m. Saturday and Almafuerte at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and The Drastics at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Taco & Art Fest: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Live music, entertainment, art, kids' activities and local food vendors competing for the title of best taco. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Wheaton All-Night Flea Market: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $10 at the gate; free for kids 12 and younger with paid adult. zurkopromotions.com.

End of Summer Bash: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. cityofelgin.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show and music from Blooze Brothers. Free. villageoflombard.org.

"A Rock n' Roll Fairytale" Walking Play: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A full-length mockumentary play following the life and times of the most famous rock band in Fableland music history, The Mama and the Papa Goose. Their biggest fan, the Pied Piper podcaster, will narrate and lead the way through a singalong escapade. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene along a one- to two-mile hiking route. $25, $15 for kids. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

The Forge's 2023 Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Sister Hazel performs. $35-$80. forgeparks.com.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Trippin' Billies will perform. Free. prairiecenter.org.

See precision stunt flying and more at the Chicago Air and Water Show Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, at North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront in Chicago. - Courtesy of DCASE

Walneck's Motorcycle Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. New and used motorcycle parts of all types and brands, leathers, sewing, jewelry, toys and more. $10 for ages 15 and older. walneckswap.com.

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Fast Times Chicago will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Radio Gaga will perform. $30 per car per show. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. RealTime Noise will perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Monday, Aug. 21

Motor Monday Cruise Night: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, Aug. 21, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. In partnership with the Midwest Racing Preservation Association, open to all makes and models of cars and trucks. Free. eastdundee.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Simply Sound and Shawn Klush will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. hillside-il.org.

Morton Grove Concert in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Music from Yankee Cowboy. Food at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and blankets. Free. mortongroveparks.com.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Mike Cleggie will perform. Free. stcparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music, food trucks and free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. American English will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks. Free. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Features music from Billy Elton and food trucks. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Serendipity will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. LP Vinyl will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Kashmir will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Gate opens at 6 p.m. See "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, Aug. 24

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Downers Grove Party in the Park: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Concord Square Park, Concord Drive and Camden Road, Downers Grove. Join the Downers Grove Park District staff for crafts, activities, giveaways and more. Free. dgparks.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 24, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Free. cityhpil.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food, and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County will be selling handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. Pino Farina will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. Bossy Dog will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Foo La La and Lounge Puppets will perform. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. "Adult Field Trip" is an adult-oriented night featuring nostalgic food and drinks, music, entertainment and a screening of "Fury." Explore the First Division Museum through games and activities, including a scavenger hunt with prizes. $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Craft beer and beverages and music from Semple. Free. eastdundee.net.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Peach Jam will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Aurora's Movies at Mundy: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at The Venue at the Water Street Mall, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, Aurora. Screening of "Almost Famous." Alcoholic beverages for sale; no outside alcohol allowed. Free. auroradowntown.org/movies/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and fireworks after the concerts. Silver Bullet Band will perform. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.