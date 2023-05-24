Plan ahead for Memorial Day weekend parades, services and festivals

Streamwood's Memorial Day observance is hosted by the village board and Veterans Memorial Commission. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald, 2022

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Events this week and over the weekend include parades and observances in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as festivals, concerts, shows and races.

Here's a list to help you plan.

Services, parades

Saturday, May 27

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the corner of Meadow Drive and Kirchoff Road, and travels west on Kirchoff to the Carillon Monument. All resident veterans are invited to take part in the parade, and family members of local veterans may also march. The city's observance will continue at 11:30 a.m. at the Carillon Monument. The proceedings will feature recognition of local veterans who have passed away. (847) 394-8500, ext. 1002, or cityrm.org.

Bartlett Memorial Day Ceremony: 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Bartlett Veterans Memorial, Stearns and South Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Bartlett VFW Post 11018 will host a Memorial Day Ceremony. bartlettil.gov.

Gold Star Family Memorial Monument dedication: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in Veterans Park, 301 E. Gartner Road, Naperville. Naperville Gold Star Family Memorial Monument Committee will unveil the memorial honoring local families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military. Ceremony includes a Lima Lima flyover, the leading of the Pledge of Allegiance by Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch, remarks from the Gold Star Families president, a bagpipes rendition of "Amazing Grace," a wreath laying and rifle salute, and more. woodywilliams.org.

Rolling Thunder Memorial Day Vigil: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on Vattman Road, Lake Forest. A multidenominational candlelight vigil will be held the night before the Rolling Thunder 35th Memorial Day Demonstration Parade ride. rollingthunderil2.org.

Sunday, May 28

Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Memorial 5K: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Market Place Shopping Center, 5035-5075 Market Place Road, Lake Barrington. Proceeds benefit Gold Star Survivors Network and Paths to Hope. (847) 638-1638 or veteransoflbs.com.

Rolling Thunder Memorial Day Demonstration Parade: Stages from 8:30-10 a.m., departs at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, from the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. A 54-mile ride intended to increase POW/MIA awareness. Motorcyclists will stage from 8:30-10 a.m. and depart for the Hines VA Hospital in Maywood at 11 a.m., heading south on Route 21 to Route 45 and passing through Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Lincolnshire, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Rosemont, Schiller Park, Franklin Park, Melrose Park, River Grove and River Forest. After the stop at Hines, participants will continue to Cantigny Park, passing through Broadview, Westchester, Oakbrook Terrace, York, Glen Ellyn, Wheaton and Winfield, and end at the Army First Infantry Division Museum at Cantigny Park. rollingthunderil2.org.

Streamwood Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Hosted by the village board and Veterans Memorial Commission, the ceremony will include a performance by the Spring Valley Concert Band and Medinah Highlanders Pipes and Drums. Join and honor the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women who gave their lives protecting our nation's freedom. streamwood.org.

DuPage County ceremony: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at the DuPage County Government Complex, 421 County Farm Road, Wheaton. The ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial. It honors DuPage County residents who lost their lives in military conflicts at home and abroad, beginning with the Black Hawk War in 1832 and continuing to the most recent engagements overseas. Includes laying of the wreath by Gold Star families; a weapons salute by DuPage Honor Guard; and, finally, the DuPage Honor Guard will retire the colors. Rain location is the atrium of the 421 JTK Administration Building. dupagecounty.gov.

West Aurora Memorial Day ceremony: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, West Aurora Cemetery, 543 Wilder St. in Aurora. Use the Wilder Street entrance. Friends of West Aurora Cemetery on Facebook.

Monday, May 29

Geneva Memorial Day ceremonies: 6 a.m. Monday, May 29. Ceremonies to remember those fallen soldiers on land at 6 a.m. at the Eastside Cemetery, 799 Bennett St.; at sea at 6:20 a.m. at the State Street bridge; in the air corps at 6:45 a.m. at the Kane County Veterans Memorial, 719 S. Batavia Ave.; and MIA/POW at the Geneva Township Center, 400 Wheeler Drive. genevapost75.org.

St. Charles Memorial Day ceremonies and breakfast: 6 p.m. Monday, May 29. First ceremony at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an honor guard and an honorary gun salute, followed by flag ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of Seventh Avenue, north of Madison), continue on to the North Cemetery (west side of Route 25/Fifth Avenue, north of Johnor Avenue), then conclude at the Union Cemetery (east side of Route 25/Fifth Avenue, north of Stonehedge Road). Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser from 7-9 a.m. at Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave. $5 per person or free for fire, police, uniformed Scouts, emergency services and veterans. Contact mark.powell6444@gmail.com.

VFW Day of Service breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave. in St. Charles. St. Charles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5036 will host a pre-parade breakfast benefiting youth organizations in the St. Charles community. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk, orange juice; gluten-free pancakes with sugar-free syrup available. $5 or free for all current and former uniformed personnel of public service, Scouts, emergency services, military service members or veterans. stcvfw5036.square.site/.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2022 Naperville VFW Post 3873 Honor Guard Commander Jim Oftedal salutes as taps is played during the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at the GAR Monument at Naperville Cemetery.

Naperville Memorial Day ceremonies: 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 29. Ceremonies at various veterans memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial at 7:45 a.m. Other ceremonies will be conducted at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery, Veterans Park, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, and the Burlington Square Doughboy Monument. napervfw3873.org.

Addison Memorial Day Ceremony and March: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 29. Knights of Columbus' free pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High. Addison Historical Museum open from 9-11 a.m. Community March at 9:30 a.m. from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery, with flag posting at 9:45 a.m. and cemetery observance at 10 a.m., followed by march back to the village hall for the 11 a.m. VFW ceremony. From noon to 1 p.m., hot dogs, burgers, brats, chips will be available at VFW Post, 446 W Lake St. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Fox River Grove Memorial Day parade: 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade starts at Algonquin Road School and continues down Algonquin Road to South River Road to the baseball diamond along the Fox River in Lions Park. www.foxrivergrove-il.org

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2022 Mark W. Smith, president of the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association, presents the keynote address during the 2022 Bluff City Cemetery Memorial Day program in Elgin.

Elgin Memorial Day services: Starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, there will be various events throughout Elgin. Catholic Mass along with a combined color guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St. Ceremony with a combined color guard, a rifle salute and the playing of taps at 9 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20. At 9:30 a.m., the Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League program, designed to pay tribute to veterans interred at sea, with the Elgin Master Chorale, will spread flowers into the Fox River along with a rifle salute and the playing of taps at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave. At 11 a.m. at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., the ceremony will pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the integration of U.S. Armed Forces. The keynote speaker will be Stanley "Curly" Thompson, Marine Corps veteran and Commander of Rockford American Legion Post 340. Features the Elgin Master Chorale, Elgin High School Band, and Elgin's Poet Laureate Gareth Mann. A free shuttle bus will pick up riders at the main gate and east gate before and after. Co-sponsored by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin. Free. elginmemorialday.org.

Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. Members of the American Legion and VFW, with support from the village of Antioch, Antioch Township, Antioch Chamber of Commerce, Lakes Regional Historical Society and other Antioch organizations, will conduct the third annual Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony, which will honor former World War I Veteran and lifelong Antioch resident Sgt. James Leland Waters and several of his living descendants. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be conducted at the Antioch VFW, 75 North Ave., Antioch. vfw4551.org.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The 104th annual Memorial Day Parade begins at Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street, heads west to Sigwalt, turns north on Dunton, turns west on Euclid, and south on Chestnut. The parade concludes at Memorial Park, where the Memorial Day Ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. vah.com/.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The 105th annual parade and post-parade military ceremony steps off from Elmhurst City Centre at Third and York and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. Hosted by the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187, City of Elmhurst and Elmhurst Park District. elmhurstchamber.org.

Grayslake Memorial Day parade and ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, in downtown Grayslake. The parade will step off near the Grayslake Central High School parking lot and travel south on Lake Street to Junior Avenue and east to Memorial Park. The service will be held immediately following the parade. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Steps off at Washington Street and Princeton Avenue heading south. It will continue west on George Street, north on Oak Street, east on Washington Street, north on Walnut Street, ending on the corner of Walnut Street and Bloomingdale Road. The Memorial Day Ceremony follows at Usher Park. itascaparkdistrict.com.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022 The Libertyville Memorial Day parade heads south on Milwaukee Avenue into downtown in 2022.

Libertyville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The Memorial Day Parade steps off from the downtown Libertyville Metra station and ends in Cook Park, where a ceremony will take place at 9:45 a.m., followed by a march to Lakeside Cemetery. libertyville.com/.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9:40 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Sponsored by the Prospect V.F.W. Post 1337 and American Legion Post 525, the parade begins at the village hall and ends at the Veterans' Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a special ceremony featuring the keynote address by Stephanie A. Kifowit, state representative of the 84th House District. The Mount Prospect Community Band and the Prospect High School Marching Knights perform, and there will be a 21-gun rifle salute. vfw1337.com.

Palatine American Legion Post 690 Memorial Day Services and Parade: Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, with a service at Hillside Cemetery on Smith Street in Palatine. The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. at Cornell Avenue and Smith Street. The route will head north on Smith Street, east on Robertson Street, south on Brockway Street and then east on Wood Street to the Veterans Memorial in Community Park. Following the parade at 11 a.m., there will be a short program at the Veterans Memorial and then another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Community members are invited to the American Legion, across the street from Towne Square, following the ceremonies. (847) 359-1606 or alpost690.us.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in downtown Aurora. Steps off at Benton and River streets, heads east to Broadway (Route 25), north to Downer Place and west to River Street. Reviewing stand is at 20 E. Downer Place. aurora-il.org.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk & Remembrance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Begins at 10 a.m. with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m., veterans, Scouts, civic groups and bagpipers will line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues, starting with the posting of the colors and invocation and followed by a brief program. bartlettil.gov.

Cary Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10-11:15 a.m. Monday, May 29, on First Street and Veteran's Park in Cary. The Cary-Grove AMVETS Post 245 are hosting the parade, running south on First Street from Three Oaks Road to Park Avenue followed by a ceremony. CaryIllinois.com.

Geneva Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Steps off from Crescent Place near the downtown Metra Station. The parade heads north on Third Street and ends at the World War I monument at Wheeler Park, 400 Wheeler Drive, followed by a memorial service. genevapost75.org.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Hanover Park Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The event, sponsored by the Veterans Committee, will be held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor, reflect and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. hpil.org.

Hoffman Estates-Schaumburg Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Observance, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial site outside the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. The observance continues at 10:45 a.m. at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Immediately following the Schaumburg event, there will be a picnic for all guests in the St. Peter picnic grove. The outdoor event takes place rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. After the observance, visit the St. Peter picnic grove for hot dogs and refreshments, weather permitting. hoffmanestates.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Lake Zurich Veterans Monument, 200 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. Lunch will be served at American Legion Post 964 after the ceremony. alpost964il.org.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony: 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Recognize the service and sacrifice of our nation's armed forces. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Veterans of Foreign Wars Ross Bishop Memorial Post #5696 will present the Village of Lisle Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at Lisle Junior High School and proceed north on Main Street to School, ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial. There will be a short Remembrance Ceremony at the Lisle Veteran's Memorial and then a second ceremony at the Lisle Cemetery. villageoflisle.org.

Lombard Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Sunken Garden in Common Park, Grace and Maple streets, Lombard. Participating in the ceremony will be members of the Lilac VFW Post 5815, American Legion Lombard Post 391, Lombard Park District, Lombard Historical Society, Stanford's Battery Civil War Cannon, Glenbard East High School and local scouts. Due to limited parking and seating, walk to the ceremony and bring a lawn chair. Additional parking will be available at Berean Bible Students Church, 535 E. Maple St. In the event of severe weather, it will be moved indoors to Lombard Village Hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave. villageoflombard.org.

Members of the St. Charles North High School Marching Band walk in last year's St. Charles Memorial Day Parade. - Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media, 2022

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue, ending at the Freedom Shrine with a ceremony. stcharlesil.gov.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, on Main Street in Wauconda. The parade steps off from Wauconda High School and heads south to end at Memorial Park, Route 176 and Main Street. Hosted by American Legion Post 911. waucondaparade.com.

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Led by Wheaton police and fire departments, the parade steps off at Hale and Wesley streets and proceeds west on Wesley Street to West Street, then south on West Street and ends at Wheaton Cemetery, where the Post will hold a ceremony led by American Legion Post 76. wheaton.il.us.

Winnetka Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The parade kicks off from the corner of Glendale and Elm Street in Winnetka, then heads east to the Village Green Park for a ceremony to remember and honor those who gave their lives serving our country. Rain location for the ceremony is the Skokie School auditorium. winpark.org.

Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in historic Woodstock Square. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m., with the parade at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon sponsored by the Woodstock VFW Post 5040 follows the parade at the VFW, 240 Throop St. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should call Ed Chambers at (815) 703-9000. Also, storefronts will be displaying military uniforms and mementos from local families. woodstockilchamber.com.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43, the parade steps off at Jackson Avenue and West Street, heads east to Washington Street, north to Benton Avenue, and east to Ellsworth Street. A ceremony follows at noon in Central Park's Community Concert Center, with guest speakers and musical tributes performed by the Naperville Municipal Band. At 3 p.m., join in the National Moment of Remembrance by observing one minute of silence for the fallen service members, including the 114 Naperville residents who died while on active duty. napervillememorialdayparade.com.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022 The Libertyville Memorial Day parade heads south on Milwaukee Avenue into downtown in 2022.

Northbrook Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by the Northbrook American Legion Post 791, the new parade route will start at Center Avenue and Cedar Lane, turn left onto Cherry Lane, and end at Westmoor Elementary School. Features veterans, first responders, local school bands and more. Gather at the end of the parade for the national anthem, a welcome from Post 791's Commander, and a guest speaker. .northbrook.il.us.

Westmont Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade starts at Cass and Naperville and heads south to Veterans Park on Richmond Avenue for a ceremony. westmont.illinois.gov.

Wheeling Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by AMVETS Post No. 66, the parade starts at the former Sam's Club parking lot, 1055 McHenry Road, and ends at the AMVETS building, 700 McHenry Road. (847) 537-0440.

Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, in the historic Woodstock Square. Ceremony in the park at 10:30 a.m., and the parade at 11 a.m. woodstockil.gov.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. elkgrove.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022 Members of the American Legion Post 208 and VFW Post 981 hold the rifle salute near the end of the 2022 Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Memorial Park, North Chestnut Avenue and West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. The Memorial Day Ceremony honors and remembers those who have given their lives for freedom -- especially Arlington's Fallen Heroes, who died in the service of our nation from the Civil War through Afghanistan. At this ceremony, a list of names of veterans who have passed away in the preceding 12 months will be read. This year's ceremony will highlight the recent identification of a 59th Fallen Hero from Arlington Heights -- Pvt. John Sieburg, 8th Illinois Cavalry Regiment. Sieberg's relatives, Nadine Lussman from Switzerland and Jeff Lussman from Iowa, will be guests of honor. vah.com/.

Des Plaines Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, at the Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. All are welcome to attend. desplaines.org.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 E. Fullerton Ave. Glendale Heights VFW Post 2377 conducts a "Fallen Warrior" ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute and playing of taps. glendaleheights.org.

Huntley's Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Huntley Town Square, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. Parade steps off from the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., and travels west on Main Street to the town square. Followed by a short ceremony. huntleylegion.org.

Lake Forest Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, in Market Square in downtown Lake Forest. Hosted by American Legion McKinlock Post 264. americanlegionlakeforest.org.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Wood Dale. The city and VFW Tioga Post 2149 host the annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans' Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road, where a memorial service will be held following the parade. wooddale.com.

Dundee Memorial Day ceremony: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 Route 31, West Dundee. rivervalleymemorialgardens.com.

• With additional reporting from Luke Zurawski, Chris Gerke and Norrine Twohey.